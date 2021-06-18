Stormi Lewis: “It’s never too late to make a dream come true”

It’s never too late to make a dream come true: The pandemic forced me to look at my life and what was important to me. I had sacrificed my own life for 40 years just to pay the bills and do what made everyone else happy. So, I turned off the noise and listened to what my heart had to say. I said I needed to write again and help others do the same. I shifted my priorities and found greater happiness.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Stormi Lewis.

Multi-published international author and Story Sharing Coach Stormi Lewis helps people over thirty squash their excuses and overcome fears of publishing their stories. Stormi has authored Surviving the Storm, Fuel for the Storm, and the Sophie Lee Trilogy, proving time and again that you can successfully publish a book in 6 months or less while working full time and caring for your family. After spending a lifetime with bipolar disorder and ADHD, Stormi went from choosing to break her people-pleasing addiction, to hosting a podcast “Bookish Chatter” that helps keep new authors from feeling lost or alone on their journey. Find more information about Stormi at www.chasingstormi.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I grew up in Blue Springs, Mo. I was unknowingly born bipolar with red hair, freckles, and lived in a trailer park. It was difficult growing up and knowing there was something different about me. I can remember being five years old when I had my first suicidal thought. It scared me so much that I didn’t even feel I could tell my parents. I developed a “bag of tricks” to help keep myself going the best I could. At 22, I was officially diagnosed and learned to better help myself in managing the chaos that was going on inside my mind. You could usually find me drawing, writing, with my nose in a book, or in dance class until I graduated college in 2002. I went to a dance studio that focused on the importance of learning from others more than any trophy that was won. We did competitions that involved being taught by the judges the next day for convention dance classes. At nine years of age, getting up to take ballet at 8 am after competing until almost midnight the night before was less appreciated than it was by the time I was in high school. From those competitions, I earned scholarships to take dance classes in New York during my summers in high school. Miss Jo was adamant about learning respect, morals, and values. I learned so much more than just how to be a great dancer spending half my life with her. My nana was another great influence. She gave me my love of stories and never hesitated to tell me that she loved me and how proud of me she was. She taught me to always stand up for myself and anyone else who needed it. However, being bipolar had me develop a people-pleasing addiction. I thought if I could make people over the moon happy when I was at my best, they would forgive me when I was at my worst. Instead, I ended up in toxic/abusive marriages. At 35, I walked away to save myself. Spending the following years learning to actually love and accept me, flaws and all, was the greatest growth journey thus far.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I worked from home until I was let go due to financial strain for the company in March 2021. For me, it was a lot harder than most. Being bipolar I have a tendency to feed off of other people’s emotions, even if it was being yelled at over the phone. Working customer service made me an easy target of frustration being the end of a very long phone tree. My home was my safe space. I was able to tolerate a lot more because I could come home and recharge. However, in March of 2020 everyone was sent home. That meant the yelling was invited into my house without giving me any kind of separation. I live in a small one-bedroom apartment, so there was no separate office that allowed me to close the door and give myself some space. Instead, it was in my living room where I had to stare at it constantly throughout the day until I went to bed. I had to find a way to gain balance for my own sanity. When the weather was nice I walked on all my breaks and before/after. When it got too cold and miserable, I adapted by putting up white Christmas lights around my living room to help ease my anxiety. I watched comedy clips on all my breaks.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I miss treating myself to dinner and a movie and hugging. I’m a hugger by nature, so this has been extra difficult for me not to be able to offer hugs. Masks are important, and I wear mine regularly even after being vaccinated. However, I remember being in the store and automatically smiling at someone as they walked past and realizing that they couldn’t even see it. It saddened me and I found myself smiling automatically at people a lot less. And traveling, of course.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I would like to see the continued respect for spending time with loved ones. I think with the pandemic that became a lot more important as people were losing loved ones unexpectedly. I really love unplugging a few hours before bed for myself as well. Also, the importance of sharing our stories and making sure that we’re heard. Everyone has a story that could change a life.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

When COVID hit, my nana had fallen and broken her tail bone. She had been living alone at the time, so she stayed with my parents while she healed. However, we started to notice some memory loss and other things. Although it took longer to find out what was wrong, we were able to learn that she had vascular dementia. One of the worst and most difficult to diagnose types of dementia. It allowed us to keep her with us as her body started to shut down. Her greatest fear was dying alone in a nursing home, but due to COVID, we were able to keep her with us until the very end. I had other loved ones that passed without me being able to even say goodbye, but with nana, I was able to play rummy with her, listen to Elvis, sneak her chocolate, listen and share stories, and really do my best to make her last day’s great ones. COVID slowed the world down, and I lost my job right before she got really bad. I was able to visit more often and give my parents a much-needed break. It gave me permission to slow down and be with my favorite person until she gave her last breath. It also motivated me to go back to a childhood dream of becoming an author. I started my first fiction trilogy, was able to inspire my father to also write his own books, and now I have five books to publish this year alone while helping others share their story with success as well. It caused a lot of pain and destruction, but I will always be grateful for COVID allowing me to get back to my roots, find my destiny path, and be with nana until she had to go party in Heaven with everyone else.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

This was more difficult for me than I expected. I enjoy being by myself, however, when I was told I didn’t have a choice I found my anxiety and ADHD increase to a level that felt almost unbearable. In the beginning, I walked a ton. Over 20K steps a day. It gave me an opportunity to get fresh air into my lugs and have my body calm the heck down. I hung white Christmas lights in my living room knowing they would help keep me calm. I knew I had to find balance from all the negativity and death that was just outside of my door, so I started writing again. I can’t tell you the last time I actually watched the news. I hung out more on Instagram because Facebook seemed to be a constant playground of hate. When life gets super chaotic I put myself in my own personal bubble. I think of the things I loved the most when I was freer, and I listened to 60s/80s/90s music from my childhood. I streamed old original movies from when I was a kid. I limited the amount of time I spent with a ton of people and I talked to my support system and focused my energy on nana and my writing. I do a lot of self-care like charcoal masks and nail painting with bright colors. More importantly, I practice gratitude throughout the day and allow myself grace when I’m not feeling 100%.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

It was difficult losing loved ones in general. I lost a lot of family from the pandemic. It was exceptionally difficult to watch one of my most favorite people in the world have her mind betray her and be terrified because she had enough realization to know something was wrong but not exactly what. She was scared and upset often, so I did my best to keep her distracted and make her giggle. She passed recently, and I’m trying to keep all of my promises to her. I’m still writing, showing up, and standing up for those that can’t. However, some days are just a bit harder to catch my breath. I asked my dad for her watch. I close my eyes and rub it when my anxiety and grief start to consume me. It’s a great way to ground myself and remind myself that she’s always with me. I use my support system and talk to my therapist regularly. I had two pieces of cherry pie (our favorite) and licked the plate-like we did together until her last day. I listen to Elvis occasionally, and laugh and focus on all the great memories she left me with. And when none of that works, I just acknowledge it’s going to be a rougher day and I allow myself grace. Grace to be with my feelings, whatever they are at the time, and be okay with not getting everything I had on my list of things to do that day. I snuggle with my cats and get lost in a book or a movie, and I don’t feel guilty or disappointed because I needed an extra break. I never dwell more than a few hours in the grief, but I often find myself focusing on the best of times and being thankful I was with her until the end.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Know what truly matters: I used to always say my friends and family were important to me. The pandemic reminded me that I wasn’t exactly doing my best to prove that. Like everyone else, I was letting life control me and choose what I did with it instead of giving it to God where it belonged and being in the moment with those that I cared about the most. It’s never too late to make a dream come true: The pandemic forced me to look at my life and what was important to me. I had sacrificed my own life for 40 years just to pay the bills and do what made everyone else happy. So, I turned off the noise and listened to what my heart had to say. I said I needed to write again and help others do the same. I shifted my priorities and found greater happiness. Self-care matters: For me, the biggest self-care is my mental health. My anxiety and ADHD had risen and I needed to help myself out as much as possible. I have spa days at home. I wind down to ensure as much actual sleep as possible. I recharge often. I do things I enjoy more often than not. I give myself grace when I don’t feel my best. Celebrate every win: Some days a win is simply nothing more than yanking off the covers and putting my feet on the floor because the only win I can do that day is getting out of bed. It doesn’t matter how big or how small, you have to celebrate those wins and practice gratitude for everything that you do accomplish instead of focusing on what you don’t. It’s okay to not be okay: A lot of traumatic things have taken place in the last year and a half. It’s okay to not be okay with losing loved ones. It’s okay to be mad at your current circumstances. It’s okay to ask for help when you’re struggling and need it. It’s okay not to be where you don’t want to be in those moments like on social media and apps (Clubhouse, Facebook, etc) when everyone else says you need to be. It’s okay to do what you need to in order to help yourself get through the day. It’s okay to not watch the news and distance yourself from negativity if needed. It’s just not okay to bully others and be disrespectful because you have a point to make and you want to be heard.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic? Nothing that happens to us defines who we are. It’s simply a part of our journey. For we are designed to survive and come out stronger on the other side. For we are all Storm Chasers.

This is the motto I live by and share with others. It keeps me going on my weakest days, and reminds me that no matter what happens I will always be okay.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Kelly Clarkson. I have watched her since she was on American Idol just like everyone else, but it’s her honesty and willingness to share her story that always made me love her more. She has always made me feel like it’s okay to be myself no matter what I’m going through at the moment. She has a song for every mood I’m ever in, and her songs always give me the strength to keep going. Most of my pump-up playlist is her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can always find me on Instagram the most under @thestorysharingguru (my client’s nickname for me). My website is chasingstormi.com. I’m trying to be better at being on Twitter @chasingstormi1 and Facebook is @chasingstormi.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.