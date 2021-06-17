Sloane Elizabeth: “Remember that you’re in it for the long haul”

Remember that you’re in it for the long haul. When I first started my business, I felt overwhelmed with everything that I wanted to create and accomplish.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sloane Elizabeth.

Sloane Elizabeth is a holistic wellness coach and food freedom expert. She helps her clients and audience stop dieting, obsessing, and feeling guilty around food so that they can have full freedom and peace with food. She uses a powerful combination of nutritional science and spirituality to teach women how to eat with love and intuition.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Thanks for having me! I grew up in Los Angeles, California with my parents and younger brother. I was always passionate about performing arts, baking, and entrepreneurship from a young age. I probably tried to start about 10 different businesses before launching a baked goods business in high school called Sloane’s Sweets & Treats. I had a ton of fun baking browned butter Nutella-stuffed chocolate chips cookies until I left California to attend college at Vanderbilt University. There, I was a pre-med student and discovered my love for nutritional science. I also started my Instagram account (previously titled Kale & Kravings), wrote my first book, and began my current business while I was a student there. I now live in Miami Beach and am pursuing a master’s degree in Nutrition while running my business and coaching women around the world!

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My favorite ice cream flavor is Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and I was quite obsessed with the Ben & Jerry’s company growing up. I would often write them letters with flavor suggestions and words of adoration, and I always received a kind note back from their team with cool posters and stickers. The Ben & Jerry’s organization continued to hold a special place in my heart as I grew up and experienced a few challenges that led me to where I am now, including developing an intolerance to lactose and struggling with disordered eating. Being able to heal my relationship with food and enjoy my favorite dessert without guilt again (and without a stomach ache thanks to their abundant line of dairy-free ice creams) was an incredibly important part of my journey, and my Ben & Jerry’s pints were there with me through it all. I also admire the social activism that Ben & Jerry’s continues to prioritize and advocate for. Their company is an incredible example of what I’d like to create as my business continues to grow.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, “Making a Difference” is about consciously impacting people, communities, and/or systems in small and sustainable ways. I find that a lot of people put huge amounts of pressure on themselves (myself included) to make big impacts and “save” the world. That pressure can lead to burn out, decreased confidence, and anxiety. When I catch myself starting to think in this way, I remind myself of all of the individual lives I’ve impacted and benefitted. If I can make a difference in at least one person’s life, then that is enough to prove that I am adding value and helping to chip away at all of the changes that I want to make in the world. Small and sustainable steps are the way to go, and if that method leads someone to impacting millions of lives or saving the world, then all the more power to them!

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

My business is all about love & intuition — eating, moving, and living. Unfortunately, most people — especially women — will try at least one diet in their lives. With the rise of social media and online entertainment platforms, self-esteem in adolescents is decreasing, comparison of bodies and lives is increasing, and diet culture is surging. Additionally, our healthcare system displays a lot of unfair biases which negatively impact people who are in larger bodies. These are all problems that I am trying to impact and change through my work. Right now, I am starting at the individual level. With my free content and paid coaching programs, I am making a difference in women’s relationships with food, their bodies, and their self love. Teaching them how to eat intuitively lights me up! In turn, I hope that their healing impacts their future children, as well as their current friends, family members, colleagues, etc. Diet culture is so deeply ingrained in our society that a lot of people don’t even notice the subtle ways in which it sneaks up in all industries, interactions, and healthcare systems. Therefore, my goal with my social media content is to reach as many people as I can with my message around releasing shame, guilt, restricting, dieting, and absurd beauty standards so that we can all come back to our own body trust and self-love.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My passion for food freedom, women’s health, spirituality, and self-love really solidified after I healed from my own disordered eating habits and body image struggles. However, I’ve always been the “mom of the friend group”, so nurturing and helping others has always come naturally to me. In my last year of high school, I started worrying about my weight. I only wanted to lose “5 lbs”, but that fear-led desire caused me to create rules around my food intake and what I felt was “allowed”. I also felt the need to workout more and eat less dessert and “junk” food. When I started college, I knew that my habits were definitely not supporting my holistic wellbeing and that they could potentially hinder my ability to make new friends and properly adapt to my new school and city. Therefore, I committed to healing my relationship with food and my body. Through a combination of learning the science of nutrition, biology, neuroscience, psychology, and anatomy plus a deep dive into spirituality, I finally found my freedom. At the time, I was just posting recipes on my Instagram account and blog. When I graduated and decided to take my business full time, I knew that I wanted to coach women on something deeper than just how to create yummy recipes. After a bit of research, I realized that no one else in the intuitive eating space was combining science WITH spirituality, which was really my key to successful healing that lasted. I knew I had an extremely valuable and unique approach to healing that I had to share with as many women as I could, and so that’s what I’m doing! As I continue to coach, teach, and lead women in this life changing journey and watch their lives transform, my passion continues to grow!

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I have always been an ambitious entrepreneur, ever since my early childhood days selling lemonade and cookies on the corner of the block with my brother. After launching my small baking business in high school, I had all of the affirmation I needed to know that the CEO life was the one I wanted to live. When I was about to begin my senior year of college, I told my dad that I was going to take my business full time after graduation and would not be going through the job recruitment process with my friends. Thankfully, my parents supported my vision (almost as much as I did) and were onboard with my desire to run my own business fresh out of college. There was no ah-ha moment for me, be a leader and an entrepreneur is just who I am! I am extremely creative, driven, and passionate about my work. There was simply no other option for me besides to make this work and change lots of lives while doing it.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

The first few essential steps to starting your own organization are: have a vision, and just start! I can confidently say that I am no longer a perfectionist now that I am an entrepreneur. If you try to make everything perfect before launching it, you’ll be stuck in beta mode forever. Action creates clarity, so you just have to start and start small. As long as you have a vision for what you want to do and why you want to do it, you have enough to begin. Start with social media before a website. Start with free traffic before paid ads. Start with a name before a trademark. As you learn and grow, your business will too. Remember that there’s no race if you’re in it for the long run, and having FUN along the way is essential!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One of the most interesting and fun experiences I’ve had since beginning my business was competing on Food Network’s Snapchat series, Chopped U! I auditioned for the show and was cast to be on season 1 in 2018. Filming that segment was one of the best days of my life, and I’m confident that I will be back in the Food Network kitchen soon. I was a chef in the dessert round, which was what I was hoping to do, since I still had a ton of recipes up my sleeve from my baking business days. The mystery basket was super fun and inspiring, and I ended up winning my round with white chocolate matcha crepes. I left the Food Network studio feeling totally high on life, and being back there is high up on my vision board.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

I’ve built all of my websites, and I actually enjoy the creative design process. During one website build, I was traveling with my family and decided to purchase in-flight Wi-Fi so that I could work on my website to pass the time. The internet connection wasn’t super strong, but it was enough for me to make some good progress. What it was not strong enough for was to save this progress. Unfortunately, my beautiful hours of work were all lost as soon as we touched down. Although I definitely did not find it to be funny at the time, I learned to save my work often and never trust airplane Wi-Fi!

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I have always had mentors and helpers at every stage of growing my business, and I intend for that to be the norm as I continue to scale. I have personally invested in 4 business coaches and programs, each of which has resulted in incredible growth for myself, my business, and my impact. I believe that every coach should have a coach, and I plan to be a lifelong student. I also tend to surround myself with friends who are creators and business owners aswell. We love collaborating, brainstorming, and supporting one another, and I truly value those friendships. Additionally, my parents each have a very important role in my business. My dad works in finance and is my go-to for financial management, bookkeeping, accounting, and investing. My mom is a retired paralegal, so she reads all of my contracts. My family plus my assistant are an important part of the Sloane Elizabeth organization.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Picking just one client to share about is hard, and I am grateful for that ‘challenge’! I am so proud of each and every woman who commits to their healing and freedom, whether she is in one of my programs or just in my social media community. There is one young woman in particular who will forever hold a special place in my heart and memories. When we started working together, she was hoping to release restrictive food rules, step into body and self-confidence, and really learn what it meant to eat with her spiritual intuition. Like many of my clients, she had previously worked with therapists and dietitians, but they never went deep enough with her in order to empower her with permanent shifts. After our first round of working together, she shared with me that she had never felt as impacted and understood as she had while working with me. We focused on the root of her fears around perfection, control, safety, trust, and self-worth. We dismantled old self-limiting beliefs and created aligned action steps for her to take to start seeing real progress in her life. We unlocked and activated her intuition on a spiritual level and helped her step into the most high vibe version of herself. Not only did she leave the program with a newfound sense of freedom, ease, confidence, and self-love, but she continues to share food freedom wins with me, a year after first working together. She also chose to continue working with me in my Body Love Blueprint program focused on body confidence, as she is a woman like myself who always sees potential for more growth and success in her life.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

There are probably hundreds of things that we can all do to help the world shed diet culture, fatphobia, and comparison. However, I’ll choose 3 for you here:

1. Stop dieting! The diet industry is worth billions of dollars, and each diet is unfortunately set up for the dieter to fail. The majority of dieters will gain back any weight lost, and there is also a huge risk for developing disordered eating habits. There are indeed other ways to prioritize your health in a loving and supportive way, and that’s what I’m trying to help people learn and choose instead.

2. Stop using BMI as an indicator of health! The BMI metric is antiquated, inaccurate, and harmful. It is simply not a good measure of health, and I hope that physicians and public health systems will discontinue its use soon.

3. Commit to your own healing! Many women who I work with developed unhealthy relationships with food after being affected by dieting mothers or bullies in school who made fun of their weight or appearance. If we can each commit to our own healing as adults, then we will set the next generation up for success with healthy relationships with food, bodies, and confidence. Each of us can make small personal changes in order to create big shifts in others, so I’d love to see the trend of self care and healing continue to soar. I don’t think this will be a fad!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

1. Remember that you’re in it for the long haul. When I first started my business, I felt overwhelmed with everything that I wanted to create and accomplish. As an entrepreneur and CEO, your to-do list will never run out of tasks for you to check off. Learning to slow down, plan for the long haul, and enjoy each step of the process of scaling a business has been an essential lesson, and one that I remind myself of often.

2. There is no one perfect business plan/model/launch format/script. A lot of marketing and business coaches these days brag about their “copy and paste templates”. While there are some tried and true business models and tips that always work, most of it has to be customized to you and your ideal customer. Your energy and belief behind your work is also crucial, so focus on refining that instead of chasing every new social media platform or falling prey to shiny object syndrome.

3. Your business growth is proportionate to your personal growth. As an entrepreneur and CEO, your organization will only grow as much as you do. What got you here won’t get you there, so in order to take your business to the next level, you have to take yourself there first. How would the next level version of you act? Think? Speak? Behave? Start embodying that now and watch your business follow suit.

4. Pleasing everyone is probably not a good sign. When you’re creating an organization to impact lives, you sometimes have to be edgy, surprising, and unique. That means that not everyone will agree with you, and that is a good thing! That means that your views are strong and solid. That also means that you’ve picked a niche instead of trying to be a generalist and please everyone. If you haven’t gotten any criticism or “hate comments” yet, challenge yourself to be a little more polarizing. Your people will flock to you, and anyone who doesn’t align will clear away space for more aligned people to come. I’m definitely not a supporter of online (or in person) hate, but sometimes it can be good to ruffle a few feathers 😉

5. Impact trumps vanity metrics every time. The number of social media followers you have doesn’t matter nearly as much as the impact you’re creating. Nor does the number of blog views, podcast downloads, or Facebook group members. That can be one way to impact more people, but what matters more is how you’re touching the lives of those around you. It can be really easy to slip into comparison and chasing vanity metrics, so stay centered and grounded on your real WHY and all of the transformations/happiness/changes you’ve already helped create..

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Our environment and our society will affect us for our entire lives. Therefore, I believe that we all have an obligation to try our best to make positive impacts in ways that inspire us and feel aligned. This does not mean that everyone has to start their own organization! Rather, find small ways that you can make a change in your own daily life. Also, make sure that the change you’re trying to make is one that you are actually passionate about. Making the shifts, seeing the impact, and inspiring others to do the same is extremely rewarding and attainable for anyone.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a meal with Courtney White, president of Food Network. It has always been a dream of mine to have my own food network show based on holistic nutrition and cooking. There isn’t a show in that niche yet, and I have a lot of ideas that I’d love to discuss with her. Maybe Bobby Flay could cook the meal for us!

How can our readers follow you online?

This was so fun! You can follow me on Instagram @sloaneelizabeth for content on food freedom, intuitive eating, spirituality, and yummy recipes. You can also purchase my book, Kale & Kravings: Nourishing Dorm Room Recipes & Wellness Practices for Students, on Amazon for print or my website for the Ebook, and listen to my podcast on all streaming platforms.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank YOU!