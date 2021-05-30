David Newns Of Prevayl: “Having a business partner has been massively impactful in my career”

Having a business partner has been massively impactful in my career. You need somebody that you can bounce off and work with. So finding somebody — it doesn’t have to be your business partner, but somebody that’s really at your side supporting you in your vision and working with you to deliver your vision is really important. My business partner, Chris, and I met on a flying course in 2005. We just hit it off, and started to run businesses together. We have complementary strengths and — assuming that not everyone can operate at a hundred percent 24/7 — between us both we keep the focus and energy where our business needs it to be.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Newns.

David Newns is a serial disruptive entrepreneur and investor. Currently he is the founder and chairperson of UK-based Prevayl, a wearable tech clothing company. A diversity and innovation champion, David was one of seven executive committee members running a global staff of 35,000 people in a 19.6bn dollars company at just 35 years old.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I think, you know, as an entrepreneur and it’s worth going back to my high school years as that’s really where it started. I was in Blackpool in the north of England, UK. The town was a working class seaside resort, so people visited it to have fun, but there weren’t many opportunities and the annual income was well below the country’s average. My dad worked in a biscuit factory and along with my mum tried hard to create opportunities for me. I’m so grateful for that but I saw the kind of hardship it caused and it made me want to be financially independent. At the same time I realized that I was gay. My school was tough, and I was really worried that people wouldn’t understand or accept it. With few natural opportunities apparent, and the possibility of suffering inequality or discrimination, I strongly felt that I should make my own way and quickly become financially independent. That would make my life better and ensure my supportive mum and dad’s hard work paid off too!

I was really into computing and programming at the time, and saw there was an emerging need for that. Silicon Valley it wasn’t, but there were small local businesses trying to understand data and how to manage it. So despite still being at school I set up my own consultancy business supporting these local companies. Quickly I was earning quite a lot of money. At that moment, I looked ahead and saw people who had left school not being able to make much working as an employee, so with my urge to be financially independent, I decided I wanted to be an entrepreneur.

So you could say that being gay forced me into entrepreneurship! Either way, when I left school I was already running my own consultancy business. And after a couple of years of this, I met my business partner Chris Lord who inspired me to do new and bigger things. We’re still business partners today, but now we’re working on big, global, high impact ideas.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I only engage with opportunities that are disruptive, make a positive, global impact, and involve diverse leadership. I have several ventures that do this, but the start of my journey to this approach was in 2008 on something called ‘harm reduction’.

My business partner Chris Lord and I were trying to figure out a way that we could solve the biggest single solvable health issue in the world, which is to get 1 billion plus smokers to not smoke anymore. And we found this new vaping product technology which we believed was the answer. In 2008, nobody had heard of them, nor were making them in Europe. Chris, who was a smoker at the time, and we both thought with these products we could completely disrupt big tobacco and get smokers off of harmful cigarettes, so we created CN Creative to do that. Though certain bad actors, who later marketed to young people, have since created a new nicotine problem for some, vaping broadly has the support of more health authorities globally support vaping than not. And clearly we were absolutely focused on doing good rather than bad. Indeed, we created the only vaping products in the world that have ever been medically approved, in this case by the globally respected UK health regulator.

It was our introduction to the massively challenging world of disruption. We had to really figure out how do you basically get a new drug application? We were entrepreneurs, now we had to learn how to be scientists and medical experts, and become expert judges of how to hire the best clinical specialists — and all these different types of skills — to put together a drug application. The learning journey was immense.

Raising money for disruptive innovations is an amazing journey in itself. The degree of difficulty is extremely high. In this case, we raised money from a life sciences VC, but we really had to get them to be clear on what we’re trying to do, and the completely new way we’re doing it. The idea was hard to immediately grasp — it didn’t exist yet — and that made it difficult for them to understand which investment ‘box’ of understanding to put it in.

As a disruptor, I get excited by making positive change at scale. For Chris and I get global impact quickly, we realized that we had to be part of a far larger organization. So we sold our business to British American Tobacco (BAT), and that was our first exit to a FTSE (the London stock exchange) company. From starting the company to selling it took around five years, and I was 28 years old and ready for my next disruptive business venture.

I thought, you know what, Chris and I really understand harm reduction but it’s still at the beginning of the roadmap. We can make the products better, but we can’t dictate the pace of BAT’s rollout. So we started an R&D harm reduction business called Nerudia, which would further disrupt the category and accelerate its development by providing even better competition and better solutions to reduce harm. So we hired about 200 people, medical and mechanical engineers, electronic engineers, physicists, chemists, formulation specialists, and many more disciplines. We ramped up our innovation so much so that in under seven years we became a top 10 patent filer in the UK for intellectual property. And we looked at new ways to reduce harm to smokers, not just vaping, to make the sort of impact we originally envisioned. Then another traditional nicotine company, Imperial Brands, which was trying to transform, bought Nerudia.

This meant me joining the executive committee, at 35 years old, and went from running a business of 200 staff to one with about 35,000. There were basically seven of us running the business, but I was the one from an entrepreneurial background, not a corporate one, so I had a unique view of disrupting their industry. I was young, gay, and a successful entrepreneur, and they were straight white corporate males, albeit very successful at managing a 19.6b dollars corporation.

What surprised me was how many challenges are the same. You spend a lot of time in the boardroom talking about people, issues, how to manage and deliver against shareholder expectations. But when you’re an entrepreneur, you’re always moving forward, always on the offensive. You worry about cash all the time, because you constantly want to do more, you want to be more disruptive and you want to know how you can access more cash to deliver on that vision. But in a big, public company you’re far more defensive; you spend more time protecting the revenue base and managing shareholder expectations. So that large company wasn’t as geared up for innovation as Nerudia, the company I sold to them.

Many big, older incumbents aren’t able to disrupt from within in the ways that say, enormous new companies like Google can. For me, companies are a bit like sharks, they have to move forward to survive. But for companies that means embracing entrepreneurs. Whether you innovate from within, or acquire disruptive companies, you will have to work with entrepreneurial talent. The trick therefore, is to accommodate that ‘fail fast’ mentality they have along with the risk aversion that comes from protecting a large corporate profit base. Not easy! But as much as I love start-ups, I really enjoy working in large organizations too. So in an ideal world, those mega-corps can learn how to embrace entrepreneurship and innovate to make positive change a reality.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In my first presentation to the BAT management board, I wanted to be the most prepared person in the room. I got there early, before anyone else and took a seat, but a PA came running in panicked as if there was an emergency. I thought she was going to tell me we had to evacuate the building but instead she informed me that there was a strict protocol for seating at the meetings. Each seat was carefully reserved for each management board member in a particular, hierarchical way and presenters — i.e. me — should sit squashed at the front waiting.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

The first company I founded (along with my business partner Chris Lord) was CN Creative. One year in, 2009, we raised money so we needed a finance director. I was introduced to Tim Byrne who really became my mentor for my first two businesses. The most affable chap, he was actually the CEO of Air Tours — a large travel organization doing about £5bn (6.82bn dollars) revenue — but he was CFO as well. He was a part of that business when it grew from £500m (682m dollars) to about £5 billion through about 60 acquisitions. I just found it fascinating, his story of how to build a business to that scale and through those acquisitions.

When we met, we did that very British, civilized, composed thing of having a cup of tea and a chat. But every time I was seriously starstruck, just excited and in awe. The stories he would tell me about these giant deals were mind blowing. He would travel around the world on the company private jet, doing bond issuance in the US and these massive deals. It was eye-opening. It was a world way beyond being a startup entrepreneur into these bigger, interesting, exciting things. He showed me what was possible. I thought: I can think much, much bigger. So Tim actually joined as our finance director. We were so lucky to attract someone so senior and experienced like that into our organization. The truth was, he believed in our vision of harm reduction. He believed in Chris and I, and he believed in our ability to deliver this positive change for the future.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In my mind it’s more about innovation. Whether that means innovating the product, the customer experience, or the business model, it’s about making the future better. Because the incumbents in the market can resist making the positive impact that it’s possible to make, someone has to do it, and that’s often entrepreneurs. Electric car disruption is quite a good example of this, where the traditional large companies dominating the market chugged along in the slow lane while Tesla sped past them with a vision of a better, environmentally brighter future. Its market cap is now more than the combined market cap of the nine largest car companies globally.

So for me disruption is thinking about the future and actually creating a way for us to step into it. If you’re not doing that as a business, then you’re not even standing still, you’re moving backwards because nothing stays still. Those incumbent large organizations, focused on protecting the profit base, are especially at risk from disruption. The time and effort that goes into managing shareholder expectations about the base can stifle innovation.

Of course in large organizations people get paid for delivering financial results. Their bonuses are often linked to financial results. That makes it a fundamentally difficult culture to reward the failure that goes hand in hand with inventing. Innovation is inherently risky, so the business leaders resist it because it undermines their incentivization structure. The bosses basically say, well, let’s not do that, let’s just deliver what we know is dependable and in our control to deliver, rather than something that might be less immediately predictable.

The other problem of course, is the lack of diversity. Diversity and innovation kind of go hand in hand. If your leadership is a bunch of stale white males, as some critics say, then the company might be an echo chamber — albeit a well managed one — instead of a good mirror of the customer base or society, or both. You need cultural and professional diversity, female and BAME leaders, and entrepreneurs. You need different perspectives and drives to bring about positive change.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Having a business partner has been massively impactful in my career. You need somebody that you can bounce off and work with. So finding somebody — it doesn’t have to be your business partner, but somebody that’s really at your side supporting you in your vision and working with you to deliver your vision is really important. My business partner, Chris, and I met on a flying course in 2005. We just hit it off, and started to run businesses together. We have complementary strengths and — assuming that not everyone can operate at a hundred percent 24/7 — between us both we keep the focus and energy where our business needs it to be.

Another piece of advice is that you should embrace imposter syndrome. It seems counter-intuitive but it makes sense if you’re an entrepreneur. Being disruptive by its nature is doing something outside of your and your industry’s comfort zone. It changes the game. So as an entrepreneur, you’ve got to love learning and enjoy being outside your comfort zone. When Chris and I first started our harm reduction business, we had gone to the biggest innovation trade fair on the planet in Shenzhen. In between sex toys and CAT-like industrial machinery, we saw what became vaping products. We thought: if they do what we think they can do, we can make a massive, positive change. At the same time, we realized that if we are going to sell these products we needed to know what’s in them. We couldn’t sleep at night otherwise. So we realized we can never make sure it’s 100% safe if we let other people make it, we’ll have to make it ourselves. But you’ve got chemistry, fluid dynamics, air dynamics, electronics, and we’re not experts at any of those! Rather than bail on the opportunity to make this massive difference, we got out of our comfort zone, embraced our sense of impostor syndrome, and learned.

We already talked about my mentor, Tim Byrne, but here’s a great tip on mentoring. At a fundamental level, it works really well if it can be two way. Back when I started working with Tim, I was learning so much from him about operational execution and delivering. But he was learning so much from me and my business partner about creating a vision and building a team. We showed him how to create this idea of positive change that our diverse team passionately bought into and committed to innovating and disrupting the future. So I think that bi-directional mentorship can turn into something very fruitful for both mentor and mentee.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I’m passionate about harm reduction, so we’ll see where the future is on that. But I also love being in startups. I think it keeps my mind mentally agile. My perfect world is being involved in startups and also having some of the experience of working in large organizations as well. Really figuring out how we can innovate in large organizations is something I’m really passionate about.

I think another area that I’d love to spend time on is diversity. I’m so passionate about delivering on diversity in organizations, because I think it’s the thing that is really stopping organizations from moving into the future. I think it’s just crazy that the senior leaders in large companies don’t represent the world and their consumer base.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Bob Iger’s Ride of a Lifetime is fascinating. He was the CEO of Disney for 15 years, and if you think about the disruption from the likes of Netflix, he led this historic, beloved brand to unprecedented success with acquisitions like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. But it could have been so different: the board kept overlooking him for the CEO role as they endlessly interviewed external candidates. You know, they had this candidate in front of them that they knew and trusted, but they didn’t give him the confidence. And that resonated a lot with me given the experience I’ve had in large organizations and the boards of large organizations. They need to be much more agile and sure of the choices they’re making and the direction they’re setting as well.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I was really inspired by Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish entrepreneur who emigrated to the US, became a steel magnet and then became the richest person in the world. He thought that the biggest impact he could have on the world is by giving people access to information. So obviously this is way before the internet, but he built libraries all over America and the UK. He thought that by giving people access to information they didn’t previously have, they could change their life for the better.

Today we take that for granted because it’s all online. But perhaps the next iteration of that is showing young people how to best put the information to use. I think about when I was at school, when I made the choice to be self sufficient, and how that has set me on a path to be useful and impactful. So how do we give young people access to leaders that will inspire them to make those sorts of positive choices? How can we give them access to people who can share inspiring life-changing stories and show the ways to think about careers in a more entrepreneurial way?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I mentioned earlier how Bob Iger’s book inspired me. He’s just a really a fascinating figure and one of those rare leaders who can deliver shareholder value whilst also being future focused and driving the company forward. My favorite quote of his is: “The riskiest thing we can do is just maintain the status quo.” It really chimes with me.

As an entrepreneur, I want to keep making things better, keep solving problems and creating a net positive. If I found a start-up, it’s to have a positive impact on a problem that the status quo isn’t solving. And if I’m in a large organization, I want to enable it to be innovative by embracing diversity, disrupting from within and being future focused.

How can our readers follow you online?

I post daily on Linkedin with insights and lessons from my life in business.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!