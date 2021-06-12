Dr. Joel Beth Navratik of MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals: “Keep the team moving forward with one common goal”

As CEO you are the face of the company and responsible for managing the overall operations as well as the resources of the company. I am still very hands on with the day-to-day operations since MRVL Pet is still a small company. Other leaders may just be focused leading a team whereas the CEO keeps the board updated on the operations of the company and interacts with all of the upper executives to keep the team moving forward with one common goal.

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Joel Beth Navratik.

A seasoned veterinary professional, Dr. Navratik is the currently the CEO at MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals. Before that, she helped to develop OcuBright, a veterinary tear stain supplement that eliminates tear stains from dogs, and co-developed VetVaction CE, a company that provides a new and fun way for veterinarians to receive the state mandated continuing education requirements for licensure from all around the world. MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals is part of a life science and technology company focused on the animal health sector that develops innovative, naturally derived oral pet supplements

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I attended the University of Florida for both my bachelor’s degree and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and then I completed an internship at The Animal Medical Center in New York City. Afterwards I joined Aventura Animal Hospital as an associate and then became a partner, in which I practiced for the next 28 years. About eight years ago I was introduced to the Caribbean Blue Scorpion product and used it in my practice on patients with cancer with good success. Most chemotherapy agents have many undesirable side effects, and this product seems to not have any. There is such a huge need for new products that can help fight cancer and pain in the veterinary space. I joined MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals in the summer of 2020 and started to help with fund raising efforts for this product to get this approved through the Center of Veterinary Medicine and FDA trials. We have raised those funds and have started the process of taking the new product through the approval process along with the regulatory guidance by Altran.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I started using the Blue Scorpion Peptide CTX with patients with both arthritis and cancer and I was getting favorable results. That is when I really believed that there was some merit to this idea. However, as a scientist I knew that the only way this could reaccepted as mainstream was to get real scientific data to support the Blue Scorpion product. Joining MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals will allow the team to follow the science and start the research on the development of a new animal drug that may deliver a path for pets as well as potentially people in the fight against both cancer and pain using the complex biochemical properties found in the Caribbean Blue Scorpion.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The person that most dramatically impacted my career was Dr. Michael Schaer from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. He would present to us in rounds all kinds if challenging cases using materials from his residency training at the Animal medical Center. At the time The AMC was seeing over 100,000 small animal case a year. After veterinary school, I chose to pursue an internship at The Animal Medical Center in New York City, which is where he did his post graduate training. The year I spent at The AMC really shaped me into the veterinarian I became and helped bring about the success that came with it. I practiced for 28 years in small animal practice in Miami before joining MRVL Pet Pharmaceuticals Corp as the CEO.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

To relieve stress that tends to come with the challenges of this position, I practice Yoga regularly, which helps keep my mind and body grounded. This allows me to come prepared to every meeting, and consequently maintain low stress levels.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Diversity is a core concept in America, and when selecting team members, we look to find individuals, as well as companies that bring us the most benefit. With these efforts, we hope to be as inclusive as possible. As we are just getting started, our team is relatively small, however as we grow, we plan to add people from many different backgrounds to our work family.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

As CEO you are the face of the company and responsible for managing the overall operations as well as the resources of the company. I am still very hands on with the day-to-day operations since MRVL Pet is still a small company. Other leaders may just be focused leading a team whereas the CEO keeps the board updated on the operations of the company and interacts with all of the upper executives to keep the team moving forward with one common goal.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

An executive will need to have resilience, be a risk taker, and be a leader that shows respect to each of their team members. We spend more time with co-workers than family, so it will be need be an enjoyable positive experience for everyone to remain focused and happy. If you prefer to follow rather than lead or if you prefer to play it safe and not consider yourself a risk taker then you probably do not want to shoot for the CEO position.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

My suggestion is to listen. You can actually learn from your team when you truly listen to their ideas and encourage them to bring new ideas to the table. Creativity can blossom when your team feels that the input is valued and utilized.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

MRVL Pet adopted a business philosophy to “pay it forward” by offering products the pet owner can afford and by giving back to the community where the blue scorpion makes its home. When you purchase MRVL Pet products, 5% of your purchase price is donated to Today’s Promises, our nonprofit charity that operates an orphanage in the Caribbean. Not only will your purchase benefit your pet, but it will also benefit children in need!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I wish that I could inspire people to recycle, re-use and re-purpose to save our planet. Earth is the most precious resource that we have and we need to take care of it to preserve it for generations to come.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Believe in yourself. Only you can create your own future. If you set a goal, you can achieve it with hard work, perseverance and sacrifice. I wanted to become a veterinarian from the age of 5. Most 5-year-olds have no idea how many years of school it will take to become one, so you can imagine my disappointment when, during my first year at the University of Florida, I met with a counselor, and he told me that my high school grades were good enough, however my high school standardized test score would be too low to get into Veterinary School. He went on to tell me I should consider Medical School instead, as I had a better chance to get into Medical school than Veterinary School. I was shocked and actually changed course planning to go to Medical School for a few years but made a final decision that Veterinary Medicine was really what I wanted to do with my life. By persevering and believing in myself, I made my dream come true.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

Serena Williams or Roger Federer — my daughter has been playing competitive tennis since she was nine years old. I would love to have a conversation with either of them about how they became some of the greatest players of all time. They are both incredible role models for the new generation, as regardless of whether or not they are athletes, they set an example of independence and great work ethics.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.