Jeremy Britton of BostonCoin: “Believe in yourself, even when others don’t”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeremy Britton, CFO of BostonCoin.

Jeremy Britton started his first business as a financial adviser when he was 19, during a recession. It did not end well. He “failed forward”, learned from his mistakes and went on to create some amazing startups in financial planning, business coaching and cryptocurrency. Jeremy believes that investing should be for everyone. He works 24 hours a week and balances his left-brained financial analysis with his right-minded meditation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up as one of six kids in a single-income home. To this day, I have no idea how my parents managed to feed, clothe and school us on one income, plus pay off a mortgage when interest rates nudged 17%. We weren’t exactly poor, but often we had limited choices. I sought a life with an abundance of choices, and when I left home, I chose a different path to my parents and peers.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I first got into the stock market through mutual funds, as it was an easy first step. Once I had a few managed funds, I read the reports and found out how these things worked. I studied and became a financial adviser, specialising in stocks. Some people want to buy a clock, some people want to take it apart and learn how to make them! After being introduced to the complex world of crypto in 2015, I wanted to simplify it for others. There were no crypto mutual funds, so we created a diversified balanced fund for people who did not have the time to research 4800+ coins and create their own portfolio.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started in stocks and crypto, I discovered that I had a knack for finding bargains. It was another skill to learn when to sell them. I have made gains of 800%, 1000% and more, and failed to sell at the right time, so sometimes they would crash down and I would only make 200%. It’s only funny in retrospect; it was not funny at the time. I learned to realise when things were overvalued and created the mantra, “If I didn’t own it, would I buy it now?” A stock or crypto may have been a bargain at $2, but if I would not buy it when it hits $400, then perhaps others won’t buy it, and it may be time to sell or take partial profits.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My mentors and coaches have numbered in the hundreds. I have learned valuable lessons not only from titans of the financial industry, but from health experts, teachers, lamas, hippies, surfers and more. Discovering the dictionary definition of “wealth” was a gamechanger, particularly as I only looked it up after losing my health, my relationship and 90% of my financial assets. Roger Hamilton says, “wealth is what you have when the money is taken away”. I learned that if you have a firm foundation, you can always bring in more money.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption for the sake of disruption is not a good idea. There is a reason why 99% of cars have seatbelts, or why 99% of people don’t inject themselves with bleach. Deliberately violating the laws of wealth or society can be as bad as trying to defy the laws of gravity. Spoiler alert: the coyote who chases a road runner off a cliff ends up pancaked. We should only disrupt if we can find a better way which has a positive outcome for everyone involved. These days we cannot only aim to benefit the stakeholders, we have to think of the customers, the environment, and society as a whole. An ideal business is one who can offer a great product or service at a reasonable price, whilst taking care of its workers, the planet and the disadvantaged. I know an author who plants a tree for every book he sells. It’s disruptive and it’s socially responsible.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Believe in yourself, even when others don’t. Millions of people didn’t believe in Roger (4 minute mile) Bannister, Wilbur (airplane) Wright was ridiculed by his own father as well as many others, and Gio Marconi was referred to the asylum when he said he would send telegraph signals through the air without wires. If you can imagine it, keep trying it. Bootstrapping is best. Sometimes the worst thing anyone can do is to give you a pile of money for your new idea, as it is easy to spend it in the wrong areas. If your business has to start out and fund itself, you are bound to get more creative, and become self-sufficient earlier than you would with a debt. Aim for a triple win. Help the customers solve their problems. Create a business which sustains its workers. Give back to environmental and social causes. Karma is a spiritual law common to all major religions, and is Newtonian in nature. What you send out comes back to you.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

The flagship BostonCoin is a moderate risk crypto mutual fund which has been successful for five years, with returns of up to 500%. We will soon launch PollyCoin, a stable portfolio aiming for 5% income for the savers who like the secure income of bank deposits, and DartCoin, which aims to use long and short strategies to exceed the returns of bitcoin. This means we can offer investors the choice of “small, medium or large” rather than a yes or no choice. Over time we may launch other funds, depending on market demand. There are thousands of mutual funds for the stock market, and only a handful for crypto; it seems there is plenty of room for more from BostonCoin as well as from our next ten competitors, when they start…

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Some books I love are easy reads for kids or adults, and have a profound message. Off the top of my head I would suggest “WINK and Grow Rich” by Roger Hamilton, “The E-Myth” by Michael Gerber, “Who Moved My Cheese?” and “Hot Frog: Cool Frog”.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t wait until you can see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” There will never be a perfect time, a perfect opportunity or a perfect idea. It is up to us to have a go, take a step, fall, trip, stumble, learn a lesson and get up and try again. We admire those who persevered and overcome; behind them were a thousand people who quit too soon.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see hundreds of crypto mutual funds launched within the next 3 years. Stock ownership boomed after John Bogle created the first US mutual fund in the 1970s. Vanguard helped to bring stock ownership into the homes of everyone, not just the wealthy elite, and also stabilised the market by giving it a much wider base. BostonCoin has been the only crypto mutual fund since 2016, and we know we are better when there is healthy competition.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers who have time to learn about crypto markets, coins and safe portfolio construction can learn everything for free and set up their own DIY crypto portfolio at our not-for-profit organisation www.Cryllionaire.com . Those who do not have time to manage their own crypto can invest into BostonCoin at www.BostonTrading.co (or find a competitor, of which there are none, so feel free to create one!)

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!