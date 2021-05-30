Josh Wright of Elite Reviews: “If you don’t have competition then you’re not in a successful industry”

My business partner told me “If you don’t have competition then you’re not in a successful industry.” I remember being so worried that another company was going to take our idea before we were able to launch but Nick reassured me that it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing if they did especially since we’re ahead of the curve

Joshua Wright is a recording artist/entrepreneur. Born and raised in New Hampshire, Josh has gained over 40 million streams and has been featured on Netflix and performed at Warped Tour. He’s a Full Sail University graduate with over 10 years experience in the music industry. In August 2020, he founded Elite Reviews which is a platform that gives upcoming artists the ability to get their song reviewed by established artists. He partnered with Artist Republik to bring his vision to life and they began development in September. Josh created Elite Reviews with the goal to connect upcoming artists and established artists in a structured platform that would benefit both parties. Elite Reviews launched in January 2021 and has been featured in Forbes and One West Magazine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was always surrounded by music growing up because my dad was a drummer in a local band. I tried playing instruments but could never dedicate myself to them. I started writing lyrics and making rap songs when I was 16 and fell in love with it. In 11th grade I moved schools and my new high school had a music engineering class. That sparked my obsession with both writing songs as well as recording/engineering them. After I graduated high school in 2013, I knew I wanted my career to be in music so I attended Full Sail University in Winter Park FL. The school was a two year, all year round program and I graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Recording Arts in 2015. I moved back to my parents in New Hampshire while I was looking for an entry level job at a recording studio and continued making my own music. In 2016, one of my songs started getting a lot of attention from music blogs and it quickly hit a million streams. So, I used that momentum to build my music career. While I was trying to make it as a recording artist, I worked as Program Manager at Adecco staffing from 2016–2020. In 2020, I was able to quit my job and I’ve been doing music full time ever since.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Before Elite Reviews, there’s been a clear barrier between the “famous/established” artists and the small/new artists. Most big artists don’t have time to respond to every DM and especially listen to smaller artists’ music. Elite Reviews provides a quick and structured process that connects the smaller and bigger artists and allows them to help each other. Our goal with Elite Reviews is to allow smaller artists to get career changing feedback from bigger artists that would have never been possible before. It also gives the bigger artists another source of income which can help especially with touring being shut down.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We launched our Elite Review social media accounts in October and started posting consistently to gain followers. We had close to 100 posts out in January when we had a branding issue which required us to change almost all of our posts from when we first started. We learned that we should have waited closer to launch to start building the social media accounts but, it ended up working out in the end because our new posts got a lot more traffic since we launched around the same time as our rebranding.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My business partner Nick Cianfaglione has been a great mentor when it comes to the business/development side of the company. I have a lot of knowledge regarding the music industry but without his help, Elite Reviews would not be where it is today.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

The music industry has transformed from a corporate/label industry to more of an independent industry where artists have access to much more than they did 10 years ago. A positive example of how a platform is disrupting the industry is Tik Tok. This platform has made hundreds of artists’ careers and changed lives by allowing songs to go viral easier than ever before. It seems like the labels are going to platforms like Tik Tok and searching for the next big artist/viral hit to scoop them up as quickly as possible instead of the record label being the one to push the song to virality.

A negative way a platform can disrupt the music industry is that streaming services hold all the power when it comes to artists making a living off their music. Platforms like Spotify pay .003-.004 of a cent per stream which is low and if Spotify ever decides to lower it even more or to make it harder for independent music to reach new fans, that could negatively affect a lot of artists. Fans don’t buy albums or purchase songs off itunes any more which would ultimately bring in more profits.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I quit my day job back in January 2020 and my cousin Nick Wright who is a full time influencer said “When you’re self employed, you’re going to have great days and you’re going to have days where you doubt if quit your job was the right decision but never lose track of why you quit and your goals because those darker days create opportunities for success.” That was great words of advice because I was going through a rough patch over the summer which ended up leading me to create the idea of Elite Reviews. My business partner told me “If you don’t have competition then you’re not in a successful industry.” I remember being so worried that another company was going to take our idea before we were able to launch but Nick reassured me that it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing if they did especially since we’re ahead of the curve “Don’t compare yourself to others” — This is probably one of the most important words of advice because with social media, it’s hard not to compare yourself to others’ success. Once you focus on your own success and not worry about other people, your confidence/motivation increases and you feel better about your own achievements.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Our focus for the next 1–2 years is to continue to improve and grow Elite Reviews until it becomes a household name in the music industry like “Cameo” or “Patreon”. We have so many ideas for Elite Reviews that we have planned to roll out in the future.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I recently finished “How To Win Friends and Influence People” and I feel it was a great book especially with trying to grow Elite Reviews. We’re trying to influence the music industry and get customers to book reviews and at the same time get these bigger artists to consistently promote their review page. It gave me incentive ideas to influence these reviewing artists and motivate them to share their profile and get as many reviews as they can. This gave us much more success than verbally asking them to share/promote Elite Reviews.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” C.S.Lewis

This quote resonates with me because I grew up in a very society-driven environment where you were supposed to go to college, get a salaried job behind a desk, get married, have kids, etc. The married and kids part is part of my plan but I never fit in with the 9–5 life and always wanted to work for myself. I feel like I broke out of the pattern and I can write my own ending now.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As an artist myself I have a lot of fans reaching out saying my music has saved them from depression/suicidal thoughts. With that being said, creating a movement that combines mental health awareness and the music industry could build a strong community of fans/artists struggling with the same issues. Implementing the healing factors of music and people struggling could be a great version of therapy without it feeling like therapy.

