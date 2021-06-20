Monica M. Bijoux of DECIDE TO MOVE: “Stop and gather facts”

Stop and gather facts — Frequently, we respond to crises out of emotions. By slowing down, observing, and gathering all the facts, we have time to get out of the survival mode where there isn’t any critical thinking involved and only reaction.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Monica Bijoux, CEO & Founder of DECIDE TO MOVE LLC, helps high-achievers, especially military veterans, become entrepreneurs by taking ideas and turning them into a successful and thriving business to create financial freedom and live a life of purpose.

Overcoming a life of abuse and homelessness, Monica, now a licensed psychotherapist and business strategist, uses her decade of experience to help others find the “jewel” inside by creating a personalized systematic strategy using the 12-step model of DECIDE TO MOVE that focuses on transformation, transition, growth, and development. Her business has helped hundreds of military veterans transition from active duty to entrepreneurs. She has also helped non-military entrepreneurs transition from corporate to business owners while making them a combination of millions.

Monica is an international bestselling author. She has collaborated on four books: Fiercely Speaking, Teach Your Expertise, Propel, and Leverage Your Expertise. Her podcast, DECIDE TO MOVE, has subscribers from over 30 countries, is a 2021 Webby Awards Honoree in Podcasts for Best Host, and has been featured on Ticker News in Australia as the “Podcast for Entrepreneurs”. As an international speaker and trainer, she has spoken at Military Trainings in South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, and USA. She has spoken on multiple summits; such as, How to Launch Your Summit, and Rocketfuel Entrepreneurs Summit x2 on topics ranging from personal development to business strategies. As an executive contributor for Brainz Global Magazine, Monica was selected for their 2021 CREA Global Award List. For her expertise, she has been featured both nationally and internationally in Shrink for the Shy Guy,Next On Scene, Guru Please, Pen To Profits Conference, and multiple other podcasts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

My childhood was an extremely tumultuous one, so I will give the cliff note version. I was born in New Orleans, LA. My parents were married; however, my mother separated from my father when I was four years old. I was the only child by my parents, but my father had three other children, and my mother had 2. I was the youngest of them all. I only grew up with the siblings of my mother.

My mother left my siblings and me when I was four years old to live with her mother while moving to another state. While living with my grandmother, I was physically, emotionally, and sexually abused. I am not sure if you ever read the book or saw the movie “Flowers in the Attic” by V.C. Andrews. Well, I considered living with my grandmother as “Flowers in the Ghetto.” Hmmm, that would make a good book title. My siblings and I were not allowed to go outside; except to go to school. If we did go outside, it was like we had an unseen alarm because our grandmother would suddenly appear and would be furious. Those small moments of freedom would result in physical and emotional abuse.

My mother came back when I was seven years old, and my siblings moved back to CA with her. From that point on, we moved around a lot to include another state. Eventually, at the age of 15, I was put out and lived with a friend and her grandmother until my father found out and sent me a bus ticket.

I became pregnant at 16 years old. I attempted to hide my pregnancy out of fear, shame, embarrassment, and lack of knowing what to do. My mother forced me to return to live with her, and as soon as she saw me, she touched my stomach and immediately knew I was pregnant. I gave birth six weeks later, at the age of 17. I was not allowed to go to complete high school and eventually would sneak and take my GED.

And what are you doing today? Can you share a story that exemplifies the unique work that you are doing?

I am an Officer in the US Air Force working as a licensed clinical social worker. My specialty is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and personality disorders, specifically narcissism and borderline personality disorder. I don’t just work with those who have combat trauma. I also work with those who have PTSD from childhood abuse, sexual assault, and complex trauma. I am certified in a lot of different evidence-based treatment modalities to help my patients. I use Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing, Cognitive Processing Therapy — Trauma Specialist, Prolonged Exposure, or Dialectical Behavioral Therapy as some of the modalities specific for trauma. I also have training and certifications in other modalities for problems such as; depression, anxiety, stress, domestic violence, relationships, substance abuse, anger, and a majority of other significant diagnoses.

I am also the chief executive officer and founder of DECIDE TO MOVE, LLC. I work as a business strategist where my company helps high-achievers, especially military veterans, become entrepreneurs by turning their idea into thriving and successful businesses. I am also a podcast host of Decide To Move Podcast, an international bestselling author, speaker, and trainer. I have collaborated on three books, and I am currently working on a fourth.

I support my coaching clients by providing a variety of services. I conduct private individual coaching, group coaching, memberships, and online courses. I always start my clients off by assessing their mindset around money and success, their boundaries, any inconsistencies of how they show up compared to who they want to be in life and business, and how they feel about themselves.

Understanding my client’s mindset helps me gauge where I need to start with my clients as I use a systematic, personalized approach that I customize using my 12-step model of DECIDE TO MOVE. This model came to me through a prayer of me attempting to figure out what strategy I used to help a computer company go from a few hundred dollars a week to over six figures in 6 months.

Can you tell us a bit about your military background?

I must admit to you that I did not want to come into the military. I always wanted to be a therapist because of my passion and purpose to help people, but being a military therapist was not part of the plan. While getting my Master of Science Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Administration (MSW-HRA), I had this persistent nagging feeling of needing to go into the military as a therapist. Being a spiritual person, I recognized this persistence as my Higher Source giving me direction. Mind you, I was almost 35, and I didn’t have my Master of Social Work (MSW), which is required to be a Clinical Social Worker in the military. I felt it was a mistake and questioned whether I should be going into the Air Force. Eventually, after the persistence would not go away, and I could not get Spiritual peace, I decided to call a recruiter, hoping I was too old. It turned out the age limit is 35 for enlisted; however, a therapist’s age limit is 42. I was devastated because I no longer had a reason to fight. While finishing up my MSA-HRA, I applied for my MSW’s advanced standing program and was accepted.

Once I graduated with my MSW, I moved to Arizona to spend time with my sister and her family. A year later, I was commissioned as a 1st Lieutenant and went to Commissioned Officer Training in Montgomery, AL the summer of 2009. After training, I moved to Travis AFB, CA, where I completed a one-year residency program. I then moved to New Mexico for two years, S. Korea for one year, Germany for three years, S. Korea for two years, and eventually back to the states. I have currently served for almost 12 years.

During my time thus far, I have worked a multitude of jobs after residency, from a Substance Abuse Program Manager, Chief of Mental Health Services, Family Advocacy Officer to covering as a Squadron Commander.

Can you share the most interesting story that you experienced during your military career? What “take away” did you learn from that story?

I have heard so many stories, and one does not stand out more than the others. What it boils down to for me are the countless men and women who have experienced some form of trauma. Whether the trauma was from combat, military sexual trauma, racial disparities, or emotional abuse by their leader, they still work every day and pour into others.

As I am thinking a little longer about this question, the one story that came to mind was another person’s experience; however, it emotionally impacted me. Due to protecting the person who shared this story, I will not provide their name. The story involved the attack that occurred in Kenya at Camp Simba. Not only was the attack unexpected, but the response of those around was what caused this person to end up with PTSD. The attack killed several Americans to include a friend of the person who told me the story. The person who told me the story shared how the environment was already stressful. The person was ill-prepared for the environment due to a lack of immediate supervision and training.

My biggest “takeaway” is the importance of leadership and ensuring the military member is well prepared for the deployment and the different jobs they may fill. Leaders often do not understand the role they play in a person’s mental well-being. I don’t think leaders genuinely realize how much their leadership style truly impacts those they lead.

We are interested in fleshing out what a hero is. Did you experience or hear about a story of heroism, during your military experience? Can you share that story with us? Feel free to be as elaborate as you’d like.

As a mental health therapist, I have heard countless stories of heroism. I cannot flesh out just one; however, I will say every man and woman who put their own needs before others while maintaining integrity is a hero to me.

I honestly feel the past year, every man and woman who put on the uniform and uphold the oath they took when they commissioned or enlisted is a hero.

Based on that story, how would you define what a “hero” is? Can you explain?

In the Air Force, the values are Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in all you do. A hero is a person who exemplifies this creed often. It is challenging to show up when you don’t feel like it or don’t feel respected or validated and still put another before themself.

I have seen it countless times where the thought of giving up was not an option because the focus was on upholding the obligation to protect and serve. People who show up when giving up when it would be easier to give up and doing what is right versus doing what is popular are the real heroes.

Do you think your experience in the military helped prepare you for business or leadership? Can you explain?

I believe my experience in the military has enhanced my business and leadership skills. I came into the Air Force at the age of 37, and I had already worked in several leadership positions and even had a coaching business before commissioning.

However, I learned about the necessity of having standard operating procedures (SOP) and the importance of planning for any situations to include natural disasters. Having SOPs has helped me tremendously as a business owner because being prepared as much as I can have afforded me the luxury of not operating from a place of reaction but preparation.

Concerning leadership, I have enhanced my leadership style by seeing what characteristics I do not want. Working with employees, you cannot fire as you would in the civilian world has forced me to focus on patience. I have taken over departments I had to take over after a leader who did not know what leadership was or never had been a leader before, resulting in me having to rebuild the department while rebuilding employees’ trust and confidence.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

In my personal life, I contribute my success to my daughter and my late father. My daughter’s existence pushed me to achieve all that I have achieved in my military career, business, and life. She makes me laugh, keeps me humble, and now that she is an adult, I call her for reality checks. She knows me better than anyone else in my life as we grew up together.

I am grateful to my father for being the man he was. Although I did not grow up with my father as we moved when I was 4, he always made it a point to let me know he was there for me. When I turned 12 years old, we started going to Louisiana to spend the summer, and my dad was always there. He will forever be my rock. He didn’t have much, but what he did have was priceless, and that was his unconditional love and support.

As far as my military career, I am grateful for Col (Ret) Jill Scheckel for being a true leader inside and out. She was the Medical Group Commander at the time. When I was a Captain stationed in S. Korea, I had a Flight Commander who was “horrible.” He focused on his own needs and what made him happy; instead of the needs of those he led. Unfortunately, I had to pick up the slack for him and do my duties as well. I asked to speak to her for mentorship advice as she was a Psychologist and understood my department. She did not hesitate to talk with me and giving me sound advice. She even inconspicuously had a conversation with the Flight Commander without telling him I said anything. She stayed in contact with me even after moving to provide me guidance and support throughout my career. She will always be a great military leader. When I retire, I plan on seeing if she will officiate my ceremony.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out how to survive and thrive in crisis. How would you define a crisis?

I would describe a crisis as any situation or physical ailment that is unexpected and evokes an intense emotion, drastic change in a person’s life and business to include facing a dangerous situation.

Before a crisis strikes, what should business owners and leaders think about and how should they plan?

In the military, we had a medical readiness department where each department wrote up scenarios or crises the department might encounter and cause a disruption. We would then write out a plan of action steps necessary to combat the problem should it arise.

We would also determine what resources and collaborations we would need to execute the procedure thoroughly in this readiness plan. Having a plan allowed us to focus on building the proper relationships necessary to ensure we had a solid plan in place.

Business owners and leaders should have a standard operating procedure manual or something to a readiness plan. Business owners and leaders should brainstorm and write out a plan for situations that may disrupt the business’s normalcy.

The pandemic is a perfect crisis, which caused many businesses to lay off employees or even shut down while others were able to pivot. Was it because they had a crisis plan in place for crises? What was different about those that survived?

I am a business owner and leader, and I plan for as many crises as I anticipate. I include the opportunity for flexibility as it is the key to success. I then have meetings with my staff and get their input about decisions; therefore, I already have their buy-in when situations must change, no matter how drastic.

There are opportunities to make the best of every situation and it’s usually based on how you frame it. In your opinion or experience, what’s the first thing people should do when they first realize they are in a crisis situation? What should they do next?

I recently talked about perception on a networking forum called Clubhouse. Our perception of a situation determines how we will respond. When we amidst a crisis, we immediately go into survival mode, which activates our amygdala, which drives our fight, flight, or freeze response. When we are in survival mode, we are not in a state of thinking clearly, and our actions are reactionary and impulsive.

To avoid the consequences of being reactionary and impulsive and calm down the amygdala, I recommend you focus on the one thing you have control of in the situation, no matter how small. When we figure out what we control in a crisis, we reduce making knee-jerk decisions.

The next step would be to act on the one thing you identified that you could control, even if it is something small like breathing. Focus on one action step only instead of attempting to do more than one thing at a time to reduce overwhelm. Having control will continue to increase your feelings of power.

Then I recommend you do the following:

1. Define the problem.

2. Brainstorm possible solutions to the problem.

3. Analyze and pick the top 1–3 solutions.

4. Determine what solution to execute first

5. Put a timeframe of how long you will implement the solution

6. Re-evaluate and determine if the selection solution still works or relevant and if not, go back to Step 3.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits needed to survive a crisis?

To survive a crisis, having the following characteristics or traits is beneficial: Flexibility, Adaptability, Communication, Leadership Skills, and Followership.

Have you heard of Who My Cheese by Spencer Johnson, M.D.? The book was a perfect example of the characteristics necessary through the two mice, Sniff and Scurry, and two humans, Hem and Haw.

When you have a rigid mindset, it is difficult to move forward, and you find yourself mentally and emotionally stuck. Being stuck leads to depression and other mental and physical ailments. However, being flexible shows others you are willing to make adjustments and change.

Adaptability goes hand in hand with flexibility. Once you make the change, are you resistant to the new process or requirements? I often see many military members coming to mental health due to not adapting to their environment, job, and the expectations of being a service member resulting in feelings of stress and overwhelm.

Effective and assertive communication is another critical characteristic or trait. Having the inability to communicate needs, new changes, expectations, or even what is going on, it is challenging for anyone to adapt. Confused people resist change even if they are flexible.

Leadership skills require you to step up and make the hard decisions, be dependable, have all the characteristics or traits already mentioned, operate from a place of integrity, and seek input from the team without feeling they must do it alone.

Lastly, followership is so essential. Every great leader must know when to follow and let the most experience or familiarity take the lead or provide input. I think about geese and how they take turns leading, and the most experienced take the information, and when they get tired, the next move ahead and lead. If we all had the characteristic of followership, we would spend less time on ego. This is a whole other conversation.

When you think of those traits, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

My late father. My father’s mother died when my father was three days old due to complications. My dad had to live with family and eventually was homeless at the age of 12. He had a rough life and did not have more than a first-grade education; however, he taught himself how to read and write on a functional level.

My father faced a lot of emotional and physical pain throughout his life; however, he never complained. He would focus more on what to do next; instead of playing the victim. During hurricane Katrina, my father attempted to drive out of New Orleans before the levees broke; however, the flood was too much, and his vehicle got stuck in the water. He slipped and cracked three ribs, but that did not stop him. He walked to the Superdome and stayed there until he could get on one of the buses. He was in pain; however, he never complained and just carried his bag with a few clothes, medication, and essential papers. Thankfully he was sent to a Baptist camp in Texas, and he was put on his first plane ever and flew to North Carolina to live with me. Even when my father arrived, he did not complain about having nightmares, pain, and the scary things he experienced and saw.

Whew, thinking about it brings tears to my eyes as I feel about his strength, love, and support he showed to others and how he saved my life when I was 15 and homeless. I’m going to say, my dad will forever be my inspiration, and I wish someday I would be blessed to welcome a man with my father’s characteristics in my life

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

Honestly, my entire life has been filled with setbacks; however, I will narrow it down to one. I will have to say my most significant setback involved not being able to complete high school. I gave birth to my only child at the age of 17, six weeks after being forced to go back to live with my mother, and I was not allowed to go to high school as I had to take care of my daughter.

I was a straight-A student and had received several college acceptance letters to include USC and UCLA. Of course, I could not accept them as I did not graduate from traditional high school. What I did do was sneak and get my GED/high school equivalency diploma.

I didn’t go to college until I was 27 and graduated at 30 while being a single mother and working full-time. I got three additional Masters degrees and an All But Dissertation for my Ph.D. in philosophy with a Conscious Business Ethics concentration. I am an Officer in the military, a certified master level coach, international bestselling author, speaker, and trainer. I say all this to say, and I turned my mess into a message to share that we do not have to let our past dictate our future.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Crises not only have the potential to jeopardize and infiltrate your work, but they also threaten your emotional stability and relationships. Based on your military experience, what are 5 steps that someone can take to survive and thrive in these situations? Please share a story or an example for each.

Stop and gather facts — Frequently, we respond to crises out of emotions. By slowing down, observing, and gathering all the facts, we have time to get out of the survival mode where there isn’t any critical thinking involved and only reaction. I’ve worked with a leader who would impulsively respond to a situation; instead of taking time to notice all the details. He would then direct those under him to act, and even though others provided additional details of what was going on, he did not want to listen. The decision he made impacted the unit for a long time, and he lost the trust of those above and below him. Understand your decision — When you understand why you made the decision you did, it becomes easier to communicate that decision to others and get their buy-in. Also, think about the worst that could happen if you proceed with your decision. If you are comfortable with the worst that could happen and it is coming from a place of integrity, then go for it. Self-care — During and after a crisis, your adrenaline is running high. Suppose you don’t take time to regroup and ground yourself. Self-care should be an essential part of your life regardless of whether you face a crisis or not. Self-care isn’t just about pampering like a spa; it’s taking care of your mental and physical well-being. I have seen firsthand how people who faced a crisis struggle to rebound when they have not already been exercising healthy self-care. Have a solid support system — I’m a big proponent of surrounding yourself with like-hearted and like-minded individuals who you can depend on. These individuals must be willing to tell you the truth, hold you accountable, be a mentor, and guidance as needed. Some of my clients in business and therapy who struggle the most do not have a robust support system. We all have naysayers in our lives; however, when we are rebounding after a crisis, we don’t need the “I told you so” speech. Connect with Source — Whoever you consider as your Higher Power, Universe, God, Allah, etc., connect so you can get grounded. After facing a crisis, we may go through a period of doubt, insecurity, questioning ourselves, who and what we believe, or not knowing what we value. Connecting back to Source will help bring clarity and allow you to get back to truly.

Ok. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love this question. The answer is simple for me. I want to change the foster care system by creating ranch-style foster homes all over America.

I remember being 12 years old watching a documentary about foster care and how eighteen the teen is put out and usually with nothing. The story was about a female teenager who aged out of foster care due to turning eighteen. She became homeless after being put out by her foster parents. She did not have any money, guidance, or clear direction in her life. She went on to go to school at night and worked as a street worker at night. My heart to “heal the world” kicked in, and I made a vow to myself that I would change the narrative that so many teens face.

The ranch-style foster home will be a place that, of course, will be on large acres of land where abused horses and foster children live together. People who have gone through any form of abuse to include neglect, have a difficult time with trust. Animals who have experience abused also have issues surrounding a trust. Lack of rust is displayed by shying away, running, biting, or doing anything to protect oneself.

My overall goal is to teach each child to establish a bank account, learn how to invest, be an entrepreneur, receive necessary therapy, and receive all the skills required to succeed and have choices. When the teens age out of the system, they can decide if they will start their own business, go to college, or pursue whatever dream they want.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Tyler Perry because he is from New Orleans as well. He went from homelessness to being a billionaire. He never took “no” to be the final answer. I love his philanthropic spirit and how he continues to reach back and help others. My lifelong dream is to be in a Tyler Perry Studio movie or television show.

