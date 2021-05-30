Tyler Mose of E3M: “Hire people smarter than you”

Hire people smarter than you.

As part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company” I had the pleasure of interviewing Tyler Mose.

With over a decade of experience in the advertising industry, Tyler was previously the co-founder at a video production agency that he helped scale to a multi-million-dollar business. As the CEO and co-founder of E3M, Tyler is driven to help each client uniquely share their story and build their brand in the most impactful way by understanding the intricacies of video from start to finish and how to utilize their messaging to move buying decisions forward.

Tyler does whatever is needed to help build something exceptional, primarily focused on E3M’s brand, sales, operations, and creative direction. He brings extensive experience in the entire video production landscape — from digital marketing, advertising, and branding — offering both creative vision and drive that leads the E3M team to excellence.

Originally from Delphi, Indiana, Tyler received two undergrad degrees in advertising and public relations and political science from Purdue University in 2008. As a former student-athlete (Purdue Varsity Wrestling), Tyler still enjoys staying active with yoga, tennis, weight training, swimming, and squash. He is an avid reader and has set a goal for himself every year for the last 11 years to read at least 100 books; so far, the most has been 98.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I got started in Advertising and Marketing after my collegiate career as a student athlete at Purdue University (West Lafayette). I majored in Advertising and PR. I ended up using my degree to get a job out of college at Careerbuilder. I worked with a variety of companies in skilled labor, manufacturing, and professional services with their recruitment branding and talent strategies. I was doing a lot of moonlighting during the evening working with various start ups and other companies to try and figure out: “what I want to do with the rest of my life?” During this period I was able to find video production and video marketing.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I was always a huge fan of music videos growing up at a young age in the 80’s and early 90’s. I was in college when YouTube came online and was picking up speed quickly. I really just thought about jumping into video production full time after the amount of video content we were selling and the quality. I met a Producer whose quality was much better and was looking to build out an agency.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I did consider giving up once in 2013. I left a good job that paid a single guy well. I liked a lot of the people I worked with at my corporate job, but also disliked a lot. I just wasn’t 100% drinking the Kool Aid and felt that I needed to go all in on something. I thought for a moment of leaving after three rough months of slow sales and projects. I actually went through an interview process for a job that required me to join a large Swedish company and build out a new division and product launch. I went to the final interview and was told a week later that I could have a sales position, but their leadership felt I was a bit negative and didn’t want to continue on with the interview for the management position. I ended up not taking the sales position.

I had a serious moment of : “what am I supposed to do?” I was reading a book which I can’t recall at this time. It said: “if you don’t suck up and do it now you never will.” From that moment I chose to not go anywhere, but forward and upward. I was willing to figure it out, and be positive through the storm to get it done and build. I did whatever it took to build the company and luckily it worked out.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are continuing to move in the direction they need to be and for where I want to take the company. That’s the issue with entrepreneurship and starting a company. “How things are going” depends on the day. But, you keep pushing towards your goal and where you want to take the company. If the opportunity cost still makes sense to continue building the company and you WANT to build it then you must move it forward.

I got my resilience from a number of areas, but it has come from a mix of mentorship from my grandfather, self education through life, a love of books of all sorts, and the sport of wrestling.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes E3M standout is that we can bring an idea, mould it into a storyline, visuals, graphics, and deliver content that influences buying decisions. As simple as it is to say it’s much harder to execute. Everyone has their own opinion of design, what looks good, and what fits their brand. Bringing multiple cooks into a kitchen is a dangerous game of both leading, and being lead. We navigate this well at all times.

There was a project we worked on one time that we had 17 decision makers all weighing in on 90 pieces of video content. We had two days to plan all content and get them all aligned. It was a tightrope to walk as we had to listen to each decision makers opinion, but at the same time move the overall project forward. Luckily we got it all planned out in one 9 hour work day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

We once worked on a project that required us to go to four separate locations in 24 hours. We went from downtown Chicago, to the suburbs of Chicago, and back to Cleveland. We were cash strapped so we chose to drive to Cleveland which is roughly seven hours. It wasn’t that bad of a drive, but we drove back during a snowstorm. The even crazier thing is that once we got back we had 48 hours to deliver the video. We were on serious hustle mode!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I honestly can’t think of anything for this one.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit, hustle, and continuous learning.

I’ve been lucky that my grandpa instilled a high level of grit in myself at a young age. He always instilled positivity in me and to try and look at it from the long view. He’s a man that played professional baseball, was an accountant for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad, ran a tavern, while being 20 years old and having a wife and two children. I always said if he could do all of that pre — internet and mass communication then trying to run one business would be easy.

Many talk about hustling, but many don’t exactly know what it is. Being able to truly hustle each day and get the most out of the day is a necessity as an entrepreneur. You never know what will de-rail you, or completely shift your day at a moments notice. I was lucky that being a student athlete at Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN) allowed me to learn the value of time management at a young age. From going to practice, class, athletics engagements, and travel it taught me to budget my time. My friends still refer to me as the ever coming and going Tyler Mose.

No one knows it all and if anyone ever tries to convince you they do you might want to tell them to check the bottom of their shoes. Because of a long commute to my office when I first started my professional career I took up constant reading and self education. I’ve had the opportunity to self mentor and learn from some of the best entrepreneurs, athletes, and business professionals of all time. I’ve set a goal of reading 100 books in a year since I was 24. I’m 37 now and the closest I’ve gotten is 98. I know I’ll accomplish this goal one day, but each day allows me to learn from others along with fun and exciting new things.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

That’s easy! Workout, as much as humanly possible. I always say that entrepreneurship without physical fitness is a death sentence. Yoga, tennis, squash, swimming, weight training, whatever it may be. You need to stay active and have something that you can take your mind away from work for at least an hour a day. Your body and mind are your literal asset. You have to invest in it and push out the stress.

I also try to take one silent day a month where I go completely analog. No tv, podcast, music, phone, email, etc. Just one day of complete silence at my house in the country coupled with long walks in nature. It’s the best reset I’ve found at this point.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Some of the biggest mistakes I’ve seen is a lack of focus on bringing the product to the market, evolving the product, and a lack of focus on sales. If you have a great product and no one knows about it you’re in trouble. You have a very minute amount of time to get traction, customers, and revenue to continue the operation. Sales is looked at sometimes as almost dirty. Sales is the goal — if you don’t have a sales team that can move clients down the sales funnel and get a yes, or no you’re going to be out of business before you know it.

Keep your ego in check. Ego is the downfall of a lot of entrepreneurs as when the business really starts to build they start believing the hype and relax. You need to have a strong ego to be an entrepreneur, but you also have to keep it in check and be humble. In there somewhere is the young startup founder that can remember looking at the top of the hill saying: “how the heck am I going to climb that?” Remember that vision and don’t let your success consume you.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Sales — PERIOD! In the early days until you can develop your marketing team and plan it’s a roller coaster to get consistent revenue. It’s peaks and valleys, but with investing time, money, and energy into a variety of marketing channels and developing referrals you can get your revenue and emotional cashflow under control.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Hire people smarter than you. The cheapest option is rarely the best. Only surround yourself with people you trust and are ready to go battle with. Invest in paid advertising. It takes time. Be patient and grind it out to the top of the mountain.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement based around teaching former collegiate athletes to transfer their athletic mindset to a business mindset. They have NO idea how much ahead of the game they are if they can meld the two and bring the ballfield to the board room.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!