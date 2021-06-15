Dr. Lisa Folden: “Create a routine and stick to it”

Create a routine and stick to it. — This can be as simple as shower, stretch, read, pray, sleep…or something more detailed that relaxes you and prepares your mind/body for rest. The idea is to wind down so that sleep can come naturally. We do this with babies when we sleep train them, so it makes sense that we can still utilize this strategy as adults.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Lisa Folden.

Dr. Lisa N. Folden is a licensed physical therapist, mom-focused health coach and behavior change specialist. Using her skills as a movement expert, Dr. Folden helps clients recover from orthopedic and neurological injuries at her private practice — Healthy Phit Physical Therapy and Wellness Consultants in Charlotte, NC. In addition to managing a private practice, Dr. Lisa works with moms to help improve their self-care skills by encouraging better sleep, joyful movement, meal planning and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Sure. I am originally from Detroit, MI and the oldest of 7 siblings. I attended Grand Valley State University in Allendale, MI where I earned by B.S. in 2004 and my Doctorate in Physical Therapy in 2007. My husband and I relocated to Charlotte, NC in 2008 and we now have three children, ages 10, 8 and 6. I started my private practice in 2013 and began working it full time in January 2017. Outside of work and family responsibilities, I enjoy reading mystery novels or watching mystery/action TV, hiking, working out, dancing and bird watching.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Absolutely. I always had an interest in science, math and anatomy so as a young child I planned to become a pediatrician. When I was 16 years old, I went to see my own pediatrician for a yearly check-up and had hoped to ask him some questions about medical school and his experience working as a doctor. Unfortunately, he was only in the exam room with me for two minutes and I was not able to speak up in time enough to ask anything. I left that appointment feeling like maybe becoming a pediatrician wasn’t for me, as I had hoped to spend more time with my patients and get to know them better. So, I went home and got on my dial-up internet to search for careers related to medicine and sports (I was a dancer and runner) and literally stumbled upon physical therapy. I decided then that I would become a PT and haven’t looked back since.

I added the health coaching to my practice offerings after becoming a mother in 2011 and realizing the resources that were lacking for women needing support as mothers. I felt completely overwhelmed trying to care for a child and still manage a career, a household and my own personal needs. Therefore, I sorted through my issues and worked toward some form of “balance.” Once I felt a bit steadier on my feet, I wanted to offer other mothers tools for wellness, health, self-care and more…so I did and it was a great decision.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I believe that I am an authority in the world of wellness simply because I work at it personally and professionally every single day…and I have been able to help thousands of my current and former clients achieve levels of wellness that they may not have seen possible. While I would not consider myself a “sleep expert,” nearly 80% of my physical therapy and wellness clients initially come to me with complaints of an inability to sleep (well or long). I have had the sincere pleasure of helping them troubleshoot their issues and in the vast majority of cases, I have offered them tips and advice that completely eliminated their sleep issues. It has been a rewarding and fulfilling experience because I understand just how valuable sleep is.

Wellness is all about seeking better health in all aspects of your life and in my role as a holistic care provider, I am able to see myself and my clients as whole people. I do not treat singular body parts or only one specific concern/complaint. I treat the entire person considering aspects of their mental, physical and emotional/spiritual health. I have also had the privilege of speaking to these topics in many online and print publications as well as in my own book, “Healthy Made Easy: The Ultimate Wellness Guide for Busy Moms.”

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, several! One of the most recent books that has impacted my view of health, wellness, fitness and weight is “Health at Every Size” by Dr. Linda Bacon (now Dr. Lindo Bacon). This book both challenged and validated me as I had been working with clients for years, trying to help them focus on REAL health versus weight and body aesthetic. Dr. Bacon hit the nail on the head and made it all make sense. In the U.S. we make health hard with rules and restrictions, like “don’t eat that, eat more of this, use these small containers, wear this body belt, stop eating after 6, blah, blah, blah.” Developing a better and more well-rounded understanding of health & wellness has helped me and my clients focus on eating intuitively (when you’re hungry, able and food is available), moving joyfully (call it exercise or a dance party if you choose) and being comfortable with wherever my body weight or size settles.

Additionally, this book reinforced the idea that health is about so much more than just your body. For example, how are you FEELING? How are you sleeping? Are you going to the bathroom regularly? Health and wellness are about real body processes, not how much you weigh or how you look.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite “life lesson quote” is actually a series of lessons from one of my favorite books, “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz. They are 1. Be impeccable with your word. 2. Don’t take anything personally. 3. Don’t make assumptions and 4. Always do your best. I sincerely try to live my life by these agreements in my business and in my personal life and while it’s not always perfect, it has made life so much more peaceful and fulfilling. I recommend this book to basically everyone.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

On average, people should get about 7–8 hours of sleep each day. Babies need more sleep…like upwards of 16 hours and as they progress through toddlerhood and into adolescence, they need less and less. As we continue to age, the requirement stabilizes around 7–8 hrs, though you may find that elderly people appear to sleep more. That may be due to personal choice, lifestyle, changes in health status or something else, but overall, 7–8 hrs is good for the vast majority of adults in all age groups.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

The timing of your sleep is an individual choice and should be based on your lifestyle. Some people work 3rd shift, are very productive and prefer a lifestyle where they sleep more during the day and are awake more in the evening and night. In general, it will be easier to sleep when it is dark and quiet, but you can remedy this with earplugs and blackout curtains. Essentially, do what works best for you. If it’s going to bed at 2AM, go for it…but be sure you’re going to be able to sleep a good, solid 7 or 8 hours.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sure, there are many ways in which a person’s life will improve upon getting more sleep. Some of the more common bi products of good sleep include: more energy throughout the day, increased ability to focus on tasks and more alertness. You will likely find that you feel more productive during your waking hours because you’re not constantly tired or chasing sleep…and you may be able to kick a caffeine habit after a little while which will mean less crashing throughout the day.

Some of the less talked about benefits of increased sleep include healthier looking (or glowing) skin, possibly less wrinkles, improved digestive health, decreased stress (which lessens your chances of MANY health problems like heart disease and diabetes), and even improved immune system…meaning you get sick less often. That’s a benefit everyone wants with COVID-19 still in the mix.

The bottom line is this: Sleep is RESTORATIVE. When we have it, we are operating from a place of plenty. Plentiful health, energy, immunity, etc. When we don’t have it, we are operating from a place of lack. Who needs that?

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Sleep is vital and necessary. When you sleep, you heal. The body’s cells repair and you are replenished. When people justify lacking in sleep by saying “I’ll sleep when I’m dead,” they probably don’t realize that they may be speeding up that process. Losing precious sleep can take years off of your life over time. Getting good sleep should definitely be a priority. While it may seem like a challenge, there are some fool-proof tips to make it easier.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

The three main barriers to getting the sleep we need are:

A perceived lack of time — We all feel busy and as if there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. Therefore, we justify skipping our sleep because we have “stuff to do.” Sleep rebellion — I came up with this term to explain a behavior that many of us experience…especially parents. We spend the day doing all the things, the evenings managing children and at night, when we are dead tired, we rebel against our sleep and instead, remain awake for several hours. Typically, this time is spent watching TV or scrolling aimlessly on our phones. We do this because we feel “cheated” out of “me time” if we simply go to bed after the kids are down for the night. So, we feel like to we need to stay awake and do something, anything to ‘reclaim our time. Potential sleep challenges — This is for those of us that understand the benefits of sleep and make the attempt to lie down, but still have trouble falling or staying asleep. Sometimes this comes with a formal diagnosis of insomnia. What I believe is that something is missing from your routine that would help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Removing these obstacles can be quite the task, but it can be done. Where time is an issue, we have to set boundaries and essentially create the time that does not exist. That means, cutting off work at a specific time daily, planning and managing the kids in a set timeframe, asking for help from partners, family, friends and outsourcing tasks when necessary and able.

For the sleep rebels, we have to force ourselves to do what we know to be best. To help with this, you can utilize an accountability partner or set alarms on your phone to gently encourage you to put the phone down and go to bed.

And for those of us who have genuine challenges falling or staying asleep, I’ll share some specific tips shortly, but the bottom line is that you HAVE to try new things often. If one thing doesn’t work after a few nights, try something else. Just don’t give up on getting the sleep your body needs.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Absolutely! We have so many more distractions. Once upon a time, the world shut down at night…. even the televisions signed off. Not anymore. Streaming services, phone technology and 24-hr businesses can ensure that we are entertained and signed in ALL DAY AND ALL NIGHT, should we choose to engage. Getting sleep requires a firm decision and some tenacity to stick with.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Create a routine and stick to it. — This can be as simple as shower, stretch, read, pray, sleep…or something more detailed that relaxes you and prepares your mind/body for rest. The idea is to wind down so that sleep can come naturally. We do this with babies when we sleep train them, so it makes sense that we can still utilize this strategy as adults. Avoid screen time 1–2 hours before bed. — The blue light emitted from TVs, phone, tablets and computers can negatively impact your ability to fall asleep. The science behind it is deep, but the simple explanation is that it excites areas of the brain that make relaxation and slumber difficult. So, shut it down early and start your bedtime routine. At the very least, avoid watching television that gets you too excited, anxious or angry. So, maybe something light like a comedy, rather than the 10 o’clock news or Sons of Anarchy. Sleep with your phone on airplane mode. — This phenomenon eliminates cell tower communication with your phone, which has also been proven to make it challenging to get to that deep REM sleep that we all so desperately need. If you’re worried about late night emergency calls, you can instead sleep with the phone on DND (do not disturb) on the other side of the room. That way, the cell tower communication isn’t happening right next to your brain under your pillow or on the nightstand. Sleep with white noise. — This has been working for my kids since they were born. White noise like static, ocean sounds or even rain can be so calming that sleep is inevitable. Ever noticed that when it’s raining, you get your very best sleep? Well, this is why. That constant, consistent, mono-rhythmic sound helps to lull you to sleep, drowning out other competing noises and keeping you asleep for longer. Diffuse pure, essential oils that promote sleep, like lavender. — This is a great option but be careful when selecting oils. Due to a lack of regulation, almost anyone can sell “essential oils” without verifying their actual contents. So you may have 1 part lavender and 9 parts alcohol or synthetic materials. Once you find a good, pure oil, add to a diffuser with water and get to relaxing. Other essential oils that promote sleep are chamomile, cedarwood, sweet orange, jasmine and sandalwood.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

I suggest meditation, reading a few passages from a book or playing some relaxing music or sounds (such as the white noise previously mentioned).

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Naps are great, but they can definitely impact your ability to get a good night’s sleep if you’re the type of person who already struggles. For those reasons, naps should be short, like 15–30 minutes, if possible. If that’s not enough, maybe up to one hour, but keep these naps early in the day (before 4PM) so as to not impact your ability to fall asleep for the night.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Great question. I’d love to sit down with Oprah. She has done so much good in her life and career and honestly, I’d just like to soak up some of her positive energy and aura. I think she’s phenomenal, so a private meal with her would be the ultimate dream come true.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am on all social media platforms @HealthyPhit but my favorite is Instagram, so catch me there mostly. You can also check out my website at www.HealthyPhit.com

