Ben Nimmo of Orlo: “Use digital to help you work smarter and better, not harder”

Ben Nimmo is the founder and CTO of SaaS company, Orlo, who offer one platform to manage your digital conversations. Orlo was founded by Ben in 2012 in Birmingham. Ben lives in the West Midlands with his wife and two children.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up fascinated with computers, especially the fact that I couldn’t figure out how they worked. For my A-levels, I couldn’t get onto the Computer Programming course I wanted because it was oversubscribed and ended up doing Geology instead. No surprise here — I later flunked Geology, but managed to beg/blag my way on to a Computer Science course which set me up for Computer Science at university. I was so into my course and the subject matter that I wrote what ended up being my dissertation in the first year.

My jobs after university ranged from working in a local pub to web agencies. No job lasted longer than a year but I took knowledge and skills from each one and eventually started a company. I’ve started a total of four now — my latest, Orlo, came to me when I was tasked with finding a solution to the problem we now solve — offering one platform for digital conversations. In 2012, I wrote the first lines of code for Orlo quite literally in a cupboard under the stairs — now we serve over 300 happy customers and manage millions of digital conversations every year.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

My business partner, Nick Wood, and I met up at a pub to map out the next 1–2 years over a couple of beers. After a long session of brainstorming and planning, we stayed for a few more drinks and supper. We ended up having a few too many drinks and we left the whole plan in the pub! It was never found and we were too hungover to remember anything! I can’t say I really learned anything other than to have no regrets!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Nick Wood! Nick and I met through my family when I was at university. At the time he was leaving his job to start a smoothie bar chain. I asked him to help me on my Friendsnaps business, which, unfortunately, was a massive flop because of an oversight in one of our calculations. We later met up again and have enjoyed more success with Orlo. Nick and I are complete opposites in the way we think and our areas of expertise — this often leads to interesting meetings and ridiculous debates!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

In lots of ways I’m your typical coding-in-the-cupboard-under-the-stairs-guy in that I don’t keep up with popular culture very much.My “why” has come from my childhood. My father constantly told us to be constructive, so just blowing things up was never an option! My mother has always been a rebellious type which has allowed me to step out of the day to day comfort zones and challenge things. I remember when I was young and struggling to understand why everyone did something a particular way (and not the way I’d come up with) regarding a technical problem. In what might have been a passing comment from my father to shut me up he said “and why can’t you be right”. This had a huge impact on me and from then on I always questioned things and thought, maybe just maybe, I could be right.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

After starting three previous companies, of which one failed and two were minor successes for my age, the vision was to create a more substantial and more successful company. But with Orlo, the drive really came from the desire to find a solution to any problem, to make it work for people and not the other way round. I was so excited to stumble across this problem, one that I could actually solve with my knowledge and skills that it’s been driving me ever since.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Nick and I continue to help each other in business and right now we’re spending time with very young startups. These days, the tech startup ethos is to go through several rounds of investment to raise funds. We went against this at Orlo and haven’t taken any to date. Nick and I try to show these new business owners who are at the start of their journey that there is another way of doing things and the advantages of that. We feel that this is our way of giving back to the startup community, helping young business owners (like we used to be!) onto successful ventures. I’ve also been working on an exciting project with my brother-in-law, where we’ve developed a sensor that weighs pigs using 3D camera technology. We’ve recently partnered with Fancom to take this to market. Who knows what I’ll get involved in next?

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

A digital transformation is when a business adopts a new digital focus to their current marketing and customer service mix, with the aim of reaching more of their audience, improving processes and reducing costs. This can cover loads of activities including signing up to a new social media channel or implementing a new digital service like live chat. On the whole, engaging in a digital transformation means looking at your current set up and processes and thinking how they can be improved by adopting a digital first approach.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

This one’s easy — everyone can benefit from a digital transformation! We work with companies across the public and private sector, organisations big and small but with a digital focus, they can all achieve the same things — reaching their audiences on the channels they choose, amplifying their marketing activities, elevating their customer service, all while reducing time to serve and costs — it’s a win win!

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Changing customer behaviour and encouraging channel shift is one of the big ways digital transformation helps improve customer experiences, while also positively impacting operations and processes.

Orlo has worked on this with loads of customers, some of which have seen 20% or more of their customers channel shift to digital services, saving them hundreds of pounds in operating costs, while also reducing their time to serve by several hours. Customers can now reach the organisation on the channels they choose, creating an easy and convenient experience for them. And the money, time and resources saved are now freed up to be fed back into other areas of the business.

Orlo has also helped businesses use digital services to manage crisis situations. From posting out on all your social media accounts at once, to using our Social Listening tool to keep an eye on what’s being said around your brand. And our Live Chat feature helps customer service teams triage messages and encourage customers to self-serve. Read some great stories from our customers here.

Getting smart about where digital channels can slot in and improve existing processes pays off big time.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

It’s a tough one as some organisations can be hesitant to undergo what is a pretty big change for a number of reasons. This is often down to lack of knowledge around digital or a fear of digital on a cultural level. Businesses may also not have the resources to actually map out a new digital strategy and make it happen. Funding is another big one — there aren’t necessarily the right tools in place to maximise digital opportunities and some organisations worry that they can’t afford them. But I’m proud to say Orlo can help with all these.

Being one platform to manage digital conversations, teams have a one stop shop for their digital activities so switching tools is kept to a minimum and training isn’t overwhelming. Plus, we have a dedicated Customer Success Team who are UK based and are on hand via Live Chat throughout the day should anyone need anything. And we are cost effective and can tailor a package to suit individual organisations and their needs so a way forward with digital is always affordable.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Time for the big question! Here goes:

1.) Use digital to help you work smarter and better, not harder — Is that a Daft Punk song?! Digital transformation is a unique opportunity to streamline processes and maximize resources, time and money. You cannot underestimate the hidden cost of the faff it takes to manage manual tasks which could be automated or multiple tools when one platform will do. Check out more on this here.

2.) Elevate your customer service offering and improve satisfaction — Adopting new digital channels to take your customer service offering to the next level not only improves your customer experience by giving customers the opportunity to contact you on the channel they choose, you can reduce your cost and time to serve too, meaning you feed these back into the business. To hear how one of our transport customers nailed this, click here.

3.) Amplify your marketing engagement — Whatever your sector, you want your audience to understand your product or services. By undergoing a digital transformation you can not only increase your reach and engagement but understand how your marketing is landing and what the perceptions are around your brand, meaning you can pivot strategies and adapt where needed. Discover how the UK’s largest bakery brand achieved this with Orlo.

4.) Use digital to achieve your wider business goals — According to Forbes, digital-first companies are 64% more likely to achieve their business goals than their peers. Whether your goal is to increase customer and prospect data, drive sales or uptake in a service, or raise brand awareness, digital transformation can help you get there. To find out how to future-proof your success using digital, click here.

5.) Digital is available everywhere — Upskilling your employees in digital skills goes a long way to making them feel valued, but it benefits you too as a business owner — teams can use digital tools to smash it across customer service and marketing activities from wherever they are. They can also use them to collaborate more effectively, particularly given how we’ve all been working from home for the last year. With an established digital presence, your company can keep on going whatever life throws at you. See what this looks at the largest online-only supermarket in the world.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

I feel like the most important thing to say here is don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Like my mother taught me, you need to get out of your comfort zone and try new things. If businesses don’t do this, they risk not moving forward at all. Organizations need to be bold and daring and get their brand out there if they want to stand up alongside their competitors. Digital transformation is one way to do that.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ll go back to my father saying to me “why can’t you be right…” Most people assume that something is done already so don’t bother trying to investigate if that’s really true, or the done way is better so they just leave it alone. That saying always gives me the confidence to try something new and at least see if I’m right.

