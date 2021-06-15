Leonard Patterson of The Artist Collective: “Have a host or two”

Have a host or two. Designate a person or two whose main role is just to engage viewers and maintain the flow. It’s tempting in our DIY mindset, especially if you’re comfortable on camera, to just assume that role. I would recommend either outsourcing someone or delegating the behind the scenes duties to a team member so you can focus on being the best host. Another option might even be to inquire about a public figure or some sort. And no example in particular, but there’s nothing more distracting than a host that’s distracted!

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leonard Patterson.

Leonard Patterson is a livestream strategist and certified content marketer for leading music education resource, The Artist Collective. He helps artists, bands, and musicians launch their live video ideas and turn them into viable income streams. Leonard’s music career spans 20+ years with roles that include front-man for a 6-figure party band, booking agent with 1000’s of shows under his belt, indie band coach, and topline songwriter with credits in film, tv and Billboard. He currently hosts “Content and Coffee”, a weekly livestream airing Saturday mornings on YouTube. His ideas and blogs have been featured in Livestreaming Pros, Social Media Today, Hypebot, Gigmor and BandsinTown for Artists. Leonard currently lives in Southern California with his wife and family.

Leonard and the Artist Collective team have successfully identified the most important elements that artists should hyper-focus on in order to build a full-time career around their passions. Backed up by several hard-hitting testimonials (see here), the Chicago-based resource hub is dedicated to helping artists simplify how to build their business, prevent them from investing in the wrong things and instead, empower them with the tools that they need to succeed.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Thank you for having me! I am originally from a city just outside of Indianapolis, IN called Anderson. My friends and I grew up playing wiffle ball in each other’s back yards and drinking out of water hoses — when “going outside” was the activity of the day. A lot of family members were musically inclined, including my parents. And ok, technically my sister has a decent voice too, but please don’t tell her I said that. But it was watching my dad, uncles, and aunts be the “house band” for family events and reunions that really piqued my interest and showed me the impact of music at an early age.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

I had been writing songs for many years, had a few placements here and there, and gotten a few runner up awards in some high-profile song contests. But it was a combination of the September 11th terrorist attacks and my mother passing away just a week or so later that started it all.

As I did with most situations, after 9/11 I sorted out what was going on through music. I wrote a tribute song called Home of the Brave and performed it at my church on September 23, 2001. That same afternoon, my mother who was in a lengthy bout with cancer, was taken to the hospital. A few days later, after she passed, I made it a mission to raise money for the victims of the attack and dedicate it in my mother’s name.

Well, raising money meant performing the song live, and that meant putting together a band. After a year of benefit concerts we made a donation to a scholarship fund and wrote the check in care of my mother. The members of the band wanted to keep playing non-benefit concerts and that’s what eventually transformed into a full-time, 6-figure business that led me to become a booking agent for 100’s of shows each year.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It depends on what “first starting” and “funny” actually mean, but in this case, one situation comes to mind. My band and I were playing a wedding ceremony and I was the emcee for the evening. Long story short, I accidentally called the Groom by his brother’s name during the official couple introduction into the reception. You know the one, where the bride and groom are introduced as husband and wife? I heard some chuckles and a couple of gasps and didn’t know what was up. It wasn’t until a little after the introductions that someone told me, but they also informed me they thought it was planned. Apparently, it was a common mistake and family members thought the brother slipped me a tip to do it. I have still yet to see that money.

Honestly, the lesson I learned from that is…. it’s going to be ok. Most things aren’t going to run according to plan and that’s not the end of the world. Whether in person or online, I always try to be somewhat professional, but knowing how to pivot and not take yourself too seriously goes a long way in my opinion.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Just after my sophomore year at Purdue University, I found myself with a Summer job selling books door-to-door in Blasdell, NY. That was the Summer I discovered two things: the book “The Greatest Salesman in the World” and the realization that I was not that. In fact, most weeks I made just enough to cover expenses and may or may not have secretly had a wire transfer from mom. The whole experience itself was emotionally draining and while I wouldn’t consider it a financial success, I definitely learned a lot about myself. After being invited in for dinner in one house, and being called a racial slur by their next door neighbor, I started developing a pretty thick skin. Reading a chapter or two on lunch most days helped me keep things in perspective. I’d find myself reciting some of the passages out loud in between houses not knowing what to expect. “This too shall pass” or “I will persist until I succeed.” Having ready access to those affirmations didn’t make me a great salesman but helped keep me motivated not to quit.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not sure who to credit for the saying, but “there is progress in the process.” I’ve just learned time and time again that I’m going to have such a different perspective on any task, skill, or experience after I actually start it. For example, last year once it was obvious the lockdown was going to last a lot longer than 30 days, I challenged myself to go live every day for a month on Instagram. I had a loose plan of what I wanted to do, but it literally wasn’t until about 2 weeks into it that I found my groove. I learned when my most engaged followers were online, how to bring up slides on my phone while broadcasting, and even what types of thumbnail worked best. Those are all things I wouldn’t have experienced unless I had taken action. But I can apply that principle to a lot of things — being a Corporate Trainer, starting a band, becoming a booking agent, a husband, a father, and so on.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

I’ve had the pleasure of organizing events in all of the roles mentioned above. As a Corporate Trainer in several Fortune 500 companies, my role would flow between personal development and technical training. Many times there would be groups of 40–50 employees and I was responsible for their month-long onboarding. As a band leader a lot of times I was looked upon as the “day of coordinator” for events we would be hired for. Every situation was different but those situations really helped me adapt quickly and work with multiple vendors to help bring events to life. As a booking agent I was able to work closely with the head of our talent agency, Blonde Entertainment to put on workshops for band leaders as well as be the emcee for many of the events we hosted.

Along the lines of a booking agent, I also started a meetup group a few years ago with the sole purpose of gathering people together that wanted to volunteer their time. I would search for organizations that needed people, coordinate the logistics, and create events for people to join me at churches, beach cleanups, food pantries, and more.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

In addition to helping setup and run livestream events and concerts for musicians, I get to help coordinate monthly virtual meetups with Artist Collective. Each event hosts 30–40 musicians, djs, artists, and producers from around the world. We’ve been able to dial in a pretty successful format that includes a consistent networking element, topical break out rooms, and most importantly, genuine connection. In addition to that, I’ve been conducting online webinars and events for several years. One of the most fun live events I’ve been a part of though is actually the first one I ever coordinated. It was a ticketed livestream concert on the StageIt platform back in 2013. We were in New York with the band and wanted to share songs from a new EP with fans, friends, and family. Even having to work through some of the technical connection issues at the time (when WiFi wasn’t as widespread as it is now), couldn’t stop us from having a blast that night. It really helped me see the possibility in using technology to virtually connect with people.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

I’m going to stick with my music theme here and say there are several companies in the industry doing great things to help musicians virtually connect with their fans and even earn a living doing so. One of those that I think has done a great job is Bandsintown. Specifically, I love the way they’ve made it easy for artists to integrate their live shows and their livestream promotion all in one place. To replicate that, I’d recommend artists start thinking about their “shows” as just “shows” and not whether they’re in-person or virtual. Sure, there are going to be some differences when it comes to promoting, but I think the sooner we can embrace this hybrid show mentality, the better our fans and viewers will too.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest thing I’ve seen is people trying to do it all. “Do it yourself” doesn’t have to mean “do it BY yourself.” Lean into the strengths of your team or hire someone that can allow you to focus on what you’re good at. If you’re the best host, see who can help you manage the tech. If you’re an awesome event producer, reach out and see who you know that would be an amazing on-camera personality.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

Obviously coming from a musical perspective on this, I’d have to say the video-conferencing platforms like Zoom have been the biggest surprise for me. There are tons of apps and platforms to help musicians share their music and connect with fans, but being able to talk to people face to face in real time just helps bring everyone together. Sure, there’s probably some Zoom fatigue by now, but it’s still an opportunity to have real interaction that you can’t get in one way broadcasts. I also love working with the web-based platform StreamYard. The learning curve is pretty low and it’s made it relatively easy to help artists get up and running with engaging broadcasts.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

Essential tools will vary by person and by event, in my opinion. If you can find the tools that can accent your strengths and fill in your technology gaps, you’ll be ahead of the game. Do you need a CRM, ticketing, marketing automation, or the ability to host the event natively on your website? Regardless of what you choose, I’d say to decide on your tech stack early enough to test it. Just because it says “easily integrates” on the website doesn’t mean it actually will.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have a host or two. Designate a person or two whose main role is just to engage viewers and maintain the flow. It’s tempting in our DIY mindset, especially if you’re comfortable on camera, to just assume that role. I would recommend either outsourcing someone or delegating the behind the scenes duties to a team member so you can focus on being the best host. Another option might even be to inquire about a public figure or some sort. And no example in particular, but there’s nothing more distracting than a host that’s distracted! Pre-record the main segments. There are several platforms that allow you to broadcast pre-recorded segments as live video. If this is a larger event, consider taking advantage of this feature for a couple of reasons. 1. To ease a little of the pressure for a longer event. 2. To have the flexibility to create a more produced segment or clip which can help with attention spans. I was able to assist with the email marketing for a recent festival with Ladies Who Rock For A Cause Foundation. It was a 3-hour festival and they did a fantastic job of integrating pre-recording performances and other key segments. Build in calls to action. From being on both sides of the screen, this is one of the easiest things to do, but often overlooked. Let people know exactly what to do, where to go, how to engage, and get their questions answered. We’ve probably all heard “a confused mind never buys”, well in this case, “a confused viewer never engages.” Some of the best virtual events I’ve attended will not only have clear calls to action, but will share them verbally, on-screen, in chat, etc. Change presentation modes regularly. There’s a certain energy that comes from being in a room next to a hundred people. You can have a 60-minute keynote presentation and still keep most people’s attention. That same segment should probably be cut in half for a virtual event. This is actually something we’re working on now after getting feedback about our monthly meetups. We have multiple break out rooms and some people have said they feel awkward just leaving a room, so we’re building in 30-minute “time to switch rooms” notifications to give people permission to do so. Continue the Conversation. Offer a way to have participants continue the conversation. If the event has been engaging though, some people will want to be able to find out more information about you, your company, or even products and services you provide related to the event. One of the mantras we commonly talked about in our band was that “it’s never just one show.” The same thing is true for events, whether they’re virtual or not.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

I would say focus on defining your audience first. It will really inform a lot of the decisions you make after that — if not all of them. From what your visuals will look like, to where you’ll promote the event, and even who you’d want to be involved.

Have a date in mind, but don’t be so quick to publish it. Once you’ve got a team of people together to help bring the event to life, reach out to sponsors, coordinate dates, and test out the tech to be sure it can carry out your vision. Once that’s solid and you’ve got a marketing plan in place, then I’d say publish a date. There’s nothing worse than having an awesome vision for something and not having the platform in place to be able to see it through.

Celebrate the wins along the way. Chances are this is an important event and you’ve got something riding on it besides how many people show. I would just say, don’t be afraid to celebrate wins in progress like securing an amazing sponsor, getting your pre-recorded segments done, etc.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

No more starving artists syndrome! This is obviously not a new concept, but I would love to normalize how important the value of music is and its creators. It’s been studied and proven how music can help lower anxiety, improve mood, enhance brain function, and even heal.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is easy. Outside of no-brainers for me like Quincy Jones, President Obama, or Christopher Nolan, I’d have to say Will Smith. And not because Bad Boys is one of my favorite film franchises. And not because friends and family have said “you remind me of Will Smith.” The real reason would be to say “thank you” for low-key saving my life. So first, I’ll let you know that I had a friend from high school who passed away at the beginning of 2020 from colon cancer. He was very deliberate in posting his progress and sharing his story along the way. I started thinking “getting a check up is probably something I should do soon.” It wasn’t until I happened upon Will’s YouTube video where he vlogged his colonoscopy that I actually decided to take action. Just knowing we’re about the same age and then seeing the look on his face when his doctor told him they found a pre-cancerous polyp really shook me. I just thought about the reality that cancer doesn’t care if you’re a friend from high school or a huge celebrity, it will come for you. I’ve lost several friends and family to the disease, so I don’t even know why it took a video to make a difference, but it did.

Well, he published that video in November 2019 and in December 2019 I had my first doctor appointment in 4 years. That’s when I found out my PSA levels were borderline high and as it turns out, (plot twist) was diagnosed a few months later with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Almost a year to the day of Will posting his colonoscopy video, I ventured in for a radical prostatectomy. I’m currently cancer free, but my doctors keep reiterating in various ways “how lucky you are you caught this when you did.” Long story but basically, I kinda owe my high school friend and the Fresh Prince a debt of gratitude for being willing to share their journey. So Will, if you’re reading this, it seems like I at least owe you lunch or something.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.