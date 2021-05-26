Samantha Foster of Rethink Mental Health Incorporated: “Celebrate Yourself”

Celebrate Yourself: Instead of being your own worst critic, be your #1 fan! Actively practice reflecting about your talents, achievements, positive traits and all of the details that make you a unique, great person.

As a part of my series about “How To Learn To Finally Love Yourself” I had the pleasure to interview Samantha Foster.

Samantha is the founder and President of the mental health nonprofit Rethink Mental Health Incorporated and through her organization she has created numerous initiatives and programs that promote and support self-love, self-compassion and self-worth.

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

All my life I have suffered from mental health issues and I often took that pain out on myself. Having worked hard and finally reached a point of wellness, I wanted to help others know they are not alone in experiencing mental health issues and the road to recovery, wellness and self-love is not only possible, but truly worth it! This passion for helping others and de-stigmatizing mental health led me to found a nonprofit organization, Rethink Mental Health Incorporated.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

Yes! Right now I am working on initial plans to host a benefit concert for my nonprofit at the end of this year! If everything goes as planned, we will be hosting it at a venue on the Las Vegas Strip and will featuring artists featured in our Feel the Music Podcast along with a celebrity headliner who is to-be-determined! We are still in the initial stages of planning and there are many factors up the air, from securing talent to seeing if COVID will be an obstacle by the time of the event. But I am optimistic that we can pull it off, and if not, we will switch to a virtual platform for the event.

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self acceptance?

The tipping point that triggered a change in how I felt about myself occurred when I was mentally at rock bottom. I felt hopeless about my future and my ability to be happy, successful or even loved. It was at this time that my now husband told me a quote by Henry Ford, “Whether you say you can or you say you can’t, you’re right.” At the time, this quote just frustrated me. It sounded like an obscure proverb. ‘You can’t be right just because you say so!’ I thought angrily. But with further contemplation I began reflecting on the true meaning of this quote which is that your perspective has a massive influence over your reality. I realized that the source of my hopelessness was my own thoughts telling me that I was doomed to fail and unworthy, but if I could change those perspectives, especially regarding how I perceived myself, I could open the door to change, improvement and eventually wellness.

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

I believe the main cause for dissatisfaction in how we think we look is rooted in our unhealthy drive to fit it. Society and media tells us there is a “normal” way to look, feel and act and if we deviate from that, we are outcasts and therefore do not receive validation from others. But the reality is there is no such thing as “normal.” Part of loving yourself is accepting and appreciating your authentic self and finding validation from within, not from fitting in. When we constantly compare ourselves to others and use that as a marker for our appearances, we will never be satisfied with ourselves.

As cheesy as it might sound to truly understand and “love yourself,” can you share with our readers a few reasons why it’s so important?

The idea of loving yourself may be cheesy, but it is arguably one of the most understated actions that can totally change your life. Loving yourself helps you succeed professionally because you are able to pursue your passions to the fullest. Loving yourself helps you have strong relationships because you are not dependent on others for internal fulfillment. Loving yourself helps your mental health because you are able to withstand adversity and challenges in life by being your own supporter and #1 fan. Loving yourself is not easy, but it is truly liberating.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

People often stay in mediocre relationships because they do not love themselves first. When someone does not love themself, their self worth is not as high as it should be so they will compromise for mediocrity in relationships and other areas of life. Loving yourself is a pathway to realizing your self worth and making choices to get you what you deserve. You deserve more than a mediocre relationship, but you cannot see that if you cannot first see your self worth through self love.

When I talk about self-love and understanding I don’t necessarily mean blindly loving and accepting ourselves the way we are. Many times self-understanding requires us to reflect and ask ourselves the tough questions, to realize perhaps where we need to make changes in ourselves to be better not only for ourselves but our relationships. What are some of those tough questions that will cut through the safe space of comfort we like to maintain, that our readers might want to ask themselves? Can you share an example of a time that you had to reflect and realize how you needed to make changes?

One of the toughest questions you need to ask yourself on the journey to loving yourself is what are your weaknesses. As you mentioned, loving yourself means accepting you for who you are, and that includes identifying your weaknesses and deciding how to go about them. In some cases, you can compensate for your weaknesses with your strengths to live in balance, but in other cases you will want to improve upon those weaknesses.

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

This is such an excellent and necessary question! Practicing being alone with yourself is an important step in self-love because it gives you the ability to appreciate our own company. Being alone with yourself allows you to reflect, dream and plan without influences from the world around us. We can be 100% authentic with no judgement. It may seem scary or awkward at first, but it can offer much needed clarity and peace in a loud and busy world.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

When we don’t have a certain level of self-understanding and self-love, we often don’t understand where our actions come from. We can be reactive in relationships and even find ourselves playing a victim because we don’t truly understand our wants and needs. When we reach a better level of self-understanding, we can see things more transparently internally and therefore be more transparent in relationships. We can turn what used to be irrational or emotionally-charged arguments into pragmatic and respectful conversations for the betterment of our relationships.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

I believe society should continue to de-stigmatize the idea of being normal and rather celebrate the beauty of diversity, authenticity and uniqueness that make this world go round. But regardless of what society does to reduce pressures of normalcy, individuals should understand that only person with the power to make self-love, self-compassion, and self-understanding happen, is YOU! It is a conscious choice that involved continuous action.

What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

The five strategies I implement to maintain my self-love are these:

Take Care of Yourself: Actively and proactively take care of your physical health, mental health, and social health needs. This simple act help demonstrate your value to yourself. Validate Yourself: Stop seeking external validation for your own self worth. Don’t be distracted by the need to impress or get approval from others. Have Compassion for Yourself: Support yourself the way you support your loved ones. Practice positive self-talk and offer yourself forgiveness and kindness, even when you fail. Be Authentic to Yourself: Do what you want with your life and follow your passions. Disregard the idea of being normal or cool. Be you and be the best you you can be! Celebrate Yourself: Instead of being your own worst critic, be your #1 fan! Actively practice reflecting about your talents, achievements, positive traits and all of the details that make you a unique, great person.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

I may be a little bias with my answer here, but I love the podcast series I host called the Feel the Music Podcast! Each episode centers around a song that relates to mental and emotional health in some way and I interview the artist about their inspiration for writing it and what it means. From there we have a free-style conversation on the themes from their song and they are so inspiring and uplifting! It is obviously uniquely cathartic being in the conversation first-hand, but as a listener there are so many great tips and anecdotes shared about self-psychology and self-compassion!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

I have had the fortune of already bringing my movement to life through my nonprofit Rethink Mental Health Incorporated! Rethink Mental Health Incorporated is dedicated to improving the way our society views and treats mental health. This begins with mental health advocacy and education in an effort to eliminate the stigma on mental health. At the core of many of our initiatives and focuses is self-love. Without the ability to love yourself, you can end up so much more vulnerable and susceptible to experience lower lows in life. Especially, it can make a bad experience, worse! Whereas, establishing, nurturing and practicing self-love can give you emotional resilience to endure even the hardest of hardships.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

My favorite life lesson quotes is “whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right” by Henry Ford. I have reminded myself of this quote many times throughout my life when I felt overwhelmed or intimidated by something I was pursuing, from starting the nonprofit to moving to a new state. This is my favorite quote because it illuminates the power of our perspective. When we approach life from a negative or defeatist viewpoint, we are setting ourselves up for failure or disappointment. And yet, with a simple change in perspective to look at the bright side of things (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and maintain hopefulness, we can achieve more of what we set out to do and be happier with ourselves overall.