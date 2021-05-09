“Gratitude enables us to be happy now”, Scarlett Lewis of ‘The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement’ and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Gratitude enables us to be happy now. It changes the lens through which you view the world from one of lack to one of abundance. We can only focus on one thought at a time so you can literally use gratitude to shift from negativity or lower energy thoughts to grateful ones! Gratitude feels good and can change your whole outlook on life!

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Scarlett Lewis.

Scarlett Lewis founded the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement after her son was murdered during the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in December 2012. After his death, Scarlett became part of the solution to the issues that we’re seeing in our society — and that also caused the tragedy. She created the Movement and became an advocate for social and emotional learning (SEL) and character development that teaches children how to manage their emotions, feel connected, and have healthy relationships. Speaking across the US and internationally to diverse audiences, and now virtually, Scarlett urges everyone to become part of the solution.

Scarlett created the Choose Love for Schools Program, a no-cost, comprehensive, lifespan, next generation SEL and character development program that teaches children and adults how to thoughtfully respond with love in any situation, handle adversity, and have courageous conversations by using the Choose Love Formula of: Courage + Gratitude + Forgiveness + Compassion-in-Action = Choosing Love. Choose Love has been extended into homes, communities, athletics, and the workplace. The programs have been accessed in all 50 states and 110 countries, reaching more than 2 million children, helping to make the world a more loving, and peaceful place.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

My six year old son was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 alongside 19 of his classmates and 6 educators in one of the worst mass murders in US history. Jesse, a first grader at the time, had written a message on our kitchen chalkboard, ‘Norturing Helinn Love’ (Nurturing Healing Love). I knew that if the shooter, a former student, had been able to give and receive love the tragedy wouldn’t have happened and I dedicated my life to spreading this message in schools, homes, and communities through offering no cost social and emotional learning and character development.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I had an educator reach out to me from a nearby high school. She had started teaching “Choose Love” in her classroom that included many students who came from troubled homes and had experienced trauma for years. She read them my book, “Nurturing Healing Love,” and taught them the lessons. They presented me with a beautiful album with letters about how the experience had transformed their lives. One student said he had attempted suicide, been hospitalized and returned to learn about Choose Love and believed it had saved his life. Eventually they created a mural, along with other schools as part of our Choose Love Awareness Week, that was hung in our capitol in Washington, DC. I love having a positive impact on our youth — they are our future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is by Viktor Frankl, a Holocaust survivor. He arrived at the camp in a cattle car and his family members, including his pregnant wife, were immediately taken and gassed; murdered. His life was retained because he was a psychologist and the Nazis thought that they would use his degree in some way. He used the time as an experiment and he watched people who had everything taken from them except their ability to choose their response. Those that chose love in their response survived better and even longer. Frankl stated: “Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space lies our freedom to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and freedom.” I had my son taken from me. I could not control that but I could control how I responded to the situation and I took my personal power back in my response by creating an organization that could reduce and prevent the suffering that led to that incident and so much of the diseases of despair we see today by Choosing Love.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Dr. Chris Kukk’s book, The Compassionate Achiever, had a significant impact on me. In this book Dr. Kukk says the ethos we’ve been living in — survival of the fittest — is not only wrong (Darwin’s research concluded the opposite!) but it has led to suffering and is actually the weaker response. Compassion is what drives survival, thriving, and success on every level. He backs this up by scientific research which is how we will create the world we want to live in, connected and compassionate where we love and support one another! And he’s a dear friend and member of the Board of Directors of the Choose Love Movement.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The Choose Love Movement launched no cost social and emotional character development programming in thoughtful response to the pandemic and environment in which we live now. We also updated our bestselling program so that it focuses on growth mindset, emotional intelligence, positive psychology and neuroscience to help cultivate and facilitate hope, connection, and compassion amongst our youth, families and communities. This year we are focusing on growing our ambassador program. Currently we have Choose Love Ambassadors in 30 states that volunteer to help love and serve those who download our programs. We are launching a coaching training program designed to meet the current needs of our educators, parents and administration and already have many schools signed up!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom, Maureen Lewis, helped me to get where I am. When Jesse died I began traveling almost nonstop to spread his message of love. I worked long hours and always my mom was there uplifting me, inspiring me with ideas, and validating my passion and efforts. She is my biggest fan and I wish we could all have mothers like mine!

Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude is mindful thankfulness and the ability to be thankful even when things in life are challenging. I love Melody Beattie’s quote about gratitude, “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” It takes courage to be grateful when things aren’t going your way but that is exactly what will bring you peace.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Many people feel entitled to certain things. They expect things will be a certain way and when they’re not they are unhappy. They see what others have and want those things. They believe that to be happy they need to attain more. Happiness is elusive because they tell themselves they will be happy when they achieve so and so and when they do, they add another obstacle. Some people think they do not deserve to be happy.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Gratitude enables us to be happy now. It changes the lens through which you view the world from one of lack to one of abundance. We can only focus on one thought at a time so you can literally use gratitude to shift from negativity or lower energy thoughts to grateful ones! Gratitude feels good and can change your whole outlook on life!

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Gratitude can help shift negative thinking into positive and cultivate optimism and hope. Practicing gratitude can help improve our moods, sleep, and attitude. Gratitude strengthens our immune system (really important with COVID), helps us be happier which strengthens our relationships, and can even elongate our life!

Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. We can use Gratitude as a “Mindshifter.” We each have thousands of thoughts that run through our heads each day. The majority of these are negative and repetitive because of our ingrained negative bias. Our negative bias is there to keep us safe. Cavemen focused on a saber toothed tiger; we focus on negativity. We can only focus on one thought at a time however! That means we can shift the lens of our focus from negative to positive by thinking of something we’re grateful for! And there’s always something to be grateful for!

2. The “get to” versus the “have to.” We have an inner dialogue running all the time. When we are going from one thing to another we might say, I “have to” go to the grocery store, pick up my kids, return this email, etc. An alternative and more positive way to frame your list of to-do’s is to replace “have to” with “get to.” I “get to” go to the grocery store, pick up my kids, return this email. It changes the dynamic and your “have to” is always someone else’s “get to.” Several times I have had women come up to me in our local grocery store lamenting about how they “had to” take their kids to different sports activities and then do piles of laundry from multiple kids. I translated that into “get to” in my mind. I was thinking, ‘Wow, you get to do all that! I wish I could do that!’

3. Gratitude Journal. I had a friend call me to commiserate with her current status and ask for advice. She had broken up with her abusive husband years prior and finalized the divorce and moved to a new home in a different district so her sons could start over. She was complaining of fatigue, depression and anxiety…the same grievances she had for years. She said her boys were languishing in their new school as well. I racked my brain to try to think of the latest research and practices that could help. I landed on a gratitude journal. You have done the hard work, I told her, explaining, you had gotten out of a dysfunctional situation and changed your circumstances. Now you need to let your brain know you’re safe and reprogram your thinking! I suggested she and her sons do a gratitude journal each night, writing down 3 things they’re grateful for and then doing it again every morning. This would help them realize their situation has shifted and they can look at life in a different way now! With gratitude!

4. Use thoughts and words that strengthen you. Our thoughts impact how we feel which then in turn impacts how we behave and our relationships. When we think and say negative, resentful, and fearful thoughts that translates into feeling bad that then impacts our relationships. Each thought impacts us on a cellular level. Gratitude leads us to flourishing. Negativity leads to languishing. Come to the present moment using your breath and think — which one you will choose.

5. Practice compassion in action. Compassion has two components. There is the identifying piece where you see a need and then the action piece when you do something to help with that need. Compassion is the strongest response and having the courage to step outside your own busyness and even issues to help someone else is one of the most healing things we can do for ourselves!

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

When we are feeling at our lowest we tend to focus inward and think about how badly we are hurting. This can lead to a spiraling of negative thoughts that can make us feel even worse. We can come to the present moment using our breath. By focusing on your breathing you let the past fall away as well as your anxieties and uncertainty about the future. You can remind yourself that in the present moment you are safe and well. Right now that is true. In this space we can then think about how we can choose to respond to what is happening that is making us feel this way. When we get to choose our response we feel more in control which is empowering. A grateful thought at this point is the cherry on top!

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I recommend the free resources that the Choose Love Movement has to offer. They give tremendous perspective as well as essential life skills that enable us to choose our path forward and flourish as human beings. There are blogs, vlogs, podcasts, videos, free online programs, and even a master class! These are designed to help educators, students, parents and communities choose love in every circumstance!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I have started a movement called Choose Love. We offer essential life skills that are proven to help reduce the issues that continue to escalate in our society including suicide, substance abuse, mental illness, and bullying.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Please visit my website at www.chooselovemovement.org and help spread the word! Follow us on social media, like and share, and you will be part of the solution, too!