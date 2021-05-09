“Endure through the tough times”, Anna Bruder of Fitpire and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Endure through the tough times– Showing up and working on yourself, enduring the tough times, is an amazing way to use the power of gratitude for our personal health and wellbeing. It’s a game-changer for our outlook on our lives.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Bruder.

Anna Bruder is a blogger who founded Fitpire, which is a lifestyle blog for women.

Anna lives in South Carolina with her husband and their three children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I had always toyed with the idea of starting a blog, but it just seemed too complicated. In 2020, I decided that I was going to crush the fear and excuses and start my blog. Originally, it was going to be a website to help women with diastasis recti and has since formed into an entire blog on health and fitness, parenthood, and related topics.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

A huge scare that I once had was when I accidently deleted my entire WordPress site. Luckily, my hosting customer service was able to help me get it back up and running. I had no idea that so much work could be erased with just a couple of clicks! That was definitely an interesting experience for me.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Everything Happens for A Reason. That is my life lesson quote and has been for so long. When life gets tough, we just have to remember that everything is happening for a reason and this too shall pass. When I look back at things and how far I have come in life despite what I’ve been through, these words ring so true.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Secrets of Six Figure Women by Barbara Stanny is a wonderful book. I relate by reading about other businesswomen’s issues before they met success. How it is so important to believe in yourself and not give up. If you want things to change, you have to make them change.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on a #futureboard right now as I am finishing up reading #futureboards by Sarah Centrella. This is more than a book, it’s an entire outlook on life, a new method of living. Learning how to set goals will help me in my business, which in return will allow me to help others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t have one particular person, but several who have helped me on this journey. My husband has been there for me from the start always showing his support and encouraging me. He always keeps me going and I am very grateful to have him by my side. There have been times where I wanted to toss my computer outside and pull my hair out, just throw in the towel, but hubby said that wasn’t an option and so, I kept on moving forward. I have found also found support and community from a couple of online groups that I have joined over the past few months.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude is being thankful and grateful for what you have. It doesn’t mean that you don’t want to achieve more or that you aren’t occasionally envious of others (we’re all human), but it means that you realize what you have, and you truly appreciate it.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think that some people don’t feel gratitude because of pride and ego. Some people don’t feel worthy of what they have and have accomplished. Sometimes others make them feel that way. It could relate to upbringing and self-esteem as well.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

I think that if we show gratitude for everything, especially the small things, that it would make a positive impact on our lives and those around us. So often we overlook all the amazing things that we have to be grateful for. When we practice gratitude, it’s easier to pass on to others. Start small and aim big to show gratitude.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

If someone is feeling down and depressed, gratitude can help them to overcome or at least lessen the slump. They can realize that just the fact they are breathing is something to be grateful for. After this realization, one can start to see other things and other ways to show gratitude. We are here for a purpose!

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Five Ways Each of Us Can Leverage the Power of Gratitude:

1. Keep a gratitude journal– This can be any old notebook, or a specific journal that you can purchase on Amazon. Write down a few things that you’re grateful for each day upon waking and read over the past weeks every now and then. You will see that you really do have so much to be thankful for.

2. Show gratitude to others– From a simple smile to helping with chores or errands, doing something for someone else speaks volumes about gratitude.

3. Be grateful for the small things too– Don’t overlook the small things, they add up! Be thankful for the small happenings in life as well as the big moments.

4. Show thanks– Showing thanks for what you have teaches yourself (and others) how to appreciate it.

5. Endure through the tough times– Showing up and working on yourself, enduring the tough times, is an amazing way to use the power of gratitude for our personal health and wellbeing. It’s a game-changer for our outlook on our lives.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

When I feel really down, I first take a step back and just sit and breathe. Then I usually do something to distract my mind, such as reading a book or taking a hot bath. Normally those feelings pass afterward, and I’ll say my normal nighttime prayers before I head off to sleep.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I think #futureboards by Sarah Centrella is a great read and it helps to focus on yourself and literally change your life. If you want to get a good Gratitude Journal, I recommend the ‘Good Days Start With Gratitude: A 52 Week Guide To Cultivate An Attitude of Gratitude’ on Amazon. It’s a great journal and it’s less than 10 bucks!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like for my blog to gain enough traction so that I can help mentor and donate to women who have experienced domestic violence and infant loss. Those two subjects are near and dear to my heart, and I would love to help anyone out of a terrible situation or help them deal with tragic loss.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Website: https://fitpire.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fitpireblog

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fitpire_/

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you so much for this amazing opportunity. I have enjoyed the interview and look forward to working with you again in the future.

~Anna Bruder