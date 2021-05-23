Sunny Jain of Sun Genomics: “A great idea will inevitably be copied”

A great idea will inevitably be copied. Oscar Wilde said it best, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” This concept is never more true than in the startup world. When Sun Genomics shared the concept of precision probiotics with the world, the Company was alone in the market. Now, there are several companies claiming to offer the same level of “precision supplements” using the same sequencing technology, using the same buzz words in their marketing campaigns, and bidding on our company key words. As a company, we have to move forward, keep innovating and building our base of loyal unwavering customers that understand the unique value we can provide.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sunny Jain.

Sunny founded Sun Genomics in 2016 after seeing the need for efficacious probiotics in the marketplace. As Chief Executive Officer, Sunny has overseen and been directly responsible for achieving several milestones. Under his leadership, the Company continues to receive national and international recognition for its innovative approach to the microbiome and custom probiotic space. Sun Genomics has been selected to showcase itself at several industry conferences including Bio Tech Showcase in San Francisco and the Milken Institute’s 2017 Summit. Most recently, Sun Genomics was invited to participate in the world-renowned Silicon Valley incubator, Plug and Play. With Mr. Jain a guiding the company since its inception, Sun Genomics has made significant strides both in developing its technology and energizing the probiotic marketplace and he looks forward to continued growth in the future.

Prior to Sun Genomics, Sunny began working as a Lab Manager in a Clinical Services Laboratory for industry leader, Illumina, in 2009. At Illumina, Sunny managed the world’s first CLIA Whole Genome Sequencing Lab and was a part of the team to establish the Illumina Clinical Services Laboratory and the first Clinical Laboratory to sequence the whole human genome in a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. He was also part of the team that introduced NGS technology into a clinical setting and led a zero deficiency CAP inspection as acting quality manager/general supervisor/technical supervisor from 2011–2015, authored state of the art assay validation studies for whole genome sequencing as an LDT and restructured the payment processing workflow for a laboratory generating over $5,000,00 per year.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Born in a small town in Iowa. My Mom was always hustling, working, taking care of us, and engaging with the community at cultural and social events. We moved to the capital of Iowa, Des Moines, which is where I spent most of my childhood. Growing up, I stayed active with my brother and used to ride my bike everywhere in town and played sports like basketball, tennis, ping pong, and flag football. My penchant for strategy came from hundreds of hours playing board games like Boggle, Scrabble, Risk, and mostly recently, Settlers of Catan. We were fortunate to have some of the latest technology in the house as well. We got our first 286 computer when I was in middle school and I remember marveling at the fuzzy black and white screen, the 5 ¼ floppy disk drive and the “boost” button to supposedly increase processing power. My brother and I came up with multiple “hacks” to optimize the computer — one of the earliest hacks I remember was drilling holes in the disk to force an increase in storage capacity from 1.44MB per disk to 2.8M. I started working when I was 14 and have had a job ever since. The first job I landed was waiting tables at the only Indian restaurant in town aptly called The India Palace. Despite the delectable food, I had to resist eating there. The heavy cream, cheeses, and sauces were counterproductive in my quest to stay fit.

As I got older, I realized the importance of nutrition and the long-term benefits of maintaining a healthy weight. I began to become more in tune with my personal biochemistry and how eating different foods impacted me more or less than my peers.

I grew up with an amazing and supportive big brother who admittedly claimed the brains in the family. He gained admission to Northwestern University, while I attended the University of Iowa. My interest in science and biochemistry continued throughout high school as an academic decathlon member on the Biotechnology team, studying and answering questions about the human genome project. At Iowa, I got my first lab job as a sophomore, washing dishes and pouring Petri dishes for Yeast two-hybrid screening research, and have been working in or around scientific laboratories ever since. My breakthrough came during my senior year, when I landed in the Engelhardt lab gaining valuable research experience. One day Dr. Engelhardt came by my desk and “suggested” that I apply for the graduate program. While pursuing my master’s degree, I worked in a number of interesting and cutting-edge areas including HIV, Adenovirus, and AAV viruses. I once again began to uncover how microbes and their genetics can influence human health. Upon earning my Master’s Degrees in Molecular Medicine from Iowa, I moved out to Los Angeles to pursue my dream and briefly worked at Fry’s Electronics to make ends meet before landing my first career job in Immunodiagnostics for Quest Diagnostics. I’ve had jobs in diagnostics ever since, including working for LabCorp and, most recently, Illumina before starting Sun Genomics. Dr. Engelhardt continues to support my scientific endeavors and has remained a trusted advisor and confident. He currently serves on the Sun Genomics Medical and Scientific Advisory Board.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Leave a trail of where you have been so you can always go back.”

On a visit to India as a young boy, I was walking down a crowded street with my Grandfather. He was tearing up a piece of paper and strolling through the bazaar (he was in his 70s at the time). I asked him why he was tearing up that paper and throwing it on the street? He explained to me (in Hindi) that he was leaving a trail of where he has been so he can never forget how to get back. At the time, the explanation made sense, but thinking back I realized we were on a crowded street in India teeming with cars, rickshaws scooters, bicycles, and, of course, livestock. There was no way tiny slips of paper could provide a guide and then it dawned on me. He was not being literal, but instead was providing a valuable lesson to a young boy. Track your path so that you can always trace where you have been, never forget what you learned, and always remember where you came from. Throughout my career, I have left a trail and taken lessons for each experience adding countless “tools” to my toolbox along the way. With Sun Genomics, I applied those same skills I learned in Dr. Weisman’s lab; making Petri dishes to really examine the contents of probiotics. My experience at Dr. Engelhardt’s lab helped me perform and execute experiments independently. My industry work experience taught me the balance between business and science and my experience in clinical laboratories helped us establish a CLIA lab at Sun Genomics. My experience sequencing the first human clinical genome at Illumina taught me how to validate high complexity laboratory assays and now, I have come full circle back to microbiology with Sun Genomics, but all the experiences with nextgen sequencing, clinical diagnostics, accounting, and management have been beneficial.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Dive by Daniel Pink is one of my favorites. The books and its lessons allowed me to transcend from thinking about money as a motivator (Motivation 1.0) and realize that money is not the strongest motivator. I maintain intrinsic motivations and like to solve problems. Sometimes I’ll tackle problems for gratis (don’t tell my board that). I think this concept, Motivation 3.0, is more applicable in the workplace than ever before. The new generation doesn’t work only for money. We want to be inspired, be impactful, and have the chance to bring our innovations to life. That’s Motivation 3.0 and that’s what drives me.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

2016 was an amazing year for my family and I as we welcomed our first child, Ishi. Born healthy, it was a happy time. Unfortunately, a few months into his life, Ishi began to suffer from unexplainable GI issues. As a new parent, I wanted to do everything I could to help my son. After several visits to primary care doctors and specialists, my wife and I hit a wall. There were no approved microbiome therapeutics, and I was left with only one piece of medical advice. Go to the store. Pick up a probiotic.

This was my “dad moment.” The opportunity to apply decades of microbiology experience gleaned from thousands of hours in a laboratory. At first, it seems easy. Go to the store, pick out a probiotic, cure my son’s gut, and become a hero.

I found myself at the local health food store, staring into the wall of probiotic confusion. The shelves were completely stocked. Hundreds of supplements, juices, powder, and gummies both refrigerated and unrefrigerated. I was stuck, trying to decipher CFUs/ strains, prebiotics, and synbiotics.

I couldn’t decide, but I didn’t just guess and take one probiotic off the shelf; I purchased a bunch and the scientist in me came out. I started testing these probiotics in the lab, trying to understand what probiotics would be best for my son. I developed two assays. The first assay was for gastric survivability and the second, a DNA metagenomics sequencing assay. I uncovered some interesting data:

85 % of the probiotics tested off the shelf did not survive the gastric system

50% had strains not listed on the bottle

This represented a real divide. The probiotic market was growing aggressively, yet most of the products off the shelf did not work and, more importantly, probiotics can’t be delivered as a one-size-fits-all solution because our gut biomes are unique. In fact, while your human DNA is 99.9% similar, you only share 10% commonality within the gut biome. It stands to reason that with such a unique biochemistry, you need a personalized product. This is what my wife and I did for my son and that is why we launched Floré.

Floré, is the only product offering state-of-the-art whole genomic testing combined with precision probiotics fully customized to a person’s gut microbiome. The first precision probiotic for my son took 8 months and $30,000 on my credit card. Now, after the addition of an excellent team and new innovative technologies, you get the same for $99 and as fast as 8 days turn around.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

Friends, Family, Networks, and Ecosystems. My initial plan was to pitch to friends and family. They helped me refine the pitch and put together something more presentation ready. My family also helped with my son and started to work on higher fiber diets and thankfully, my wife was also convinced the probiotics may be the solution. Without strong family support, I wouldn’t have had the ability to travel and fundraise by taking meetings in San Francisco on a Monday and New York on a Tuesday. Slowly I found people with similar interests to work on this problem together and we never set a geographic fence. Our first bioinformatics hire, who helped assemble the first secure cloud-based microbiome interpretation platform lives in France and, even though we are a small company, we recruit worldwide. One of aforementioned friends and family, Neal Gidvani, was an early investor in the company and then actually joined the company in 2017.

Secondly, I spent time researching, learning about incubators and fundraising. It was during this time, I found IndieBio, a startup accelerator in San Francisco and Connect SD (formally SDVG) in San Diego. Each of these accelerators offered opportunities to hone my pitch and test my business idea. I threw my hat in the ring and decided to pitch to Connect SD. This is where I met Mike Krenn, who is changing the funding landscape for startups in San Diego, and was selected from over 200 startups to make it to the final staged event.

I was supposed to sell seats to the event at $100 per seat, but instead I fronted the cost of twenty seats on my credit card and filled the seats with some of my potential future investors. If I could get on the stage in front of 500 people and win, I thought I might get some momentum and capitalize on the support from friends and family. Sun Genomics came away with the win that day with the strong backing of so many incredible friends and family who helped me get started.

Engaging the ecosystems of SOSV (IndieBio), Food Funded, Target Takeoff, Expo West/East, Supply Side East/West, have been tremendous for us. A few years later, I had the same luck on stage in San Francisco during Indiebio Demo Day. A showcase with an overflowing audience of over 1,000 attendees. That event served as a lightning rod. Over the next few hours, our team sold more Floré than we had in the previous week, including some individuals who remain loyal customers 3 years later.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

A new idea is just the beginning. Execution is the real challenge. Today it is less about who had the idea and more about who protected the idea with patents and trademarks and who actually executed on the idea to commercialize it. Do a patent search and do a google search, that is a good place to start. Early on many vendors, investors wanted to meet with me to figure out why I was staying up all night shaking beakers of bacteria and yeast. What data was I building? I kept most of that private until I had filed my first patent. Once the provisional was filed I was more ready to start pitching the idea and iterating on it to build an MVP (minimum viable product).

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

Sean O’Sullivan, Arvind Gupta, Jun Axup, Alex Kopelyan, Maya Lockwood, Po Bronson, and the entire IndieBio team stand out as people who first inspired and continue to inspire the team at Sun Genomics. They are honest and offer a tough critique, but they tell you the stories from 1,000s of entrepreneurs in their investment portfolio and encourage you to challenge yourself and your Company. It is safe to say that Sun Genomics has been able to overcome many challenges by applying the lessons learned at IndieBio.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

The story begins with a father’s search for a solution to help his infant son and the lightbulb moment came while standing in front of the “wall of confusion.” As several store clerks approached me and offered to assist, I realized that the market was flooded with so many different options that even those carrying the products were unable to offer valuable insight. No one could explain the labels or how particular probiotic strains could provide health benefits to my son, yet advice was offered based on price, CFU content, and number of strains.

This was probably the first “ah ha” moment when I realized the bigger problem. So many ingredients, products, and options rooted in partial science and partial marketing made it impossible for the average consumer to understand the value and benefit of a potentially beneficial consumer solution. The next step was to understand the science. An intense period of science and lab work to gain a deep understanding of probiotic strains and the human microbiome. This level of rigorous study required capital, which at the time, I did not have. I charged everything on my credit card and became an Uber driver, often staggering driving around experiments within the lab. I realized that probiotic strains and the quality of those ingredients varied significantly between different products. CFU content while listed prominently on the label, wasn’t always accurate and unrefrigerated products rarely contained any living organisms.

Once the science became clearer, it was time to evaluate my son’s microbiome. I purchased material to collect stool samples and began using my son’s dirty diapers as timepoints for the first longitudinal dataset of the human microbiome. The trial and study of different sequencing techniques set the stage for what I would call another “ah ha” moment. At first, I tried sequencing the microbiome using 16s/18s sequencing and realized that the resolution of the data provided was too low to actually understand the implications certain probiotic bacteria had on the strain and species level of the gut (e.g., watching sports on a 13-inch black and white rabbit ear tv). This is when I applied learnings from my time at Illumina and decided to try Next Generation Sequencing. Metagenomic sequencing was the quintessential step function increase. I was able to uncover a resolution of the gut microbiome previously undiscovered and entirely underutilized given the significant costs of such sequencing. At that moment, it was clear. I found the data I needed to solve my son’s gut issue and create the world’s first precision probiotic.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The fundamental lesson for any consumer product is that consumers themselves are never predictable and that nothing is self-explanatory. The MVP (minimum viable product) of Floré included a collection mechanism, something we eloquently call at the office, the “poop hammock”. Our team spent countless hours thinking about how to provide instructions on the use of this hammock, even creating a video for the customer’s benefit. Unfortunately, even the best intentions cannot account for consumer behavior. Our first customers, many who still use our product today, interpreted the collection mechanism as a puppy pad used for potty training house pets. You can only imagine the honest feedback we received and attempts to quickly make changes to the product to help improve the customer experience. It’s a constant innovation and, even after many years and many versions, the lesson is the same. Never assume customer behavior.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In an Amazon driven world, timing is everything. Today, customer satisfaction is driven by speed as much as quality. The first precision probiotic took 8 months to deliver and now our team can receive and accession a sample, extract the DNA, library prep, sequence, interpret the data, provide a microbiome analysis, formulate, micro-manufacture probiotics, and have them land on the customer’s doorstep cold-shipped in as little as 8 days. Even with an amazing early-adopter customer base, we knew that larger mass market adoption required improving the turnaround time and our team is vigilant about understanding each piece of the puzzle, trying to optimize areas that may have been overlooked, and implementing automation to solve problems.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Your product is only as good as the customer feedback. Floré is truly an incredible product that has taken thousands of hours and millions of dollars to build and hone. It is a product where thousands of customers have resolved long-standing gut health issues and consider the product truly life changing. However, one less than optimal customer experience can offset a thousand good experiences. One customer emailed me of their challenges in getting the most out of the product. Over the next two weeks I pulled in three team members to help create a solution that will work for the customer and I stayed in communication with the customer until we had provided a custom solution that worked to her satisfaction. I figured that since our product is custom and we have over 100 ingredients including: probiotics, prebiotics, botanical, and digestive enzymes — if we couldn’t get it to work then it is unlikely any supplement will work for them. Of course, exponential growth leads to challenges, and it’s how you face those challenges head on that really makes all the difference. A great idea will inevitably be copied. Oscar Wilde said it best, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” This concept is never more true than in the startup world. When Sun Genomics shared the concept of precision probiotics with the world, the Company was alone in the market. Now, there are several companies claiming to offer the same level of “precision supplements” using the same sequencing technology, using the same buzz words in their marketing campaigns, and bidding on our company key words. As a company, we have to move forward, keep innovating and building our base of loyal unwavering customers that understand the unique value we can provide. Focus and Pipeline. The technology we have developed over several years has an incredible number of uses and it is always tempting to spend time and resources developing more features related to the microbiome and the data. However, right now the goal is meeting customer demand and improving the customer experience. Keeping innovation in the pipeline will be important as more competition enters the marketplace. This way as others start to offer similar products, you are on an iteration cycle to stay ahead of your competitors. Remember the first iPhone by Apple? If you look at the original patent, the invention didn’t realize its full potential until iPhone X. Over time, we will continue to deftly introduce these innovations into the marketplace, but right now our team stays focused and vigilant on the task at hand. Challenge your distribution channels. Unless you are targeting a Rodan Fields type product through MLM channels, you need to prove to yourself (and investors) that you can acquire cold sales through your distribution channel and walk customers through a predictable funnel with conversion rates. Only then can you build an accurate forecast and business model. Growth is a full-time job. A growing company does not keep banker’s hours. The credit to our team is that we are constantly thinking about how the company can move forward, grow, and innovate. It is not unusual for me to wake up to multiple messages from our developer team in India, French bioinformatician, and team in San Diego all with ideas, concepts, and theories they want to run by me before the “official” day begins. In order to grow the company, you have to be thinking about it pretty much around the clock.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

If you have an idea. Even half-baked or in a concept, right it down so you don’t forget. Use the internet to see if there are other concepts similar to yours and use patent application search engines to understand if your idea is potentially viable. Next figure out how your idea could solve a pain point in an industry. Do you have an idea on a faster, cheaper, or more efficient way of doing something that people are already doing? Make sure to understand consumer demand and avoid technology for the sake of technology. Run potential ideas by your most trusted friends and family and don’t be afraid of the feedback. If the idea is viable, file a provisional patent and begin your journey.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

A person with actual “skin in the game” is often going to be much more valuable and work much harder than a development consultant. Consultants often have several projects at one time and rarely stay engaged for long periods of time. Instead, I recommend utilizing your mentors. Building a successful startup is mainly about staying the course, believing in your idea, and building a team of likeminded individuals to move the company forward. Mentorship offers a trusted confidant to help provide insights into the mundane and will help you uncover your own path to success.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I think today some level of bootstrapping is required. 5–8 years ago, some investors were eager to get in on the ground floor before a prototype was built to go after that “10 bagger,” but less so today. Now the MVP is almost required. Our experience, albeit unique in itself, required a level of bootstrapping. There are many many great ideas and innovative entrepreneurs that “never make it out of the garage” because of the sheer volume of investor deal flow. An MVP is more likely to get noticed by venture capital and you may have to bootstrap your idea while you gain momentum, craft your pitch, and hopefully find the right group of investors to help. I didn’t take a salary the first three years and a few other team members joined me under the same belief to pour the vast majority of our pre-seed money into product development and innovation.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I think success is a journey and not a destination. There is still a journey ahead of us to improve and grow and move the microbiome field forward. I haven’t lost sight of supporting other fellow entrepreneurs, aligning our company with a social mission, and funding amazing researchers to advance our understanding of the microbiome. I am very proud of our team’s recent academic partnership with Arizona State University studying the link between the gut microbiome and Autism Spectrum Disorder and look forward to more community building endeavors in the future.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement, it would be the Leafy Green Fiber Revolution. The concept behind leafy greens is not about the war between the plant-based and animal-based diet. It is about incorporating the leafy green back into our meals. It is about pairing the person’s protein of choice with a comfy bed of leafy green fiber. I would start the movement for escarole, spinach, arugula, endive, kale, and nutritiously superior leafy greens. If the movement becomes big enough, we drive less nutritious lettuce, like butter, iceberg, or romaine lettuce, out of restaurants and fast-food places. If we could consume the right leafy greens at least 2 meals a day, our gut microbiome would be forever thankful.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Jeffrey Lurie, to chat with him about how every sports team will have a microbiome health program in 5 years, and we should get a head start.

Meg Resnikoff and Elle Walker of “What’s up Moms,” to tell them about our ASU study and some of the early observations our customers have been sharing with us.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.