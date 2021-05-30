Pasha Ershow of Acronis: “Accelerate growth”

Digital Transformation is the adoption of digital technology to transform services or businesses, through replacing non-digital or manual processes with digital processes or replacing older digital technology with newer digital technology. One example of digital transformation is the use of cloud computing. This reduces reliance on user-owned hardware and increases reliance on subscription-based cloud services.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President of Sales for APJ and MEA, and Global Channel — Acronis.

Pasha is a seasoned executive with 20 years of experience in IT industry, focused on Cloud and digital transformation, business development, sales and marketing. He has a broad international experience in emerging and developed markets. Recognized leader in multinational environment, he is experienced in running large teams of hundreds of people and managing $500m+ businesses. He is also passionate about technology, economics and people talent development.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I actually started my career as a Finance graduate and wanted to work for banks. As I graduated in 1998, a year of crisis, it was a challenging time for the industry when banks were laying off a lot of people so I never got the chance; I was also already in love with the tech industry. So, I decided to go where the companies were offering jobs, and I started a temp job at Microsoft. My plan was to move back to investment banking but I decided to stay in the tech sector and with Microsoft for 13 years. It was one of the greatest experience both from a learning and career progression’s standpoint. It is important to note that I was always a fan of computers and was playing with basic programming when a teenager. I always had a passion for tech.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

It relates to communications and a press release — according to my Manager at the time it was lacking the basic corporate messaging and I received very harsh feedback for it. I had focused more on the form rather than the facts.

Take away: think about who your results impact, if it is relevant for colleagues, customers and partners. If it helps with sales or not.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

One of the first leaders I worked for — she is one of the former General Managers at Microsoft — she invested in developing and coaching people. I was early in my career but she had strong beliefs in promoting young people — She was herself GM in her early 30s.

Acronis’ Executive team (including SB, the Founder and CEO) — it helps to learn every day and it is exciting/challenging but also very rewarding in terms of personal development

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

3 books that inspire me:

Selfish Gene — by Richard Dawkins (It describes the evolution and it helps to put the mindset in a very scientific and constructive mode. It helps understand how many things work such as psychology, or living beings on the planet)

Homo Deus: Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari (the author explains how humans evolved and why we are living in the society that we are living in. It shows both past and future, and helps understand how people function)

Alex Through The Looking Glass by Alex Bellos (For anyone to fall in love with maths — funny and very interesting — not about math as science but as a concept, where you can see implications and fun facts. This way of thinking helps with a career or making the right decisions)

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Acronis’ mission has always been to protect all data, applications and systems. Its purpose is to bring cyber protection to the world and make all environments CyberFit. We stop thousands of cyber attacks and ransomware attempts daily for our 10,000+ partners and millions of their customers.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We are continuously and simultaneously working on several exciting projects but the 2 most recent are the following:

How we are transforming the traditional channel of Acronis into a cloud dedicated channel — it is exciting, and will be very impactful

Acronis’ expansion in Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) and Middle East Africa (MEA): it is extremely exciting for many reasons including the diversity of the regions — various countries, cultures and business practices — we are learning, understanding and adopting how to be successful in each of these countries

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformation is the adoption of digital technology to transform services or businesses, through replacing non-digital or manual processes with digital processes or replacing older digital technology with newer digital technology. One example of digital transformation is the use of cloud computing. This reduces reliance on user-owned hardware and increases reliance on subscription-based cloud services.

Example: how important security has become when company go through digital transformation — no more strict parameters like in offices, as now the information and is everywhere and networks can be exposed. Pandemic accelerated that and created added risks.

We, Acronis, have also transformed ourselves — from backup only, to a full cyber protection company, and this thanks to cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

All companies can benefit from a digital transformation regardless of their size, industry or sector (public or private). And this explains the huge growth of IT market.

Large scale — automation means easier, quicker way to provide business and services

SME — lower costs and a way reach to more customers

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Digital transformation has helped accelerate operations, standardize processes and increase customer experiences. But it also means technological growth and with increased innovation come increased cyber risks. Acronis has helped SMEs with their cyber infrastructure giving them an overview and full remote control on all their virtual machines making them cyber protected to cyber threats.

Smart devices spread faster than they can be protected. On a global scale, companies lose $400 Billion to hackers each year. In Dubai, the risk of carding — trafficking of credit cards, bank accounts and personal information online –surged by 400 per cent year-over-year in UAE in 2020, according to Help AG, the cyber security arm of Etisalat Digital.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Digital transformation requires specific skills and an acceptance of the transformation.

The success of its implementation depends on how you keep your workforce up to date and well-trained.

For instance, cybersecurity requires specific experts, otherwise it can become a high risk and even alter the business.

What if the robots in hospitals got hacked while you are having surgery? Hacking of critical infrastructures, is not necessarily limited to attacking hospitals or water supply systems, it can be anything. Cyber threats are everywhere. Acronis helps both businesses and individuals to ensure they do not forget the essentials of cyber protection.

Indeed, according to an independent survey we had conducted, 25% of people in UAE admit to still not use any cyber protection — Acronis must help them protect their data from cyber threats. For instance, Dubai is filled with smart buildings, smart cars, and smart houses; therefore, there is a critical need for Acronis’ unique technology to protect all of the city’s data and workloads

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Innovation (start innovating in areas where they have not done it yet) Accelerate growth (then productivity will increase too) Become data driven (collect, process and protect data) Get access to new technology and new markets (this was only available to larger companies before) Human capital and organizational change (improved recruitment to better match job skills)

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Adapt early, Be transparent about it, Offer trainings for all, Stay updated on all latest trends

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you can’t explain it simply you don’t understand it well enough!”– Albert Einstein (often represented as his quote, although there is no proof of that)

How can our readers further follow you?

You can follow me on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ershow/

For company updates, please visit https://www.acronis.com/

Or reach us through our social media handles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acronis/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acronis

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Acronis