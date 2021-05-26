Laura Stotland: “Create boundaries and time limits for screen time”

I believe it’s really taking a toll on everyone. It’s incredibly easy to lose track of time and miss out on other things. For me that can include eating healthy, exercising, spending more time with my kids, or just going outside to enjoy the day. As someone who works from home, it’s very hard to “turn off” work and focus on other important things.

As a part of my series about 5 Ways To Create a Healthy Relationship With Screens and Technology .I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Stotland of SouthbayMommiesandDaddies.com.

Laura Stotland is the Founder + Editor in Chief of South Bay Mommies & Daddies. Stotland, co-owner of Beachside Marketing House, is a marketing, digital and social media strategist with an extensive background in media, digital, and entertainment marketing; including the proven track record to increasing revenue, creation and execution of strategic marketing plans, and managing talent and teams. Laura gained her experience working with The Walt Disney Company, Clear Channel Radio (now iHeart Media) and The Alliance for Women in Media. Additionally, Laura has worked in social media, advancing the public awareness through the Pancreatic Cancer Network and other non-profit organizations. Above all, Laura is poised to aid businesses grow successfully in development and execution of strategic marketing plans that tap into current and future trends through traditional marketing channels, strategic use of influencer marketing, and a variety of digital platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your backstory?

Born & raised in Los Angeles, my career started in Radio Promotions & Marketing. After more than 10 years working for a variety of Los Angeles Radio Stations at iHeart Media, I spent most of my time as the Marketing Director for Radio Disney Los Angeles, a station owned by the Walt Disney Company. Later I changed things up and moved to a National Non-Profit Organization called The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, where I oversaw and managed their national and local social media strategies. After my first child was born, I decided to spend more time at home and focus on marketing consulting when I started the website, South Bay Mommies & Daddies after I discovered there was a local need for a parenting resource.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started blogging for South bay Mommies and Daddies?

Giving back has always been a core value of mine. One of the first community projects we did that really helped define who we were as a platform was our donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas. As a community, we all wanted to help, but there was a lot of confusion on how to do that. I put on my media hat and got to work, partnering with a local community organization called Operation Gratitude. They were collecting, sorting, and driving goods donations to a military base in Texas for distribution into the community. Within 48 hours, we had a local company donate a moving truck, a local mall gave us a place to park it, and for 6 hours, our community dropped off items that filled the truck! It was incredible to see the community come together like that. As we continued to grow, we created more and more opportunities to give back, like our Valentine’s Day Kindness Project, Project South Bay Heroes, and our newest project, The Earth Day Challenge.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

We have a few exciting things happening, but one of the projects I am most excited about is our partnership with Beach Cities Health District for a 5 part video series called Raising Happy, Healthy and Resilient Children. Topics will range from Mindful Parenting, Establishing Healthy Sleeping Habits, Early Childhood Nutrition, and Creating Structure & Fostering Responsibility. Each session will feature subject-matter experts to approach each topic in an easy-to-digest manner for parents of young children.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Between work and personal life, the average adult spends nearly 11 hours looking at a screen per day. How does our increasing screen time affect our mental, physical, and emotional health?

I believe it’s really taking a toll on everyone. It’s incredibly easy to lose track of time and miss out on other things. For me that can include eating healthy, exercising, spending more time with my kids, or just going outside to enjoy the day. As someone who works from home, it’s very hard to “turn off” work and focus on other important things.

Can you share your top five ways people can improve mental wellness and create a healthy relationship with technology?

Create boundaries and time limits for screen time. Take breaks to get in physical movement, even if it’s just stretching, yoga or going for a short walk. Don’t check your phone in the middle of the night. An especially hard one for me because I am a light sleeper and if awake, I tend to pick up my phone and “start the scroll.” I’ve even heard some recommend keeping phones, tablets and computers out of the bedroom, so you aren’t even tempted. Don’t engage in drama, it’s not worth your time or attention and can literally emotionally drain you. When you are with someone, put the phone away! Unless you are a doctor waiting for an urgent patient request, things can probably wait. Be present with whomever you are with to fully enjoy the time together.

Between social media distractions, messaging apps, and the fact that Americans receive 45.9 push notifications each day, Americans check their phones 80 times per day. How can people, especially younger generations, create a healthier relationship with social media?

I think conscious boundaries are extremely important. Set a limit on the number of times you check your phone, then try to put it to the side. Also, turn off as many notifications as you can! Hearing that chime or seeing a message show up on your phone will make you want to check that message! If you turn these notifications off, then you are helping to stay focused.

80% of smartphone users check their phones before they brush their teeth in the morning. What effect does starting the day this way have on people? Is there a better morning routine you suggest?

Checking your phone before brushing your teeth or coffee can derail your day. You get sucked into all the updates, messages, and news stories and it is very easy to lose track of time. Before you know it, you are now rushing to do the things you need to do and it can lead into a hectic day. It’s good to have a calm, digital free wake-up routine to start off the day right. Again, boundaries.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote?

Don’t watch life through your phone, put the device down and enjoy the experience…. Ok, maybe after you take a few photos 😉

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We are already doing this in our local Los Angeles community of South Bay parents. We bring parents together in our local Facebook group and create projects that we can do offline with our kids that encourage giving back and kindness. Bringing the community together online and offline is so important.

