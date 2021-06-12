Dr. Alan J. Steinberg: “To be able to effectively offer support we need to be strong and calm”

Each of us, at our core, have an ocean of silence within that is beyond upheaval and uncertainty. At our core, there is no anxiety, fear, or loneliness. Being there, even for a moment, gives us sanctuary and respite from all worries. After meditation, the problems of our world don’t seem so shocking and upsetting. Year after year, contacting that silence changes us. This change is a physical, physiological one, not just a change in our point of view. Years ago, there was a simple research experiment that demonstrated this change.

Alan J. Steinberg, MD is board-certified in Internal Medicine and practices with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, California and serves as one of the attending physicians for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. He grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he learned Transcendental Meditation (TM) in 1975. Earning his undergraduate philosophy degree at Pomona and Pitzer Colleges in Claremont, California, he went on to attend the University of Nevada School of Medicine, receiving an MD degree in 1984. His first book was a non-fiction consumer’s guide, The Insider’s Guide to HMOs (Plume/Penguin), which garnered favorable reviews in the Los Angeles Times and other publications as well as appearances on The Today Show, 20/20 and C-Span. The book helped sway the direction that healthcare was heading in the late 1990s. His debut novel, To Be Enlightened (Adelaide Books, 2021), is a work of visionary fiction, inspired by some of his own experiences as a lifelong practitioner of TM. Dr. Steinberg lives with his wife of over thirty-five years in Los Angeles, California. They are the proud parents of three young adults.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I majored in Philosophy in college, planning on becoming a philosophy professor. My senior year I was allowed to take a philosophy class on Descartes and Spinoza at the Claremont Graduate School. At the start of the first class the professor gave us a fifteen-minute lecture then passed around a sign-up sheet for the one paper we’d write for the class, and another sign-up sheet for bi-weekly one-on-one meetings with the professor to discuss our paper and its progress. After class I asked one of the graduate students why there would be no further lectures and why only one paper. She told me this was common in graduate school in philosophy, and that if you wanted to get a job as a professor, you’d have to become an expert on one narrow part of your favorite philosopher’s philosophy. I didn’t want to be an expert on one small thing. I wanted to search for answers to big questions. The next day I dropped one of my other philosophy classes and enrolled in Intro to Chemistry. I decided if I couldn’t spend my life contemplating life’s mysteries I might as well try to become a physician so I could help people.

That being said, I’m thrilled to share my debut novel “To Be Enlightened” with the world. The word “Enlightenment” refers to consciousness, or Self-knowledge, awareness. There are different levels. Every great tradition has this idea all the way back to Plato. Plato talked about a man of knowledge. And how people were able to pierce this cloud of understanding and actually understand the deeper Truth. We all sort of know about that. There are even commercials, you know, where the guy goes up to the Himalayas and finds some cave and meets this great master. I’m referring to a state of consciousness, a higher consciousness, that isn’t owned by any tradition. It’s just inherent, a birthright of everyone, every sentient being. We all have the potential to experience it, become aware of it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

An elderly couple came to me asking for anti-anxiety and sleep medication. They both complained of increasing anxiety over the last few years. They didn’t sleep well. And they fought with each other frequently. I recommended that they learn to meditate. I saw them both six months later for a general checkup. The wife said they meditated together twice a day, every day, while sitting up in their bed. After meditating, they were taught by their instructor to lie down to rest for a few minutes. The third or fourth time they rested together after meditation they found themselves hugging and kissing each other, something that hadn’t happened in years. The husband then told me that he makes sure they never miss their joint meditations. They didn’t ask about anti-anxiety or sleep medications that visit, or ever again.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Leaders need to lead by example. To lead effectively you need to be the best ‘you’ possible. Meditation naturally, over time, makes you more of who you want to be. My advice to leaders is to go within by meditating. There is an old Indian saying, “If you want to hit the target, you need to pull back the bow.” The way to “pull back the bow” is to go within during meditation. Your employees will be inspired and uplifted by their calmer and more compassionate leader, helping to create a better work culture.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Siddhartha, by Hermann Hesse, made a huge impact on my life. I read it in high school. It spoke to me of what our potential could be. It gave me hope that there might be a higher path.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

The state of being mindful spontaneously arises over time from calming the mind during meditation. During meditation one’s awareness is drawn back towards the silence of one’s Self, or one’s consciousness. The closer your awareness gets to that silence, the calmer the mind becomes. Meditation after meditation, more and more of that silence stays with the mind. That silence is what allows one’s mind to be mindful.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

As a physician it’s clear that the research into meditation shows many significant benefits. Meditation has been shown to improve hypertension, insomnia, and anxiety. People who meditate regularly find themselves smoking less, drinking less, and taking less mind-altering drugs as compared to a control group. As a group, meditators tend to be less stressed, happier, and have better social relations than non-meditators.

The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first and most important step to developing mindfulness during difficult times is having a tool, a technique, to go beyond all of the problems in our world. That technique is meditation.

Each of us, at our core, have an ocean of silence within that is beyond upheaval and uncertainty. At our core, there is no anxiety, fear, or loneliness. Being there, even for a moment, gives us sanctuary and respite from all worries. After meditation, the problems of our world don’t seem so shocking and upsetting. Year after year, contacting that silence changes us. This change is a physical, physiological one, not just a change in our point of view. Years ago, there was a simple research experiment that demonstrated this change.

Researchers hooked up a group of college students to the equivalent of a lie detector, which essentially measures small changes in stress. The researchers blew a loud horn ten times in front of each subject while they were hooked up to the lie detector. The first time the horn was blown, the lie detector showed great stress, rising the most. Each subsequent time the horn was blown the rise was less. The student’s physiology adapted and was less bothered by the horn with each blast. Then they randomly divided the students into two groups. One group was taught how to meditate and told to do it twenty minutes twice a day before breakfast and dinner. The other group was given a 20-minute relaxation tape to be done with eyes closed twice a day before breakfast and dinner. A month later they retested the groups. The control group, given the relaxation tape, had no change in their response to the loud horn. The meditation group showed that the noise of the horn bothered their physiology significantly less than the control group. The meditation group didn’t change their point of view concerning the stress and irritation from the loud noise, their bodies had become more stable and more able to ignore the external stress of the horn. The meditation group’s mind and bodies had physically changed, becoming more ‘mindful.’

The second step to developing mindfulness is to practice breathing techniques, called pranayama, prior to meditation. Doing so relaxes the breath, giving one’s body a head start for meditation.

The third step is practice asanas prior to doing pranayama and meditation. Asanas, often called yoga postures, relaxes the body, allowing the calming effects of pranayama and meditation to proceed.

The fourth step is to eat well, based on the principles of Ayurveda, the ancient, Indian health system. In Ayurveda food is medicine. It recommends eating based on your body type and based on imbalances in your physiology.

The fifth step is to sleep at its proper time. To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, “Early to bed and early to rise makes us healthier and more able to meditate effectively and efficiently, which is the key to developing mindfulness.”

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

To be able to effectively offer support we need to be strong and calm. Take care of yourself first, then you will have the strength to be able to support others. The five steps I gave above are the basic self-care needed so that you can effectively care for others.

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

I recommend that if you were brought up in a religion that you follow that religion’s teachings. Meditation can help you become more spiritual, which will help you follow and get in touch with your religion’s teachings.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite Life Lesson Quote is Matthew 7:12, “do to others what you would have them do to you.” I have tried to follow that as much as I can. I find that meditation has helped me live and act according to that quote.

You are a person of influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement whose main principle is that no new movement is needed. We don’t need anything new; we need to get back to our core values. We need to become more religious within the religion we grew up with. And we need the ancient technique of meditation to move us within ourselves so we can get in touch with our core.

