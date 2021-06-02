Brigette Young of The Modern Muse Company: “Set boundaries”

Set boundaries. One of the mistakes many of us make is saying “yes” to everything when we get started because we feel we have to. That’s only partially true. You have to get some momentum but at some point, you need to lift your head up, look around and decide if you’re spending your energy, time, and life the way you intended when you decided to become an entrepreneur. It’s hard work but you can mitigate some of the potential damage by getting clear on your boundaries. For me, that means not taking calls or meetings on Mondays because I use those days to set up the rest of my week and to do “deep” work.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Brigette Young.

Brigette Young is the Founder & CEO of The Modern Muse Company, a California-based, full-service marketing agency that specializes in increasing revenue and visibility for consumer-facing brands through 360-degree partnerships, promotions, and digital marketing strategy. Brigette has spent the last 20 years creating campaigns for a variety of industries including live events, entertainment, and consumer products and has worked with clients such as Live Nation, Cirque du Soleil, pocket. watch, Genius Brands, Dignity Memorial, and numerous small businesses and start-ups. She holds a BA from the Annenberg School of Communication at USC and is the incoming Chair of USC’s Alumni Entrepreneurship Network.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As far back as high school, I knew I wanted to work in marketing or PR. I’m an extroverted introvert — a thoughtful person who loves to discover the “why” of things, and if it’s something magical, share it with others. As a writer and storyteller, I love talking to people about a wide variety of subjects. I also love pushing boundaries.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

As a student of life and an independent person by nature, my favorite jobs have always been positions with autonomy and the ability to create. I’m a person who sees a problem and fixes it. For better or worse, I’m not great about asking permission. I’m also a bit of a perfectionist!

This all culminated for me when I became a professional event planner at a boutique catering company. I worked under the owner and experienced everything from planning event menus, staffing, and breaking down costs, to mocking up visuals for big corporate clients like DreamWorks, Paramount, and Sony. Logistics and details are innate for me, which is necessary as an event planner. There are so many moving parts — you have to be super organized at all times. It set something off in my brain.

When I left that job and returned to a more traditional marketing role, I felt like something was missing. There was an opportunity to do more for the clients we were serving but that particular company just didn’t have the bandwidth to address it. I thought to myself… Why can’t a marketing company be flexible in their offerings? Why not consider the client and develop a tailored program around their needs instead of pitching services and hoping they just happen to fit one of the offerings? Or worse, convincing a client to go with a marketing campaign that doesn’t serve them, just to make a buck? I wanted to figure out how to help in a more effective, comprehensive way.

In the Spring of 2015, I’d gone as far as I felt I could go in the position I held at the time. I was torn between looking for a new job or going out on my own. I made a pact with myself that I’d register a company, start saving money, and make a decision on which way to go by the same time the following year.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Entrepreneurship is definitely in my blood. My mother came to this country as a child, raised by her eldest sister, a 20-year-old beautician. Their parents were farmers in France. From the tender age of 5 years old, my mother was responsible for her own care, as well as the care of their home. She had to be self-sufficient.

My paternal grandmother raised my father and supported her mother by selling encyclopedias door-to-door and writing articles for the local newspaper. Later in life, she became a real estate agent and sold houses until the age of 85. My paternal grandfather was a rancher with a high school education who figured out how to irrigate the Four Corners area of the Southwest.

My father was the first in our family to go to college and spent 25 years in corporate settings, then went on to start three different companies. He continues to run one of them today, at 75 years old.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I’m very lucky to have family, friends, and a partner who supported me in my decision to start my own company. It also helped that I’d had so many entrepreneurial family members to emulate.

Those people aside, it was less an inspiring person that got me going and more harsh lessons on “what not do to” from a few unsavory job experiences.

I spent the majority of my 20s and my early 30s in Los Angeles working for mercurial bosses and in toxic environments within the entertainment industry. From a young age, I understood the value of biding my time and learning as much as I could from every situation, then finding the right moment to walk away. Eventually, I’d had enough of “paying my dues” and tolerating bad behavior. I thought to myself…if these people could own and run successful businesses, why couldn’t I?

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We treat our clients’ businesses as if they were our own. We take time to gather information, learn their story, make recommendations, and optimize in a way that won’t eviscerate their bottom line. Our approach is holistic and resourceful. We want clients to succeed, and we want to be the ones that help them do it.

One of my favorite clients, Ed Brail, hired me to help with the re-launch of a local funeral home. Dignity Memorial acquired the business and beautifully renovated it at Ed’s direction. There was a lot of concern around the name change as it meant zero brand recognition. We had to generate tons of awareness — and fast.

Dignity Memorial handles their own digital marketing, so that was off-limits. We took a three-pronged approach to the situation using a combination of traditional advertising, direct mail, and community-driven events. Ed educated me about how funeral homes get business through familiarity, proximity, and cost. The funeral home is in Glendale, California, which has a big Armenian population, and a significant Filipino population as well. I thought long and hard about what people care about when it comes to their final send-off, and what their families care about, too. My idea was to showcase people from various backgrounds in the community — actual small business owners — and talk about what was important to them. How did they want to be remembered?

I called one of my dearest friends (Jo Mercado-Hicks from Windsong Productions) and told her what I was thinking. Soon enough, we were sitting in her house with a bottle of wine, hashing out details, filing for filming permits, and popping into businesses around Glendale getting shots. We were on a budget so we asked Windsong to take still photos we could later use for a billboard and transit stop campaign. I even borrowed my friends and their adorable son for a couple of scenes. Not a single actor was used. They were all “real people” who we already knew or met through personal connections. It felt authentic, and I think it made the people of Glendale feel seen. We aired it on very specific Spectrum (cable) channels during targeted dayparts. The original version was in English, but we also created a version with an Armenian voice-over, so it could run on Armenian stations and channels. Windsong did an incredible job. I still love that commercial.

Besides the commercial, billboards, and transit stops, Ed wanted to have a grand opening party. One of the things that makes Ed a great client, and a great leader in his business, is his innate understanding that the subject of death is difficult. Most people will do damn near anything to avoid it. Who would want to come to a funeral home voluntarily?! Because Ed is a gregarious and generous person, he offered to host Chamber and Kiwanis events in his location, exposing community movers and shakers to his property in a way that they’d never experience in the absence of his efforts. We decided to lean in even more.

We sent a direct mail piece to local residents, inviting them to join us for a free grand opening party. We had food trucks, live music, games, raffle prizes, and, of course, tours of the facility. Several hundred people showed up, and they loved it! It was a way to show them that this was not a scary place — it was a beautiful place staffed by warm, caring professionals.

There’s one final, very customized piece that we included in our marketing arsenal. Years ago, I worked at a flower shop part-time and it gave me the idea to host flower arranging classes in the community room at the funeral home. Ed was friends with a local florist who agreed to bring supplies and teach the class. I was in charge of marketing the events. The classes were small but those who attended had a great time. Again, it was an opportunity to get people from the local community into a space that they might not see otherwise. We got people who weren’t attending a funeral to visit a funeral home and see it as a beautiful, approachable place. I’m very proud of that.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resourcefulness

Arthur Ashe said, “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” At this point, resourcefulness is a way of life for me.

I don’t like to waste anything, be it time, money, food, or anything else. Resourcefulness is so pervasive in my life that it’s automatically extended into the ethos of my company.

If we’re creating collateral for a client, we consider how many different ways it can be used. The same goes for creating content. How can it be repackaged and repurposed to get the client the most bang for their buck? Creating takes energy, time, and money — both on the client’s side and on ours. Why not get the most mileage out of every endeavor that we possibly can? Take the time to be thoughtful upfront and everyone wins.

As an example, I love to use custom-decorated potted plants (especially fruits, veggies, and herbs) as centerpieces at events. They double as take-home gifts and will continue providing joy to those who received them.

2. Grit

Few people know this, but even though I’ve had full-time marketing or event planning jobs for the past twenty years, I’ve also often had side jobs. For six years, prior to starting my company, I was a part-time flight attendant responsible for flying groups of high-ranking military personnel, foreign ambassadors, and the occasional air ambulance patient.

One evening, I landed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and hesitantly ordered a vodka soda at dinner, reasoning that staying at a brand-name hotel in one of the largest cities in Africa afforded me a chance at “safe” ice. I was wrong. It was the only time I ever got sick during my travels and it was a terrible time to place that kind of wager.

The next day, I had to single-handedly care for and feed 16 passengers and two pilots. Just prior to departing the hotel, we were informed we’d have to pick up an extra passenger in another country on the way home — a maneuver that would add another two hours to our trip. Things kept getting better. When we stopped to fuel in Luxor, Egypt, the power was out — causing another hour delay. All in all, it ended up being a 20-hour trip back to our home base.

I was very sick the entire grueling journey back to Europe. In between serving sodas, handing out blankets, cleaning up trash, and cooking meals, I tried not to let an ambassador aboard the flight see the sweat pouring down my face.

For better or worse, I was scheduled to fly home the next day — a two-flight, 14-hour ordeal back to Los Angeles. After about two hours of sleep and no sustenance to speak of, I boarded the commercial flight and begged the flight attendant to keep bringing me sparkling water and not bother with any meals.

I realize that many, if not most people, have dealt with much more difficult situations than this. Whenever my dad comes up against a tough situation, he always says, “What are they gonna do? Send me to Vietnam?” And he’s right. There’s nothing that anyone could do to him that would be harder than what he experienced there.

While I’m not talking about death, loss, or extreme hardship here, I’m talking about perseverance as it pertains to work. There’s nothing in my career (so far) that compares to retching into an airplane toilet for 20 hours while cooking and serving spaghetti.

3. Curiosity

I have a framed piece of art on the wall of my office that features a quote by Dorothy Parker. It speaks to me. The quote says, “The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.” As I’ve mentioned before, I love learning. I can visualize the neural pathways in my brain forging new connections when I’m learning something new.

If there’s anything my years on this earth have taught me, it’s that all of the weird and seemingly unrelated experiences you have are leading to something. The experiences all come together at some point. There are so many things you can learn in this life if you’re just open to the possibility.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

There isn’t one specific piece of advice that comes to mind, but rather, many small pieces. Advice is great but you should always, always think for yourself. You are not the other person. Your circumstances may be similar but are not the same, and what worked for them might not work for you.

You should always trust your intuition. I don’t have many regrets in life, but the few I have occurred because I went against something I knew in my gut.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

As a leader, everything you do is both seen and felt. If you’re stressed, everyone is stressed. If you’re disorganized, you’re giving everyone permission to be disorganized. You aren’t infallible but you can make the effort to lead by example. This includes working reasonable hours, setting achievable timelines, and communicating clearly. Also, forcing potential problems into the open by creating clear communication channels and schedules.

It also means creating an atmosphere of respect, compassion, inclusion, teamwork, and general camaraderie. It includes not tolerating disrespectful behavior from clients or colleagues. I believe in positive reinforcement, chances to grow, and helping people if they stumble or don’t understand something.

One of our clients, Barry Moline, is an expert in teamwork, leadership and communication. He talks about how sharing personal stories and getting to know one another brings people together in a work environment. Barry says that when you get to know someone, you start to care, and when you care, you get more done. It’s true.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Be the person that always keeps your word. Be the person who cares about your clients and other people in general. Be the person who gets results. In a tough situation, be the person who is honest — no matter how hard it is. If you treat people well and do good work, people will stick by you. And when they get asked for a referral, you’ll be top of mind.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

People can be so concerned with efficiency and the bottom line that they forget about the human aspect of a business. Everything is a “hack” these days. It’s exhausting. I see so many marketers focusing on volume instead of quality, and I think that’s a mistake. Sure, there’s a time and a place for blasting out messages, but it should still be strategic. I don’t know about you, but if a company doesn’t understand me, I don’t give them my money or attention. User experience is everything. Give someone a good experience and they’ll come back — with friends. Give them a bad experience and you might end up trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

While I was conservative on spending in the early years of my business, I still spent more than I should have, and on things that didn’t serve me. I’ve seen a lot of business owners do the same thing. They’ll pay a fortune for premium office space, branding, a slick website, and all the fancy backend software and services you could imagine. All to impress would-be customers. Not everyone needs those things right off the bat. Most of us can MacGyver our way through the first handful of years. And those of us who can, should. A bloated overhead is a huge detriment to any business, let alone a fledgling business.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Being an entrepreneur comes down to sole responsibility versus shared responsibility. If you’re a sole proprietor or individual business owner, you have the last word on everything — for better or worse. Being right can lead to huge successes and being wrong can lead to huge problems. What’s crazy is that both of those things can happen in a single day — and they often do.

If you have a partner or partners, you share some of the responsibility. There’s collective decision-making — the old “two heads are better than one” chestnut. And in many ways, that’s true. But that also means that you can’t choose to do anything unilaterally, which can breed contempt between partners when there’s a disagreement.

If you work for someone else, sure, you can experience highs and lows. The difference is the existence of the company doesn’t hinge on the decisions you make every single day. That kind of pressure is unique to business owners.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil opened in Los Angeles, I had a bit of a teary-eyed moment. My husband and I had great seats next to my client, and just in front of Heidi Klum and her children (I might have stared a little). The show started, and I thought my heart was going to burst with pride. That sounds ridiculous, given the fact that all I did was local partner marketing, but it was very emotional. I was so proud of working with this client, whose beautiful productions brought so much joy to people. The show was about Mexico, which felt so perfect and intimate in a place like Los Angeles. So much culture that we, as a city, know and love, and there it was, in a beautiful spectacle the people of L.A. could enjoy together.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

We don’t have enough space here to discuss the entirety of 2020–2021, but I’ll do my best. (Kidding!)

In October 2019, my business was as busy as it’d been since I started it in 2016. I was planning my February 2020 wedding. I was looking forward to post-wedding life when I could take a breath, appreciate all that had come to pass, and downshift to ONLY focusing on work and my social life.

Within one month of my wedding, all guests and family had come and gone. I’d taken an entire week off work — something I hadn’t done in over 5 years. I was starting to come down from the whole event and then everything shut down.

I would say that 75% of our business at that moment was in live event marketing. And yes, there’s a lesson about diversification in there, but I digress. When the shelter-in-place order came through, we lost 75% of our business — all in one fell swoop. Immediately following that, two of my clients — who had always paid on time — simultaneously declared bankruptcy. Between December 2019 and March 2020, my company went from having our best year ever to being almost wiped out.

I was still coming down from the wedding and I was frozen in shock for a while. Well, at least for a few weeks. Strangely, I never panicked. I spent a few hours staring at the wall here and there, to be sure, but then I just went into action.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I made cuts wherever I could — services, subcontractors, anything that wasn’t necessary to keep. I converted my business credit card balance to a low-interest small business loan to avoid getting killed on interest over time.

I started asking around for other types of marketing projects available — especially in e-commerce. We already had experience in that area and my team is dynamite when it comes to digital marketing and data. Focusing efforts on e-commerce is what got us through. We had to pivot like the rest of the world.

I kept waiting to have my big emotional breakdown, but it never came. There were moments — and there continue to be moments — where I’m overwhelmed by the enormity of what happened. I’ll have a day where I’m just not myself. I don’t have my normal boundless energy and it’s because I’m still digging out. I’m still licking my wounds but I’m also still moving forward.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Befriend other entrepreneurs. THIS is the advice I wish I’d been given on day one. Hell, prior to day one. Only entrepreneurs understand entrepreneurs. Allow me to repeat that. ONLY entrepreneurs understand entrepreneurs. Other people will be supportive, of course. They will do their best to listen and to help but being able to speak candidly about work struggles, to someone who understands, is the best support and therapy you could ask for when you’re going it alone. Some of my best friends are entrepreneurs, and that’s no accident. Ask for help. I bring this up because it’s something I struggle with personally, despite understanding its importance. Sometimes you need an outside perspective. I spent about three months trying to redo my capabilities deck on my own, only to realize that I couldn’t see the forest for the trees. I’m a marketer, so I should be able to figure it out on my own, right? Thinking that way made it worse. After beating myself up for months, I came to my senses and hired a branding and graphic design expert who ended up being exactly what I needed. Set boundaries. One of the mistakes many of us make is saying “yes” to everything when we get started because we feel we have to. That’s only partially true. You have to get some momentum but at some point, you need to lift your head up, look around and decide if you’re spending your energy, time, and life the way you intended when you decided to become an entrepreneur. It’s hard work but you can mitigate some of the potential damage by getting clear on your boundaries. For me, that means not taking calls or meetings on Mondays because I use those days to set up the rest of my week and to do “deep” work. Block your time. I like to do all my deep work in the mornings, which sounds odd for someone who is NOT a morning person. What I’ve realized about myself is that I DO like mornings — I just prefer them to be silent. It’s when my brain is the most fresh, creative, and clear, so it’s when I do my best work. If I get asked a hundred questions before I’ve even walked out of the front door, there’s a pretty good chance I’ll be too distracted to get any deep work done that day. So, I block my time. Mornings are for reading, a quick scan for any urgent emails or phone calls, and then straight into deep work. Afternoons are for meetings, emails, and project management. Whatever flow works for you, block out your time and try to stick to it. Just like meal planning, it removes a lot of the chaos from each week, which frees up a lot of time and energy. Know when you need a break. If you’re feeling like garbage for whatever reason, find a way to let yourself off the hook. Even if it’s just for an afternoon or a day. There are a lot of things we do because we feel obligated and not because they’re necessary. If taking a call or responding to an email can wait a day, sometimes it should. I just declared a mental health day for myself last Friday. I couldn’t stand the thought of doing one more afternoon conference call or Zoom, and the two I had scheduled were non-urgent, recurring meetings…so I moved them. I went and did some gardening instead. By dinner time, I felt more refreshed than I had in weeks.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Have you ever seen a Roomba get stuck in a corner? It doesn’t give up and shut down. It keeps pivoting, pivoting, pivoting until it finds it’s way free and continues on with its job. There’s almost always an infinite number of solutions — you just have to keep working on the problem. Thomas Edison said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Resilient people keep working on a problem until they see the solution.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I was severely asthmatic as a kid. I also had horrible allergies, including an allergy to milk. This meant that in grade school, the teacher kept a “special” dessert in their desk that I could have while all the other kids ate the chocolate cupcakes their parents brought in for their birthdays.

I have vivid memories of being in the hospital (multiple times each year), getting poked with needles every hour, and not sleeping because my arm or wrist or the top of my hand was so sore from IVs. I was sick all the time. I was on daily medication and often took steroids, and we know what those do to our bodies. I got allergy shots every week from the time I was about 4 years old until I was a teenager.

I was lucky to have parents that did everything they could to make me healthy, happy, and comfortable, but there’s just something that happens to you when you’re literally fighting to breathe — most of the time — in your formative years. You don’t get to be a kid the way other kids do, but it’s your reality, so you adapt and move on.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I don’t generally think about things as positive or negative. That’s too absolutist, and most of life is lived in the greys. There’s simply what is, and what you’re going to do about it.

I have my moments of feeling defeated. I let myself feel whatever it is I’m feeling — positive or negative — and then keep moving forward. I’m a huge believer in, “Everything will be better in the morning,” because it’s almost always true. Get through the day however you can, do what you must, leave the rest, and go to sleep.

When things go wrong for me these days, I give myself a few minutes to work through all the expletives in my vocabulary, and then I’m off and running again. The more you do it, the easier it gets. It becomes automatic.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Whether we realize it or not, we’re all sensitive beings that feed off of each other’s energy. If a leader is demonstrating positivity in a difficult situation, the team and client are more likely to follow suit. I can think of many instances where being calm and methodical in dealing with a problem allowed everyone to keep a cool head and work through it. A good leader always shows by example.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“If you think adventure is dangerous, try routine.” — Paulo Coelho

Across the jobs I’ve had, the best part is always experimentation. I am a student of life and I love learning. I believe continuing to learn throughout your life keeps you young and mentally sharp. Part of learning is doing things you’ve never done before, and especially things you’re afraid to do. Becoming an entrepreneur is, by far, the hardest thing I’ve ever done…and the most rewarding. There are very few things in life that will change you as quickly or as pervasively as starting a business.

Entrepreneurship is an adventure, and my current quest is to help people with great ideas and good intentions. I launch and grow brands that make the world a better, happier, healthier, more fun, and most importantly, a more equitable place.

