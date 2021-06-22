Ian Clark of Activation Products: “Sympathetic Stress”

Dreaming and Deep Sleep plays such an important role in your mental, emotional and physical health. High-quality sleep supports the washing away of trauma, healing and DNA repair that is required to be ready for the next new day. An example of what that looks like is the rejuvenation of your heart and blood vessels, allowing your muscles and joints to recover from the day before, reducing stress and anxiety then waking up in a fresh and relaxed mental state. When you get into the rhythm of consistent high-quality sleep your body rewards you with a comfortable, luxurious life.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Ian Clark, CEO & Founder of Activation Products.

At 63 years old, Ian now has a strong youthful body, BUT, only 18 years ago at age 46, Ian faced serious life-threatening health issues with a projected 36 months left to live. Refusing to consent to the medical diagnosis he immediately began pursuing a natural health path by searching for solutions that could help rebuild and strengthen his body thus ensuring a long and healthy life. He founded Activation Products and since 2007, Activation Products has been able to help tens of thousands of people across the world achieve significant health goals.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

The youngest of five growing up in Hamilton, Ontario, I spent the majority of my life outdoors participating in recreational water and winter sports, on the oil rigs of Alberta, travelling and raising my seven children with my wife. My work and love for water and winter sports made me a physically fit and strong individual. However, nothing could have prepared me for the turn that my health took.

At 46, I was diagnosed with many life-threatening health issues all at once, leaving me with less than three years of life. Refusing to accept the dire circumstances in which I found myself, I decided to pursue a more natural health path by searching for solutions that could help rebuild my health, strength and extend my life.

Fueled by a purpose-driven passion to live beyond a 3-year diagnosis, I took it upon myself (physically and financially) to travel the globe, uncovering remedies and whole foods with powerful natural health benefits. After five years of intense personal research and learning about what it takes to support the body’s natural ability to heal itself, I set out to share that information with others. In 2006, with my family and the support of a team of innovators, Activation Products was born!

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

During the years that I was struggling with my health, my sleep was greatly impacted, and I learned that sleep — or lack thereof — has a major influence on your body, and its natural ability to heal. Being tired, or exhausted every day, really does nothing for your physical body or your mental state. It only results in your body and your mind being too tired to encourage or promote your body’s natural ability to heal. In this state, our body’s operating system is running at an all-time low; meaning that it is not producing the hormones we need or processing and placing vitamins and minerals in the right places in our body (to name a few). The reality is it does come down to your magnesium levels. Because the vast majority of the population is magnesium deficient (which they don’t know) — which is an essential mineral that your body requires to thrive — they don’t realize that this deficiency is impacting not only their sleep but their overall health.

Thus, you must restore healthy magnesium levels and promote calcium absorption to help your body relax as nature intended, and in that state move to a restful and rejuvenating sleep.

I have done countless hours of research into sleep and relaxation and while many offer innovative technological solutions; I've learned that simplicity is best when approaching a complex problem. We really just need to be more aware of what our body requires, to ensure that it has the tools it needs to support itself.

I have done countless hours of research into sleep and relaxation and while many offer innovative technological solutions; I’ve learned that simplicity is best when approaching a complex problem. We really just need to be more aware of what our body requires, to ensure that it has the tools it needs to support itself.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

This is not something you can learn in a book. The knowledge of how to support your body to have extended longevity is a simplification process. Filtering out all the less than awesome methods and products to have only the top of the top-level show up. My mind and body could only be taught by doing, applying and implementing a definitive lifestyle that guarantees longevity.

Do you have a favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“You want to take risks, not make risky decisions”

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Sleep as an adult: 7 hours. With a 30 min nap in the afternoon. You need at least 1 -2 hours of REM sleep. You need to sleep before midnight (9:00- 10:00 is your sweet spot)

Your body is going to require different amounts of sleep based on your age, your personal/current health journey.

You have to be mindful of oversleeping, because the more you sleep, the more your body will think it needs. Your body is made to move, not oversleep.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10 PM and getting up at 4 AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2 AM and getting up at 10 AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

It is both — the number of hours and the quality of sleep. For example, the reality is, adults should be getting 7 hours’ worth of good quality sleep. Meaning that they have at least 1–2 hours of solid REM sleep and when they wake up, they feel rejuvenated. When it comes to which time is the better choice, it is coming down to the person and what their schedule is and how their environment is impacting them. For example, if you work in a job where you are required to work 12-hour days, for 4 days — you would need to adjust your sleep to meet those requirements.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35-year-old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes! 100% You require good rest cycles, including naps during the day. More importantly, you need to listen to your body. If your body is telling you that it is tired, then you need to listen to it. Pushing your body to the absolute maximum output really doesn’t do anything for your body, other than make it worse for wear, and you are putting your health at greater risk of being compromised.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Blockages:

Sympathetic Stress

Anxious Racing Mind

Procrastination

How we should remove them:

Tahiti Pose

Breath in quickly and deeply thru the nose to the count of 4 and release the breath from the mouth to the count of thirty. Repeat at least 7 times until you are in a dream state, then drift off into other universes.

Start where you are now. Don’t wait to be better. Today is the proper time now.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Getting great quality sleep is even easier than ever because we are now equipped with the wisdom, products and protocols to enable full restoration.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Tahiti Pose to train your autonomic nervous system

Avoid stimulating Lights after 7 PM

Remove RF Distractions

No Mouth Breathing

Total Dark Total Silent Environment

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Breathing exercise as listed above

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

100% recommend taking a nap in the middle of the day. I encourage my staff to take naps when they are feeling drained. Nobody knows your body better than you do and if your body is telling you that it needs a moment to rest, allow it that opportunity. Why? Because our best results come from a body and an environment that is fully functional and thriving.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jordan Peterson

How can our readers further follow your work online?

