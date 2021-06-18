Dr. Natalie Pennington of The University of Nevada: “Be proactive”

Be proactive. If you are missing friends and family, don’t wait for them to come to you. Take the initiative to reach out. We have an innate need to belong and connect, and if we don’t take those steps on a daily basis the emotional and physical toll can add up over time. I recommend a text as a great starting point, just to say hi. It doesn’t have to be a big deep conversation; sometimes just an “I hope you’re doing OK” or picture can go a long way towards helping you and them.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

Dr. Pennington is an assistant professor of communication studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Her research, which has been published in several academic research journals and featured in popular press, focuses on the use of communication technology within relationships.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Sure! I started studying communication and relationships when I was an undergraduate student at Missouri State University, which coincided with the initial growth of social media through the early popularity of Facebook. Both as a college student engaging with the site to connect with my own friends and family and as someone interested in studying technology, it was a no-brainer to merge the two areas for my academic pursuits. I went on to get my Ph.D. from the University of Kansas, and I’ve spent roughly the last 15 years conducting research about the use of technology in our relationships. Since joining UNLV, I’ve come to really appreciate an understanding of best practices in technology use because most of my friends and family live across the country from me. It has been very rewarding to continue to put into practice the knowledge I learn in the studies I conduct.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I am currently working from home, and have been since March 2020. I can share about my own adjustments, but also what I have seen in the research I’ve conducted on the topic.

For myself, I definitely realized how even the small day-to-day interactions with my peers and students went a long way towards helping me be motivated to get work done. Absent those regular interactions, I definitely struggled early on to make work-from-home “work” for me. I began participating in virtual writing groups with different groups of people, which has been a huge help to keep me productive; being able to check-in and say hi, goal plan, and get some writing in has been really nice. I hope to continue some of these groups even when I return to campus in the fall.

In terms of the research I have done on this topic, it is clear that those who struggle the most with working from home have the most to balance — children, pets, spouses, space. All of these things can create tension while trying to get work done, as well as impact the type of work you do and how you go about doing it. If I was to offer one big takeaway, it is that video chat, while helpful, can also be a high source of stress, and a high-energy cost for someone juggling a lot of daily tasks. Being open to things like email and phone calls can help to offset some of this stress as individuals cope with working from home and the merging of work and life into a single space.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I mentioned this above, but the thing that I by far miss the most is what I’d call the “incidental” interactions — showing up at the office at the same time as someone I hadn’t seen for a while, riding the elevator together, and briefly catching up. When we are sheltered in place, our communication can get cut off from a lot of our weak(er) tie relations. And with the pandemic causing stress for a lot of people, the effort to stay connected to those weak ties is even harder, so we tend to let them go. In interviewing college students about what it was like for them during the first six months of the pandemic, this came up time and again — they missed those few minutes before class, or the end of class, where they could chat with their classmates. That was something they felt you just couldn’t replicate online.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I hope it allows for more reflection on communication and relationships. As someone who studies these areas, as well as the use of technology, honestly, the first step is just being mindful. Don’t just scroll social media because you’re bored — it doesn’t really help you feel any better. Pick up the phone and call someone if you miss them, or text an old friend or family member to say hi. I saw in my research that efforts to reconnect with people that had lapsed, and taking that time to sustain those relationships can, in turn, do a lot for us. One of the longest-running studies ever conducted on health found that it was our relationships that help us the most, and finding creative ways to keep them going is crucial, especially when we are struggling.

What, if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

In my research, I definitely heard time and again that this was sort of a “silver lining” opportunity. People definitely missed their old routines and opportunities for social connection, but they also found they had time to explore and really reflect on themselves and what they wanted. This sometimes manifested in new hobbies (I think some of the most common I heard were baking and gardening), but also in reinvesting in relationships, as I mentioned above. One person talked about how their mom had more free time, so they would drive them on their route as a food delivery person; it allowed them to chat, while also working. I thought it was great to see that effort made when we might otherwise see parent-child relationships wane at this life point (college).

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I will share a few of my own, but also some creative things I learned from participants in my research. For me, it was nice to try to set new schedules and test out what did or didn’t work for me. Having that time to flexibly decide, truly, what I do and don’t like was nice. I found myself naturally getting up pretty early each day, and setting new routines. We got a second dog, which was also a great way to mix things up, as I’ll take breaks during the day and either play catch or cuddle with our pups. I also tried to find joy in some more everyday things — I’ve always loved cooking but would feel rushed. Since I am already home, I’ve had fun testing new recipes and cooking techniques.

I mentioned already that participants in my research had some creative ways to pass the time. One of my favorites was virtual dance parties — one person plays DJ while everyone dresses up and just dances it out on screen together. I love this idea of knowing what you care about and figuring out how to make it happen still, even if it can’t be in person.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

Moving to Las Vegas put me across the country from a large portion of my friends and family. I am forever grateful I have my husband at my side, but it has also been hard knowing I haven’t seen my family (or his) in person in over a year. To cope, we have both really worked to connect with them through technology as much as possible. For example, my brother, sister, and I started a group text chat that I hope we continue even after the pandemic. We share jokes and recipes and it is nice to feel in some ways that we are closer now.

Okay wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Based on my own experiences, and the research I’ve done, I would say:

Be proactive. If you are missing friends and family, don’t wait for them to come to you. Take the initiative to reach out. We have an innate need to belong and connect, and if we don’t take those steps on a daily basis the emotional and physical toll can add up over time. I recommend a text as a great starting point, just to say hi. It doesn’t have to be a big deep conversation; sometimes just an “I hope you’re doing OK” or picture can go a long way towards helping you and them. Be creative. Think about what you need to do the things you want to do. For example, you could do a virtual brunch with friends by having everyone make the same meal at their own home, and connect on a call to chat while you eat. It can create the sense of being together, even when you’re not, which can help when you are missing some of your favorite routines. Be aware. Don’t feel pressured to connect. A lot of people have experienced “Zoom fatigue” during the pandemic, and it is important to self-reflect on your own limits. Not feeling up to joining yet another call? Another fun way I’ve seen people connect is the use of Netflix’s watch party function: You can just join a text chat while you watch a movie or show together, which can be lower stakes when you’re feeling the need to connect but don’t want to be on screen. Be a friend. This one surprises people sometimes, but research actually shows that we get even more out of providing support to others than receiving support. If you see a family member or loved one struggling, be there for them. For example, you could send them a card to let them know you’re thinking of them. I am a big fan of Postable, which will mail it for you and everything! This is a nice way to connect and let someone know you care even when you don’t have a lot of time to give. Be open to change. The pandemic has transformed us, and our relationships. I think a really important final takeaway is to be open to change, even as we get the chance to reconnect in person in the months to come. Don’t drop all technology for face-to-face only communication; find a healthy mix between the two, and remember that the ultimate goal should be connecting with those you care about in a healthy way. By being aware of your own boundaries (#3 on this list), you can hopefully balance your relationships in a lot of creative ways going forward while keeping in mind that those relationships and how you connect may change with time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

I am going to go with a quote from one of my study participants who suggested that their main strategy for working through the pandemic was to “surround yourself with something positive rather than basking in the negatives of the pandemic.” In other words, we have to take breaks to laugh and have fun, and I think this was a really great reminder of that for me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Sure! If anyone is interested in connecting, they can follow this link to my personal website, or this link to connect with me through UNLV. Thanks for reading!

