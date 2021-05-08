KC Evans: “Self-improvement is key”

Self-improvement is key. Mentally, physically, emotionally, scholastically, we need to be improving ourselves constantly. If we’re ever going to come together to heal this country we need to first heal ourselves. The more we focus on improving ourselves the more we understand our self-worth, the more we become aware of our self-worth the more we begin to see that same worth in those around us.

As part of our series about 5 Things That Each Of Us Can Do To Help Unite Our Polarized Society, I had the pleasure of interviewing KC Evans.

KC Evans is an investor and entrepreneur that invests in, acquires, and scales small to medium-sized businesses. He’s also the founder of a not-for-profit initiative helping 1,000 small businesses recover from the pandemic. KC religiously studies social psychology and has a passion for applying psychological principles into everyday life and business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yeah, so I was raised in a small town about an hour outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. When I say small, I’m talking like no stoplight small, like everybody eats deer and elk they killed themselves kinda small. I’m talking like, take your first cousin to prom small, haha just kidding, it’s not that small. Anyway, I grew up hunting, fishing, camping, riding four wheelers, catching rattlesnakes, you name it. At one point I even had a pet coyote. So you know that stereotypical redneck life that you see on TV? That was pretty much me, minus the missing teeth. Which is funny because now I’m more of a city guy than anything.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It definitely wasn’t anyone specific. I was born extremely entrepreneurial. The first real money I made on my own without outside help was when I was twelve. Remember when I said I was a redneck kid? So I called up a fur trading company in Idaho and got them to agree to make me one of their fur suppliers. I then bought a trapping license and started catching and selling fur to this company. I did this until I was about fifteen or sixteen and got to the point where I could easily make 1,000+ dollars a week during trapping season. Anyway, that’s really where my entrepreneurial journey began.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m about to exit a company I acquired last year and I’m in the process of making more acquisitions this year. I’m also running a not-for-profit initiative that’s helping 1,000 businesses recover from the pandemic. With the mess that the pandemic caused in the small business world, we’re really making a positive impact. On top of that, I’m launching a new podcast soon called The Rainmaker Mentality. The first episode should be uploaded any day now. In the podcast I’m going to help people reach new levels of success by telling the stories of successful entrepreneurs, explaining the principles they followed that led them to success.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My most consistent source of encouragement through my entrepreneurial journey has been from my two closest friends, Spencer Baker, an Airforce Crypto Linguist, and Stephen Wilson, a high-end Barber. We were all roommates after highschool and they’re the only ones that really believed in me through the ups and the downs. If I ever got close to quitting they made sure to remind me I would be dead to them if I quit. To this day we’re all still close friends. And of course today my wife is my biggest source of encouragement, always helping me reach new heights personally and in business.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One time I hopped on a sales call with someone I didn’t qualify beforehand. It was to sell a 50,000 dollars mentorship program. The more I told him about the program the more excited he became. When the time came to close the deal he said, “Ok, just give me a week or so to sell my truck and I’ll pay you then”. I realized that I had just sold him on spending 50,000 dollars he didn’t even have. I turned him down, I didn’t want to push him to buy something he couldn’t afford. That day I learned the real power of sales psychology and the importance of using it ethically. Just because you can sell someone something, doesn’t mean you should.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph by Ryan Holiday is one of my favorite books. The title explains what the book is about pretty well. The reason it resonated with me is because many times my trials ended up putting me on the path to achieving goals higher than I had anticipated. Not only have my trials in life and business gotten me to where I am, they’ve also helped me become who I am. I now look forward to trials, because without them I stop progressing.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“The best kind of charity is to help those who are willing to help themselves.” — P.T. Barnum

That’s one of my favorite quotes. I served an unpaid, volunteer mission for my church years ago. We helped people overcome all types of addiction. When it came down to it, we couldn’t force anyone to do anything but as long as they were open and willing to try, we could help them make progress in their recovery. In a similar way, if I want to make any progress in my career and myself, I have to make sure that I’m putting in the effort and that I’m willing to help myself.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is taking all the blame but giving all the credit. If one of your team members makes a mistake, you take the blame. If your company reaches new heights, you give your team all the credit. A good leader should be full of qualities like confidence, selflessness, optimism, discipline, etc.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The polarization in our country has become so extreme that families have been torn apart. Erstwhile close friends have not spoken to each other because of strong partisan differences. This is likely a huge topic, but briefly, can you share your view on how this evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

To explain how I think this evolved, I’m going to tell you a simple story. There once was a guy named Phil, and Phil had a friend named Frank. Phil and Frank were best friends. They had similar goals and they would always find ways to achieve those goals together, no matter how different their opinions were on how they would achieve them. Then one day Phil and Frank met a guy named Ricky. Ricky was as selfish as they come. Ricky wasn’t interested in helping Frank or Phil achieve anything, he just wanted their attention. In order to get their attention Ricky turned Frank and Phil against each other. He would go to Phil and talk about why Frank and his opinions were stupid, then he would go to Frank and say the same things about Phil and his opinions. Before they knew it, Ricky had Frank and Phil hating each other. They both hated each other so much that they completely forgot they ever had common goals in the first place. Both of them lived the rest of their lives giving all their attention to Ricky, full of hatred and achieving nothing. The End.

You see, Phil and Frank are people with different political affiliations, and Ricky, that sneaky, attention-lover is the partisan media.

I have no pretensions about bridging the divide between politicians, or between partisan media outlets. But I’d love to discuss the divide that is occurring between families, co workers, and friends. Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your experience about how family or friends have become a bit alienated because of the partisan atmosphere?

Similar to the symbolic story I shared to answer the previous question, I’ve seen friends and family fall apart because they’re so focused on their differing opinions that they forget that they have common goals. For example, most would agree that we all want there to be less poverty in this country, however we all have different opinions on how to make that happen. Instead of focusing on achieving the common goal, we all focus on our differing opinions and why everyone else is an idiot for not thinking the same way we do. We all have different opinions because we all have different experiences and different points of view. However most people generally want similar things in the end. Less death, less poverty, more happiness, more prosperity, etc.

In your opinion, what can be done to bridge the divide that has occurred in families? Can you please share a story or example?

With strangers it’s more difficult but with family and friends I believe the answer is showing them that you actually care about them. I have friends and family with completely different beliefs and opinions but we get along because we all know that we actually care about each other’s well being. I try to look past beliefs and see a different version of myself within other people. I think to myself, what would I think or be like if I lived life in their shoes… probably a lot different, but that’s not a bad thing.

How about the workplace, what can be done to bridge the partisan divide that has fractured relationships there? Can you please share a story or example?

Same thing, just look past their beliefs and opinions and see the person for who they are. We need to put ourselves in their shoes and try to look at things from their point of view. To me the sun is bright, but to a blind man, it’s dark. Does that mean I should hate him? No, of course not. He just has a different perspective.

I think one of the causes of our divide comes from the fact that many of us see a political affiliation as the primary way to self identify. But of course there are many other ways to self identify. What do you think can be done to address this?

Anybody that’s confident and secure in their self identity shouldn’t have problems with someone that identifies differently. So, if this is one of the causes of the divide then it must be coming from some form of insecurity. We need to address the root of this problem; people spend too much time watching the news and not enough time working on themselves. If people were spending more time working on themselves they would become more secure in who they are and be less bothered by people with differing opinions.

Much ink has been spilled about how social media companies and partisan media companies continue to make money off creating a split in our society. Sadly the cat is out of the bag and at least in the near term there is no turning back. Social media and partisan media have a vested interest in maintaining the divide, but as individuals none of us benefit by continuing this conflict. What can we do moving forward to not let social media divide us?

It’s hard because social and partisan media companies feed us things we instinctively desire. They know what these things are and they feed them to us because they know that’s what will get our attention. For example, we all, whether we know it or not, love conflict. The media knows conflict gets more attention and so they promote it. Moving forward, if we want to stop letting the media divide us, we have to look past negativity and hate and stop giving it our attention. I’m all about supporting small businesses and in that same light, there are many non-partisan news outlets that are striving to unite people. Giving our attention to them, rather than the divisive media, we can start a new chapter in our national focus.

What can we do moving forward to not let partisan media pundits divide us?

We either need to boycott them entirely or learn to not give attention to those things that spread negativity and hatred. Either that or we need to be more educated on the effect partisan media has on us so that we can prepare ourselves against it. I think it really starts with each of us deciding for ourselves that we want to be a part of the solution, not the problem.

Sadly we have reached a fevered pitch where it seems that the greatest existential catastrophe that can happen to our country is that “the other side” seizes power. We tend to lose sight of the fact that as a society and as a planet we face more immediate dangers. What can we do to lower the ante a bit and not make every small election cycle a battle for the “very existence of our country”?

We need to stop believing everything we see in the news and on the internet. We are led to believe that the whole world is up in flames when, in fact, today is no different than yesterday. The only difference is our perception. What we really need is better critical thinking skills. The news will make you think that everybody is a killer, when in reality, most people are generally good and caring people and would never hurt someone else.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Self-improvement is key. Mentaly, physically, emotionally, scholastically, we need to be improving ourselves constantly. If we’re ever going to come together to heal this country we need to first heal ourselves. The more we focus on improving ourselves the more we understand our self-worth, the more we become aware of our self-worth the more we begin to see that same worth in those around us. Stop spreading negativity. The internet has made it so easy for us to forget that the people on the other end are actually living, breathing people. We are so quick to throw shade, to hate, to post rude comments, etc. Stop it. Start actively spreading positivity. Say hello to people. Tell them you like their shoes. Reach out to old friends you haven’t talked to in a while and ask them how they are doing. Honestly and genuinely care about those around you. Wish for other people’s success and happiness. Do anything you can to make this world a more positive and happy place and you’ll be amazed at the impact it will have and the domino effect it will cause. We need to boycott partisan media and get our information from non-bias bipartisan media outlets. We must stop feeding the things that divide us. If the store sells unhealthy food, it’s because people are buying it. Stop buying it and they’ll stop selling it. The same thing works with partisan media. Become more open-minded. We have to learn to look past others beliefs and opinions and see things from their perspective. In the end most of us want the same things: peace, happiness, and purpose in life.

Simply put, is there anything else we can do to ‘just be nicer to each other’?

Yes, it’s the simple things that have the biggest impact. Smile, wave, say hello to strangers, give more compliments to those around us, support our neighbor’s business, help create joy for other people, post positively online.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Yes, because no matter how dull and gloomy the world appears, in reality most people are generally good people that actually care about more than themselves. The more people I meet the more I realize this is true. We are social creatures and as we work together on solutions, we will be able to make the changes we all desire in ways better than we alone could have ever imagined.

If you could tell young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our society, like you, what would you tell them?

Nothing is more fulfilling than uplifting those around you. The highest form of happiness comes from bringing happiness to others. Figure out a way to provide for yourself and for others and you’ll never want for anything.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Charlie Jabaley because he’s dedicating his life to helping people. Charlie and his dream machine tour inspired me to start my not-for-profit initiative helping small businesses recover from the pandemic. If we met up I’m sure we’d have some powerful conversations.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on instagram @kccevans or by going to RainmakerMentality.com

This was very meaningful, and thank you so much for the time you spent on this interview. We wish you only continued success on your great work!