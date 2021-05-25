Liz Hernandez of Lazy Hype: “Adaptability”

…I think the fashion industry can improve with how we communicate and really utilize technology. For example, with Covid, fashion week and trade shows were online so there were less airplanes and travel happening for us. We easily helped the planet by sitting at home watching these shows virtually.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Liz Hernandez.

Liz is the Founder of Lazy Hype, an active and loungewear company thinking sustainably in everything they do. Lazy Hype just launched in April 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The goal of her company is to provide everyone with more sustainable alternatives through clothing, entry-level price points, and easy lazy ways to incorporate a sustainable lifestyle.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been working in the fashion industry for some time now, mainly buying, consulting, and doing product development, so I noticed there was a desperate need for more sustainable products. The gen-z/millennial consumer is hungry for it, but can’t always pay the high prices or doesn’t like the super basic merch out there, so the goal is to meet that demand while saving the planet. It’s a roller coaster of emotions in this industry but I love it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

When I was living in San Francisco, I discovered the sustainable customer. I was able to clearly see my target consumer. At first, I didn’t know how to start Lazy Hype because I wanted it to be truly sustainable, but then I realized there is no such thing as 100% sustainable, so I aimed as high as I could. I was struggling to really believe in my vision, until one day I meet this stranger at Lady Jane Bakery and then we ended up taking a walk to Almo Park, a beautiful park across from the “Full Houses”. This person who is now a dear friend, was not the most credible source at first, but ironically, he has had the biggest everyday this day. At the time neither my friends nor family understood the mission, but this person got it in seconds! I could feel his energy match mine about the brand, and it got me excited/still gets me excited to think that many people out there could love this brand as much as I do, along with its strong mission behind it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funniest mistake I made was probably ordering my packaging boxes and not realizing how small they were until 1.000 of them showed up at my doorstep. Luckily this silly mistake saved me a lot on shipping because my pieces can still fit in the boxes and its totally accidently on brand since we are trying to reduce waste.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Lazy Hype stands out because we actually care about sustainability vs. just claiming that we care for people and the environment. Some examples are we us clean dyes, recycled packaging and the fabric souring took 8 months because it needed to be from LA, recycled or organic, and cost a fair price. Another example, our entire team is built upon strong hardworking women who are treated with respect and paid fairly; from the fabric manufacturer, factory workers, PR gals, marketing, web development…. it takes a lot, but we got this! And lastly everything is made and shipped in US.

Many claim to be sustainable and supposedly off set the carbon footprint while still importing everything from overseas and although its respectable to make an attempt its terrible to charge the consumer high prices for something that we know costs very little to make since it was imported, so we try to do the opposite and stay as organic as possible with low marketing spends so our customers can also win in this by getting the best prices.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would recommend always remembering that “you are human” it’s ok to make mistakes, sometimes just put yourself first, and set boundaries. Also, be ready to work hard and wear many hats because this industry doesn’t allow you to have one role. One hour you play CEO to a venture capitalist and the next you’re packing several orders. Also, always be kind to everyone and use that charm because it’s all networking, My go to list of things to do when I’m about to break because I’m exhausted are yoga, meditation, and long walks with my pup without my cell phone because all I need is pure silence.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

would credit my drive and when I take on any project I make sure it’s never a one way win. So, anyone in my circle knows that if I win, they win. Any goodness that comes to me I give back because that’s just my nature or as some say my love language,

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

The best life lesson quote comes from Autumn Zimmer, founder of Madetrends. and it’s “Never Take No for an answer.” She’s taught me to always push myself beyond what I could ever think I was capable of and to not allow gender, race, nor age stop me from reaching my goals.

Watching her build and grow her empire has been the biggest blessing because she’s not only a mentor but also an inspiration.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

In the future I think there will be opportunity to do wholesale and expand into different product categories. It would be a dream to build kids and men’s for an entire sustainable little family collection. My nephew that is due in August is really inspiring me to get kids out ASAP, so we shall see!

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Patience: Everyone is different with how they work/communicate so to be a good leader and build your company you have to be super patient.

2. Adaptability: The workflow changes rapidly since its fashion, so you need to be ready for any situation and wear many hats.

3. Kindness: Fashion is all a network, so you need to be kind with anyone and everyone that crosses your path.

4. Hunger: You can’t ever get full or settle because it quickly becomes boring and stale, so it’s important to always be hungry for growth.

5. Team Player: It’s impossible to get ahead without a team so the best way to be a good team player is to listen, collaborate, and communicate well.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think the fashion industry can improve with how we communicate and really utilize technology. For example, with Covid, fashion week and trade shows were online so there were less airplanes and travel happening for us. We easily helped the planet by sitting at home watching these shows virtually.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Lazy Hype is not just a brand, but also a movement. Our goal is to push everyone to do their part and just try that’s why it’s called Lazy Hype… I don’t mean by importing goods to make crazy profits but to make small changes in shopping patterns or just day-to-day life. Check out our blogs to see how you can incorporate sustainable practices into your daily life.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@lazyhypela

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!