Samia Gore of Body Complete Rx: “Learn to delegate early”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Samia Gore.

Samia Gore is one of the first Black female CEOs to break ground in the male-dominated, nutritional supplement industry. The author and healthy lifestyle advocate founded Body Complete Rx (BCRX), a brand of plant-based and vegan supplements after losing the 80 pounds she gained while pregnant with her fourth child. Created as a result of her own wellness journey, Samia’s self-funded start-up has successfully grown and garnered millions in sales and seen the support of celebrity clients. In 2021, Gore expanded BCRX from a weight management-focused business to a brand centered on overall holistic health and wellness. Gore and Body Complete Rx have been featured in Elle, Essence, Bustle, Us Weekly and more and she was also a featured speaker at ESSENCE + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am a mom of 4 and the founder and CEO of Body Complete Rx, a plant-based, vegan supplement and wellness company. Body Complete Rx was created as a result of my own wellness journey. After the birth of my fourth child, I sought organic alternatives that could provide me with increased energy, boost my metabolism, and curb unwanted hunger, all of which I shared with my loyal followers on Instagram. After struggling to find clean supplements on the market that were effective with quality ingredients, I decided to work with a team of experts to create my very own line of supplements, which was a weight management kit. With the popularity of this product, we knew we were on to something, and have recently expanded from a weight management-focused business to a brand centered on overall holistic health and wellness. We also just launched five new product lines that each prioritize a different wellness goal.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I’ve had many interesting stories happen to me throughout the course of Body Complete Rx, however one that particularly stands out to me is what happened one day in March of 2018. We had been sold out of products for a number of weeks. After finally restocking our inventory, we did over 250,000 dollars in sales in just 10 minutes, with no discounts or sale offers on any of the products.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’d say the biggest mistake I made when I was first started out was not hiring an accountant my first year in business. Body Complete Rx’s first year was very successful, grossing several million in revenue. Not hiring an accountant and filing quarterly taxes cost us a pretty penny, but it was definitely a lesson learned.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to God for getting me where I am. Building a business, and a self-funded one at that, is not easy by any means. There have been many times where nothing seemed to go right, and relying on my faith was what helped me carry through those difficult times.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Well as a brand and a company, I feel we are making a positive impact in the world by creating supplements to help those who may be struggling to get active or take better care of themselves. Our supplements make living healthy a lifestyle; they’re not just something to do this week, and this is what we are most proud of.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Start somewhere.

Embarking on a fitness journey or lifestyle overhaul can oftentimes feel like a daunting task. It’s this very feeling that often dissuades people from even starting their journey towards wellbeing. I always like to tell others to just simply start somewhere, no matter how small, even if that’s going on a 30-minute walk once a week. The fact that you’re even starting your journey is half the battle.

Give yourself grace.

Let’s say you skipped that workout class you had booked. Instead of beating yourself up about it, give yourself some grace. In other words, give yourselfpermission to forgive your mistakes and workouts you skip. The truth is, you aren’t going to feel like working out all the time nor will you be able to successfully commit to a class 100% of the time. The important thing is to just continue on your journey and don’t let that one skipped workout keep you from attending other classes and achieving your fitness goals.

Change 1 “bad” habit.

Accept that you will have unhealthy habits. When people think of starting a wellness journey, they immediately start thinking about all the bad habits they have and how to get rid of them. Doing this isn’t realistic and you’ll be setting yourself up for failure. Instead, acknowledge that you have bad habits. If it’s a habit you’ve tried getting rid of before and simply can’t break, accept it. Instead, try to add one new healthy habit to counteract that unhealthy habit you just can’t seem to let go of. For example, let’s say you can’t seem to stop drinking soda. For every soda can that you drink, drink one to two glasses of water. Before you know it, you might surprise yourself with how good that healthy habit makes you feel and you’ll ditch that bad habit for good.

Change your mindset about being healthier.

Change the way you think about embarking on your fitness/wellness journey. Oftentimes, we tend to start these journeys with a feeling of dread or look at them as if we’re being “punished,” so change your perspective. It truly is such a luxury to be able to take care of yourself, both physically and mentally, so be grateful to even have this opportunity because many don’t. By looking at your fitness/wellness journey with an attitude of gratitude, it’ll be that much more enjoyable for you.

Check in with yourself.

With busy schedules, never-ending to-do-lists and personal obligations, it’s easy to go through your days on autopilot, only to sit in bed at night and not remember how/when you did everything because everything was go-go-go. Make it a point to check in with yourself regularly; it could even be just 5 minutes each day. Set it as a reminder on your phone or even make it an “appointment” on your calendar so you don’t forget. Some simple questions you can ask yourself while checking in:

What’s wrong?

What’s right or good?

What’s unsettling or uncomfortable?

What can I do to fix it/change the way I feel about it?

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This is exactly what we are doing with Body Complete Rx! I started this journey because I found a gap in the market, for both myself and others, so I knew I needed to do this to bring wellness to the masses. I’ve further done this by recently creating five new product lines of plant-based, vegan supplements: TRIM, THRIVE, GLOW, NOURISH and PERFORM. With these 5 new lines, I’m really reaching out to everyone and targeting a large group of people depending on what their specific wellness needs are.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Pay your taxes.

Forgetting to do is extremely expensive (as I mentioned before).

Take good care of yourself because burnout is real.

When you’re starting a business, it’s so easy to forget about yourself and just go after your professional goals but if you don’t take time for yourself and treat your body right, you will burn out and your business will suffer.

Have perseverance.

There are so many highs and lows that come with being an entrepreneur and having your own business. Sometimes it’s hard to feel like there’s anything between the highs and lows, but just know that for every low you hit, you will reach a high, so keep at it.

Believe in your product.

It’s important that you wholeheartedly believe in the product that you’re selling. It’s this belief that will validate your work and will carry you through the hard times.

Learn to delegate early.

There’s no reason for you to be handling all aspects of your business on your own. Accept that there are people that are better suited to handle certain aspects of your business than you and trust in them. Play to your employees’ strengths but don’t be afraid to teach them new skills. To be a great leader, you have to learn how to delegate well.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of those topics are important to me, but I’d say currently, the cause that is dearest to me is mental health. When you’re not doing well internally, you can’t make good decisions and you can’t be there for others. Especially when you’re the CEO and leader of a business, you constantly feel like you’re being pulled in different directions. Maintaining mental health is crucial to sustain yourself and sustain your business. It’s definitely something I prioritize and believe in a lot.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can follow us at @bodycompleterx on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.