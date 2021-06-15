Anita Mahaffey of Cool-jams: “Relax and Unwind”

If you like a drink or two with dinner, follow up each glass with an equal amount of water, which will keep you from becoming dehydrated and allow you to sleep peacefully.

Serial entrepreneur Anita Mahaffey is the CEO and founder of Cool-jams Inc. Cool-jams specializes in the design and manufacturing of performance sleep products such as moisture wicking sleepwear, quick dry travel sleepwear and temperature regulating bedding. Cool-jams distributes its products to over 100 countries via the website www.cool-jams.com, Amazon and a variety of wholesalers. Cool-jams was recognized by Apparel Magazine as one of the top innovative apparel companies in the US and has been featured on Good Morning America, The Doctor’s Show and Dr. Oz.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I worked in product management and marketing in the earlier part of my career. After I had my second child, I decided that entrepreneurship was my path. It allowed for more flexibility, balance and creativity while I was raising our 3 children. I’m have founded 3 companies since then and am involved in several others.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I’d been working in the textile industry for quite a few years and was always interested in performance fabrics. At the time, I was having night sweats while sleeping and thought that perhaps I could develop a fabric that would help remedy these awful night sweats. After much testing, I came across an amazing fabric that was originally developed for the Canadian military. We made a pair of pjs, tested in labs and on people and based on the results, we knew we were on to something. Cool-jams wicks and dries faster than anything tested. Since the early days we have helped 1000’s people around the world sleep better with our products.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields?

In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness? We have been researching sleep and performance fabrics since 2007. With so much research behind us, we have learned much about the issue of temperature regulation and sleep. Since 2007 we have provided our customers with many products to help them sleep better at home and on the go. Since our beginning we have added several collections of temperature regulating bedding, men’s sleepwear, loungewear and a collection of travel sleepwear that dries quickly and stays fresh for days.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’ve always loved the book The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale. It is an older book, but the principals of positive thinking and setting goals has served me well.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

It isn’t what happens to you that is important, but rather what do you do with it and what can you learn from it. So often people get deflated by their difficulties or mistakes. I always try to re-frame and learn and grow from difficulties. For example, my first business was a social enterprise that took groups of village women in Turkey and trained them to knit beautiful mohair sweaters. It was a great business but we could never make enough to pay ourselves a salary. We learned many lessons but didn’t quit. Instead, we created a new business with the lessons learned which turned out to be extremely successful. You can apply this lesson to any difficulty in life.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Everyone is different but on average people need 6–8 hours of sleep. Young developing brains need more sleep. Infants tup to 3 months need up to 17 hours of sleep a day. Gradually as children get older, they require less. Teens generally need about 8–10 hours of sleep. Then around 18 people begin to require a bit less around 6- 8 hours

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed?

For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain? It is really more about the amount of sleep and the quality of sleep that is important. If you deprive yourself of total sleep or have poor quality sleep, it can lead to eventual mental and physical health issues.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sleep is so important to everyone’s health, but the importance of sleep is often underestimated. This person, would feel better all around, more energy, happier and more focused. Sleep is a vital component of every person’s overall health and well-being. Sleep is important because during sleep, the body repairs itself so a person is fit and ready for another day. Getting adequate rest may also help prevent excess weight gain, heart disease, and increased illness duration.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes…. absolutely. If someone wants to lose weight, improve their sex life and boost their immune system so they don’t get colds and flus one of the simplest things to do is work on getting better sleep. There is something called sleep hygiene…. basic rules that we all should follow to allow us to get the best night’s sleep possible.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Simply these things…too hot, too loud, too distracted and too light.

Turn off electronics 2 hours before sleep and get the laptop and cell phone out of your bedroom. Instead read a book, do light yoga or meditate. Keep your bedroom cool with air flow. Change your sheets, pjs and pillows so that you are cool and comfortable. Use blackout shades or an eye mask if you are light sensitive. Use ear plugs if you are sound sensitive.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Yes….it is much more difficult than days past because of all the electronics in our life. It is so important to make the bedroom an electronic free zone.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Relax and Unwind: Nighttime tends to be when many of us pay bills, work on the computer, discuss family issues and catch up with household chores. But these activities activate your problem-solving side and can ratchet up your worries and stress. Stop them about two to three hours before you’re ready for sleep. (If you’re unable to “turn off” your brain even after finishing your work, talk to your doctor about relaxation therapy, or try some restful yoga poses.) Move and exercise everyday: Research shows that people who exercise daily — say, 20 to 30 minutes of aerobic exercise — have better luck falling asleep. But plan accordingly: If exercise energizes you, don’t do it before bedtime, instead try to workout about four hours before bedtime. Make Environmental Changes in The Bedroom: Use your bedroom just for sleep and sex, not working on a laptop, watching TV or playing video games. Reading can help you relax and feel drowsy, but not if you do it in a bright room; use a book light or a 45-watt bulb at your bedside table. Create an environment that is dark, cool, comfortable and conducive to sleep with dark curtains, a fan, a sound soother or white-noise machine, an eyeshade and earplugs (especially if your partner snores). We recommend earplugs with a noise level at 32 or below so you can still hear a fire alarm or your alarm clock. Incidentally, if having your alarm clock within view makes you anxious, tuck it out of sight in a drawer or on the floor by the bed. Don’t Eat Much Before Bedtime: Finish eating your last large meal at least two hours before you go to bed, especially if you’re having spicy foods, which can cause heartburn. Instead snack on nuts, yogurt, glass of milk or string cheese if you must. Milk or yogurt contain L-tryptophan, which helps your body settle down. Avoid caffeine, alcohol and smoking at night: Alcohol, caffeine and cigarettes are stimulants that make falling asleep difficult. We recommend having coffee, tea, chocolate or soda in the morning or early afternoon and switching to water after 3 p.m. to ensure that the caffeine is out of your system. If you like a drink or two with dinner, follow up each glass with an equal amount of water, which will keep you from becoming dehydrated and allow you to sleep peacefully.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Get into the practice of sleep meditation. Basically, thinking of a calming river journey or other calming scenario. We have a free sleep meditation on our website to help people practice a sleep meditation https://www.cool-jams.com/products/cooling-meditation

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

It is OK to take a quick power nap but it shouldn’t be to long or it can interfere with your sleep during the night. I suggest about 20 minutes.

I so both admire Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey for their continued commitment to making our world a better place. They are both strong women who have overcome adversity, yet persevered

