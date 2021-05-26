Neha Naik of Creative Arc: “Falling in love with failure”

Falling in love with failure. I have failed so many times because I didn’t know better — but that is how I learned! We all go through a lot to get where we want to be in life. Whether you are working 9–5 or running your business, you meet with failures. It’s never all rainbows and butterflies, you’ll have hurricanes too — but you just work through them and learn from them.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Neha Naik.

Neha Naik is a mom, a serial entrepreneur, and a coach. She knows firsthand the journey of building an empire while also raising a family — she has lived the rollercoasters of failures, self-doubt, and overwhelm. So now she shares her story to help other moms find better work/life balance.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My journey started in a place where I felt I wasn’t supposed to be. I went to med school, but very quickly I realized I was not good at it, no matter how hard I tried, worked, and studied. I powered through till I got a Master’s, so it wasn’t a waste of time and money, moved home, and started thinking what to do next.

I wanted to contribute financially, so I went job hunting. When I saw HR opportunities on job sites, they seemed interesting enough with pay that was high for me at a time, and I gave it a shot. And to my surprise, I found out this was something I was great at! I was great at approaching people and talking to them. I found something that gets me fired up and going.

So I was working at an agency, and my employer was not treating me well, not respecting my contribution to the company’s success, and at some point, I’ve had it. I acted on it and walked out with 2-weeks notice. I had no idea what I would do.

Luckily my husband supported me. As I went searching for another job, he suggested starting my own company instead.

I was insecure. We were planning to start having kids, and I wanted to earn and contribute financially because that’s the kind of person I am, always had a job since I was 16. And so I thought I needed a steady paycheck instead of the uncertainty of a business. I had student loans to pay off, we had a mortgage… Also, I thought I had no business experience and had this mindset that one must have years and years of experience to start a company. But all that is just a mental roadblock, a misconception I had to work through.

I started pitching my services, and my first client was Samsung! It was my first success as a business owner. It took me 5 weeks to get there. I worked with them for 2,5 years, but my heart was with helping startups scale, so I got into freelancing platforms and recruiting for startups. I finally felt self-actualized, and like the universe gave back for all the positive energy I was putting out there. I’m a big believer in that — what you ask for you will receive, as long as you work for it.

We had our first baby in between clients. Of course, it was a source of doubt whether I should go on and be a business owner because being an entrepreneur does not come with benefits. And it’s that much harder for a woman to run a business when you have kids. I was going through the same struggles every working mom goes through. I could be on sales calls while my toddler is screaming in the next room, and the person on another end of the call was not always understanding of this. There was a lot of mom guilt involved…

One of the things I was successful at was helping my youngest child learn healthy sleep routines, which gave my life a good structure and ability to work around a schedule. Friends and family started asking me for advice, and I decided to start a consultancy to help moms do the same. I already had the success of the recruitment business, so I was confident and encouraged. I created a sleep consultancy The Sleepy Cub and got certified while pregnant with our second child, actually taking the final exam 2 weeks after delivery. In 10 months I had already helped 42 families.

A friend told me I should share my story and help other moms who are not happy with their 9–5s but don’t know how to launch an online business, so I did. Then there was a branding company and an app for sleep consultants and parents…

Essentially, every major new skill in my life I turn into a business of sharing it with others, and things snowball from there.

That’s my life.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?



I’d like to share the very first “Aha!” moment about business, which was the notion of starting one in the first place. It was when I was still an employee HR person. Even though I loved working in HR, I couldn’t see a clear path to working in the corporate world as a married woman who was planning to have kids very soon. I was very aware of the “motherhood tax” and the consequences that having children will have on my career and earning potential.

I wanted to be available for my children, but I also wanted to utilize the skills I had spent years cultivating, I wanted to see those competencies bring value to clients and income to my family, I did not want it to go to waste. My talent and drive didn’t go away just because I became a mom; in fact, it increased.

So my husband suggested I start my own company. BOOM. My world opened up to endless income possibilities. I was finally seeing a path where I can have the best of both worlds, be a present parent while bringing value and making money, and being in full control of my schedule. This was an image of the future where I was thriving!

This insight fuelled my future business ideas as well. Now my passion, in every venture, is to help new business owners, specifically moms, break free from the corporate merry-go-round and find freedom in entrepreneurship.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur, or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?



I definitely was NOT a natural-born entrepreneur. Looking back it is safe to say I made a ton of mistakes and failed multiple times to get to where I am today. I don’t regret those mistakes, though, but take them as lessons learned. It is my belief that entrepreneurship is a skill you develop, not a talent you are born with. Entrepreneurship is never about innate personality, in my opinion. Most entrepreneurs have to work on their skills, both practical and mindset-related, and develop entrepreneurial aptitude — even before they start the journey.



Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?



I can point to two figures in my life. First is my dad, who would always tell my brother and me to work for ourselves and start our own companies. It was the message he was giving us all throughout our formative years, and I believe this way he planted the seed. A lot of time has passed since then, and today both my brother and I are on the same path to entrepreneurship.



Another one is my husband — my biggest fan and support system. He always encourages me to be the best that I can be. He also does his part — he willingly takes over daddy duties when I need time to work on my businesses, and encourages me to do MORE. He is always there when I need him and I don’t think I would be here without him.



What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?



With now 5 successful businesses running, my husband jokes that my blood must be made of Redbull. Let me introduce them all.

My very first company — RecruitGyan– was started when I abruptly quit my crappy 9–5 job. I loved what I was doing — HR and recruitment — but the company was toxic, I was mistreated, and just reached a point of no return. I gave my 2-weeks notice without a plan, I had no idea what to do next. I never not worked, that’s just not me, so I went job hunting — and that’s when my husband suggested I start my own recruitment company. I felt insecure, but I went for it, started pitching my services, and my first client was Samsung! It was my first success as a business owner. It took me 5 weeks to get there.

I liked having this high-ticket client, but my heart was with helping startups scale, so I got into freelancing platforms and recruiting for startups. We are now a boutique staffing agency that helps connect high-performing start-ups with talented professionals to fill technically challenging roles.



My second company — The Sleepy Cub — started out as me helping friends. While I was running and growing my first business, I had our first baby. One of the things I was successful at was helping my son learn healthy sleep routines, which gave my life a good structure and the ability to work around a schedule. Friends and family started asking me for advice — there were a lot of “How did you do that?” conversations — and I decided to start a consultancy to help other moms do the same. I already had the success of my recruitment business, so I was confident and encouraged. I created a sleep consultancy The Sleepy Cub and got certified while pregnant with our second child, actually taking the final exam 2 weeks after delivery. In 10 months I had already helped 42 families. I make each plan very personal and unique to the family I’m helping, and I am an absolute hand holder, personally guiding my clients through each and every step.



The “Quit Your 9–5” course was born in a similar way. A friend and I were chatting one day, the conversation steered into the topic of the “motherhood tax” and challenges of mothers who choose to or need to go back to work after having children, and she told me I should share my story to help other moms who are not happy with their 9–5s but don’t know how to launch a business. So I created an online course.

I’m very data-driven, I’ve learned a lot in my own business journey, so the guidelines and how-to that I give are based on winning strategies and tactics that are proven to work. I walk my mentees through all the steps, constantly giving feedback, tips, and tricks, giving them each genuine personalized care and support, and show them how to transition out of their 9–5 smoothly and safely, without missing any bill payments, but also help them not wait too long to start, overcome perfectionism, and get things done.



The Creative Arcis a digital marketing, SEO, and branding agency that works with private practices. We know that it’s easy for private practice owners to forget about their online presence when they are focused on daily in-person interaction, so we help them create an online brand presence that carries the essence of their private practice to the online space. We help them become the ‘go-to’ in their specialization, so potential clients feel compelled and invited to experience ‘what the fuss is all about’ and we are renowned for accelerating business performance.



And finally, Triad Partners is a business advisory service that was born out of my love for data. The kind of person I am is: I go for it, act on my ideas, so when it doesn’t work — then at least I tried, but when it does work, I look into why it worked. Looking into every experience, trying to understand the mechanisms of why some plan failed or succeeded is very much my personality. So it was only logical to create this company at some point and provide analytics as a service. We are “Data geeks” helping our clients make faster and smarter business decisions. We also consult businesses on creating the supply chain aligned with business strategy, provide a tailored project management service, and provide performance assessment.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

High sense of urgency.

I am a big believer in communication and making the client or prospect feel I’m there for them. I feel that it’s half of the success. I make it a point to respond to urgent inquiries as fast as I can, I am there, I am available, you can reach me. This way I set myself apart — by making the clients feel that their projects really matter and are prioritized. Integrity.

This one is crucial in the realm of digital services. I see a lot of providers out there who just build a pretty picture on social media to attract clients, but then fail to deliver. I talk the talk, but I also walk the walk. I am obsessive to only provide quality output and ensure my client is happy. This, by the way, is how businesses grow: when you deliver and overdeliver so that happy clients refer you to friends and family, and everyone they know. Passion.

All of my businesses are my passion projects. They all were born because I felt my purpose in doing it to help someone with a problem I was aware of. It is not a secret, nowadays pretty much all business gurus are talking about the importance of understanding your WHY and having a purpose behind your business, but it is very true. Every one of my ventures I started from a place where I wanted to give value and had a strong passion for helping someone.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?



This is a good one! It goes like this: “Don’t take on too much”.

I’ve gotten this advice from several of my family members and friends, who would often wonder how I do it all. They would sometimes tell me to not do so much, and I hope and believe they were coming from a place of genuine care.

Of course, I never listened to them. I just hired a fantastic team of moms who support me day in and day out. They help me crush deadlines and deliver great output, and together we create an awesome environment where we can all do a lot, and not burn out. I think if you are passionate and have a strategy in place along with the right mindset, you can climb Everest! So don’t ever stop. Just be realistic in setting expectations and goals, and create a support system for yourself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?



I have several recommendations, all based on my own not-so-great experience as an employee, and my expertise as a business builder and team leader. Open door policy and flat hierarchies are the way to go. If you are a manager, be open to communication with your employees, encourage them to share about issues that bother them, or give you feedback. Encourage your teammates to be self-organized and self-directed, and take ownership over decisions in their area of expertise.

As a mom-entrepreneur, I am of course big on supporting mental health and work/life balance in my team. Remember, when you offer vacation days or time off without counting it against your employee, it will not only foster a happy culture but also loyalty — people will never leave you if you respect them!

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?



This may sound cliché, but communication is key, and I strongly believe that. The “Know, Like & Trust” only happens when you show up as a person, genuinely and authentically, even in circumstances where you share professional expertise. I personally always practice what I preach; my mentoring is always based on my own relentless practice and solid research. This also forces you to own up to your mistakes if there are any and holding yourself accountable also builds trust and credibility. As for trust and authority as a leader to your team, open authentic communication also is the way to go. Nothing kills it like being a snobby CEO in a top-floor office. Have regular meetings with your teammates, have an open-door policy, be open to talking to them — it’s extremely important.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I feel that it is no longer the era of faceless corporations. Those still exist, but people pay progressively more attention to businesses’ values when deciding which products to consume. This means any business owner should always remember that we are all humans first. It is important to connect on a personal level, communicate your values, and be understanding of the fact that as humans we go through so much in life. Those who fail to do so will continue to see attrition.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?



This is my triad of errors I see all the time in my practice as a mentor to moms who aim to start a successful business so that they could quit their 9–5 job and create better work/life balances.

Being overwhelmed.

There is so much business advice out there, one can drown in it, and spend a lifetime just piling through it. I was definitely overwhelmed at the beginning of my business journey. I feel that the solution is to find and choose a mentor — select a person that you connect with and relate to, that you feel is sort of like you, that was where you are now at some point in their career, but made it through — and this way you can find a course or a coaching program or a resource that will really guide you. Tax/accounting issues.

Let’s face it, taxes and bills are complicated, even for non-business owners. There are a lot of pitfalls that can get you in financial trouble, so give it a priority and set things up the right way from the get-go. It will serve as the foundation of your business. Fear of failure.

Many are so burdened by it, they never actually start a business. Meanwhile, this mental roadblock can be tackled! I won’t go into much detail here, but think of it this way: failure is another word for learning. You’ll never learn if you don’t try, and when you try you’re bound to make mistakes. It’s inevitable, but it’s not the end of the world. You’ll keep going and get it right eventually. So be keen to learn, be keen to fail. Remember how long it took Edison to make the light bulb?

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?



To me, when you have a “regular job”, meaning you are an employee, your responsibilities are mostly cut out for you. You perform specific tasks that are a part of the bigger mechanism of the functioning of the company you work for. This makes your work-life somewhat routine. Of course, there are deadlines and emergencies, but generally speaking, it is all within this segment of work that you were hired to do and is somewhat expected.

When you are an entrepreneur, you do everything. Especially in the starting stages when you cannot yet hire contractors and delegate some tasks to them, you are a one-person show. Besides taking care of everything yourself, you will be the one experiencing all the highs and lows of your company on your own. There will be weeks when you don’t get paid, and weeks where you earn a lot — which is why, by the way, it is so important to know how to project earnings. Some days you will have clients who are unhappy, some days — clients who LOVE you. It will be the experiences that are all yours, to the fullest.

But the best part is, you define your own journey, not some corporate boss. This makes all the highs and lows worth it.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.



This happened when I started my recruiting agency, which was my very first business. I signed my first contract, and it was for a tech company in Austin, TX. I was new to entrepreneurship and I got the call at the Athens airport as my husband and I was returning from our honeymoon. We felt like we should celebrate, and my hubby treated me to an awesome slice of airport pizza and I felt AWESOME! At that moment I knew there was someone who believed in my “WHY”, someone who believed in me!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Honestly, I feel low and vulnerable with any dip in my business’ success. Anytime a contract ended, anytime a customer was rude to me or just unhappy, anytime I didn’t close a sale. In the very beginning, I would feel terrible anxiety whenever I did a consult and the person said “No”. I would take it very deeply, start doubting my abilities, and thinking no one will ever buy from me. It still feels somewhat devastating, I definitely had to develop a pretty thick skin in my years in business.

I’m a true believer in falling in love with rejection and learning from it. I push myself to approach rejection from the point of view of underlying reasons. Why did they say “No” — was it the pricing, the product, or something I said in the consult? Once you decide to study it and make appropriate changes, it becomes a point of growth. I changed quite a lot of my business’ processes for the better because of rejections, and if everyone always said “Yes” to me I would be stagnant and never grow.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?



What works for me is to tell myself that it’s okay to feel sad for a little bit — we are all human. I usually give myself a few hours to feel crappy about whatever the situation was, but not any longer than that. Once that timer is done I move on to the next task, next item on the agenda, next meeting, etc. So I allow myself to experience and be aware of the emotions but in a contained manner. I am also a big believer in getting feedback from clients to understand how I can improve. I know for certain, you can’t expect to get everything right the first time, or even the second time. Everything has a learning curve, and entrepreneurship is about resilience and constant improvement!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Falling in love with failure.

I have failed so many times because I didn’t know better — but that is how I learned! We all go through a lot to get where we want to be in life. Whether you are working 9–5 or running your business, you meet with failures. It’s never all rainbows and butterflies, you’ll have hurricanes too — but you just work through them and learn from them.

The kind of person I am is I go for it, I act on my ideas, sometimes it doesn’t work — then at least I tried, but I always still look into why it didn’t work. And when it does work, I look into why it worked. Both failures and successes give you data, so your next move is based on winning strategies and tactics that are proven to work. So even when you lose, you then win.

2. Don’t focus on things being perfect, just start doing!

Many beginner entrepreneurs, or people entertaining the idea of starting a business and quitting their 9–5, are stifled by this mental roadblock: they wait to act on a decision until “it’s perfect”. Perfect conditions, perfect idea, whatever it is. The problem is, it never will be perfect, and you risk never acting, never trying. You can’t succeed if you don’t try, now can you?

I had the same reservations when starting my very first business. My husband and I were planning to start having kids, I had student loans to pay off, we had a mortgage — I wanted to earn and contribute financially, and I thought I needed a steady paycheck instead of the uncertainty of a business. Also, I thought that one must have years and years of experience to start a business, and I had none. But I went for it anyway, and it was challenging, but I made it If I waited for perfect conditions to start, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

3. Know when to delegate

When you are an entrepreneur, you wear multiple hats. You need to constantly ask yourself — how can I do this efficiently and with quality? What am I good at, and what I am not that good at? Then, those things you can’t do well, you should offload to someone else who will do it well. It’s all about defining your weaknesses and strengths. Once you figure it out, it immediately helps you along.

For example, I’m not very good with the written word. I’m a good speaker, but not so much with words on paper (small secret — this text has been edited for me with my oral instructions). And so, realizing that at the very start of my business I knew I would have to find a copywriter to help with my website, landing pages, social media and blog posts, etc. Just knowing that helped, because I could plan and budget for this.

4. Work-life balance is KEY

When you are an entrepreneur, creating and maintaining that balance is crucial. Never take it for granted or you will burn out. It is especially true for working mothers because the family commitment is such high stakes.

I know that from the experiences of my mentees, and my own. I had our first baby while running my first business, almost literally in between clients. Those struggles were the same ones every working mom goes through. I could be on sales calls while my toddler is screaming in the next room, or I could notice part of my mind occupied with how my baby is doing with the nanny, and the person on another end is not always understanding of this. There is a lot of mom guilt involved. You start thinking about whether you’re taking away too much from your kids when you give your business the attention.

Create a support system for yourself, so that you have where to get help if you feel overwhelmed. I, for example, have a tendency to want to do everything myself and be that perfect mom, perfect wife, perfect business owner — this is something to be aware of and know when your balance is off and you should ask for help.

Set boundaries and expectations, and learn to say NO if you are being pulled into situations you shouldn’t be in. Know where those lines are for you, define them for yourself — and also for others, and you can protect yourself from overwhelm.

5. Prioritization

It’s important to prioritize 3 things every day that will impact your business in a positive way, and act on those!

You don’t need a perfect plan or design for your business, it can be very simple, but it needs to be actionable. What you need to do is put down 3 things every day that are high priority, and act on them. Figure out what needs to happen that day, that week, that month, get it down in writing — using a project management tool or pen and paper — and you have priority items to follow through. It immediately reduces the anxiety, overwhelms and self-doubt, and helps get things done on time.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?



Resilience, in my opinion, is what will separate people who succeed in business from those who don’t, because you WILL fail a lot, and this quality is what will make you keep coming back and trying again until you do succeed.

Resilience is not a trait that people are born with, but rather something you should be welcoming to learn as you fall back and pick yourself up multiple times on your business journey.

I believe the characteristics of resilient people are Confidence, Conviction, and Grit. You should believe in yourself, and your own ability to make things happen for you. You should believe in your “WHY”, and the value you bring with your business offering. And you should just keep coming back, show your strength, and follow-through.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?



It all comes back to my formative years. Instead of demanding the best grades, my dad would always encourage me to try my hardest. He always told me that the grades don’t count; what really counts is your effort, and the effort will always pay off.

I grew up with this mindset, it became part of my belief system. I was never a star student, never got all As, but put my best effort in, and I do it today as an adult. I believe this is one of my advantage points as a professional.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?



Yes, I absolutely do. Attitude and mindset are everything. Honestly, I give myself time to feel badly about a problem whenever I encounter one, but I never let myself dwell on it. Instead, I make a list of actionable items and consider what I can do to turn my mood around and get back on track. Honestly, otherwise, how would I get anything done in my business?



Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.



There are two aspects to this. Firstly, when the leader is maintaining a positive outlook, it allows them to take any setback, be it with clients or within the team, as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Secondly, such an attitude in leadership helps build team loyalty and client satisfaction. A leader you want to follow and a provider you want to keep working with is the one able to come in and resolve any issue while exuding positivity, not the one shedding doubt and struggle.



Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?



“As you think, so shall you be.” Bruce Lee



When I left my crappy 9 -5 job, I had a choice: to feel sad and do nothing or to get in the “can-do-will-do” mindset and start something of my own. This quote was the foundation of how I got started with my now 5 businesses.

It was very critical for me to make sure that the thoughts and feelings I had were going to be what manifested in my life.



https://www.nehanaik.com/home



https://www.nehanaik.com/home



This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!



Thank you for this opportunity to share my story! I hope this helps someone out there going through a tough time in their business or life in general.

Wishing you good health and success as well!