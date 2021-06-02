Nnenna Umelloh of Black Hair Management: “Let’s start in order with Purpose”

Let’s start in order with Purpose. This is basic and essential. You need to know why you’re doing this. You need to understand your Purpose in graphic terms. As you progress, your Purpose may evolve and that’s normal. Or your Purpose may stay the same throughout your entire journey. Either way, you need to know your purpose and have absolute Conviction in that Purpose.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Nnenna Umelloh.

Nnenna Umelloh is the Founder and CEO of Black Hair Management, a values-driven wellness brand that specializes in hair care. She was able to use her own challenges with mental health and hair care to launch her startup addressing both issues. Now she works double-time supporting the women in her Legacy program at BHM while also advocating for community engagement and reform on the national stage.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me and thanks for asking! My origin story is similar to many other black women and girls who decide to go natural. I was 16 years old when I decided to stop perming my hair. A perm, for those of you who don’t know, is a chemical straightening treatment. I used to get perms on a regular basis for as long as I could remember.

I knew I wanted to stop getting perms and I also knew I wanted to try wearing my natural hair.

For context, I was raised by a loving single father — who is bald. So I was on my own to figure out what I needed with respect to hair care.

It was a tough row for a long time. It took me years (about a decade) to really understand my hair. I wasn’t familiar with what my hair needed to be healthy. I didn’t understand what “healthy hair” looked or felt like on me.

The entire world of natural hair was new to me.

In addition to that, I completely underestimated (in some cases flatly ignored) the relationship between mental health and hair care.

Saying it out loud sounds obvious, but that wasn’t always the case.

I went through every version of dryness, breakage, and frustration before I finally got a handle on things.

Again, this took about 10 years.

Getting to the point where I felt confident and comfortable in my own scalp was a hard-fought battle but it shouldn’t be. And it definitely shouldn’t take 10 years.

That’s why I started Black Hair Management.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Before launching Black Hair Management, I worked as a Higher Education Consultant teaching people how to go to college, grad school, or trade school with scholarships. I’ve advised political campaigns on higher education reform, I went on tour, I wrote a book, and created a class on scholarships.

I was fortunate enough to do what I love for a living. I took a skill I honed over the years (earning scholarships) and turned it into a business. It was my first break into entrepreneurship.

Even though I loved what I did, I started feeling restless around the summer of 2019. This was also around the time I finished filming my online scholarship course.

With respect to my career, I did everything I set out to do. I was the expert on scholarships, college, and grad school. I talked to various schools, leaders, and organizations about the topic.

There came a point in time when I asked myself “what next”. What is there left to do that I haven’t done already?

When I tried to answer that question, I came up empty.

It was time for a change.

On September 1, 2019, the day I landed in London UK, I launched Black Hair Management.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Can I say both? I am a huge Daddy’s girl and my father has been an entrepreneur my entire life. Growing up, I wanted to be just like him. That meant I wanted to run my own business.

Back then, I wasn’t aware of the implications of such a decision. I just knew I wanted to be like my dad.

If you think about it, I was raised with the skills needed to be a good entrepreneur: persistence, discipline, resilience, adaptability, passion, etc.

I was able to take my work ethic and apply it to what I was passionate about to make a successful business. My work ethic in combination with my ability to learn quickly was the perfect combination. I also had a home-field advantage of having a degree in Marketing from one of the best business schools in Texas.

In addition to that, I have a knack for turning things that I love (books, education, beauty, wellness, and other interests) into a business. I see business models where other people see hobbies. (This annoys my sister to no end.)

For example, there are plenty of people who have earned more scholarships than me. Yes, I earned $100K in scholarships but there are others who have earned over $1M.

Yet I’m the only person I know who has turned my experiences into a business.

I have a hustler mentality and I get it from my dad. Once I recognize an opportunity, I execute accordingly.

Entrepreneurship is a skill and like any other skill, it can improve. That’s why I say both. Yes, I do have the right personality when it comes to being a successful entrepreneur, but talent is not enough.

I am a better entrepreneur now than I was back in 2016 when I first got started. I’m a better entrepreneur now than I was 3 months ago. I’m actively improving my skills as an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurship is a heavy contact sport.

So, to answer your question, both.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have to go back to my dad on this one. My father is my biggest fan. It scares me how much faith and trust he has in me. He has supported me in everything I have done or wanted to do since Day 1.

I am incredibly blessed to have such a supportive father.

Obviously seeing him wake up every day and just work and work hard was inspiring. It left a significant impression on me. I still admire him. He works so hard and is relentless.

Besides my father, another important person who gave me the final push to start my business was my College Minister, Clint. This was back in 2016 — I think around August or September.

I was on the phone and still on the fence of whether or not I should make this decision. After some gentle nudging and encouragement, I decided to take the leap about a month later.

I knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur, I just wasn’t sure if this was something I could actually do. He convinced me otherwise and the rest is history.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We are a values-driven wellness brand that supports black women and women of color. As an Impact Founder, it’s important to me that we serve women within our company and in the community.

As a wellness brand for black women and women of color, it would be shortsighted to provide resources to our clients without acknowledging systemic injustices that injure their wellbeing in the first place.

After all, it’s hard to take a walk around your neighborhood (which is legitimately good for your wellbeing) when there’s a strong possibility that you might be shot while minding your own business.

I can’t in good conscience encourage our women to show up as their full selves in the workplace when I know that they could possibly be fired for wearing their natural hair.

To truly be a wellness brand that supports the wellbeing of our people, we must be social justice advocates — and it’s our privilege to do so.

In February we hosted our first Black Hair Management Fireside Chat. This chat was discussing the CROWN Act and how we as private citizens can effect change on a state level. The CROWN Act would end workplace discrimination based on hair. As it stands, black women can be reprimanded or fired for wearing their natural hair.

One of our attendees was from Canada. She was wondering how to pass similar legislation in her country. I was able to provide her with actionable advice on how to advocate for reform in the Canadian parliament.

I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and support women from all walks of life and around the world in supporting their communities. That’s what it means to be a values-driven wellness brand. It’s why I love what I do.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Sure. I don’t know how to describe this in one word, but a trait I have that has made all the difference is my penchant for reading and learning new things. I am a voracious reader. I read everything and anything. I read widely and deeply. I make it a point to learn a lot about a lot of things. I am a well-informed, well-rounded individual.

This is invaluable as a Founder because knowledge is a currency in my world. It keeps me proactive and thereby my business proactive. I am able to incorporate the latest trends and flesh out various partnerships because of the resources I’ve read upon.

I’ve also built a reputation as someone who knows a lot about startup culture, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. This makes me an asset to others (and myself). As an asset, I can build meaningful relationships with other Founders, businesses, and organizations.

For example, I’ve bootstrapped Black Hair Management from Day 1. To this day, I handle all of our data analytics and financing. I have an intimate knowledge of cash flow management, valuations, SAFES, financing, strategy, and all the other technical assets needed to literally build a business.

Well, earlier this year, in February, I was running into a cash flow issue. We were officially out of cash and I was trying to figure out who to let go. It broke my heart just thinking about it, but our well had run dry.

Last-minute, I was able to put together a MasterMind session centered on financial statements, cash flow management, and business model validation. I had a couple of people show up and the money I earned freelancing was enough to tide us over.

To this day, our team has no idea (well until now) how close we came to shutting down.

Another personal character trait that has made all the difference in my business is transparency. I am extremely forthcoming with my colleagues, team, family, and friends in everything I do. I also make it a habit to be honest with myself. Transparency is key in all of my relationships. I make my expectations clear and I’m honest in my deals with everyone.

People know that they can trust me to be straight with them. I’ve built a strong reputation for transparency. I think that’s one of the reasons why my people stay with me. They know what to expect and they know I’m there for them. They also know that they can talk to me about anything — and I do mean anything.

For instance, I had an idea about our website and how to guide our customers through the Legacy program. My Website Designer adamantly disagreed with me. She was completely against the idea and she told me, in detail, how bad she thought this idea was. The entire time she was ranting I could not help smiling from ear to ear.

She was so comfortable working with me that she could be completely honest and unfiltered in her views.

And she was right.

My idea wasn’t good and her points were valid.

We ended up changing course, but that’s not the point here.

The point is she feels safe enough to do that with me (on a regular basis) and I love that. Transparency makes our business better.

The last essential trait that too many people overlook is organization. As a Founder, it’s impossible to plan out 6 months in advance. You are constantly pivoting. Your business is constantly evolving. That’s normal.

However, you will fail miserably if you’re not organized. It is possible to have some semblance of order and normalcy in chaos. It sounds counterintuitive, but it’s true. There needs to be a plan in place your team can refer to as a guiding light. If you are unorganized then your team will not be successful. (And that is your fault.)

I’ll use myself as an example. I never plan more than 1 month in advance. Planning more than 1 month in advance is a creative writing exercise, which is why I don’t do it anymore. Things change so fast that the only thing I can truly account for is the next 30 days.

My team knows that and on the outside that sounds crazy, but for us, it works.

But why does it work so well?

Because I have a plan. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen 2 months from now, but I know our mission and I have our objectives laid out plainly.

I’ve also taken the time to write out, in detail, everyone’s roles, responsibilities, personal objectives, projects, assignments, and career-building resources that they can do independently of me. In addition, we have weekly meetings to make sure they’re on track and feel supported.

Furthermore, everyone knows how their jobs align with the overall business objectives. There’s order in the chaos.

There’s order because I am organized. I’ve gone to great lengths to help them feel like their work is meaningful and structured — even in a startup that is constantly pivoting.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Oh my goodness! Yes! Okay, I’m going to tweak this just a bit, because I got this advice AND I never followed it. (Thank God).

Around my freshman year at the University of Houston, I took an internship at an accounting agency. I had an opportunity to work closely with the CFO at the time. She had decades of experience and her skillfulness showed in how she dealt with clients and the ever-increasing workload.

Near the end of my time at the agency, she encouraged me to hone my sights to one thing that I was really good at and pay less attention to “distractions”.

Back then (and still) I had wide-ranging interests. I wanted to do everything. I was interested in feminism, the arts, accounting, languages, finance, travel entrepreneurship, academia, and much more. I was the person involved in a flurry of campus activities and various ongoing events.

She encouraged me to essentially pick one thing.

I understood where she was coming from. To her, my wide and varied interests looked more like distractions than an action plan.

Reflecting on her advice made me sad because I felt like I was losing a piece of myself if I tried to cut out or narrow down my focus.

Fortunately, I did not take her advice.

Now, almost a decade later, I see how all those interests and curiosities led me to where I am today and who I am today. I am multifaceted with a wide range of knowledge and experiences. This comes from the fact that I took time to invest in what I enjoyed.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Every member of your team is there for a reason. Their daily responsibilities reflect and promote the objectives of the company.

Tell them that in explicit detail.

Explain how their work contributes to the bottom line. Outline how their actions contribute to the company’s objectives.

In addition, create a mutually beneficial working environment. People are not robots. Everyone has a desire to self-actualize so position your organization in a way to support them in their own career. Remember, they have ambitions independent of the company. Take the time to understand those ambitions and align their work to help them reach their own ambitions.

When you go the extra mile to serve the people on your team and explain how they fit into the organization, then they’ll want to work hard for you because you are invested in them as well.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Understand what trust, credibility, and authority look like in your industry. Those are buzzwords: “trust”, “credibility”, “authority”. I’ll admit it can be challenging to incorporate the true meaning of those words into the company.

However, they’re buzzwords for a reason. When you look at the landscape, who embodies those keywords right now? Are those the same actors from a year ago? How about 10 years ago? A generation? Consider how your industry has evolved in relation to those keywords. Then reflect on your own company.

Do you notice major similarities? Do you see your company following a similar positive trend? If so, how? Articulate how your actions communicate trust, credibility, and authority and challenge yourself to improve marginally every quarter.

If not, ask yourself why. What is it about how your business operates that leads you away from trust, credibility, and authority?

This process of reflection will keep you mindful of how you grow your business.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Sure. This goes beyond reflecting on those keywords mentioned previously.

As the founder or CEO, you need to make a habit of reflecting on your business and business objectives often. You are responsible for the growth and direction of the organization.

You’re also responsible for the people who report to you and the communities you support with your efforts. Reflecting on your business is one of the many ways you manage the welfare of the organization.

Sometimes, we get so wrapped up in working in our business, we forget as leaders we’re responsible for working on our business as well. Oftentimes, that means taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake — or I think it’s better to call the riskiest mistake — I’ve seen other entrepreneurs make is diving headfirst into a market with an unvalidated value proposition, customer persona, or pricing strategy.

You can have an amazing idea, but it won’t serve you well if you try to sell that amazing idea to the wrong person. In addition, sometimes that amazing idea of yours is not communicated in a way that resonates with the target audience. Other times that “amazing idea” is not priced correctly.

We all know that everything that can possibly go wrong, in the beginning, most likely will. We also know that careless mistakes during this stage can be expensive and deadly to our venture.

I call them careless mistakes because mistakes regarding value proposition, customer persona, and pricing can be fixed relatively easily and cheaply. For example, I validated all through over the course of a year with less than $100.

It’s a matter of due diligence. Ask yourself, what are you truly offering. What difference are you making in the lives of your consumer? Then take the next step and talk to your target customer. Don’t lead the conversation. During that time, learn about their pain points and their experiences. You might learn during that time that you’re talking to the wrong person. You might need to tweak your target audience. Better to learn about it now during the early stages — before you go investing serious marketing dollars to attract that audience. Last but not least, take some time to test out your pricing strategy. You might have the right value proposition and the right audience but the wrong price.

This is a tedious process, but it is a part of due diligence and makes all the difference as you scale your company. Trust me, if you get the fundamental right, you can confidently build your startup on a set of validated assumptions.

Of course, like anything else, success is not guaranteed. We’re still in the world of entrepreneurship. However, failure from silly mistakes can be mitigated.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Of course and thank you for asking. This ties back to a situation I shared earlier with you.

I ran out of cash earlier this year. It’s a classic cash flow issue. I’ve become a master of leveraging assets, but once you’ve run out of rope — you’ve run out of rope.

I had until the end of the month to do something. Anything. I felt like I was watching a plane crash in slow motion and I was the pilot.

There were multiple things happening at once — personally and professionally.

I ran out of money for food. What I had in the fridge was what I had in the fridge and there wasn’t much. I had several meetings with various team members that week discussing next month’s plans. I was encouraging them to keep thinking ahead and building for the future when I wasn’t even sure I could keep them for the next week — much less another month. I felt like a fraud. I had a public speaking engagement at my alma mater. I was supposed to talk about my career as a Founder and how I made it work. I felt like an imposter.

All of this was happening simultaneously in the same week and I had to show up and deal with it — with a smile. I can’t distract my team with company finances. That’s not their burden to bear — it’s mine.

It’s also my job to figure out how to inject cash into operations. I was not well during that whole ordeal. Sincerely so. I was on pins and needles.

And no one knew about it (until now). Fortunately last minute, I mean two days before I had to start making cuts, I was able to pull resources together. I made enough money in two days to keep all my people and pay for groceries.

It was a miracle, but that’s not the point of me sharing this anecdote.

As entrepreneurs, we experience these conflicting interests and scenarios on a regular basis. Things make a turn for the worst at a moment’s notice and it is our job to handle it. We can’t leave it at the office or log out and deal with it later. This is what we signed up for.

Many people get distracted by the success stories of Founders. They think it looks sexy. I’ll admit, from the outside it can look enticing, but best believe if you see a Founder day drinking in the middle of the week it’s probably because they’ve been dodging bullets for the past month trying to keep the company afloat. It’s not all glitz and glam.

A person with a “regular job” doesn’t deal with these dynamics. By “regular job” I mean someone with a 9 to 5 on a salaried position. There’s a reasonable expectation of boundaries between the job and the employee. In addition, an employee had a set of duties and responsibilities. For example, if you’re in design, you don’t have to worry about payroll. That is literally not your job.

As an entrepreneur, it is your job. Everything is your job. Everything is your responsibility. Even as you begin to hire people, their deliverable is your responsibility as well. For example, if a campaign doesn’t go well, the marketing department isn’t blamed — the CEO is held accountable.

That’s the difference.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Sure. My team tripled in less than 3 months.

That was wild.

It didn’t happen the way I thought it would either.

I thought first we’d get a handful of customers then slowly but surely we’d onboard one person at a time. I thought that maybe by the end of the year we’d have 4 — maybe 5 people.

As of today, we’re about 10 people strong and I’m still shaking my head trying to believe it. My startup is growing — which is what’s supposed to happen.

I’m just taken by surprise at how it is growing and what that growth feels like. Taking care of my team is making me a better leader.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Other than what I just shared right?

I’m always asking myself what the hell am I doing.

Then when I realize what I’m doing (i.e. running a startup), I ask why the hell am I doing this?

More often than I’d like to admit, I ask myself these questions. At the end of the day, I always come back to my why and the strong conviction I have in myself and my startup but it doesn’t stop me from questioning myself often.

This is crazy. Running startups is what crazy people do. It’s insane.

Yet, I’m still here. Not only am I here, but I also opted into this life.

I am a well-educated, well-traveled, well-versed young Black woman. I could have a very comfortable career path if I chose to. I could have a well-paying salaried job with complete benefits and predictable hours.

Instead, I chose to be an entrepreneur.

It’s insane and I’m still doing it.

To get back to your question though, every time — like clockwork — every time I get into that mind space of “why am I doing this” and “what am I doing” my whole demeanor tanks. For me, these are deep philosophical questions that I have to grapple with on a regular basis.

I’m taking a huge risk and a huge leap of faith for something that could very well blow up in my face. It’s a vulnerable place to be.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Well, as I said before, this happens on a regular basis. Like clockwork.

Every time, I dig myself deeper into this emotional conundrum, and every time I arrive at the same conclusion.

It’s worth it.

I’m worth it.

I’m brilliant at what I do and it shows.

Plus, I love what I do and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

As crazy as it sounds (and I know this is insane) I’d rather have this erratic instability than a corporate comfort. Here, in this space that I’ve created, I get to decide the direction of my career. I get to set the terms of my own success and I value that freedom. I get to build an environment designed to make me thrive.

I can’t find this level of flexibility and self-fulfillment in a corporation. Call me later if you find an exception but based on what I’ve seen and heard from my peers, it’s simply not the case on the other side.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

I’m ready for this one. I’m going to tell you my top 5 off the bat, then dive into each one. My top 5 are Purpose, Conviction, People, Education, and last but certainly not least, Therapy.

Let’s start in order with

Purpose. This is basic and essential. You need to know why you’re doing this. You need to understand your Purpose in graphic terms. As you progress, your Purpose may evolve and that’s normal. Or your Purpose may stay the same throughout your entire journey. Either way, you need to know your purpose and have absolute Conviction in that Purpose. This leads me to #2: Conviction. The formal definition is ‘a firmly held belief or opinion’. Why is your Purpose worth it? How is your Purpose worth it? (Those are two separate things.) How strong is your Conviction?

Again, explain this to yourself and a close peer in explicit, graphic detail. Explaining it to a peer will be a sanity check. When you understand your Conviction, commit to renewing your Conviction on a daily basis. Next up is your People. You can’t do this by yourself. No company is a one-person show. Even solopreneurs are not solo! They have friends, family, mentors, etc pushing them forward. You need a support network. Fortunately, this network doesn’t have to be HUGE. In fact, the bare minimum is one person. One person who believes in you is enough to keep you going. Regardless, you need support. Speaking of which, let’s talk about some professional support — Therapy. You need Therapy. I need Therapy. We all need Therapy. There is no shame in getting the help you need to navigate your mind. There’s so much gain in pursuing mental health, and much more to lose if you decide to brush it off. You have to be a little mental to run a business. That’s why mental health professionals are vital. They have the training necessary to help you unpack the mental mind games running a business will throw your way.

Okay, so storytime. Are you ready for it?

I launched Black Hair Management on September 1, 2019. It also happened to be the same day I landed in the UK, but the desire for change came much earlier.

Before BHM, I worked in the higher education industry doing what I loved! Higher education was my first love. For years, I taught people how to go to college, grad school, or trade school with scholarships. I used my own experience of earning $100K in scholarships as a template. I was fortunate enough to work in a field where I had the expertise and true passion.

I did it all. I talked at schools and universities about scholarships. I created a scholarship tour throughout Texas. I wrote a book on scholarships. I advised the 2018 US Senate Beto O’ Rourke campaign on Higher Education Reform. I created an online course on scholarships.

Like I said, I did it all.

Around the time I finished my online course, I felt a bit empty.

This was the summer of 2019 a few months before I was headed to London. I was asking myself “what next” and “what now”.

Don’t get me wrong, I still loved what I did and I still loved my industry — I just felt stagnant. Everything I wanted to do, I did. I didn’t feel like there was anything left for me to accomplish.

At the same time, this idea in my head was taking over — Black Hair Management. I didn’t know where that idea would take me or what it would mean but I knew I wanted to at least try. I kept asking myself “what if” and “when”.

I didn’t know it at the time, but I was experiencing a career transition.

Did I have Purpose, Conviction, People, Education, and Therapy as a Higher Education Consultant?

Yes.

Did I ride out the highs and lows of being a first-time business owner?

Yes.

Was I ready for something different?

Yes.

These 5 elements provided me the clarity and discernment I needed to recognize when it’s time to move on to another chapter of my entrepreneurial journey and stay true to myself.

I believe it can do the same thing for you.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?



I don’t have a fancy definition of resilience. My definition is probably the same as yours — getting back up.

Getting up time and time again with relentless vigor is how I define resilience.

By now, this won’t surprise you but I think of my dad whenever I think of resilience. He is a workhorse. He’ll get up and go back at its time without a number.

Is it stubbornness? Is it resilience?

Yes, and it’s another trait I’ve inherited from him and honed over the years.

In my experience, resilient people are stubborn. I may be self-reflecting here because I am certainly stubborn when it comes to certain things. They’re also razor-sharp-focused and resourceful.

Resilient people are resilient because they’re trying to do something incredibly difficult like raise two black girls in America (my dad) or run a startup (myself).

Defeat breeds resilience. You try to do something incredibly difficult and it doesn’t work the first time.

Or the second time.

Or the third time.

But you keep getting up.

That’s how resilience is refined. That’s why we’re so stubborn, focused, and resourceful. We’ve been told no so many times we don’t hear it anymore.

When they say “no” we hear “keep going”.

That’s why we’re still here.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Yes of course.

I applied to about 1,000 scholarships a year since I was 16 years old to earn $80K in scholarships. That scholarship money paid for my first two degrees from the University of Houston.

The first year I applied for scholarships, I earned nothing. I applied far and wide and got nothing to show for it. Of course, that didn’t stop me. It was my training ground. I got familiar with the scholarship landscape. It also helped me hone my writing abilities to a fine point.

I remember the first scholarship I earned, I cried. I was 18 years old — a senior in high school. I won a written essay contest in my county. There was a recognition ceremony in downtown McKinney.

I made it happen. I was actually able to earn money (real money) to go to college. My dad wouldn’t have to pay a dime.

Of course, that was only the beginning, but experience showed me firsthand how sweet victory tastes after striving for so long.

By the time I was 18 years old, I had already applied for thousands of scholarships. Most of the scholarships I applied to, I lost. I learned early on to get comfortable with failure and to disassociate failure from myself.

By that I mean, just because I failed to achieve something (like a scholarship) doesn’t make me an inherent failure.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Overall, I have a positive growth mindset so yes. I do tend to keep a positive mindset during difficult times BUT I am still human.

Of course, I get down on myself.

Of course, I get depressed.

Of course, I get discouraged and disappointed.

Of course, I feel defeated at times.

I am human. It happens.

Most of the time though I stay positive by default because I’m too busy to consider all the things that could possibly go wrong. As a business owner, you know that something could always go wrong. It’s life. You’ve opted to expose yourself to risk.

It’s a reality I’ve gotten used to living in so I don’t preoccupy my mind with it anymore. Honestly, it’s a waste of time — especially considering the real hurdles in front of you.

This brings me back to my Top 5 I mentioned earlier. When you’re living in Purpose and you have Conviction, you can’t help but enjoy what you do — even if it feels like the whole world turned upside down.

I know it sounds crazy — and it is. (That’s why we all need Therapy.)

It’s crazy and it’s true. I always go back to my why and I reflect on the People who believe in me. It helps keep me focused, grounded, and in high spirits.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Leaders set the tempo of the organization. We all know this. How a leader comes to work will set the tone for how others will come to work. This is true for clients and the rest of the team.

As a Founder, I set the cultural norms for my organization. I take that mantle very seriously. I’m intentional about creating a learning environment that is nurturing and challenging.

I want my team to feel like they’re in a safe space to fail AND excel. I want them to come and transform their career at Black Hair Management. This is a place where they can grow and belong.

The attitude I bring into a meeting is what they will take away with them so I’m intentional about the type of energy I carry when I’m with my team one-on-one.

We had our first BHM Team Mixer in March and it was splendid! We balanced 5 different time zones in one Zoom and about half of our team (basically the half that was awake) was able to make it. Right now our team works independently of each other by design and coincidence. The work I have them doing doesn’t require a ton of collaboration.

However, we’ve grown rapidly and I want our people to feel like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves.

As a leader, one thing that’s been incredibly affirming is to see how well they get along and how they see themselves growing within Black Hair Management. One consistent message I heard from them is how much they appreciated that I cared about them.

When I watched them talk to each other about their roles and what they do, I was able to see and feel the quiet surprise in their voices. I am adamant about prioritizing their career and professional development in all their work. It’s something I invest in for each person. I think what took them by surprise was when they heard that from each other.

It’s one thing to hear it and see it from me (their boss). It’s another thing to hear how I invest in them from their peers — especially the ones that have been here longer.

That was a sweet experience.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“We measure success by how many people successful next to you /

Here we say you broke if everybody gets broke except for you” BOSS by Beyonce and Jay-Z from The Carters album.

If you haven’t listened to The Carters album, please pause and take a moment to listen. I’ll still be here.

This is one of my favorite lines from the album. I measure success by how many lives I’ve impacted. This has been consistent throughout my career.

When I was a Higher Education Consultant, my success was a testament to how many people were able to pursue their dreams of higher education debt-free.

Now as a Founder, my success comes from the women I have the privilege of serving within our company and in the community. We understand that wellness and hair care has strong ties to culture, community engagement, and identity. We want to bring it all together to drive value.

That’s why that verse resonates so deeply with me. I want to be known as a company that transforms lives and uplifts communities.

