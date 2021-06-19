Lisa Downs of New Aspect Coaching: “Concrete outcomes”

Coaching is such an intimate and trust-based experience that it’s important to have a strong referral network so people who know, like, and trust you can pass along high-quality leads. For me, this meant being active in a number of professional associations and groups as both a member and a volunteer so I could build relationships and show off my skill set over the years and forge friendships with colleagues who are now great referral partners.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lisa Downs.

Creator of the Reigniting You™ coaching and Retirement Off Ramp programs, Lisa Downs works with clients age 40+ who are looking to make mid-late career moves or consider what life in retirement or semi-retirement could be. She does this through a combination of individual (or couples) coaching packages as well as employee coaching packages that small-midsize organizations can offer as a benefit. In 2020, Lisa started a radio show and podcast on KKNW 1150AM Seattle, also called Reigniting You™, focused on topics about career transitions for those age 40+ featuring interviews, tips, career news, and storytelling.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

In 2014, I was working in corporate America living my own definition of insanity and feeling dead inside, having worked in the same types of training roles for over a decade without being any more fulfilled in my career. Living with a lifelong fear of failure and criticism, I thought it best to play it safe and stay in my comfort zone, going from place to place yet holding similar jobs.

Being practically paralyzed by fear when launching a new learning program at my last corporate job, I finally got to the point of having enough of letting fear control me, and feeling that deadness inside I knew I never wanted to feel again, so I retired from corporate and went independent in my work in 2015. A breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in 2020 reinforced how important it is to not be ruled by fear and to live your best life.

Now, I coach age 40+ clients on how to stop wasting time, feel alive inside, and use fear productively so they can lead happy, fulfilling lives doing meaningful work, throughout the rest of their careers or into retirement from their current situation in a fraction of the time it took me to figure it out.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

One is what I call “polite persistence.” Over the years, I’ve developed an ability to know when to follow up with someone, whether a prospect or colleague, in a way that’s gracious without being pushy or pesky. I’m currently working with a 1:1 coaching client who I was introduced to by a colleague back in December 2020. After a few communications over the first months of 2021, we finally started working together in May. This “courting” process through polite persistence and giving her space when she needed it definitely paid off.

Another trait is keeping calm under pressure. Throughout my career I’ve received feedback that I’m like the calm presence within the storm around me that helps settle things down. While it doesn’t mean I don’t have my “freak out” moments, it does mean that I can calm down pretty easily by focusing my attention on my life’s vision and why I’m doing the work I do. This calms my overactive brain and centers me again so I don’t go spinning off in other directions that I’d probably regret down the road.

A third trait is having a good sense of humor. This is essential to my wellbeing and a key part of my relationships with family, friends, colleagues, and clients. It helps me build rapport with someone quickly and win people over. I remember back when I was working in corporate that I had an internal client who was a tough customer and could smell b.s. a mile away. I used humor with him to gain his trust and we ended up being good work friends and confidants. He turned into a champion of mine and I will always take pride in that.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I ascribe to the old adage, “Early to bed, early to rise makes a [wo]man heathy, wealthy, and wise.” I’m up early every day to make sure I have time for breakfast, exercise, and to get settled before getting online or started on activities for the day. I’m also in bed around 9:00 p.m. with lights out by 10:00 with no “blue light” after about 8:30 (and no TV in the bedroom). I read regular, old fashioned, hard copy books before saying goodnight to my husband and going to sleep. My mother started me on the breakfast habit as a kid and I’ve stuck with it, as it helps me focus and keep weight off. This schedule keeps me productive and energized for what comes my way. Another habit is setting boundaries and expectations for when I’m online and available so I don’t get burned out by being on my phone constantly or obsessing over checking messages. Technology is great except when it isn’t, and it won’t help anyone if I’m fried because of too much intrusive technology taking up space in my life and brain.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits makes it possible to be a caring, productive, engaged, resourceful, and healthy member of society in service of other people, whether in our careers or personal lives. I’ve recently had to change a lot of my eating and drinking habits because of going through surgeries and radiation treatments for breast cancer. While it was confusing at first, I’m now enjoying cooking and baking in a different way and realize the damage even being just an occasional social drinker was doing to me. Now when I go to a restaurant or bar, I’m in the habit of ordering club sodas and looking for healthier food choices. All of this effort is to stay alive and healthy so I can be around for my family, friends, and clients and do good work.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

It takes about 21–28 days of consistently engaging in the new behavior to form a good new habit and break a bad one, so it’s not easy. While will power is part of it, the best way I’ve discovered to develop good habits it to tie it to an overall goal or vision for your life that you can refer to when tempted to revert to your old behavior. This is the “eyes on the prize” methodology that I often use with my clients. It’s also helpful to have reminders around that you’ll see consistently, whether on sticky notes, artwork, or electronically, to help stay on track. The key is to engage in the new behavior daily until it becomes second nature. Having supportive, encouraging people around helps a lot too.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I love the late Maya Angelou’s quote, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” I referenced this with clients many times over the years, especially when I still worked in leadership and team development, when talking about the “emotional wake” we leave behind when we interact with someone and if we want that wake to be calm and smooth or a debris field of flotsam and jetsam. It’s important to remember that every interaction leaves an impression and it’s our choice what that impression turns out to be, positive or otherwise. People I haven’t interacted with for many years will contact me and tell me it’s because of a good impression I left with them, and I treasure that.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I’m working on creating content for some free webinars and a workshop I’m offering this summer and fall about transitioning into an encore career to help people figure out what they want to do next with themselves and provide a few tips for how to go about it. We really don’t hit our career stride or peak until our 50s so anything I can do to help people gain confidence as an older worker and dispel ageist myths and stereotypes is important to me. I also just submitted my chapter for a book I’m contributing to about the lifestyle and non-financial side of retirement with some of my fellow coaches that will be out this fall and that’s exciting. I’m also looking ahead to content I need to create to speak at the annual Association for Talent Development and International Coach Federation conferences later this year on career transitions and retirement coaching to support my colleagues in their own careers.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Offerings that people want. It’s important to talk to people who are in your target audience to learn what would make their lives easier and the type of services and content that appeals that they’d purchase. It’s great to put a lot of content out there, create online courses, etc., but you may find that you spend all this time and energy on something and then no one buys it. When I first started out, I thought I had to acquire all of these certifications to use all of these assessment tools, and I can honestly say I only really use them a fraction of the time and they represent only a small portion of my sales. After I decided to go in the direction of career and retirement transition coaching, I spoke with about 25 people to bounce the concept and what I was thinking for core offerings off of them and that’s proven invaluable to ensure that what I put out in the world aligns with potential clients’ needs. Concrete outcomes. Many coaches fall into the trap of speaking in esoteric, vague, coaching blah blah making it hard to know exactly what I’d be getting for my money if I worked with you. It’s a good thing to have coaching credentials to be grounded in principles and techniques as a practitioner. That said, when there’s too much coaching jargon and a lot of lofty-sounding phrases being thrown around, it makes it difficult to know if I want to work with you. What are the concrete, tangible tools and results you offer so prospects can decide if there’s a realistic ROI for them? For example, for my offerings, I get specific on what the deliverables are as well as the process used to get clients from Point A to B. It’s a lot harder to close sales if all prospects have to go on is generic marketing or ethereal coaching speak that really says nothing. Balance of patience vs. impatience. On one hand, it can take a good three to five years to build your coaching business to have a steady client base with a full pipeline, so having some patience is important. On the other hand, our time is finite and wasting too much of it by being too patient without action isn’t great either. Finding a balance that’s right for you between patience and impatience is critical to avoid paralysis or being frenetic and burning yourself out. This is different based on your situation — how many clients you want to juggle at the same time, the types of products and services you offer, how quickly you can get paid for cash flow purposes, etc. I’m still working on striking a good balance, so it continues to be a work in progress for me. Charging enough. So many coaches I interact with seem to have a problem with charging what they’re worth for their services. I’ve been guilty of this too. The desire to serve clients can lead to a hesitancy to charge much of anything, which does a disservice to the coaching profession as well as to the coach (and to clients, frankly, in terms of paying for a service and their perception of coaches, as opposed to lawyers, doctors, accountants, financial planners, brokers, etc. who we’d never dream of working with for a minimal fee). This topic has come up a lot in a coaching mastermind group I attend regularly, especially when it comes to serving disadvantaged people who have lower incomes. At what point, though, are you a business vs. a charity? It’s your choice, of course, yet discounting what we do isn’t necessarily helpful to the industry. Saying “no” when necessary. Any time you hear someone begin a sentence with, “You should…” is a time to take a breath and evaluate if that recommendation aligns with your goals for your coaching business. It’s easy to say “yes” to everything, from trying out different networking groups and meeting individuals to purchasing various technology solutions and systems to attending conferences and taking certification programs to everything in between. If there’s one thing I learned during the pandemic it’s how much time and money I spent running around to different events and meetings that turned out to lead nowhere. Now, I constantly evaluate how I’m using my time and dollars and if someone’s advice aligns with my business vision. To quote the late Dr. Stephen Covey, “It’s easy to say ‘no’ when you have a strong yes.” Your “yes” is your vision — use it as your litmus test.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes is to try to be all things to all people, when all that does is cause confusion in the marketplace. There’s a great temptation among coaches to want to serve everyone because they can, or offer umpteen products and services, especially when starting out because they need the income. Ideally, a prospective client should look at your information and say, “This is the coach for me!” because you’ve done such a great job speaking directly to them from creating an ideal client avatar that’s forced you to focus and create a niche. There should be zero confusion about what you offer and to whom and that needs to be laser focused so clients can say “yes” easily. It’s true, I find, that the “riches are in the niches.”

Another common mistake, and I’ve been guilty of this many times, is to procrastinate putting yourself out there because you don’t have everything figured out perfectly in terms of your marketing or offerings. It’s important to just start and allow things to fall into place over time. I’ve been on my own for six years and I’m still figuring it out. I’ve had to learn to just plow ahead with something that’s good, though may not be perfect. After all, there’s really no such thing as perfect since it’s subjective and its definition is unique to all of us. Your business is a dynamic, living entity that will continue to evolve. Some efforts will be hits while others will be misses and that’s OK. The important thing is to just keep moving forward.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Being a great coach means meeting your clients where they are to provide what they need and to also realize when you may not be the right fit with a client rather than forcing things. Last year, I had a brief client engagement and it became obvious that what I offered was not the best solution for him, even though we gave it a good try. The experience and type of coaching I offer was a mismatch, and though I was able to help him somewhat, we came to the realization together that it wasn’t working. We ended the engagement and were both good with that. I checked in with him a few months ago to see how he was doing and he expressed his appreciation for the time we had together, even though it ended sooner than anticipated, and we left things on a positive note.

It’s also important to pay attention to and track the little things, such as a client’s birthday and important events coming up for them and to stay in touch. A client I worked with a few months ago has a major project launching at the end of 2021 and you can bet I’ll be checking in with her on that (and already touched base earlier this year to see how it was progressing, which she appreciated). You never know where a referral will come from or when a past client may come calling again for further support, so all the more reason to stay on top of these things.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

So far, all of my business has come from a combination of referrals, speaking engagements, and people finding me at random online via LinkedIn or a coaching directory. It’s important that whatever lead generation vehicles you use, they’re a good match with what you enjoy doing so you stay engaged. For me, that’s a combination of traditional networking and relationship building, public speaking, and writing. Coaching is such an intimate and trust-based experience that it’s important to have a strong referral network so people who know, like, and trust you can pass along high-quality leads. For me, this meant being active in a number of professional associations and groups as both a member and a volunteer so I could build relationships and show off my skill set over the years and forge friendships with colleagues who are now great referral partners.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

It’s critical to not stretch yourself too thin. Otherwise, you’ll be exhausted and no good to anyone else. To ensure that you take good care of yourself, prioritize the tasks and work that must get done now compared to things that are for down the road when you’re more established and have more infrastructure in place and can afford to hire things out that aren’t in your wheelhouse. Set specific hours and expectations when you’ll check and respond to email, texts, voicemails, social media pings, etc. and stick to it. Spend the bulk of your work time on high-value activities that will help you make progress, not just on administrative “busy work” or constant “coffee meetings” that go nowhere. Busy doesn’t equate to effective. Be sure to focus on what’s most important to not allow yourself to be pulled off track by any number of “opportunities” that will come your way via email and social media, including taking endless classes because you’re sure the next one will provide the magic pill that will solve all your business development issues. A healthy, happy coach means healthy, happy clients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My mission is to help employers see the value of providing non-financial retirement coaching as an employee benefit. I recently spoke at the National Council on Aging conference on this topic to start evangelizing about it. I see it as a way not only to support employees through the entire talent management lifecycle, but also to give people who will be retiring soon something to exit toward that excites them to make the process less painful for everyone involved and unclog the top of talent pipelines. It needs to be more than simply trotting in the financial advisor once a year to talk about what to do with the funds in an employer-sponsored retirement plan. In many countries, such as some of those in Central and South America, life planning for retirement is included in employee development programs, even with employees’ spouses or partners involved, yet we don’t address it here in the United States as we should. I can’t help but think that if my late father had something like that when he retired he’d still be here today. Why do we abandon career development when employees reach a certain level or age? It baffles me.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Arianna Huffington. I had the pleasure of seeing her give a keynote address at the annual Association for Talent Development’s conference when her book Thrive came out in 2015 and I’ve tried to develop some good behaviors for my wellbeing as a result. It’d be great to talk with her about how I can best get the word out about my retirement coaching mission to help more people on a larger scale.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can listen to my show Reigniting You™ live online at 1150KKNW.com every Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET or via podcast app. Readers can also reach me through my business website: https://yournewaspect.com. I’m also active on LinkedIn, Twitter (@ldowns99), and with my show and business pages on Facebook.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!