Adriana Kertzer, Hadas Alterman, and Serena Wu of Plant Medicine Law Group: “Specific Programs”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Serena Wu, Hadas Alterman, and Adriana Kertzer from Plant Medicine Law Group.

Adriana Kertzer, a São Paulo-born Brazilian-American author passionate about art, design, and Jewish psychedelic culture, Hadas Alterman, a Jerusalem-born Israeli-American public policy expert and corporate counsel to psychedelic and cannabis space startups, and Serena Wu, a Hainan-born Chinese-American beneficiary of psychedelics’ therapeutic potential committed to maintaining sacramental access to entheogens, are attorneys and co-founders of Plant Medicine Law Group — a boutique law firm applying its diverse perspectives to expand equitable access to plant medicine and to help companies in the psychedelic and cannabis space succeed in a complex, emerging market without forfeiting their principles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Hadas: Having already worked at a cannabis law firm in San Francisco leading clients through cannabis license applications, serving as counsel to equity applicants in Oakland and San Francisco, and working with legacy growers in the Emerald Triangle, I knew I wanted to practice plant medicine law. I was introduced to Serena over email and met Adriana a few days later at a cannabis event in New York. Serena was clearly an intellectual heavyweight, and, as the avatar of stoned-yentaism, Adriana awed me with her capacities to make others feel genuinely welcome and to connect people for their mutual benefit. About two weeks later, the three of us serendipitously ended up in the same bar at the same time. We immediately hit it off and started having Zoom calls. Not long after, we decided it was the right moment to start Plant Medicine Law Group. We launched on November 4, 2020, and the rest is history.

Adriana: I started observing shabbat in 2001, and, more recently, cannabis became a part of my shabbat ritual. I continue to find great satisfaction in dovetailing the two. Once I stopped working in capital markets, and especially after getting an M.A. in design, I found myself attracted to the sophisticated design strategies that emerging cannabis space leaders were employing. I started Rebranding Pot to feature the companies and entrepreneurs behind the most exciting designs of the incipient paradigm shift. Before Covid, I had been thinking about returning to the law, and Plant Medicine Law Group seemed like the best way to work with my various intellectual interests.

Serena: In my medium article, I discussed my experiences with ketamine-assisted therapy and ayahuasca ceremonies in Costa Rica, which helped tremendously with depression and childhood trauma. Integrating these experiences applies my awareness to the realities I create and helps me make different choices in the present when needs be. Over the course of my plant medicine odyssey, it became clear to me that plant medicine lawyering would offer an altogether different kind of personal fulfillment than corporate litigation. From that point, Plant Medicine Law Group seemed like the only logical next step.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Hadas: One day, I thought I would go to the spa before a later meeting with a new acquaintance, a doctor in the psychedelic industry who runs a prominent international organization. I decided to take what I thought was a microdose before going to a hotel for the spa treatment, but, about 45-minutes into my facial, I realized it was less of a “micro” and more of a “dose.” Fast-forward a bit, and I ended up hanging out with the doctor (now a dear friend) for hours, discussing all aspects of the psychedelic space from various angles and perspectives. Around 4-hours into our conversation, Bari Weiss, one of my favorite Jewish intellectuals, walked by with her fiance. I ended up buying her a bottle of wine and telling her about the Jewish Psychedelic Summit!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Adriana: As a summer intern at Goldman Sachs with the New York City Equity team in 2001 I had the gall to say “groovy” in an email. The Human Resources head for the intern class summarily removed me from the trade floor, brought me to a small room for naughty interns, and read me the riot act: put more pleasantly, Goldman Sachs did not have people with that kind of “vocabulary.” Lesson Learned? Find your kind of people. I love that I work with groovy people everyday in an environment where “groovy” elicits neither eyelash batting nor pearl clutching.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Adriana: Before discussing next steps in my career, Victoria Bjorklund, my mentor at Simpson Thacher, insisted that I take the Johnson O’Connor Foundation’s aptitude test. She was spot on! I still use the vocabulary the test gave me to describe my strengths and weaknesses, and, even about a decade later, my results still inform my decision-making.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Serena: The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk. The Body Keeps the Score helped me understand what trauma is and how it manifests itself in the body. It provided me with the vocabulary and insights to work through experiences where my body was “keeping score.” As an example, after a traumatic car accident in 2012, I suffered from panic attacks for about two years when driving a car or riding in a car as a passenger. The Body Keeps the Score helped clarify why my body continued to tighten up and to brace itself for imminent impact: that was the trauma my body was remembering from my accident. Even though the accident was many years ago, The Body Keeps the Score gave me the tools to slowly release somatically and to heal.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Hadas: You don’t make 100% of the shots you don’t take. Various aspects of starting a law firm in a federally uncertain niche amidst a global pandemic were anxiety inducing; there was some obvious trepidation. But, the best, if not the only, way to make sure something won’t work out is to refuse to try in the first place. If we never try, then we can never succeed.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Adriana: Plant Medicine Law Group helps our clients achieve their business goals without compromising the integrity of their efforts to provide safe, equitable access to plant medicine. We are especially proud of our role in bringing sorely needed alternative therapies to those who need them.

Hadas: I worked as a restorative justice practitioner earlier in my career, and I remain a community organizer dedicated to plant medicine issues. As a Board Member of the Psychedelic Bar Association and the Policy Advisor of Decriminalize Healing, a New York drug decriminalization campaign, I endeavor to destigmatize plant medicines in the legal profession and to educate people with the hope of decriminalizing entheogens and other plant medicines. Hopefully the recent news of recreational cannabis legalization in New York is only part of a continuing trend towards an improved understanding of how plant medicines can improve our lives.

Serena: There’s nothing wrong with the growth of cannabis businesses in the United States as various states decriminalize medical and recreational use. We need great cannabis companies! However, it is wrong that America keeps over forty-thousand people in prison for convictions on cannabis related activities so similar to those now legally performed by their peers to build intergenerational wealth. That’s why the three of us are huge fans of the Last Prisoner Project and its cannabis criminal justice mission. Another important facet of the criminal justice aspect of drug laws is the impact on members of religions that practice entheogenic sacraments. Through my practice relating to the sacramental use of entheogenic substances under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, I have been able to help members of persecuted, often indigenous, faiths maintain their access to religious traditions.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Hadas: Women are second-guessed more frequently than men. We’re asked to explain or justify our decisions and assumptions more often. Ultimately, this can be a good thing; however, being singled out for doubt-based questioning on the basis of gender (or race, sexual orientation, etc.) can lead to self-doubt. Being a founder requires extreme self-confidence — to be a little crazy, but in a good way. That kind of self-doubt is the antithesis of what founders need if they are to succeed in making something out of nothing.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

All: As attorneys who work with women entrepreneurs, we empower women founders daily. That empowerment manifests in big and small ways: demystifying corporate processes, counseling through decision-making, negotiating aggressively, and connecting them with others they would benefit from knowing. This is a set point: do what you can at every level to support entrepreneurial women. Given our experience in founding Plant Medicine Law Group, we are eager to give counsel to, or commiserate with, other women who want to take the plunge. As an example, Serena’s Women in Psychedelics Instagram account has partnered with Business Trip on a series of posts featuring women founders of businesses in the plant medicine space. We all hope that such instances of spotlighting women founders will encourage more women to found their own businesses.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

All: About half of the population is female, but, historically, founders are predominantly men. And yet, there are still problems to be solved and leadership vacuums to be filled. It just doesn’t make sense to exclude half the population from the positions from which they could provide the world with desperately needed leadership and creative problem solving. Relatedly, groupthink and mob mentality are household concepts at this point. A fully homogeneous decision-making body lacks the spectrum of perspectives needed for the dialectic process to arrive at the right answer. It’s much easier for everyone to arrive at the wrong answer if everyone is looking at the same problem the same way: if everyone in a math class were wrongly taught that 2+2=5, no matter how many students checked each other’s addition, no student in the class would catch the error and rightly say that 2+2=4. If we want future businesses to be successful, then we need women and men to be leading them. Finally, the sooner women join the founders ranks, the sooner we reverse the negative feedback loop of women not seeing themselves represented at the top, women then feeling that they are not welcome as founders, and women then subsequently not seeing themselves as founders or abandoning the option all together. Reversing this cycle is the best hope for solving problems that have plagued us for years.

In addition, diverse representation is a necessary condition for thoughtful public policy. However enlightened or well-intentioned, it is unsustainable for a monolith of white men to continue to make decisions for the rest of the global population. That system is not only faulty but also unacceptable. Stakeholder involvement and representation is a must at every level, and this requires trust. It is easier to trust groups when their leaders are the sorts of people with whom one already has relationships, or, at the very least, are people to whom one can relate. It is difficult to trust that a group of people are looking out for one’s interests when that group of people has genuinely meaningful differences from that individual. How can we continue to ask any stakeholder — especially members of marginalized groups — to trust a group from which one remains excluded? That would not be in those stakeholders’ interests, so we need female founders to help inspire trust and represent the full breadth and depth of interests, communities, and viewpoints.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

1. No more “manels.” We only launched in November, and we’ve all already had the experience of joining a Zoom presentation to see that the panel speakers are all men, even when there is no conceivable reason why only men could, or should, opine on the subject. The more female founders that get oxygen now, the more there will be in the future.

2. Close the pay and investment gaps. If women make less than men and receive less outside investment than men, and it costs a set amount to found a company whether one is a man or a woman, then, in order to end up in the same place, women founders either need to work longer than their male peers, or take on further investment than their male peers.

3. Women Founders as ESG. It is unsustainable, and bad governance, for women to remain disproportionately excluded from the founders ranks. If ESG is really in vogue, getting investors and investment professionals to factor women founders into their ESG calculus will yield a more resilient social fabric, in terms of equality, and improved governance, in terms of benefiting from the consideration of a spectrum of perspectives.

4. Specific Programs. Given the particular issues women are more likely to face as founders — be they financial or personal — a robust support and/or infrastructure system specifically attuned to their concerns would better suit the needs of women founders.

5. Access to Child Care. Because so much of the child care burden falls on women, access to reliable childcare is a serious obstacle to prospective female founders. Raising children and starting a business are both hands on enterprises that require everything from someone; asking women to do both simultaneously puts them in a position to be less successful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Decriminalizing plant medicines responsibly can be a societal panacea. Fixing America’s broken drug laws would further social justice by ending the racially-biased effects of the war on drugs, support public health by providing new treatment options and doing something to address the tens of thousands of Americans who die from drug overdoses each year, and improve public safety by decreasing the pressure narco-traffickers can exert on those inside and outside the United States.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

All: We each chose men to highlight the need for collaboration and balance.

Serena: Andrew Wang. He’s pro psychedelics, running for mayor of New York City, and could be a great ally for psychedelics advocacy in the Asian American community. He’s also an alum of my old firm, Davis Polk.

Adriana: Tim Ferris. His support of the psychedelic renaissance is so important.

Hadas: Balaji Srinivasan. He’s my intellectual superhero — a brilliant, truly independent thinker who is going to do amazing things for education in the Global South.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Serena: Check out my WomeninPsychedelics instagram!

Hadas: You can find links to my panels, presentations, and discussions on my LinkedIn.

Adriana: I regularly release new batches of #jewsndelics profiles on my JewWhoTokes instagram.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.