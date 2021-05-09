Brad Clark of 401HomeBuyers: “Trust others”

Trust others. People get into the mindset that they need to do everything single-handily. That’s not the best strategy, as a team is paramount to success. I know I’m not the most skilled when it comes to electric or plumbing work, but I know great contractors who are. I don’t need to be the smartest in the room on every aspect of a flip, but I do need to know which experts to contact when something is needed. If people begin to look at buying, rehabbing, and selling properties as a team sport, then they will find success comes in abundance.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brad Clark.

Brad is the Owner of 401HomeBuyers, a real estate investment company that focuses on the Rhode Island and Massachusetts markets. 401HomeBuyers specializes in residential fix and flips as well as purchasing investment properties. In addition, Brad places an emphasis on his team’s ability to assist homeowners in any and all situations by providing resources and options to ensure they are making the best decision.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My pleasure, thank you for having me! I took a non-traditional path to real estate, and by that I mean I had no intention of being in the Real Estate industry. My path started out similar to most, went to college, got a degree, started a 9–5. I was perfectly ready for that to be my life, working as an engineer in a well-paying position with the goal of retiring at 60 something years old. Trust me, when I first started diving into real estate my parents were not trilled and at the time they would have preferred I remain with the steady 9–5 career path. Things all changed when I bought a duplex.

I was on the house hunt looking at single-family homes and multifamilies. One duplex stuck out to me and my girlfriend (now fiancé) so we decided to go for it. It just seemed to make sense; renting out the second unit covered all my mortgage, taxes, and insurance. Now it’s referred to as “house-hacking”, but at the time I simply thought it was great to essentially be living rent and mortgage free.

After getting those first few rent payments I was hooked. I started learning everything I could about real estate: podcasts, books, forums. I wanted to know how I could get more involved and gain more capital. I settled on wholesaling, which is the concept of finding distressed properties off-market and selling the right to buy those properties to investors for an assignment fee. This was a great avenue to build quick capital at a low expense point. While wholesaling I still had my W-2 job so I was able to leverage that and buy a triplex, at the same time I was just saving the money made on the wholesale side.

At this point I’m thinking real estate is pretty cool, but I’m still not at a point where I feel comfortable leaving that safe, secure 9–5 job. So, I set this as my next goal. That’s what led me into flipping houses. I saw these investors I was wholesaling the houses to making 50,000 dollars — 100,000 dollars and realized that’s where I needed to be. So instead of wholesaling the homes, I kept them for myself to do the rehab. And that’s where we are at today. My team and I leverage the same strategy to find off-market deals as we did when I was wholesaling, but now we either fix and flip them or keep them as part of our rental portfolio.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

One of the most amusing stories I have from real estate comes from early on in my career. In order to reach potential sellers I would cold call for hours each day. Now I would use a dialing software when I did this so my personal number would not show up and I also couldn’t be certain who exactly was going to pick up the phone or if I had the appropriate contact info. During one of my cold calling sessions I was going through my script as usual with a lead that had picked up, a male had answered the phone and the homeowner I was looking for was his mother. It’s not uncommon to receive numbers for relatives of the homeowner so I didn’t think anything of it and continued through my routine. However, this guy seemed to get extremely agitated; so I tried going through my typical responses to pivot the conversation. Nothing was working; I was looking for any way out. Eventually the gentleman I was speaking with says, “Brad, it’s Garrett” and pauses like I was supposed to recognize who he was. After a couple seconds I realized I had cold called one of my best friends. This is a person I see on a weekly basis and I simply did not recognize his voice over the phone. The contact sheet I called had his mother’s maiden name, which is different than my friend’s last name so at the time I did not put two together at all. He was giving me a hard time on purpose, and was surprised I didn’t realize it was him. My friend still brings it up to this day, and his mother still decided she doesn’t want to sell me any of her properties.

My takeaway from this situation: don’t get so one-minded. I was so focused on going through my script that I wasn’t truly hearing the voice on the other end of the phone. Working with off-market properties takes a lot of techniques from sales, you have to be able to connect with the person you’re speaking with and solve a problem for them. If I’m not fully listening to the words they’re using or their tonality, then the outcome of that conversation likely isn’t going to be in my favor.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

One I believe is crucial, especially when starting out is the following from Winston Churchill: “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.” That was and still is extremely relevant to how I built my business. That deal I just mentioned didn’t come from the first person I spoke with, it didn’t come from the tenth person either, but it did come eventually.

Failure is inevitable, it’s going to happen, you have to be able to accept it, learn from it, and move on. If I gave up after a potential seller telling me they didn’t want to take my offer or the other countless no’s that I heard when I first stated, then I know I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’d still be cruising towards that retirement at 60 years old.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! During this hot real estate market we’ve realized that a cash offer simply does not make the most sense for certain homeowners. To still make sure we can help them, we’ve started offering the option to put their home on the market for them as their agent. We’re still ironing out the kinks on how to strategically market both options but so far we are seeing great results.

I believe it will help people as we’re providing homeowners with all of the information and helping them pick the best option that works for their situation. Many companies will try and pressure homeowners into accepting a cash offer or misrepresenting info and misleading an owner. We want to make sure we lay out both options side by side and make the right choice with them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe my company stands out because we look out for the people that work with us. What I mean by that is whether someone is looking to buy, sell, or simply have a business relationship with — we aim to make sure our offers/deals work for everyone, and not just try to maximize our profits. This reminds me of a three family home we had purchased just last year. The homeowner had reached out and mentioned that her and her husband just wanted to sell the home and enjoy retirement. She mentioned her only issue was that the building was occupied on each floor and they didn’t want to evict or move any of the tenants since the pandemic was still going on. I gave her an offer over the phone and she took the day to discuss it with her husband.

That weekend she called me back and we met at the property. I assured her that if everything in the building looked all right, and didn’t require any major repairs, I wouldn’t evict the tenants and I would be able to work with them to either find other suitable housing or allow them to remain. Everything checked out in good condition, we agreed on a price, and signed the contract. I made sure her and her husband understood the process and was comfortable with it all. She mentioned afterwards that she had been receiving calls from all sorts of people, out of state and in-state, but that everyone was trying to push her to make a decision. She truly appreciated meeting face to face without being pressured one way or the other and the transparent process we provided.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I’d have to say there’s a local investor here who has been a mentor to me whether he knows it or not. That deal I signed on the hood of a jeep, when I first spoke to the homeowner on the phone I had no idea if the price made sense or not. I decided to reach out to an investor in RI whose podcast I had been listening to. Now, I had never spoken to him before so he could have easily just sent my message to spam. Fortunately, he replied and even helped me figure out what the house would be worth and walked the property with me. It was a crash course in comping properties and estimating rehab. Without his help I don’t believe I would have completed that first deal and started on the trajectory to where I am now.

I should mention, he was the investor who ended up buying this property from me and went on to make over 100,000 dollars from it so maybe we’ll call it even. We’re still friends today and currently working on a flip together. Real estate is a team sport and it’s important to build your network.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first character trait I believe was and is instrumental to my success is punctuality. You don’t have to be the smartest in the room or the best at what you do, but simply showing up when you say you will can go a long way. One example of this, I had a homeowner that I was speaking to interested in selling their home but just wasn’t quite sure exactly what they wanted to do. So instead of making a snap decision he asked for a call back at a certain time later in the week. That date and time came, so I made the call. We had a great chat, but he still wasn’t 100% certain. He asked for a callback in a couple weeks instead. Ok, no problem; we scheduled a time. So this went on for about 2 months, around the fourth or fifth call he told me “I have to be honest, you have called me exactly at 5PM every time we’ve scheduled to chat, I’m impressed”.

That caught me by surprise, as it just seemed so simple. The takeaway is that punctuality and professionalism go a long way in building your credibility with a client. And yes, we did eventually buy that property after many more phone calls.

The second trait is decisiveness. Now this doesn’t mean to rush your decisions and make bad ones, but you need to be able to account for the details and make educated decisions. If you are flipping a home and come to a crossroad, the longer you take to make that decision the longer your rehab takes and the lower your profit margins are.

A good example of this can be drawn from one of our more recent flips. We had planned on replacing the exterior wood siding with new vinyl siding. This should have been very straightforward. Well unfortunately for us, our first contractor no-showed on the job. That same week we reached out to multiple other siding companies for quotes, everything we received was either astronomically higher than expected or couldn’t be performed until months down the road. We couldn’t wait that long and we couldn’t pay that much, so we decided to think outside of the box and instead refinish the current wood siding as well as treat/stain it a nice, new color. This ended up saving us time as well as cost!

A third critical character trait is empathy. I know, I know, TV and entertainment portray successful business people as being cutthroat; and maybe that works in certain industries but that’s not how I operate.

One example can be taken from one of my more recent rental acquisitions. I had spoken with a homeowner who wanted to sell his beach house, as he hadn’t been using it enough. We had met and spoken multiple times before I presented him with an offer. He took some time to think on it and called me back maybe a week or so later. He told me after looking at my website and from our numerous calls/meetings, that my fiancé and I seemed like genuine, kind people.

Now I had told this gentleman that he could probably sell his home for a bit more, and I know I wasn’t going to be the highest offer, but he appreciated me as a real and honest person. It’s not difficult to treat people kindly, and it goes a long way.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

What I find really exciting right now in Real Estate is the use of technology, apartment building priorities, and financial freedom.

I’ll start with technology, but not from the sense of smart houses; though those are really cool too! One trend I’m seeing more and more is the use of drones in real estate, albeit for pictures or videos, but what I really like seeing it used for is inspections. Housing inspectors now can use drones to capture information from those hard to reach places, such as roofs for example. Instead of risking a potential injury, inspectors can easily fly a drone up above the roof to record video and pictures. This lets them assess the condition of the roof without physically climbing up there. I believe we’ll start to see more and more creative uses of technology going forward.

In terms of apartment building priorities, builders are beginning to take into account the wants of their potential residents instead of simply building as many units as possible. You’re starting to see more of a focus on amenities such as gyms, pools, recreation areas, even artificial grass for your dogs! It’s great to see that even with all of the cranes in the air right now, there is an importance being placed on resident’s wants.

Lastly, that brings us to financial freedom. This is one that resonates with me personally, as it’s the one that hits the closest. Financial freedom, the break from a 9–5 career, seemed to always be tied to the super rich; it was The American Dream. Nowadays we’re seeing more and more people work their way up to financial freedom through the use of real estate. Owning properties/ being involved in real estate is one avenue that is available to everyone in order to reach his or her own financial freedom. There’s such a wealth of information out there that show the different ways to get involved in real estate and I believe this is one trend that is going to continue and grow in popularity.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

One thing I’m sure we are all seeing as paramount, given this current market, is the housing supply. Our population is continuing to grow from one generation to the next, and there simply are not enough housing options available to support the population growth. We’re seeing a supply and demand issue now, what happens when the next generation is ready to buy homes? The generation selling homes and the one buying are disproportional in size.

A second concern of mine is housing affordability, this ties into the issue that there aren’t enough housing options. Many first time homebuyers cannot afford the prices out there in the market today. This goes hand in hand with that of international and hedge fund investments. We’re seeing many hedge fund and international funds investing in American houses. The low cost of the dollar, and the asset appreciation is making this desirable as an investment class for them. However, there needs to be some sort of regulation or taxation on these purchases as the small time, local homebuyer will continue to be priced out of their own neighborhoods.

A third concern is legislators punishing mom and pop landlords. I believe the term ‘landlord’ gets a bad rap, they are seen as this uber-successful person with millions of dollars when in reality it’s typically an average person just trying to make a couple extra dollars. COVID-19 really put an added stress on these landlords. Local legislators took it upon themselves to not enforce long-standing laws. Landlords are suffering because a tenant isn’t paying a reasonable portion of rent, or is completely destroying the living area. Legislation has tied local landlords hands, they can’t evict and there is no recourse for these malicious tenants.

I know nurses and first responders that had bought rental property trying to further their income, who are now being punished by their own local state officials. Unfortunately, tenants have been taking advantage of already tenant-friendly legislation. One example, of many, is a landlord in my state who works 9–5 as an essential employee and has tenants that owe over 10,000 dollars! Under current restrictions she has no recourse and continues to lose money due to unpaid rent month after month. I believe a landlord providing fair housing should be fair for both parties.

If I could implement three reforms, I would suggest the following:

1) A tax on foreign and local hedge fund investments in residential real estate

2) Increased incentive for developing affordable housing

3) Decreased legislation against residential landlords

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

My key piece of advice is honest communication. Once you start to build and scale your company, you can no longer wear all of the hats. That’s a good thing! However, that means you need personnel you can trust to tackle those daily efforts. Open and honest communication is key to ensure they understand their roles and feel part of the team. Not everyone on my team is local, they don’t need to be. I have weekly meetings through Skype or Zoom to see how things are going both in their work and in their personal lives. I believe that seeing someone, even just through a computer screen, has much more of an impact than a simple phone call. This shows that their work is appreciated and reinforces their belief in our team.

I also believe you need to keep your team motivated; a win for your company should be a win for all. I do this through implementing a bonus and incentive program. Every time we complete a flip or any other deal, I make sure my team is rewarded as well. This instills their feeling as part of the team as well as motivates them even further.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

In my opinion the 5 Things You Need To Know are:

1) How To Comp A Property

This one is crucial to your success in buying, rehabbing, and selling properties as it is going to be the first number you use to determine if a deal truly makes sense. This is the number you’ll hear referred to as the After Repair Value or ARV, it’s what the home would sell for once you’ve fixed it up. You can determine this by identifying recent sales, within 6 months and a 0.5-mile radius, of the property you are interested in. The key is also finding ‘like’ properties, not just any recent sale will help determine an ARV price. I run into a lot of homeowners that want to sell their home, and the first thing I have to do is run comps on their property. If the recent sales aren’t strong, then typically it’s not a deal I’d want to get involved in from a rehab perspective.

For example, let’s say a new flipper seems to have found their first deal. It’s a ranch in a good neighborhood and it just needs light cosmetic work. This flipper checks the recent sales, they’re all colonials with 3 bed/2 bath going for between 390K dollars – 410K dollars. The property they’re interested in is 3bed/1bath; they don’t believe it should be much of an impact. They see the average sale price at 400K dollars and believe that’s what the home would sell for. Fast forward, the rehab goes well and the house is ready to list. The flipper puts the house on the market for 400K dollars and…. crickets. There is no interest. The house continues to sit there, what went wrong? They overpriced their home. Yes, the other neighborhood homes all sold for around 400,000 dollars but a colonial is a much different style of home then a single story ranch and they all had that extra bathroom. By the time the flipper finds a buyer for their property the price is down to 350,000 dollars. A miss by over 10% on projected ARV can really take up a lot of the profit spread on a deal. This is why it’s critical to know how to comp properties as well as what type of property is actually a comparable.

2) Identify Accurate Rehab Estimates

If you are going to have success in flipping real estate, you need to be accurate with estimating your rehab costs. It’s easy to think, “oh, this just needs some cosmetic work”, but what’s really going to take the bulk of your budget are the big-ticket items: a roof, siding, new plumbing, new electric, HVAC, and foundation. Everyone is focused on making the home look better, but some forget about the details that would easily come up during an inspection.

I remember when I was first starting out, I went and looked at this one almost 2,000 sqft home. It needed almost everything, but in my mind I just thought about the cosmetic cost and estimated it would be around 35 dollars/sqft for the rehab. Luckily for me I was able to get an opinion from a general contractor who mentioned it actually needed to be gutted and everything replaced which could be closer to 50 dollars/sqft, if not more. That 30,000 dollars difference would have eaten up most, if not all, of the profit. So don’t be afraid to ask for help, you’re not going to know everything when you first start off. Walk properties with a General Contractor to understand how to accurately estimate costs.

3) Understand Your Costs

HGTV and Social Media have glamorized flipping houses with their simplification of profit margins. I’ll see profit being misrepresented as strictly the sale price minus (the purchase price + rehab costs). A house bought at 200,000 dollars with 40,000 dollars worth of work put into it and sold at 325,000 dollars will show a profit of 85,000 dollars. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. There are holding costs and transaction costs that need to be accounted for. Holding costs are the expenses you incur while owning the property during the time you are flipping it, these include your insurance, taxes, and biggest of all your loan costs. Most flippers aren’t buying homes with hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money; this is where private and hard money lenders come in. These non-traditional lenders will lend you the cash to purchase the rehab project at some interest rate, typically between 8%-12% with a percentage point or two up front. Then there are your transaction costs; these include your realtor fees to sell the home, any closing credits, and your closing costs. The rough rule of thumb is to budget around 10% of the ARV sale price for holding and transaction costs. So if we dive back into our HGTV example, we’ll see the sale price of 325,000 dollars so that would mean 32,500 dollars in holding and transaction costs. This brings our profit margin to 52,000 dollars. It’s a bit different than that 85,000 dollars profit, so be careful and conservative when taking into account ALL of your costs.

4) Identify Local Trends

As someone rehabbing homes, especially when starting out, you need to place an emphasis on local trends. These are neighborhood specific, not state specific. I almost lost my shirt to this on one of my earlier projects. In my first couple projects, the focus had been on homes that would retail for anywhere between 250,000 dollars — 400,000 dollars; that first time homebuyer range. One day I received a call from a homeowner in a prestigious neighborhood in my home state. This is a home that would sell for close to 1 million dollars when fixed up. I had never worked on something like this, so I just estimated the necessary work and required finishes based on homes I’d been involved with in the past. Bad Idea! To make this fit in with the neighboring million dollar homes I couldn’t simply add in granite countertops, vinyl siding, and some home depot bathroom vanities. It would have looked like a pig compared to the neighborhood homes. Fortunately for me, I had a contractor walk the home after myself and he recognized the trends for the neighborhood. This included cedar shakes (which is high end exterior wood siding), quartz or marble countertops, pretty much everything high end. All in all, I had to drop my purchase price by 75,000 dollars. I easily would have lost money if I didn’t place an emphasis on the trends/finishes that all of the homes in the neighborhood had.

5) Do Not Treat The Project As Your Forever Home

Buying, rehabbing, and selling properties is a business; it has to be treated as such. When I first started, I wanted to do everything. Anything that could be modified or made high-end needed to happen. That is not a good perspective to have; I would have burned through rehab budgets at an insanely quick rate. Of course you want the best and most luxurious for everything if you are going to be the one living in it, but you have to remember there is a rehab budget and you have to stick to it. I’m currently working on a rehab with a partner and we’re nearing the end. We have around 2,500 dollars left to spend and we had a discussion on whether to use that to make the backyard patio stand out or to make the three seasons room pop. Obviously if it were my own home, I would love to do both but I can’t apply that mentality to a flip. To answer the question, we decided on the three seasons room; we figured people would spend more time there than out on the patio.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The most common mistake I’ve seen people make is attempting to complete the whole flip on their own. Unless you’re a skilled contractor, you are going to run into issues. First and foremost are permits. Many people seem to think that if they are doing their own work on a house that they own that they do not require permits. That’s a quick way to get in trouble with the city. Around here, any time you are having work done on residential electric, plumbing, roofing, or siding, you need to obtain a permit from the city. There’s one case that sticks out to me: a flipper was finishing a basement in a more heavily regulated city and didn’t obtain a permit. The city came to inspect other work, realized the basement was finished without a permit, and made them completely demo the basement in order to pull a permit and redo the work. That is a costly mistake.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Trust others. People get into the mindset that they need to do everything single-handily. That’s not the best strategy, as a team is paramount to success. I know I’m not the most skilled when it comes to electric or plumbing work, but I know great contractors who are. I don’t need to be the smartest in the room on every aspect of a flip, but I do need to know which experts to contact when something is needed. If people begin to look at buying, rehabbing, and selling properties as a team sport, then they will find success comes in abundance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This movement is already taking shape, which is great, but the continued increase in mom and pop investors is one that greatly benefits both the investor and the tenant themselves. In the past you may have heard the term landlord and thought it was synonymous with ‘slum-lord’, you probably wouldn’t have been wrong. There were companies or individual landlords who owned hundreds of rental buildings and did the bare minimum to upkeep them, this would adversely impact tenants. However, now we’re starting to see a trend of more and more average, working class people buy one or even two properties to rent out. These are typically local residents looking to increase their financial strength; they care about how the home looks and will keep it in great standing. The tenant gets a wonderful place to live and the landlord gets rewarded for their financial decision.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found on Instagram at @401HomeBuyers or at my website, www.401HomeBuyers.com to follow along with all of my rehab projects.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.