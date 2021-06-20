Consuella Mackey of Operation Confidence: “Never give up on your dreams and goals in life”

…I wished someone would have told me that in our rich country, our American’s disabled veterans would be allowed to sleep on the streets after satisfying so much to give us our freedom

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Consuella Mackey. Consuella (Connie) Mackey followed her mothers’ career as a hairstylist and fashion designer and became a licensed cosmetologist.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I followed my mothers’ career as a hairstylist and fashion designer and became a licensed cosmetologist at a very young age, determined to succeed at the age of 22, I became the owner of 3 hair salons, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and San Francisco.

One day while working in one of the salons, I tripped over a box and broke my foot and was unable to work and became very depressed. A voice from up above came to me and said, “How Dare You Feel Sorry For Yourself When There Are People With Permanent Disabilities Making Profound Contributions In Society”

I wanted to do something to give back and later found I could use my profession, the beauty industry, as a form of rehabilitation for people with disabilities. I began volunteering my time at the Joseph P Widney High School in Los Angeles, a school for students with a disability.

This was my first time witnessing children with profound disabilities. Just when I was about to rush out of the building screaming, something extraordinary happened. All the other students had gone to class except for two, one in a manual wheelchair who badly needed a power chair, and the other one was blind walking with a cane on the opposite side of the hallway. The blind student accidentally dropped his braille books and was on the floor searching around trying to find them. The student in the wheelchair called out and said Jimmy , hold on, I’m on my way over to help you, I’ll be your eyes and you be my legs and we’ll get to class on time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Now keep in mind, I work in a glamor world where only a few people including myself cared about anyone other than themselves. That day at the school I was able to see that my profession could make a profound difference in the lives of people with disabilities, at the point I had found my calling.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

I grabbed a visually impaired student by the hand and escorted him to his next class. I was later informed that by me holding the young teenagers hand instead of allowing the student to hold my upper arm made him feel as if he was being guided by his mommy,

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

To ask the person who is visually impaired how would he/she prefer to be escorted.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Building confidence. I also created fashion show school assemblies. For the first time in their lives students modeled outfits that gave them a feeling of self-worth, independence and confidence, ready to be included in mainstream society. Grooming tools were also created where a person with limited range of motion could grasp a comb or brush independently.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

In 1997 Operation Confidence was established as a 501 © 3 nonprofit organization and have assisted hundreds of individuals with disabilities by providing wraparound services such as, but not limited to job preparation/dress for success workshops and inclusive job fairs collaborating with government and fortune 500 companies.

It was in 2008, when Operation Confidence created The Positive Redirection Team (PRTeam) , a group of motivational speakers who use wheelchairs. They became very popular throughout the City of Los Angeles by giving presentations at school assemblies. Major corporations and companies also invited the PRTeam to give presentations on how to make the workplace accessible and coworker friendliness before hiring a person with a disability.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

In 2009, was when the PRD team and I discovered an encampment of veterans living out of their wheelchairs on the streets of Skid row after giving a presentation for the residents at the Union Rescue Mission. Many of the homeless veterans were wearing portions left of their military uniforms while others proudly displayed remnants of the American flag on the backs of their broken down wheelchairs. .

1. Operation Confidence is in need of funding to provide stable permanent housing for disabled veterans

2. Operation Confidence is in need of a team of professionals to assist with creating a White Sheet

3. Operation Confidence is in need a grant writers

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

In January 2019, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) counted 3,874 veterans living on the street or in cars, tents, and shelters. Operation Confidence made a commitment to do its part to assist our American’s forgotten heroes.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. I wished someone would have told me that in our rich country our American’s disabled veterans would be allowed to sleep on the streets after satisfying so much to give us our freedom

2. I wish someone would have told me that it would take over a decade for Operation Confidence to raise awareness about the urgent need to help our disabled veterans.

3. I wished Operation Confidence can receive strong support and services for disabled homeless veterans.

4. I wish someone would have told me what would take to provide stable housing for disabled veterans

5. I wish someone would have told me how to go about providing a wide range of supportive services such as mental health & substance abuse counseling, workforce development and employment opportunities for disabled veterans.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Never give up on your dreams and goals in life. If I would have given up, Operation Confidence would have never assisted over 10,000 + individuals with disabilities, if I would have given up I would not have never met two amazing angels who offered their help and support. Ms Jet Sison, President at Capital Holdings Inc. ( http://capitalholdingsinc.com/profile.htm), a privately-owned real estate corporation in Southern California donated 5 acres of the land to Operation Confidence. And a world-renowned architect Norberto Nardi kindly agreed to design a network of houses (nardi-associates.com).

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Confidence, a feeling of self-assurance and appreciation of one’s own abilities and qualities.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Former Amazon President Jeff Bezos, to offer support to create all aspects of training as well as employment opportunities for qualified disabled veterans. Jack Dorsey, Founder of Twitter, to train and hire disabled veterans in technology as well employment opportunities Square, his second company.

[email protected]

Visit website at http:/www.operationconfidence.org

https://www.facebook.com/consuellam1/ America’s Invisible Heroes Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/572950613576595 Twitter: Operation Confidence @MackeyConsuella, Instagram operationconfidence_consuella

Google: America’s Invisible Heroes on LA Talk Radio Facebook Live

