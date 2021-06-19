Art Shectman Of Elephant Ventures: “Knowing your second order data products”

Knowing your second order data products — companies should be taking their data exhaust as a company and figuring out a way that it can be recombined, analyzed, and monetized.

Art Shectman Bio: Art Shectman is Founder and President of Elephant Ventures (a Digital Innovation and Agile/Lean Product Development and Engineering firm based in New York City), and co-founder and President of Ultranauts, a social impact firm which employs individuals with Autism as quality engineers for software testing and data quality analysis work. He is a digital architect and strategist with more than 25 years of experience spanning a wide range of sectors. Art has spent his entire career integrating cutting-edge technology into systems for use in everyday tasks and functions. His hands-on engineering experience spans the technology landscape, from artificially intelligent robots to high-security trading networks, cryptocurrency trading automation to giant billboards in Times Square and green vending machine prototypes. His experience includes clients in industries that range from advertising and casinos to financial services, supply chain, insurance, healthcare, and the ad-tech/social media ecosystem. Arthur has consulted at the executive level for Fortune 1000 companies. His recent experiences include complex applied mathematics for marketing optimization and performance engineering for large-scale data warehouse analytics and trend discovery.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

There was a time when the team at Elephant Ventures and I were working on a project involving a vending machine and hacking some hardware for a client of ours. We had the vending machine delivered to our offices, which is when we realized that it wouldn’t fit through our office doors. So we scrambled around and finally got our landlord to help us get it in through an office in the building with double doors, but we still had to shimmy it into our office space. Next, we did tons of work on measurements, then took the door off our office to get it through — only to realize that if you opened the door on the vending machine itself you could fit it through our office space. All we had to do then was figure out how to open the door to a vending machine because of all of the anti-theft devices in place. After all of this back and forth it turned out that you needed a unique key fob tool to open the door that we then had to request this tool from the company. The lesson we learned as a team from this was to think things through all the way to the end. When you are trying to drive transformation and innovation, the most risk occurs in discontinuous thought or jumps in your logical reasoning when you are trying to solve a problem.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I will also say my mother is someone I am grateful for. Since I was very young she has always instilled value into me to be kind and caring, which has followed through into my role as an entrepreneur. My dad is also someone for whom I am really grateful because he is where I get my sense of humour from and taught me to always laugh and find joy in the tough times. Innovation can be extremely difficult, and if you can’t laugh and let the challenges take over then it is easy to fail. I would also like to mention my wife Polo, here too. She was the CFO at Elephant Ventures for the first 15 years of the company; without her, I am sure we would have come up against a lot of cash-related problems as most startups did at the time. As of late, I am especially grateful to my COO, Leslie Shelton, who has been amazing at transforming the business and allowing us to continue to scale.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are two books that have had a significant impact on me. The first book is Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card because I find the idea that nobody is coming to help in a moment of crisis a very interesting take. The idea that the problem is up to you to fix and so as a result you need to build a fierce self-reliance, which I believe is a really important concept for a leader. As leaders, we need to work harder than the next person and take ownership of challenges to survive because when push comes to shove as the founding entrepreneur everything stops with you. Another book that has had quite an impact on me is The Checklist Manifesto by Atul Gawande as it is the way as an entrepreneur to collect all of your learnings and take the extremely expensive learnings around how to fail and know how to avoid them in the future.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose and/or data driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

When I first developed Elephant Ventures our mission was and still is, to engineer data-driven solutions and build digital tools that help transform the way people and companies create and capture new value. Through leading concept sprints, designing prototypes, and delivering Dependable Innovation, we aim to help companies rapidly move from ideation to rapid ROI (“Return on Innovation”).

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes, we recently expanded our operations to New Zealand, launching our first venture development studio. We are excited about this and hope to catalyze innovation and entrepreneurship across New Zealand and to work with government initiatives as part of efforts to encourage more fearless entrepreneurship across New Zealand. The venture development studio allows us to bring our globally distributed team of entrepreneurship and innovation leaders that will focus on New Zealand-based early-stage ventures to accelerate development and reduce execution risk. Elephant’s venture studio is called ‘The Foundry’ and was first devised after I was named as a Sir Edmund Hillary Fellow in late 2019.

Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is the integration of digital technology into every area of a business and ultimately changing how you operate at your core in order to deliver maximum value to customers. It is also a cultural change, whereby organizations need to be aware of the newest emerging technologies replacing non-digital or manual processes or replacing older digital technology with newer digital technology to remain up to speed in their sector.

In your opinion, which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

In short, all of them. As mentioned before, a digital business strategy is the means to transforming a business, streamlining processes, and making use of technologies to enhance their interaction with customers and employees, and deliver excellent customer experience at the same time and I think all companies can benefit from that. However, a likely candidate for a company in need of Digital Transformation more specifically would be companies with decaying margins or a decaying market share. Digital Transformation is not one single thing to implement, it is a core alignment with continuous investment in innovation, in an ongoing pursuit of excellence.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

One example of where a Digital Transformation project we worked on helped improve operations was with a client of ours a while back. They had been working on a specific project for 18 months, spending twice as much as the original estimated budget, and expected the project to last a further 6 months and to continue to go another 50 percent over budget. Once hired, we at Elephant Ventures were able to use our expertise in this area to bring this project to completion in 45 days, engineer a 10,000x performance improvement, deploy global security and network infrastructure and launch it. Another example would be when we managed to build a NeoBank in 12 weeks; the software provider was so happy with the project that we then built the software development kit for their developer community resulting in being able to build a NeoBank in three minutes.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

One of the biggest challenges in implementing digital transformation in any organization is a lack of expertise in digital initiatives and organizational structure. At Elephant Ventures we offer companies advice on how advanced technologies can be leveraged to build world-class digital tools, unique systems, specialized platforms, and products that change how people and companies capture and create new value. Digital transformation is something that needs to be implemented across all levels of your organization and so it is important to have a fluid organizational structure. We help companies resolve their core challenges by showcasing the advantages of Digital Transformation all the way through, and ways in which it can be used for their benefit. For example, we executed a project for a banking client of ours and, unfortunately, sometime after this a global cyberattack brought down their public-facing web presence and it was up and down for over a week. However, the section that we had worked on came back online after 90 minutes and stayed on. This is just a simple example of the importance of how going digital is a fundamental business strategy that must be interwoven into every part of an organization.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five ways a company can use digital transformation to take it to the next level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Invest in efficient integrated and consistent digital workflows — this will ensure that the way that companies do their work is accountable and can become data-driven. Deploy advanced analytics into those workflows — the reason for this is so that the metadata that can be gathered from those consistent digital workflows can be subjected to analytics to help the company perform better. Leverage all that clean organizational data — to begin to understand ways in which AI and machine learning-based techniques and analysis can provide decision support for companies. Looking at the company’s technological assets and their subject matter expertise understanding what kind of adjacencies exist — will allow companies to understand where can leverage their strengths to compete in different or new emerging markets. Knowing your second order data products — companies should be taking their data exhaust as a company and figuring out a way that it can be recombined, analyzed, and monetized. They could also look at all of the data workflows and data they have from other products/projects and using this to find ways to monetize benchmarking data based on their own internal consistency.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Number one: hire Elephant Ventures. Number two, mindfully celebrate failures in the innovation space, and three, really invest in a 360 program for your innovation work that understands career path, promotions, compensation, recruiting, hiring, and just the full life cycle of an employee in that innovation program — so that they can fail. Large companies evolve to protect shareholder value and reduce risk and avoid failure and the nature of innovation is that you will likely fail frequently. You want to be data-driven and you want to test and learn being efficient always with the costs of those tests, optimizing the utility of the learnings of each failure. Yet, with giant companies who look to protect shareholder value, there is no room for failure and so if you cannot create a program or environment where failure is rewarded and measure and reward the right values in your innovation program it is doomed to fail.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This quote comes from Dr. Suess’ Horton Hears a Who: “I meant what I said, and I said what I meant. An elephant’s faithful, one hundred percent!” This to me means that dependability in your word matters, there is no separate work and personal self, and your word matters. It is the only thing that matters in your life, You have your integrity and nobody can take that — it can only be given away.

