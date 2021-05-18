Allen Thompson of Rupp’s Real Estate: “Be authentic”

You must be able to find off-market or distressed properties the sellers are willing to sell to you at a discount. If you have too many deals you can always wholesale some, but if you don’t have any deals you’re out of business.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allen Thompson.

Allen Thompson is a broker associate with Rupp’s Real Estate, an investor friendly real estate firm in one of the nation’s hottest real estate flipping markets in Central Florida. Thompson has been active in the real estate industry since 2002 and he specializes in helping investors and families build their legacies through real estate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I have been interested in real estate since middle school, I used to look up farms for sale in the area and tell my parents that they needed to buy them because they were going to go up in value. They could have bought those farms for 500 dollars an acre. Now they are selling for more than 25,000 dollars an acre. My grandfather was a builder in Branson, Missouri and I idolized him. It was known from an early age that I would find a career in the real estate industry.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When I started in the real estate business, I was working for an REO specialist. I was taking around one of my buyers who thought that they wanted to become a house flipper. They were looking at this particular home as a private residence. I brought them into what I thought was the perfect home in need of a little bit of work, but it was priced just right. He walks through the house and he says honey we can’t afford this house. I was dumbfounded. I had already toured the home and determined that it needed about 20,000 dollars worth of work to convert it to a genuinely nice home, if you paid retail for a contractor. He said the remodel is going to break. He walks through and identifies that he’s going to spend at least 15,000 dollars on flooring and another 12,000 dollars on paint and I was blown away, but at that moment I realized there will always be a market for house flippers.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many great quotes out there and we are in the best time in history to do and learn anything we want. My favorite quote is “A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” by John A. Shedd. I think this genuinely describes our lives right now. We can choose to stay safe in hiding, but that is not our purpose is to be a candle on a stand that gives light to everyone around.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on two very exciting projects right now. I am thrilled to be working on my show that helps highlight local businesses and activities. The small businesses in my area were gravely impacted by the COVID shutdown and I truly want to help them succeed. I don’t want to see anyone lose their business to COVID, so I am hoping the viewership from this show will help tremendously. I am passionate about helping my peers succeed. The second project is a book that I am working on to help homeowners prepare their homes to sell so that they can get the most for their money.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One thing that makes my company stand out is that we are a full investment firm and real estate brokerage, therefore if you can’t find the property that you’re looking for, then we can turn something into your dream home.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful to the first agent who got me involved in this business it was the owner of my company her name is Carol one she was an REO specialist he was able to feed me enough buyer leads my first 18 months to keep me in business and she was always there to help me solve any problem along the way. Thanks, Caroll for helping me get off to a great start in this business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty is the most important trait you must have as a business leader. Once your customer finds out you have been dishonest, all respect has been lost.

Number two you need to be a people person. We are all in this business to sell and if you don’t have some kind of people skills you’re going to be in trouble. I was an introvert in high school, and fortunately, one of my neighbors was able to help me get a job at Walmart. That job forced me to say hello to people that I would have never normally talked to. It made me realize that while I was an introvert by heart, I have to be an extrovert at work, or I wasn’t going to succeed. If you aren’t a people person, I highly recommend you take a job in retail for a while. You’ll learn the skills quickly.

And the third trait is drive. If you don’t have the drive to go after what you want, you probably aren’t going to get it. I saw a car for sale 2.5 hours away from where I lived. I reached out to the individual because I wanted the car, they responded quickly. I told them I would be driving for almost three hours to see the car so I would appreciate it if they let me know if the car becomes unavailable and where I could meet them. 24 hours went by without a response so I jumped in my car and headed their way. I had located the owner of the car through the tax records, but when I arrived I was discouraged to find they lived in a gated community. Having come all that way, I was determined. So I broke into the community. I found the car, the seller and then negotiated one of the best deals I’ve ever gotten.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The three things that excite me most about real estate all boil down to one thing: I’m able to make a difference in people’s lives through real estate. Number one; a first-time homebuyer changes their life when they buy their first home with a mortgage they can afford. Few things have excited me more than having the opportunity to help a single mom who was working two jobs to keep food on her table, we were able to find her a home and with down payment assistance from the government, she was able to purchase her first home with a mortgage that was lower than her rent. The confidence she gained from this has changed her life. Number two; I can help sell people’s problems through the sale of their real estate. I had one customer whose brother needed a kidney transplant. We were able to sell one of their investment properties which funded her trip to Trinidad where she underwent surgery to donate a kidney to her brother. As a Realtor, I was able to help save someone’s life. The third most exciting thing about this business is the unlimited income potential. I was able to increase my business revenue by 650% in one year. Changing other people’s lives starts with making sure your own financial needs are met.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The average Realtor has been in the business for 9 years. This means that most of the agents working today have never seen a stable market. I am very concerned about how the industry professionals are going to react to a traditionally stable market.

This is a very strong seller’s market and I am concerned about finding deals for our investors and affordable housing for our working-class families. Homeownership for the average family is in danger.

Lastly, I am concerned that because there is such a shortage of homes that the competition to acquire what is available will lead to investors paying higher prices and scaling back on crucial repairs. I am afraid that the quality of the product investors put out is going to suffer.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Be authentic. Agents and customers alike can see through the bull honkiness. You won’t build a sustainable business with great partners unless you are authentically you. And once you find that authenticity, you need to make sure it’s spread everywhere!

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Number one you must be able to find off-market or distressed properties the sellers are willing to sell to you at a discount. If you have too many deals you can always wholesale some, but if you don’t have any deals you’re out of business.

Number two, as your real estate professional I’m going to know the ARV of the property but you’re going to need to know your rehab costs. If you don’t know what it’s going to cost to rehab a property, then you better bring your contractor.

Number three you better know how you’re going to pay for the property houses are selling fast in this market and if your finances aren’t in order and you don’t have the hard money loan then you are going to miss out on some great deals.

Number four, you better know how much you want to make on your flip. Seller contributions are hot in our market right. Combine that with your holding and closing costs and your profits could be a lot less than you think.

That leads me to the fifth thing you need to know to create a successful career buying, rehabbing, and selling properties. You need to know that every property is a risk and you could lose money at any time, on any deal. You better be prepared to sell fast and move onto the next deal.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The most common mistake that I see in this industry is an investor who overspends on items the customer doesn’t care about to have the best property on the market. I had one investor who spent thousands of dollars replacing windows then had to put laminate counters in the kitchen. Unfortunately, we were in a market where the buyer would have preferred granite countertops as opposed to new windows. The investor could have saved several thousand dollars.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Stick to the budget and consult with a professional real estate agent who knows the market. There are safety issues that need to be addressed and repaired and those are going to impact your bottom line. You may have to skip some cool upgrades for important basics such as replacing a recalled electric box, repairing a roof issue, or changing out Polybutylene piping.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire any movement, it would be a movement based on love. Our nation is in trouble right now, and the world is not in much better shape. We are trying to fight hate with resentment and it isn’t working. The people who should be the most loving and caring right now are the most judgmental. It is said that we should love our neighbor as we love ourselves. A love that is patient, kind, one that does not envy, that is not boastful, nor conceited. A love that is not selfish and cannot be provoked, one that does not act improperly and does not keep a record of wrongdoings. If we loved one another with this kind of love, we wouldn’t just be part of a movement that impacted a great number of people. We would be a movement that changes the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m on all major social media platforms as “AtHomeWithAllen” or @AtHomeWithAllen you can also visit my website at www.DeltonaHomeSource.com.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.