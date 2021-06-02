Yoav Gilat of SHARE A SPLASH Wine: “Agility ”

Agility — We all suffer from a strong inner voice. An inner voice can be great, but it can also be inhibiting and can prevent you from seeing other perspectives or risks in a different light. As an entrepreneur, I try to keep an open mindset, heart, and ear. People who see things in a different light and who approach problems from a different perspective than mine may have a more accurate view of reality than I do at a given moment. I am married to my vision, but not to how I can make it a reality. With an open mind, you have a much better chance of approaching challenges in a productive way and surviving them. I’m always willing to pivot and change my mind if I’m convinced it is the right thing to do.

Originally from Israel, Yoav decided to pursue his entrepreneurial dream after three years of practicing law followed by six years in hospitality. He founded SHARE A SPLASH wine co. in 2006 as Cannonball Wine Company with a singular vision — to create the best sub $20 California Cabernet available. His company, now called SHARE A SPLASH wine co. based in Healdsburg, CA has expanded beyond that first vision and is rooted in the philosophy that wine, like life, is best enjoyed when shared.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was practically born with a glass of wine in my hand! Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, I traveled from a young age and lived in the UK in the early ’90s, I was exposed to food, wine, and the hospitality world from childhood. After a few years of practicing law and advising the largest food brands and hospitality clients in Israel, I realized while I could make a career in the field, I didn’t feel passionate about it. I would much rather be a client than a lawyer advising these food and hospitality firms. I could no longer ignore my calling to the food and beverage industry, so I changed course and landed a job as VP of Business Development at Tymco Beer.

After a few years in the business, it became clear to me that I wanted to start something of my own in this space. The stars aligned for me — my passion for food and wine, the excitement of seeing how brands are developed and grow and the realization that my legal skills could be instrumental in leading the business — the path to my vision was being paved. I moved to the U.S. and pursued my MBA in the hopes of becoming an entrepreneur in this industry post-graduation.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Living in Northern California, I studied in a joint program of UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and Columbia Business School. The benefit of two different business schools gave me a strong foundation for my toolbox — on the Berkeley side there was an emphasis on entrepreneurship, CSR, and marketing, and Columbia’s Business School focused on economics, finance, and global markets. I quickly connected to the Bay Area food and wine scene and began to meet people in the industry and explore the Wine Country.

An avid wine consumer, I realized very few wineries were making high-quality California Cabernets in the $20 or less price category. Other varietals (Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Merlot, Pinot Noir) already delivered on that price to quality ratio, and I felt that the Cabernet territory had yet to be claimed. I made it my mission to create the best sub $20 California Cabernet possible, using a creative business model that does not require a brick & mortar facility and huge upfront investment.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m not sure I would call myself that. But I do think there are some things about me that lend themselves to becoming a successful entrepreneur. For example, I have always been adventurous and curious with a thirst for knowledge and wanting to explore the world. I recognized I could translate that drive and energy along with my passions, into being an entrepreneur in the food and beverage industry — a universal topic that has connected people for hundreds of years.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Not one, but many people have inspired me and influenced my career path over the years. I’ve been following for many years some of the most iconic entrepreneurs and philanthropists — Howard Schultz, Richard Branson, José Andrés, Phil Knight, and Reed Hastings, to name a few. They each inspire me for different reasons, and I have tried to learn from their experience. José Andrés and the ground-breaking way he has mobilized his organization World Central Kitchen to quickly and efficiently deliver food to those who need it most in disaster areas is a particular inspiration to me. I’m a big believer in learning from others, including my employees. Over the years I have always looked for advice from people I trust and have more experience than me. Above all, the two people that were always there for me and have always been my sounding board, my wife Adi and my business partner, Lawrence Seeff.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our flagship brand, Cannonball, is a symbol of your inner child, a time when life was carefree and all about having fun, that uninhibited spirit remains the soul of our company today and in many ways, it is that that makes us unique in our category. SHARE A SPLASH wine co., to this day has an unpretentious, joyful ethos — we are on a mission to Share a Splash in every glass! This philosophy also attracts a certain kind of talent to our team — high energy, fun-loving, generous, people who work hard and play hard. Looking at our team today, over 50 percent are female — including our Head Winemaker Ondine Chattan and VP of Sales, Jennifer McKeough, I think that also helps us stand out in an industry that is still largely dominated by men in executive roles.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resilience — I think first and foremost a successful entrepreneur must have grit, a conviction in your mission, and a vision you want to materialize. Over the past 16 years, we’ve certainly had our ups and downs. In the early days, I’ve had to use my credit card to pay bills, take a 2nd mortgage on my house, personally guarantee our loans from the bank, had to separate from partners and buy partners out, deal with ongoing fires & droughts causing grape shortages and spikes in grape prices, distributors who don’t pay, and many other small and large problems that many businesses go through. But throughout all these challenges, I remained focused on my long-term vision for Share a Splash — building a wine portfolio that over-delivers on value and doesn’t take itself too seriously. I believed in that vision and continue to believe in that vision today. Even when things look like they are going sideways, I remain focused on that and find ways to win, every single day. The problems of a small wine company that sells 5,000 cases are very different from the problems of a wine company that sells 200,000 cases, but the attitude I come to work with and bring to our challenges has not changed.

Thoughtfully forward-looking — One thing I do really well is to think about the future and connect the dots on how to get there. Over the years, we have been able to expand from one brand that sought to win on one varietal — Cabernet, to four varietals (Cabernet plus Merlot, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc). Plus, the addition of two more brands (Angels and Cowboys and High Dive) as well as partnerships with two international wineries we fell in love with and now represent in the US, Astrolabe from New Zealand and José Maria da Fonseca from Portugal. We didn’t do this overnight, but today we look back and love each and every one of the products we have in our portfolio, so taking our time to build this portfolio out thoughtfully, saying ‘yes’ to the right opportunities, but also a lot of ‘no’ to opportunities that could have been amazing, but were poorly timed for us, has paid dividends.

Be true to your values — I’m a big believer in bringing your values to work and building a company based on those. People I work with will tell you that I’m super committed and super passionate and those things are the most important thing for me other than my family. Just like I believe in work hard to play hard, I believe that family comes first. My team has all been to my home many times, they all know my wife and my kids. They know that I don’t travel if it means I miss a kid’s birthday or special occasions, and I encourage them to make the same choice when they are in this position. I am a big believer in equal opportunities for women — my wife and the mother of our four kids work in tech and we juggle a lot of things every day. I see her challenges firsthand, and so I’m not only committed to bringing women on our team, but I am also committed to helping them thrive at work and create the right work-life balance, if such a thing exists, for them. Another example is my commitment to the community — growing up in a tight-knit family in Israel and having the experience of serving in the military instilled in me a deep sense of community. Everyone needs to do their part, or the center will not hold. The past few years of wildfires in our backyard of Sonoma County have been devastating for the community and the industry. People always ask — what can I do to help? Buy Sonoma County wines, donate to California Wildfire charities. Think globally, act locally. I’ve found that adage to be quite apt for our times.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Early on, many of the people I spoke with advised us to stay away from the big chains. They advocated that we build our brands with smaller partners, independent wine shops, and local restaurants, not relying on national chains which are very hard to get into and end up giving you a smaller margin. Your brands will get diluted, and it will be hard to maintain price integrity. This advice was true early on, but not over the long term. For example, when the pandemic hit, the chains we were in helped us keep the business growing during Covid. We are lucky that both Cannonball and Angels & Cowboys are well recognized and trusted brands by the consumers and became quite successful relatively quickly. In hindsight, I now feel we avoided some of the national chains for too long, which today we work really well with, and where a lot of our fans buy our wines.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

You are only as strong as your team is. The team should always come first, and people need to come to work feeling unleashed and able to not only bring their whole selves to work, but also live up to their full potential. Over the years I’ve had team members deal with health issues, divorce or marital issues, a sick spouse or sick kids, parents passing away, personal financial issues, and many more. I’ve made it a priority to be there in whichever way I can for my people, hold space for them, show compassion, and offer support when I can. My team has been in the trenches with me at work, and I want each of them to know I am offering to hold their hand as they navigate the trenches in their personal lives.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Build relationships, and nurture them over the long term.

Put the time and effort into maintaining relationships in your industry and that will establish you and your company in leadership positions. I prioritized this from the beginning, even before investing in social media and public relations — which can also be valuable tools to enhance credibility and leadership. For example, a close relationship from business school led us to acquire importing rights for a new brand, in a new category for us that will allow us entry into a fast-growing segment of the business and also increase our price diversification. If I had not had my relationships and the personal brand in the industry as a trustworthy business leader, this would never have happened.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Pre-Covid, I would typically travel frequently, not only in the US but around the world. Our more than 40 domestic distribution partners and 30 global distribution partners are essential in building a global brand — because I invested in these relationships over the long term, I am confident that the brand is in good hands even without physically attending events and giving sales presentations due to the pandemic. Of course, much of this has moved to virtual and we are certainly doing that. But there is no replacement for shared experiences, enjoying good food and wine with people while doing business — this builds long-term, high-value relationships. My long-term investment in the right partnerships over these 16 years is something I am now reaping the fruits of.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Thinking you know more than you actually do about your business and not coming in, willing to learn and receive feedback. When we first started in 2006, I went market to market, telling the story, sampling the wines, getting all the push back, some quite helpful, some not. Looking back, I realize I never would have understood the marketplace and opportunities for the brand in the same way. Without actually doing the day-to-day ‘on the street’ work you miss the small details of why your vision may not be working, understanding what people want, and what can be tweaked to improve your product. It also helps keep you exposed to new ideas and new people. The smallest thing you never would have thought of from a macro standpoint may be the most critical thing to the success of your product over the long term.

Another mistake I sometimes see is founders being overly focused on one area. For example, if you’re totally consumed with getting funding, you’re missing what’s potentially not working with your business model, why your competitor may be better positioned, or other challenges that the founder or CEO needs to keep an eye on and address quickly for the business to thrive. One needs to learn to trust the team to do their job and do it well, as a CEO you can’t be everywhere and doing everything, you have to learn to prioritize and spend your time only on those things that are highly valued and no one else can do.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being an Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur; you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

In the simplest terms, it’s personal and it’s all on you. You had the vision, you got the funding, the partners, the resources to get it started and your team is relying on you to deliver — because of that the highs are higher, and the lows are lower than someone with a “regular job”. Many of my friends, and my wife all have amazing jobs that fulfill them as much as I’m fulfilled by Share a Splash, but the weight they carry on their shoulders is incomparable to the one on mine. At the end of the day, you are alone, and all your team is relying on you to deliver.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

From the start we grew quickly, achieving on average 25% volume growth from our founding year in 2006 YoY. When the great recession hit, we were initially very worried — unable to predict how consumers will behave and whether the wine will become a privilege many choose to cut out of their spending. While many businesses struggled in 2008–2009, that time period happened to be a catalyst of growth for us. Prices for grapes, especially Cabernet Sauvignon, which is the most expensive grape in California, dropped significantly, grower contracts were dropped by some wineries and we were able to swoop in and secure high-quality grapes at lower prices. Consumers were also trading down during this period — still drinking wine but at lower price points — and we were there in the $14.99 price bracket with a fun, joyful label that was unpretentious, giving people something happy and easy to relate to.

This was a great point of validation for us — I felt like a huge winner in some ways, the quality of our wine couldn’t have been better for the price, we started adding new varietals to the lineup. Chardonnay launched in 2009, followed by Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc. This acceleration created opportunities for us, and we not only started an importing side of the business in 2012 but also launched our second super successful brand in 2014 — Angels & Cowboys.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Before I started SHARE A SPLASH wine co. I was in the restaurant business. I always loved food and wine, growing up, there was always a bottle of wine on the table. I also worked in restaurants in Tel Aviv, I learned so much there — about food and wine of course, but also about managing people and a business. When I moved to California, I first joined a restaurant in Palo Alto as a managing partner. Coming in, I loved the restaurant business, and I was so excited to do something in an industry I loved so much. Fast forward, the restaurant failed despite our best efforts for many reasons — some outside my control, but some not. I suddenly found myself thinking ‘I had just given up a lucrative career for my passion, did I really do the right thing — or should I just lick my wounds and go back to law?’. Fortunately, I had the privilege to take some time off, focus on my studies, I have an amazing wife who supported me and helped me think through what’s next. We had no kids at the time so I could afford to take that chance, and try again, this time in an area I felt I had a better understanding of — wine, and with a greater network and stronger business model after 3 years in the Bay Area and having gotten my MBA. A big part of Share a Splash’s success is all these hard-learned lessons, including from that restaurant. It taught me a lot about business, but also about myself, what is important to me at my work, what makes me wake up with a smile on my face, and excitement.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I spoke to my family and friends — everyone reminded me how thrilled I had been to dive into an industry I was passionate about, this didn’t work out but maybe something in the future would. I spent some time deciding my next move, all the while remaining in the Northern California wine country and living the culture — food and wine are not only the backbone of the economy but also the passion of so many. I quietly surveyed my contacts in law and the wine world — those in the wine business are some of the happiest I knew despite having a lower earning potential than my legal world friends.

That inspired me to try again, and also gave me the idea for the ethos around our company — spread happiness by sharing a glass of wine with friends and loved ones.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need to Successfully Ride the Emotional Highs & Lows of Being an Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Relentless Positivity — this has always been a natural part of my personality and looking back I realize how valuable it has been to me. I always remind myself to see the glass half full, not only the half-empty part. I have found that combining hard work and dedication with positivity is the winning recipe and that those are two of the most effective things you can possess. Over the years I have had many challenges with the company, but perhaps the most consistent one was with our banks — I am a big believer in bootstrapping and Share a Splash was built on that foundation. In 16 years, we did not raise a single penny from outside investors. This also meant that our banks saw us as a high-risk business, which required continuously putting in more of our personal money into the company, paying higher interest on our credit lines, and perhaps more importantly on a personal level, this also meant that I needed to provide a personal guarantee against all our debt, including at times, taking a second mortgage on our house, despite our assets being worth more than double our debt. It took more than 15 years to find the right banking partner, that would see us in a different light, understand our business model and have the confidence in our brands and business so that we no longer need to do that. The day that happened was a huge personal win for me, it never would have happened without the positivity needed day in and day out for more than a decade to believe eventually we would find the right banking partner.

Be Part of a Community — this gives you strength, knowledge, and happiness in many ways. I am a part of the global wine community, the Sonoma County community where our headquarters are based, and the Silicon Valley community where I live. When wildfires hit Sonoma in the fall of 2019, I was overcome with despair — the Kincaid fire closed in on our winemaking facilities where our recently harvested grapes were being fermented, many of our team had lost power in rolling blackouts with several needing to be evacuated. The outpouring of concern for our team from our national and global partners really helped me see the bigger picture. This too would pass; we would possibly lose some of our vintages — but I felt the strength and resilience of the Sonoma community and couldn’t have been prouder to be a part of it. I knew it was only a matter of time before we would be back on our feet — and the best part is that miraculously no one lost their lives.

This also extends to giving back — being able to give back to those less fortunate than you immediately give you a sense of belonging, of realizing that the world is bigger than what’s going on in your life head. This perspective helps pull you out of any emotional low, see things in a new way, and often can lead to insights to see your way out of a business or even all-consuming personal issue. I admire José Andrés and his foundation World Central Kitchen, and we are collaborating with them on regional and national programs.

Trust Your Partners — I started the company with a singular vision — create the best sub $20 California Cabernet on the market. That single-mindedness was very useful to get off the ground and explain clearly the idea to people for maximum buy-in. With our initial success, our volume needs were ballooning, what would happen when Cabernet grape prices went up? I was initially reluctant to launch another brand before hitting 100,000 cases. This would take away from our singular vision, our brand identity, and focus. My business partner, Lawrence Seeff, convinced me; he saw an opportunity to diversify our portfolio and develop a new brand, Angels & Cowboys with two SKUs, rosé (Grenache-based) and a red blend (Zinfandel-based). These two wines are our second and third biggest SKUs in our portfolio. I have since changed my perspective and invested in many other areas of the wine business to increase diversity and develop more brands.

Agility — We all suffer from a strong inner voice. An inner voice can be great, but it can also be inhibiting and can prevent you from seeing other perspectives or risks in a different light. As an entrepreneur, I try to keep an open mindset, heart, and ear. People who see things in a different light and who approach problems from a different perspective than mine may have a more accurate view of reality than I do at a given moment. I am married to my vision, but not to how I can make it a reality. With an open mind, you have a much better chance of approaching challenges in a productive way and surviving them. I’m always willing to pivot and change my mind if I’m convinced it is the right thing to do.

Prioritize a healthy mind & body — We each know what we need to do to keep a healthy body and mind, and that must be a top priority for every entrepreneur. For example, I love working out and I need that for my overall health. Being in an industry where your job is often eating and drinking sounds like a dream — and it is. But you need balance both for your body and mind to persevere over the long term. For example, I love art, and when I travel will try to visit a local gallery or art museum, even if only for a few minutes. I also bring my running shoes when I travel, this also doubles as a great way to see a new city, lower my stress level, and release endorphins that boost energy and help regulate mood swings. If I can’t get a run in, even 10 minutes of stretching or yoga poses to make a difference. It can also be great for team building, especially during Covid when your team hasn’t benefited from personal connections. We sponsored a local virtual breast cancer workout last fall, donating $1 for every burpee our team did. It was a great workout, awesome seeing everyone participate, and felt great to give back. I felt the emotional high from the event for weeks.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is never giving up on your big idea, although you may need to adapt your path towards your goal. Some may define this as tenacity or grit — the difference being you need to recognize that sometimes something isn’t working, and you need to maintain flexibility and be willing to approach things from a different angle or using different means.

One should not keep trying the same thing continuously and expect a different result. When you have a challenge, take a step back, try a new tactic and keep going. That’s resilience to me.

From my experience, the most resilient people are truly passionate about what they want to do, and their why is never wealth, status or success. Those things may come if one is successful, but they are never the goal for the most resilient people.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I lost my dad when I was in middle school. My dad was my personal hero, and after battling cancer for a few months he passed away, but in those days you didn’t talk openly about cancer or the possibility of death, and nothing could prepare me for the huge break I was about to experience in my life. Losing a parent prematurely is awful and something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. I still miss my dad almost every day. I wish he got to know my wife, play with his grandkids, and witness my personal and professional success. But despite my grief, I’ve learned to pick myself up and to continue forging ahead with the life I chose for myself. If there is one good thing that came out of this pain, it is probably that despite the hardship, I learned to move on. There will always be hurdles and tough moments, but there is always a path to overcome the challenges, learn from them, share with people you love and trust and become a stronger person. I’m a big believer in Onwards and Upwards, that’s my motto!

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Definitely, that’s my MO. I think it goes back to your relationships — both business and personal. Don’t be afraid to reach out to connections when going through a hard time, they lift you up, help you see your mistakes, and often give you a clue as to the way forward. I’m also lucky that I have a very supportive family & friends I can rely on.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I think your attitude is super important. It is the undertone to everything that we do. If you radiate fear and hardship, your team won’t come to you with problems, and won’t trust you to navigate through challenges. When you demonstrate a positive attitude, not to say that you are invincible, but definitely to send the message that you have the confidence we, as a team, can overcome whatever challenges the universe sends our way, one way or another, through hard teamwork, then that’s the right building block for both your company and your relationships with your partners. Early on in the pandemic, some of our distributors came to us explaining the cash flow crunch they found themselves in and asking for more flexible terms, and I was willing to do that, to help them at this hard point in time. It was the right thing to do for our relationships, many of which go back years, and it was also the right signal to send to my team — we are here for the long term, and if we can afford it, we want to help lift everyone else so they too can survive this tough year.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Howard Schultz quote: “My passion, My commitment. This is the most important thing in my life other than my family.”

