Rhett Doolittle Of Business Warrior: “Be impeccable with your word”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rhett Doolittle, CEO & Chairman of Business Warrior Corporation which is publicly traded under the stock ticker BZWR.

Rhett Doolittle is the CEO and Founder of Business Warrior Corporation (OTC ticker: BZWR). With a history of proving he can build successful sales teams, run efficient operations, develop new products, and scale companies, Doolittle has more than 15 years of experience in founding and managing multiple profitable organizations. Business Warrior went public in January of 2020 and is on a path to scale to hundreds of thousands of businesses in America.

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business’s online reputation, listings, website search results, and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations, and improve profitability.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Before we created Business Warrior, I had a credit card processing company. We had some great success at that company and even reached as high as #18 in the country on Inc. 500’s fastest-growing companies in the United States. That model was based on helping small businesses save money on their credit card processing fees and we charged a fee to help them. In the end, I didn’t feel like I was making a big enough positive impact on these small businesses. In the process, we also created a marketing agency and I traveled all around the country meeting with hundreds of small business owners. I saw the same problems over and over again, and a marketing agency or some savings on their credit card processing fees were not going to scratch the surface. At the time, I didn’t know how I was going to solve the problem. However, I had a feeling that I was in the right place and would do something big later on to help people just like the local business owners I met with all over the country.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I’m still shocked at the amount of businesses that don’t have the basics set up correctly to market their company. There is an insane amount of money being wasted on social media ads and Google Pay-Per-Click ads. Businesses just don’t know what they’re doing, or, they don’t have the time, money, or resources to do it correctly. This doesn’t stop them from trying to advertise on these mediums, but they don’t see the new customers come in, so they don’t get a return, and then they’re turned off from advertising completely.

We are shining a huge spotlight on these gaps for businesses, putting a score behind it, and then giving them the steps to fix it. Most marketing agencies or individual marketers who claim they’re experts will take an owner’s money to run ads for them, but they’ll never see a return. We’re doing the opposite. We will literally tell a small business to stop spending money on advertising completely until they get their foundation fixed first, which our software obviously solves.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This one is absolutely insane and more painful than funny. I was completely fooled by an online fraudster and they stole $40K from us. We were negotiating with a company and going back and forth about the terms of our agreement to move forward. This was normal communication between text, email, and phone calls. We were coming to the end and sharing a legal document in email and the majority had been agreed upon. So, I was ready to move forward and so was the other company. I received an email from the CEO of the other company that basically said “We’re good on the rest of the terms, so let’s move forward. I’ve signed the agreement on our side and attached our new wiring instructions.” I was also ready to move forward ASAP and time was of the essence in this situation. I signed the agreement, emailed it back, and set up the $40K wire to be sent as agreed. Everything was normal.

Simultaneously through our email exchanges, I was texting the CEO as well. Everything synced up to our email communication. So, I texted him after I sent the wire to tell him I just sent him the wire with his new wiring instructions. He responded, “What new wiring instructions?” Oh NO! Yep, somebody had hacked his email and was watching our correspondence for weeks. They knew what kind of language to use and when to take over his email at the perfect time. The last few emails I thought I was exchanging with the CEO were actually with this fraudulent person. Ouch!

I called my bank, the receiving bank and each local branch to let them know of the fraud. I reached through to them in under 30 minutes. It didn’t help. Bank of America and Wells Fargo did not help and they claimed it was too late and that they were unable to get the funds back. What?! Wells Fargo and Bank of America couldn’t put a hold on my funds even when I notified them in under 30 minutes? “Too big to fail” or in this case, I would say “Too big to care.” I tried to open a case with the FBI and even tried to walk into my local FBI branch, but they sent me home without getting past the front gate security guard and to an online request, which was never responded to. I had zero help from these huge banks because I assume that $40K wasn’t enough for them to care about and it seems the FBI just has way too many of these cases to get to them all.

We took our business away from Wells Fargo and now we work with banks that we can have a personal relationship. That was a painful lesson, but I’m sure I’ll look back on it and laugh one day. For now, it still stings a bit.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My parents, my brother, Tony Robbins, Michael Bernoff, Arnold Schwarzenegger, but the biggest one is a man named Chris Lee (@chrisleemotivator). I am constantly looking for ways to improve and have consistently taken different courses in my life to find ways to perform my best. When I was taking an emotional intelligence course, Chris helped me find what was really holding me back in my business and personal relationships. Even though I have risked more than most people can fathom, I still feared failure. I took shortcuts in business and I was lying to myself about my results. Once I figured that out, I saw that I was holding back in every area of my life…business, family, friendships, and with my girlfriend at the time. I broke through that quickly once I realized what I was doing and who I was being. Over the next three months, we created the Business Warrior software from scratch even though we didn’t have a software development team. We then launched and got our first 100 subscribers on the platform. It was an amazing feat and put us on an incredible track to the success we’re having today. Oh, and I ended up breaking up with my girlfriend because of my past actions, but course-corrected myself, won her back and now we’re engaged!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

There will always be people and companies making small improvements to industries, systems, products, or structures. I think disruption is good when there is a massive improvement to the end user’s experience.

Small businesses have been struggling for years and the vast majority fail, or, business owners go into massive debt just to survive. Most of the time the reason isn’t for a poor product or service, or because the business owner is negligent. It’s sad to see these businesses with great products and services fail because of something else. That something else is; 1. Inability to attract and acquire new customers, 2. Operational inefficiencies and 3. Lack of capital. We are determined to help small businesses solve those problems.

The marketing industry is ripe for disruption. When good marketing agencies have success, they move up the market to charge more and work with fewer clients. It’s a much bigger problem and harder to solve for small businesses, but I also see that as a major opportunity. Entrepreneurship and the freedom to create whatever business you can think of is one of the greatest things about the United States, but it’s getting harder and harder to survive. There’s an opportunity for technology and services to help the small local businesses thrive and we’re all over it.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

How about 4? There is a book called “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz. When I read this book, it really started to shift a lot in my personal life and business. This book is for everybody and I revisit it at least once a year. Here are the 4 agreements, but the book is a must-read:

Be impeccable with your word. Don’t take anything personally. Don’t make assumptions. Always do your best.

Every time I read those four “agreements”, they help me in life and business. I sometimes struggle with the fourth one “Always do your best” because I’m scaling a company up big and fast. There are areas where it serves the company and our clients better to move more quickly and I don’t get things done as good or “perfect” as I would like. I struggle with that, but that version is still “best” but for a different outcome. So, I ask myself, “Does this project I’m working on right now need to be perfect, or is it better to get it done as best I can in the shortest period of time possible?” Sometimes that means I need to pass it off or delegate tasks and be ok that it’s not going to be as good as I’d like it to be, but we accomplish more that way. That’s one of the keys to scaling a company.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

The Business Warrior software and our premium products do a great job of helping small businesses attract and acquire new customers, and it helps owners/managers with operational efficiency as well. We’ll continue to make that the best product possible, but I’d also like to solve the third problem facing small businesses I mentioned earlier….lack of capital and not super expensive capital like cash advances. We have some big things in the works to solve for that next.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I mentioned the Four Agreements earlier.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not a big quote guy, but one comes to mind. The famous sign in the Notre Dame football locker room as the players exit the locker room onto the football field that says, “Play Like A Champion Today” has always put me in the right mindset. That applied to me a lot growing up playing sports and being a quarterback, but it applies to my business professional life now. I had a replica of that sign up in my garage, so I looked at it before I drove away for the office every day. Now I work from home every day because of COVID so I don’t look at it every day, but that mindset hasn’t changed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement, that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Outward focus. I think that if everybody had more outward focus towards others then the whole world would be a better place. Whenever I think about my own personal conflicts, it’s usually related to somebody being too selfish. When I think about politics, disputes between countries, or even the horrible racial issues in our country, it’s because one side is putting themselves first. What if both parties always focused on the other party’s wellbeing first?

