Brandon D. Jones of Alta Vista Resources: “Know how to set the example”

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My career has always focused on service. First, as human resource manager for multiple natural resource companies, helping area directors develop and manage their most important asset: people. Second, as a multinational crisis management company owner, serving well over 650 major corporations worldwide.

These roles meant extensive local and international travel, living and working in Europe, and meeting with those accustomed to a certain lifestyle and experience. I realized the difference a service system based on almost invisible, but well-trained, support staff could make in taking care of time-consuming needs. I also understood that money spent on this system was not wasted, but allowed me to spend more time on business and maximizing my very limited leisure time.

When I met my husband and moved to the Florida Keys, I created Alta Vista Resources, LLC, a premier luxury lifestyle management service provider for lower Florida Keys residents who seek to find support at the level they are accustomed to and expect.

With Alta Vista Resources as the parent company, I founded Alta Vista Services, a hands-on estate management company; and Alta Vista Business Center, supporting entrepreneurs and remote workers with modern, professional workspace and virtual office options.

Under my leadership, Alta Vista’s team makes an impact through their professional abilities, passion and hard work.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Everyone makes mistakes, mine have been to overcommit. Because of our quest for perfection in service delivery, it means long days and nights to deliver what I promise. What I have learned is that it is important to set realistic expectations for yourself just as much as for others.

When you lead a business, you need to lead for the long haul, not the next quarter or year. This means taking time to really go through critical areas such as planning, getting organized, and most importantly people management — hiring and training, checking and polishing. In the short term, these initial activities take the most time and slow your return. But once in place, you can build from them and develop a stronger return over time. These areas are the force multipliers I’ve relied on in building a brand that delivers exceptional customer service.

Sometimes this means not taking on a customer, because while I know I can do the work myself to get it done, it means I won’t be able to spend that time on building the foundation or enforcing and re-enforcing the standards for our current clients. Herein is the real lesson learned: when you have an exceptional business, the customer will wait, because to them the wait is worth it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have been very lucky to have some strong mentors, including my bosses early on in my career. I have held a job since I was 16 years old in high school. These have ranged from retail, administrative, service industry, human resources management to international business development. The key takeaway from all of these jobs and experiences that helped shaped Alta Vista has been about training the team, setting standards and making sure everyone understands the vision. I have looked to some brands and business leaders I have admired for that.

Plan a dinner at the Ritz Carlton in London and you know immediately what to expect, the level of service you will receive and, frankly, how memorable and enjoyable the evening will be. As you are dining you get the sense that the staff is not just going through the motions to make your dinner nice, but genuinely want to ensure you enjoy it. They literally make dining out an event. This is due to training and the exceptionally high standards they set around service.

Similarly, at Walt Disney World from the minute you step into the resorts or parks, the entire mission of every employee is geared towards making you smile. Ask any employee there and they will tell that is their first job. Of course, a lot goes into achieving that goal, but everyone working there, the “cast,” understands what Walt’s vision was and works towards that common goal. These are both exceptional businesses that I admire when it comes to the importance of and the investment they make into delivering exceptional service.

In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

It is actually not essential for success; many businesses have become successful with mediocre service delivery or producing inferior products. Volume sells, and overtime customers have started to settle for this level of service. This type of success may not be indefinite, but it can, and has, gone on for some time. How many times have you had to correct an order or confirm an appointment that has been previously confirmed? Providing great customer service and experiences aren’t just for making a business successful, it is what elevates a business to the industry leader level. At the end of the day, exceptional service translates to saving your customers time; a finite resource and the one most people would like to have better use of, and ensuring the time spent with or for them, is done with the most positive attitude. At Alta Vista, we anticipate the needs of customers, solve problems and never have the same discussions twice. That is what makes a successful business an exceptional business.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Assuming the goal of business is to be the best at whatever it does, then the disconnect is between those setting the vision or goal and those delivering it. Typically, I see that caused by underpricing services, poor management structure, little to no training and most importantly the business settling — accepting something as “good enough.”

The priority of great service gets lost because other demands are given higher priorities. New people get hired and because there is often an underlap in hiring and training is pushed back. In some areas, with a lack of options consumers end up settling for less and the goal of the business slowly transitions over time from delivering the best service to accepting the market share it has and that becomes the status quo. For a while this works, because it provides income. But it won’t last. At the same time, it is not a great experience for the consumer.

This is one of the reasons I have built Alta Vista to be a long-term company and focus so much on attention to detail, training and setting costs consummate with the cost of providing the service.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Of course, businesses that fail to deliver won’t survive for the long haul if consumers have other options with better service. But if your customer service improves only because you have competition, then you are still missing the ball here. You will fall into a yo-yo cycle of trying to stay ahead based on what someone else is doing. Like running a race by only going faster when someone catches up. The problem is others will surprise you with a sudden sprint.

Bad service catches up. Usually in a pretty predictable cycle. Owners/executives and managers ignore feedback, stop checking, get locked to their desks, and lose touch with the delivery end of service. Then comes the reduction in revenue as consumers leave. This is often followed by budget reductions to lower costs and improve margins. At this point, there may be a change in management, but often too late, because the sub-standard is now the company standard.

Excellence in business means industry leadership, and knowing you will always have others trying to catch up. It also means knowing that as long as you hold to your standards, and they are the top, then others will not catch up.

When I started Alta Vista, I didn’t look at competitors or how they did business. I didn’t care. I built a business on providing a service that was needed and one that lacked suitable providers because none met the standard I expected.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

We had a customer, who bought a second home for weekends and a place to entertain their friends. Typical of our customers, they wanted to surprise their friends by telling them to pack for the weekend, picking them up in their jet and fly them to their new, second home. They wanted a “wow” experience for their guests from the moment they landed. They needed transportation on the island, desired in-home catering, an immaculate house on arrival complete with a revamped home audio and automation system. These requests weren’t out of the ordinary, but the time frame — less than a week after closing on their home — to get them moved and pull everything together for this weekend event was extraordinary. This required a lot of logistics, especially in an area like Key West, with longer lead times for supplies.

But that is what we do, solve problems, and when the new owners and their friends arrived to find custom cookies on the beds, hors d’oeuvres, music throughout the property, new televisions properly mounted and already connected to various cable and streaming services, and a professional chef ready to prepare dinner, they were “Wowed.” So much so, that they invited my entire team to stay for their dinner.

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Absolutely, and most importantly, to the team that supported these efforts it reinforced the importance of delivering on our vision of exceptional customer service. One of our core values is to make a difference every day — and we can only do that if we are passionate about the service we provide. Having an evening to enjoy dinner with these clients, to make small talk with their friends — the guests of honor — impressed upon them the importance of not overlooking details and making the extra effort of creating a personalized experience.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Assuming one possesses the technical skills for their business — knowledge of the product/service, accounting and writing skills, the willingness to work and make sacrifices, there are really only three important things that in my experience exceptional leaders should do to provide that Wow service.

First, they need to know how to set and share the standards. As the leader of the business, I set the standard that I want others to follow. I don’t use terms like “good enough,” instead I focus on the best that can be done at the time. I use examples and look for acknowledgment that my team understands what we are trying to achieve. It also means checking to make sure the standard is being followed.

Successful standards cut across the board, they can’t be haphazard, or high in some areas and low in others. Otherwise, it can be confusing for people. It tells people it is okay not to always do their best. We are all human and some days, our best is better than other days, but every time it should be the best that we can do at that time.

Second, know how to set the example. You don’t ask people to do things you’re not willing to do. Every action is watched and helps people — employees, customers and potential customers — form their opinion of you.

How you dress, speak and most importantly treat others, no matter their position, all illustrate the type of leader and service provider I am. I am amazed at how often I see people fail here in the way they address others or act when they think they are off the clock. Great attitudes and behavior are never off the clock.

This also goes to problem-solving — meet it head-on but don’t shoot the messenger, and focus on solutions. All problems are solvable, some are just harder than others.

Third, know how to be the chief trainer. I hire people who come to us with technical skills, I am not training a property manager to take care of a home’s maintenance needs. They know how to do that already, but they may be used to working independently or on their schedule. They focus on a specific area or set of tasks. I am training people to coordinate, to listen and learn about the people we are working for so that solutions we provide are proactive and anticipate their needs, taking into consideration potential delays due to supply chain, lead times, and useability into our solutions.

These are skills to train because they don’t come from a book, they come from experience. Sharing that experience in a meaningful way is the hard part, it means taking time to prepare training plans, to demonstrate and then watch, correct and refine. As I said earlier, it can be a lot faster to do things yourself, but you will quickly burnout, or be the business of one.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Yes, there is one key thing, that is focus on the customer at hand. The mistake people make is too quickly shifting their focus to the next potential customer; making the next sale. When you focus on the customer at hand, don’t dual process, but give them your full attention to them. We want and expect that our customers feel like they are the only ones we are working for. This can be difficult, but with the proper organization, it is achievable.

When you do achieve it though, your customers become your best marketing tool. Our best marketing is word of mouth and it saves time to screening clients and ensuring those we take are the ones we can service. It is the best way I’ve found to do business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would challenge the idea that we have to settle for less or that some jobs and tasks don’t matter or do not make a “big enough” difference and therefore don’t require the same energy or attention as others. It is ridiculous with today’s advances in technology and access to knowledge that we accept low levels of performance in ourselves or others. Anything worth doing is worth doing well. Mediocre should be something we have to look up in a dictionary to see, not something we experience — much less, exhibit.

Hand in hand with performance goes civility. True exceptional service providers serve in a way that makes everyone feel special, regardless if you are the customer paying for the service, or the one people pay for the service. Kindness and civility are a reflection of the quality of service I am talking about.

