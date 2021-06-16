Dr. Brian Harris of Smile Virtual: “Fail fast”

Yes….lovewhatyoudo. Whenyoulovewhatyoudo, ittakessomeofthatstressaway. Ifyouarenothappy, changeitorchangethewayyoulookatit.

As part of our series about the “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Brian Harris, also known as “The Virtual Dentist”, is recognized as one of the nation’s top cosmetic dentists, but if you were to ask him what he does for a living, he will tell you that he is a Confidence Builder. People fly to Phoenix, AZ from all over the globe to transform their smile because of his personalized approach to cosmetic dentistry. Using his Smile Virtual software platform and his Smile Test Drive process, he allows patients to test out their new look before they commit to anything permanent.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

For 13 years,Iranfromroomtoroominmydentalpracticedoingfillings, crowns, dentalimplants, orthodontics, rootcanalstoothextractionsandsmilemakeovers. WhileIlovedthechallengeofdoingitall, IdreamedaboutwhatitwouldbeliketowakeupeverydayandonlydowhatIlovedtodo, designsmilesandtransformpeople’slives. Iwastalkingtomywifeonenightandtoldherhowgreatitwouldbetoonlydosmiletransformationsandshestraightupaskedme “Thenwhydon’tyou? Theproblemisthateveryoneknowsyouareadentist,butnobodyknowswhatyoudo.” Shewentontoexplainthatunlesspeoplewentsearchingonlineoractuallycametoseemeasapatient, theyhadnoideaofthekindofworkthatIcoulddo.

ItwasJanuary 2017 andthatwastheweekIstartedpostingmyworkonsocialmediaandshowingtheworldwhatIdo. Shortlyafterwards,peoplestartedsendingmemessagesandaskingquestions. PeopleIwenttohighschoolwith, neighborsdownthestreetandeventotalstrangerswouldmessagemeandaskforadvice. Insteadoftellingthemtocomeinforaconsult, Istartedmessagingthembackandjustansweringthem. Messagesturnedintovideosandwithinacouplemonths,IsatdownwithmymarketingcoordinatorJennRhoadesanddevelopedacompletestrategyforincorporatingvirtualconsultsinmypractice.

Ashortsix monthslater,myschedulewasfullybookedoutfortwomonthswithsmilemakeovercasesandweknewwewereontosomething.That iswhenSmileVirtualwasborn.

Afewyearslater, wenowhavedoctorsallovertheworldusingoursoftwareplatformandmethodology. IamnowrecognizedasTheVirtualDentistandImentorthousandsofdentistsonhowtheycanbetterservetheirpatientsusingvideotechnologyto helpthemgettheirquestionsanswered.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

AtSmileVirtual,webelievethateveryonedeservestosmilewithconfidenceandwehelpconnectpeoplelookingtoimprovetheirsmilewithtrusteddentistsaroundtheworld. Webelievethatthesevideoconsultsshouldbedoneforfreeandthatdoctorsshouldfirstlooktoservebeforetheysellanything.

Can you share with our readers a story from your own experience about how you lead your team during uncertain or difficult times?

WewereatourpeakgrowthwhenCOVIDhit, andalldentalofficeswereshutdownformonths. Doctorsworriedabouttheirfinanceswerecancelingtheirmembershipsand, atthesametime, wesawahugesurgeinsign–upsasitwastheonlywaydoctorscouldconnectwiththeirpatients. Eachdaywasatotalrollercoasterasthedentalcommunitylookedtousforanswers.

Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the motivation to continue through your challenges? What sustains your drive?

Ofcourse. Buildingacompanyishardwork. Therearethehighestofhighsandthelowestoflows. Thethingthatsustainsmydriveisthedesiretohaverealimpactintheworld. Financialgainisalwayswonderful,butthe 65,000 peoplethathavenowgonethroughthevirtualconsultprocessandaretransformingtheirlives….that’spowerful.

What would you say is the most critical role of a leader during challenging times?

Respond, don’treact. Takeastepback, getastrategyandthentakeaction.

When the future seems so uncertain, what is the best way to boost morale? What can a leader do to inspire, motivate and engage their team?

Dothework. Getinthetrencheswithyourteamandworkalongsidethem.

What is the best way to communicate difficult news to one’s team and customers?

Viaavideoconsult🙂 Seriouslythough, Ithinkvideoispowerfulbecausepeoplecanseeyourface, hearyourwordsandfeelthesincerityofyourmessage. Italsoallowsyoutocontrolthenarrativeandmakesureyousayalltheimportantthingsthatneedtobesaid.

How can a leader make plans when the future is so unpredictable?

Ibelievethatyouneedtobeflexibleandgowherethewindblowsyou. Whenitgetshard, that’swhenyougetscrappy.

Is there a “number one principle” that can help guide a company through the ups and downs of turbulent times?

Yes….lovewhatyoudo. Whenyoulovewhatyoudo, ittakessomeofthatstressaway. Ifyouarenothappy, changeitorchangethewayyoulookatit.

Can you share 3 or 4 of the most common mistakes you have seen other businesses make during difficult times? What should one keep in mind to avoid that?

Theygetscaredanddistracted. Focusonwhatyouaredoing, notyourcompetition. Channelthatcreativeenergyandoperatefromaplaceofabundanceandnotoutofascarcitymindset. Focusonwhat’sworkingandcontinuetodomoreofit. Failfast. Ifyoufail, acceptitandmoveonanddon’tthinkaboutitagain.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Ithinkinthosetimes,thesecretistosendoutasurveyandfindoutwhatyourcustomerreallyneedsandthengohelpthem. Thereisatimetosellandatimetoserve. Focusontheserving.

Based on your experience and success, what is the most important thing a business leader should do to lead effectively during uncertain and turbulent times? Please share a story or an example.

Listen. Listentoyourteamandaskthemforinput. Oftentimes,someofthebestideascomefromthoseclosesttoyoubecausetheycanseethingsdifferently. Asweweregettingreadytolaunchthelatestversionofoursoftware,weweresofocusedonthetechyetthedoctorsreallyjustwantedtofeelliketheybelongedtoacommunity. Oneofmyneweremployeessuggestedthatwelaunchaforumwhereourmemberscouldinteract. Ithasbeensuchagreatwaytobuildthesenseofcommunity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

IlovethequotebyastronautJimLovell “Therearethosethatmakethingshappen, thosethatwatchthingshappen, andthosethatwonderwhathappened. Tobesuccessfulinbusiness,youneedtobethekindofpersonthatmakesthingshappen.”

Ifyouwanttobesuccessfulyouneedtomove. Youcan’twaitaroundforgreatopportunities, youhavetogocreatethem.

How can our readers further follow your work?

The best place right now is on Instagram. They can find me at @drbrianharris

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!