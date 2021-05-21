Al Kovach: “A crisis is something that you don’t know what the outcome will be ”

A crisis is something that you don’t know what the outcome will be — when you face something that seems unexpected, out of the blue. The lack of warning — like a surprise attack — adds to the impact. We saw this with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially given that PVA members were in a very high-risk category. But like in SEAL training, it’s important to take one day, or even one hour at a time, to get through. You can’t panic, or look too far into the future, or it seems insurmountable.

A member of the elite U.S. Navy SEALs, Kovach was paralyzed in a parachuting accident during a combat training exercise in 1991. A lifelong athlete and a proponent of adaptive sports, Kovach is a two-time winner of the LA Marathon, a participant of the Paralympic Games, and has completed a 3,700-mile transcontinental triathlon. Kovach has served at the highest levels of leadership within Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) since 2007, and is committed to improving the quality of life for Veterans and all people living with spinal cord injury and disease.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born and raised in Philadelphia, as the oldest of three children. I started to swim at five-years-old, mainly because my parents told us to do it. My dad joined a nearby country club to entertain clients, and that’s where it all started. It became a family affair with all three of us kids practicing and competing.

I loved the structure the sport gave me, and I wanted to take it as far as I could. I was named All-American in high school and was recruited by Indiana University’s Olympic and hall-of-fame swim coach, James “Doc” Counsilman. I really wanted a shot at the Olympics, so I jumped at the chance to swim for Doc. I swam there for four years, and it was a terrific experience — Doc became my mentor. He was a person who always gave his all, and working with him changed me as a person. Doc was a very inspiring teacher — a distinguished WW2 bomber pilot, author, expert on exercise physiology, and later the oldest man to swim the English Channel. He worked hard to be the best at so many things, and he inspired the best in me, and our whole team.

But I was a little fish in a big pond, and it was soon pretty clear that I wasn’t an Olympic contender. It was hard for me to keep up with the level of the other swimmers. My grades tanked, and I had to stop competing to focus on school. Doc let me continue to practice with the team, but I lost focus, and eventually left without earning my degree.

And what are you doing today? Can you share a story that exemplifies the unique work that you are doing?

I’ve been working with Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) for 14 years now, and it allows me to continue serving my country by improving the lives of other paralyzed Veterans. It’s really an honor to work with this organization that has advocated for Veterans for 75 years, and whose work ultimately helps all Americans with disabilities. PVA worked to get the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) passed 30 years ago, and they still fight for accessible travel, voting and public spaces across the U.S.

Holding the office of President and various other leadership roles, I have been able to directly impact the quality of health care, job opportunities and benefits for our nation’s most catastrophically injured Veterans. It’s very rewarding to work with the organization that showed me that my life wasn’t over after my accident!

Can you tell us a bit about your military background?

I joined the military because I saw it as a family legacy. My dad was in the Navy Reserves, and my grandfather was a Marine. When I left Indiana University with my swimming career behind me, I was still craving structure, so I signed up for the Navy’s nuclear power program. My goal at the time was to work on a submarine, and then go back to college to finish my degree. While I was there, I was approached by a Navy SEAL, who noticed my Indiana University swimming shirt. It sparked a conversation about swimming on the elite team, and he convinced me in about 20 minutes, that I would be a good candidate to be a SEAL.

On the first day of SEAL training, I thought, “What the hell did I do?” It was very difficult, and the instructors seemed determined to make me fail. But I had already been in another elite program with the Navy, and this time I was determined to finish what I had started. I focused on the daily challenges, and pushed myself to find out how far I could go.

SEALs are known for always pushing the envelope, doing everything to the extreme. 80% of trainees don’t make it through, but I was determined to succeed. I became the fastest runner, swimmer, and one of the top students — I was really excelling. I pushed myself to be the best, even at academics, which was not usually my strong suit. The intense focus was exactly what I needed to push myself physically and mentally.

Can you share the most interesting story that you experienced during your military career? What “take away” did you learn from that story?

During my SEAL training, I was excelling and moved to the front of the pack. The physical training involved running while carrying boats on our heads, and telephone poles on our shoulders. I relished the physical challenges, and was in a groove taking it day by day.

But with all that stress, my hips were starting to buckle under the weight. The instructors insisted I get things checked out when they noticed I was starting to slow down during workouts. I went through a series of tests that revealed a fracture in my femoral neck, a serious injury that would take months to heal. Doctors put me in a wheelchair on limited duty, and I was told there was a 50–50 chance I’d get back to my previous level of activity. What’s worse, I was now open to being re-assigned without completing the SEAL program.

I was desperate to finish the challenge and earn my SEAL status. My commanding officer moved me into an official staff position, so I could remain at the command. I got healthy, returned to training and eventually graduated in June 1990. I had made it through the most difficult special operations training in the world! I finally finished the extreme challenge, and was enjoying my new identity as a Navy SEAL.

We are interested in fleshing out what a hero is. Did you experience or hear about a story of heroism, during your military experience? Can you share that story with us? Feel free to be as elaborate as you’d like. Based on that story, how would you define what a “hero” is? Can you explain?

I had the honor of meeting Senator Bob Dole on a number of occasions through my work with PVA. He is my definition of a true hero. In addition to his military service during WWII, and subsequent political leadership in Congress, he championed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) back in 1990. This landmark civil rights legislation impacts the lives of the 60 million Americans living with disabilities today, including myself. It gives us independence through equal access to public spaces and many conveniences that able-bodied people take for granted.

I met Senator Dole for the first time at the 1996 Paralympic Games in Atlanta. At the time, he was the Republican candidate running for President, and he was there with his VP running mate, Jack Kemp. He asked to meet the Veterans who were on Team USA, but he was mobbed by athletes from all over the world. Not only was he a hero in the US, but he was known around the world by people with disabilities. To me, he really epitomizes a hero because he worked so hard to improve the lives of so many, and the impact of this huge accomplishment is still felt today.

Do you think your experience in the military helped prepare you for business or leadership? Can you explain?

Absolutely! I’ve been fortunate enough to experience three very elite military programs, and all of them focused on developing leaders. The programs took people who had the potential and molded them into people who could lead in difficult situations. There’s a reason that people in business want to hire SEALs — they are extremely hard workers, and know how to focus, overcome obstacles, and make decisions in the face of chaos. There’s a saying that SEALs “embrace the suck”, and we never expect anything to be easy. We say, “the only easy day was yesterday.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many people that have helped me along the way — my parents, my swim coach, my SEAL instructors, and other paralyzed Veterans. I am very grateful to all of these people who impacted me. PVA also helped me accomplish a lot. The camaraderie, support, and services they offer helped guide me to a full life, and inspired me to continue to challenge myself through adaptive sports and advocacy for others with disabilities.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out how to survive and thrive in crisis. How would you define a crisis?

A crisis is something that you don’t know what the outcome will be — when you face something that seems unexpected, out of the blue. The lack of warning — like a surprise attack — adds to the impact. We saw this with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially given that PVA members were in a very high-risk category. But like in SEAL training, it’s important to take one day, or even one hour at a time, to get through. You can’t panic, or look too far into the future, or it seems insurmountable.

Crisis management isn’t about going to battle, it’s about accurately assessing the situation, clearly defining available resources, and firmly establishing control of the crisis. PVA immediately got to work to make sure Veterans with spinal cord injury and disease had access to the healthcare, food, supplies, and mental support they needed to weather the crisis. They also adjusted their programming to ensure Veterans stayed safe and active in the comfort of their homes, offering adaptive yoga, e-sports, virtual fitness classes, and more.

Hard work combined with confidence in yourself and your situation is crucial. Never think it’s going to be easy to solve the crisis, that’s when self-confidence morphs into arrogance, and mistakes are made.

Before a crisis strikes, what should business owners and leaders think about and how should they plan?

You have to have a model, structure, and team that’s ready to handle anything that’s thrown at them. Have confidence in your team members that they can work together to solve it. The specifics, of course, depend on the problem, but it’s crucial to have to have people in your circle that will do the right thing when you need them the most. Your team has to have ethics, and care more about the organization than they do about themselves.

PVA is an organization run by paralyzed Veterans to serve Veterans, with 33 chapters and more than 70 offices across the country. When the pandemic hit, we were boots on the ground, ready to solve any problems our Veterans encountered, such as lack of access to healthcare, caregivers, food, medical equipment and supplies, emergency funds, and mental support throughout the isolation. We had the structure, strength, staff, and perseverance in place to handle a very unexpected situation.

There are opportunities to make the best of every situation and it’s usually based on how you frame it. In your opinion or experience, what’s the first thing people should do when they first realize they are in a crisis situation? What should they do next?

Think twice before you take your first step. That first step determines whether you’re going to be successful in fixing the problem. Then, don’t be afraid to ask for help. You don’t have to have all the answers, but your team better. Remember that your team is relying on you for direction, but they don’t expect you to do it all.

These are lessons I learned at PVA, and during SEAL training. You have to rely on your team, and go with who got you there. I‘ve seen a lot of people in leadership declare Marshall law, and feel it’s up to them to call all the shots. That’s the wrong way to handle any crisis. Members of the team have to all own part of the solution.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits needed to survive a crisis?

Knowing when to ask for help, and knowing you don’t have to win every battle to win the war.

When you think of those traits, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

My platoon officer when I was a SEAL really epitomized good leadership that withstood challenging situations. He paid his dues as an enlisted man first, and he always kept in mind that 16 SEALS could live or die depending on his decisions. We were all subject matter experts in our own right, but he had the final say in how to deploy our expertise. He never asked us to do anything he wasn’t willing to do himself, and he made sure we all knew we had a key role in our platoon’s success.

He and his family had escaped from Cuba, and they went through a lot to get to America, learn the language and overcome discrimination. He still joined the military to serve America as a Navy SEAL despite these challenges. He earned a degree, and the unique leadership status as a Mustang — a commissioned officer who began his career as an enlisted man. He always showed his team that he had faith in us, and he didn’t get caught up in the fact that he out-ranked us. Consequently, we always came through for him, and our team was stronger for his leadership.

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

On May 21, 1991, my platoon was conducting a combat training exercise that began with jumping out of a C-130 aircraft. I jumped, as we had practiced many times, and my chute deployed. However, moments later, I became entangled with another jumper.

Two things were happening simultaneously, as I accelerated towards the earth — mentally I was preparing to die. I knew there’d be no way to walk away from this one. No time to say goodbye to friends and family. Physically, according to witnesses, I was going through all the right motions to get my reserve parachute to deploy, but time was running out.

The sound of wind rushing past your ears when you’re falling, it’s like driving down the highway with your head hanging out the window. Then I hit the ground feet first. I was looking up, and my head snapped backwards, breaking the vertebrae, which severed my spinal cord at my neck.

I remember laying in the drop zone in two feet of grass with tunnel vision. I was staring up at the sun, unable to move, and I could hear the emergency vehicle approaching with the corpsman in it. I saw the red smoke emitted from a flare, an emergency signal to the pilot to end the exercise and return to the runway. Then I heard the sound of the helicopter coming for me. The corpsman stabilized my neck by taping my head to a backboard. I looked into his eyes, and he shook his head — I knew it was bad.

At the naval hospital, it was noisy and chaotic as they fought to save my life. I remember them cutting off my jumpsuit, boots, and gear piece by piece. All the things I had worked so hard to earn, the things that made me who I was, were being stripped from my body. The elite identity I had finally acquired was slipping away. Then, suddenly it was quiet, and it was just me.

Weeks later, when doctors couldn’t control an infection and feared I wouldn’t survive, I was transferred to a spinal cord injury unit. I slowly inched my way back to health, and moved into a six-month rehab program, which is where my reinvention began.

There were butterflies painted on the ceiling of the rehab center, which seemed oddly out-of-place in a military hospital filled with mostly men. Therapists explained the transformational insects were there to symbolize change, the possibilities there for each of us recovering and learning to live with various spinal cord conditions. I accepted my fate as a quadriplegic, and I made a conscious decision to take it one day at a time, much like SEAL training.

There’s no playbook that you can rely on to get through this, but I was lucky enough to have a Vietnam Veteran and paralyzed Navy SEAL from PVA come to my bedside to help me through the mental side of my recovery. A PVA service officer walked me through the practical side, ensuring I had all the benefits I had earned and would need in the years ahead so I could focus on my recovery. PVA helped me to see that my life wasn’t over, just because I couldn’t walk.

Maybe it was the butterflies, but I started to see the whole paralysis thing as an opportunity for reinvention. I went back to the old saying, “Embrace the suck!” I worked hard, and I guess you could say it worked, because I eventually went on to become a Paralympic athlete, a two-time LA Marathon winner, and I completed a 3,700-mile transcontinental triathlon.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Crises not only have the potential to jeopardize and infiltrate your work, but they also threaten your emotional stability and relationships. Based on your military experience, what are 5 steps that someone can take to survive and thrive in these situations? Please share a story or an example for each.

I’m humbled by the question, and know there are a million different ways to deal with a crisis. Thanks to years of various training under many inspiring mentors, I do have a well-stocked bag of tricks that I go to when things get sideways:

Attitude is everything — Always take a moment to separate negative emotions and focus on the real problem at hand in a positive way. Prioritize your goals — Identify short-term and long-term objectives. Rely on your team — Don’t try to do too much yourself, use the problem solvers around you, and don’t dwell on who will get the credit for success. Stay front-sight-focused — Keep your eye on the task at hand, focus on success, not all the other stuff. Embrace the suck — Working through hard things builds character.

Ok. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Geez, I wish I had that kind of influence! If I did, I’d want to inspire people to listen more and talk less. My wife and I have been fostering children under the age of 3-years-old since 2019, and we’ve seen how many different kinds of people live. All of our kids have come from terrible situations that are not of their doing. It would be easy to judge the parents for their situations, but many have dealt with things in their lives that most of us will never be able to imagine. Too often we rush to judge people who we perceive to be of lesser value than ourselves, simply because they don’t share our values. If people would slow down and be willing to learn more about why others think the way they do, and what they’ve experienced, we’d all be better off.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with a space alien because I’m curious as to what they think of us humans on earth.

