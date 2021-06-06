Gary Chai of Cloud Interactive: “Building company culture”

Building company culture. A good company culture can do wonders for retaining and hiring good employees. However, building a good company culture takes time and effort. Getting alignment from the management team on what type of culture best fits your company is essential to the success of building a good company culture.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gary Chai.

Gary Chai is the founder of Cloud Interactive, an AI Systems Consulting, Software Engineering, Design, and Integration company headquartered in Taipei; with offices in San Francisco, Dubai, and Amsterdam. Gary started his career at Netscape, where he helped design the UI for Netscape browsers and Netcenter. As a San Francisco native with twenty years of global user experience for Fortune 500 companies, Gary has been helping to drive company growth and ensure the successful outcome of each project and has a proven track record of building successful and profitable companies. Prior to Cloud Interactive, he was CEO for DesignMap Inc., an interaction design focused design firm, which was one of the top 40 interactive design agencies in America.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in Graphic Design and started my career at Netscape, where I helped design the UI for Netscape browsers and Netcenter. As a San Francisco native with 20 years of global user experience for Fortune 500 companies, I have been helping to drive company growth and ensure the successful outcome of each project. Prior to Cloud Interactive, I was CEO for DesignMap Inc., an interaction design focused design firm, which was one of the top 40 interactive design agencies in America.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

In 2018 we raised our round A of funding and we started scaling the company rapidly. We went from a 15 person company to a 100 person company within two years. The management team at the time is simply unprepared for the amount of growing pains we faced. The pressure was extremely high as we had to quickly adjust our management style, introduce new SOPs, hit our targets, and do our best to hire and keep good talent. However, absolutely at no point in time did I consider giving up. I focused on solving problems and moving the ball forward. The well being of this company and everyone in this company is my responsibility and priority.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Shortly after founding CI, while attending a networking event at a bar, I ran into a friend who worked for a well known software consulting company. He told me his company is only going to focus on mobile going forward and asked if he could refer a customer that he would no longer be able to support. I said sure and we had a few more drinks to catch up on old times. A few weeks later, I got a call from someone who worked for Renesas Electronics. He said he was referred by my friend and asked if I would be interested in working on a redesign of renesas.com. The budget for the project was $500K but I would need to meet him in Germany to kick off the project in a week. $500K was more than our total billing for all of our projects combined at the time. Without hesitation, I agreed and the next week I was on a plane to Düsseldorf. This turned out to be the start of a 10+ year relationship with Renesas and life long friendship with my contact at Renesas.

Take every lead seriously and don’t be afraid to take chances. Also, it’s good to have friends and always work on your network. I would never hesitate to help make an introduction to anyone in my network if I believe it will be mutually beneficial for them to meet.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We focus on our customer’s user’s experience

Coming from a design background, user experience is the cornerstone to Cloud Interactive. We often hear about software project failures because the end product does not reflect the original designs. At Cloud Interactive, our UX/UI teams are involved in every project no matter if it is a design and development project, or a development only project. This ensures the user experience and quality of the end product meets our customer expectations, and most importantly our customer’s user’s expectations.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Build great teams and delegate.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I graduated from RISD and moved back to the SF Bay Area in ’98. There was only one company I wanted to work at and that was Netscape. I submitted my resume and was lucky to be spotted by Hugh Dubberly who was an RISD alumni and also the VP of Design at Netscape. I worked on UI/UX projects such as Netscape Netcenter and the later versions of the browsers. The way the design team was run under Hugh, it felt very much like I was continuing my studies in college. We were pushed to think out of the box and explore ways to improve user experiences. It was pretty much a dream come true for me. Hugh was my mentor and I definitely would not be where I am without him.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms.

How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A good company does what they need/supposed to do. (reactive)

Great companies are proactive. They are in touch with their clients and know their pain points. They offer ideas and solutions without being prompted.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Leadership

Corporate culture

People

Execution

Customer success

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

People with a strong sense of purpose are able to live productive lives. Purpose is the “why” behind our work. It’s how your business and your employees will contribute to the greater good and to something bigger than themselves.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Be nimble and flexible. As technology and customer needs evolve, a company also needs to evolve. Do not be afraid to pivot when necessary.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Whether the economy is good or bad, there are opportunities for your company to help your customers. Constantly focus on your customer’s needs and adjust your offerings accordingly.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Building company culture. A good company culture can do wonders for retaining and hiring good employees. However, building a good company culture takes time and effort. Getting alignment from the management team on what type of culture best fits your company is essential to the success of building a good company culture.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Becoming Your Client’s Trusted Partner.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

High Quality Services

Share Expertise

Provide Positive Customer Experience

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to being successful in general.

In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Understand what the clients need. Collecting clients insights.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

We do not use social media as a marketing tool, but as a recruiting tool because we are mainly b2b. However, for b2c type companies it makes sense to connect with their customers on a more personal level. Social media is a great vehicle for doing so.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Understand your market and target customers. Even if you feel you are building something great, it does not mean there is a market for what you are building.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The world has seen a lot of challenges and changes over the past year. As we emerge from the recent pandemic, it’s important to remember your sense of purpose. Living a purpose driven life can bring a lot of good to yourself as well as globally.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!