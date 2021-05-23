Marina Borukhovich of YourCoach.Health: “Surround yourself with people who empower you”

Surround yourself with people who empower you (and delete people who don’t serve you from your online and physical presence). When I was 16, a friend of mine shared years-ahead-of-her wisdom with me amidst some classic teen drama, Sometimes, you just have to clean out your friend closet. I’m always taking inventory to make sure I’m a person that empowers others and I’m surrounding myself with people who inspire me.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you so much for including me! I’m a passion-driven health coach and CEO, wife, daughter, proud Mom to 2 strong, beautiful girls, and what I like to ‘humbly’ call a “Breast Cancer Superhero.” After moving to Amsterdam and receiving my breast cancer diagnosis 6 years ago, it became my life’s goal to help other women feel in control, empowered and beautiful going through the process. My cancer journey inspired me to pursue a health coaching certification, where I discovered an opportunity to innovate in the increasingly important field of health coaching. I founded YourCoach.Health as a practice management platform and hub for all things health coaching to transform the way coaches run their business. We’re on a mission to make health coaching more accessible across the globe, creating an army of Happy Humans by empowering health coaches to do their great work even better.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I like to joke that I’ve left a little piece of myself in countries across the globe — but there’s an important truth to that. I was born in Belarus and immigrated to the US when I was twelve, although I do consider myself an American. I grew up in America, that’s where my family resides, it’s where I received my education, it’s where I call home and where many of my current employees and many members of our Coaching Community reside; but I fell in love with Europe as an ex-pat eleven years ago. While we moved originally for my husband and COO, Eugene’s job, we stayed because we felt it was right for us. It was in Amsterdam that I received my breast cancer diagnosis and underwent a mastectomy. It was in Dusseldorf that I had to have my thyroid removed. I almost lost my thumb in Berlin and had to have a not-so-sexy surgery due to further complications in Barcelona. I was grateful to have had doctors across these countries who cared for me and quite honestly saved my life. But what this global journey really taught me is that when people are undergoing their health journeys — that take them to physical or emotional places they could have never anticipated — they need a common thread. Health coaches are exactly this. They advocate for their clients long-term, no matter where their journeys take them. They understand where their clients have been and can define realistic goals to get them to where they need to be, holistically.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve learned a ton from my health journey that I try to infuse into my business — which is especially important since we’re in the health tech space. At one point in my health journey I was very much hitting a low. I felt exhausted, anxious and entirely unlike myself. Even when my doctor was telling me that my thyroid was fine, I pressed on, and after digging deeper, my doctor realized that the medication I was on was throwing my body completely out of whack. Lesson learned: don’t second guess yourself. Not in business, not when it comes to your health, not in relationships. Trust your gut. When I first had the idea to create a practice management platform and community built for coaches, by a coach, I didn’t hesitate to go all in and truly have never looked back since.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I could write a James Joyce-sized essay about all of the people I’m grateful for and who were turnkey for making my dream company, YourCoach, a reality. Two of those people who deserve a lifetime of recognition are my daughters. Although they were only ten and twelve years old when I was diagnosed with cancer, they showed bravery and strength I’d never witnessed before in my life. One word I always use to describe them is ‘resilient.’ My older daughter only shared with a couple of friends that I had cancer, and quietly organized a breast cancer run for her school and raised over 2,000 euros. I wish there were words for the feeling I had when I found out — but it was one of those moments in life where we think, I have to keep fighting for all of the things that count, to show these girls that together, we can do absolutely anything. It wasn’t easy for them then and it certainly isn’t easy for them now to support what’s become a full-family business. We talk health coaching all the time — my younger daughter is even lending her love of social media to our business strategies. They understand that this is my passion, but moreover that there are a lot of people counting on this succeeding. Our company has come a long way since, and they’re the true champions of its successes.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

When I said before that there are a lot of people counting on this business succeeding — I meant a lot. We’re on a global mission to empower coaches across the globe to do their best work and create an army of Happy Humans. We firmly believe that health coaches are the next frontier for healthcare and provide a much-needed service at a time where the industry is making a critical shift from a sick-care system to a well-care system. Health coaches are long-term advocates, wellness cheerleaders, and provide truly holistic programs to keep clients on track for a life of health and happiness. Our ultimate goal is for 8 billion people to have access to health coaches across the globe — and we have some exciting programs we’re setting in motion this year to mitigate cost as a barrier to access.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Health starts from within, so be authentic to yourself and you’ll attract the right people and opportunities to help you succeed. This is the main tenet I’ve brought to building the YourCoach team, we look for people who truly believe in our message and goals and have received or are looking to receive their coaching certification while with our company. This sort of company-wide commitment to our mission, which is to create a tool and community that makes health coaching more accessible worldwide, is truly unique in our field. We’ve built our app on authenticity, because everyone, from CEO to developers to community managers, all feel passionate about what we’re doing. Surround yourself with people who empower you (and delete people who don’t serve you from your online and physical presence). When I was 16, a friend of mine shared years-ahead-of-her wisdom with me amidst some classic teen drama, Sometimes, you just have to clean out your friend closet. I’m always taking inventory to make sure I’m a person that empowers others and I’m surrounding myself with people who inspire me. Don’t apologize for who you are and what you need. When I was recovering from my cancer, I was pretty much told to tiptoe through life — and those who know me know that’s not my style. I was doing physical therapy next to people three times my age. I was told I couldn’t exercise or get my heart rate up past a certain point or lift my arms past a certain point. I knew that what I needed was to get myself moving again, for my body and my soul. I pushed back, and with the blessings of my doctor I started off slowly with a stationary bike, peddling as much as I could, until I was strong enough to start boxing. I discovered a new passion, and internal and external strength I never knew I had through boxing, and I’m glad I listened to that voice in my head that told me, This is what you need. Surround yourself with a team that will advocate for your goals. People always talk about the physical toll cancer takes on the body, but there’s an emotional component to healing that is so very important. I discovered health coaching back in Amsterdam six years ago when I was looking for someone to help me rebuild my physical and emotional strength. Health coaching was still pretty new at the time, so I couldn’t find a coach close by who would take me on as a client. I became my own. I want to make sure that YourCoach empowers coaches to create a world where no one has to be in that position and they can always access a health coach either virtually and in person. Take a laundry break — no, seriously. Nobody ever goes in the laundry room besides me and nobody gives a s*** around here that I’m a CEO anyway, so it’s my time for myself. This can really be anything, any small task around the house, maybe something that you put off all the time but it really takes ten minutes and lets you zone out. It’s meditative, it’s productive and I never regret taking a little laundry break.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Health coaches have already catalyzed the coaching revolution. Global health organizations and massively-read publications are finally calling for the well-overdue need for integrating health coaches into healthcare plans and the broader healthcare landscape and at YourCoach our goal is to amplify that message. We’re more than just a practice management platform that centralizes all aspects of health and wellness practitioners’ programs from scheduling sessions to processing payments and contracting to uploading content and managing their programs. We’re facilitating a Coaching Community, with opportunities for mentorship and co-coaching and regular free webinars with information for coaches to build their skills. Above all, we’re sparking a movement to make health coaching accessible to the global population, creating an army of Happy Humans. We have big plans for 2021 that will mitigate barriers for finding a health coach. From making our app a space that honors people from all backgrounds, inclusive of race, gender, ability or disability, ethnicity, religion, age, and sexual orientation, to creating a donation bank for coaching hours, we’re excited to further the health coaching revolution in the year ahead.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Pace yourself, it’s not a race. In health and in business, it’s so easy to compare your own journey to the journeys of others. Whenever I’ve found myself making comparisons, I try to root myself in my goals. No matter how much time it might take me to get there, I remind myself that even the small steps will take me to my goals. Find and cherish the spaces in life that ground you. I still live my life to make my French bulldog, Bentley, happy — and he’s tough to please. The relationships I have with my family, with my dog, with my close friends, with other coaches and with my team remind me that life is bigger than business. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in performance metrics and the constant ups-and-downs of the startup world, but putting effort into cultivating relationships that count is a great reminder of your purpose, both in life and in business. Don’t be your own worst critic — somebody out there will do that job for you. People will always point out when you do something wrong, but very rarely will they tell you when you do something right. Love yourself, appreciate yourself and congratulate yourself so that even criticisms feel constructive. Before I got into health coaching — I wish I knew that it wasn’t up to me to heal clients. It’s for me to empower them to change their own life. Health coaches are in the business of helping people become the best versions of themselves and it’s important to know what role we play in our clients’ lives. You are not your business. Even though your heart is in it and you want to succeed, when people voice their opinions about your business, they’re talking about your business and not you. This has helped me hugely in accepting and implementing constructive criticism. I mentor a lot of young women and this is my number one piece of advice. Health coaching can be especially emotionally draining — we invest so much in our clients’ lives, their wins and their setbacks. But in both coaching and in life, it’s important to leverage your emotional intelligence while also striking a positive balance between helpful emotions and emotions that should be processed separately.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

While all of these are important causes and a lot of coaches are doing great work across the board (and we’re so proud of our Coaching Community!) — 2020 has emphasized the need for a focus on mental health. As coaches, we know better than anyone that you have to take care of yourself before you take care of anyone else. Our motto for 2021 is to practice positivity — we have a great blog post with some tactical ways to do so on our website under the “Media” section.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @YourCoachHealth Twitter: @YourCoachHealth Facebook: @YourCoachHealth LinkedIn: YourCoach.Health

Thank you for these fantastic insights!