Alexia P. Hammonds of Eat.Sweat.Undress.: “Execute”

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alexia P. Hammonds.

Alexia P. Hammonds is the Founder and CEO of Eat. Sweat. Undress., a female led brand that offers fitness, wellness, beauty, and fashion products and services to enhance the lives of women. She’s proud to be recognized as the first black woman to create perfume in Grasse, France, the historic home of perfume. As a classically trained Pilates Instructor, former Beauty Editor, and a regular product and fashion segment television guest, Alexia decided to channel her collective 15 years of experience into retail brand that empowers women and inspires them to live a healthy, sexy, confident life unapologetically and on their own terms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have over 15 years of experience as a classically trained Pilates, yoga, and barre instructor. I worked as a beauty editor and did fashion and beauty segments for Fox 4 in Dallas, TX. I’ve had a love of fine fragrance since I was a little girl. I used to watch my mom buy all of these eau de parfums and she’d let me play in them. As a woman, I’ve had an obsession with high end lingerie since I was 20. i wanted to design a line years ago and didn’t take it that serious. Eat. Sweat. Undress. is everything I love into one space.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Specifically with my perfumed Hair Mist that I created in Grasse, France, I am the first black womankind the fragrance industry to create fragrance in Grasse. I am also the first small business to enter the Hair Mist space. The other companies are huge corporate brands that have been around for years. My perfumed Hair Mist stands out in the market as it not only adds quality fragrance, it also adds two hair care benefits.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There are so many! I guess one of the funniest was when I was learning the shipping process. There are so many moving parts to shipping and handling. Due to Covid, our perfumed Hair Mist was extremely delayed getting here from France and there was nothing I could do about it despite the numerous orders we’d received within our first days of launching. It was in those moments that I started to understand and felt awful about about the hard times I’ve given companies I’ve shopped with that continued to push back shipping dates due to inventory and/or shipping carrier issues! How the tables turn!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My most influential mentor is my father. Every lucrative idea that I’ve executed, the seed was planted by my dad. My dad knows my heart’s desires and because of it, he’s always encouraged me to develop my own product line that stood out (out of then less than 65 Hair Mist brands, mine is the only one on market with the hair care benefits keratin and Cashmilan, I’m the first black woman to create fragrance in Grasse, France, and the first and only small business to enter the Hair Mist market), to knock out tough tasks first and early, and to always pay attention to the numbers. My dad taught me that having goals and talking about men dreams are fun but it’s all about action and execution.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

If you know the rules of the game, you have a strong strategy to execute and to keep the ball in motion for true longevity, run it. Disrupt and be a change maker.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each. –

Execute. Saying what you want and plan to do is always fun. Execution takes work and shows you what you’re made of. Level up.

Know the numbers- The numbers tell it like it is, no feelings attached. They need to always line up and make sense to avoid stress later.

Presentation- My mother, grandmother, and aunts taught me and my cousins at a young age the importance of presentation in various ways. It’s important to know how to present yourself in a business environment, how you carry yourself, your fragrance, the fit of your garments, and so on. It’s important how you present your product or service to the market.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I’ll be expanding our fragrance offering very soon and including items for men. I wish I could share the other things I’m working on at the moment but I can’t!

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

People tend to think a woman with a voice and backbone is hard to deal with. I am a woman that knows exactly what I want, need, like, and how to clearly communicate it. Unfortunately, at times, being a confident woman that trusts my vision and doesn’t lose focus from the spoken doubts of others is intimidating. That’s not my problem. As a woman, like my male counterparts, my job is to lead my team to execute our goals efficiently.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I listen to The Brilliant Idiots podcast and Small Doses with Amanda Seales podcast every week. Both podcasts cover a wide variety of topics but what I love most is the deep second level thinking and fair perspectives shared by the hosts. There’s no one story that sticks out.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to inspire a movement where women share raw, unfiltered, and useful advice on all things in one space. There are so many things women don’t share that can really help the next woman in business, relationships (all types), mental health, topics deemed as embarrassing but need to know information, how to present yourself (in various areas) and so on! My circles do what I’m describing above but I’ve noticed there’s a ton of need to know info that “we” don’t know as women. I’d love to be part of something like this.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Eat clean. Sweat daily. Feel confident undressed.” This is a quote I created as our company’s tag line. Being mindful of the food, supplements, and beverages that you put into your body along with regular exercise boosts self confidence. Self confidence makes you feel sexy. I want women to feel confident and sexy with and without their clothes on when they see themselves in the mirror. This tag line and quote reminds me of what’s needed in order for me to live a balanced life. It’s such a positive guide for everyone, especially an ESU woman.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can visit us at EatSweatUndress.com and on social media @eatsweatundress.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!