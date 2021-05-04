Meghan Boehm of Meghan Bo Designs: “A woman who is motivated by her own success is very powerful, because she can lift up other women along the way”

It’s super important for women to be in charge of themselves, as bosses and financial planners. Also to be in control of their own path and not on someone else’s timeline. A woman who is motivated by her own success is very powerful, because she can lift up other women along the way.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Meghan Boehm.

As company designer, mother of two little gentleman and irreplaceable wife, Meghan Boehm designs necklaces, bracelets and earrings to help women connect, start a conversation, and feel confident in any given moment. The pieces are handcrafted for multifaceted women in mind that desire to feel youthful and vibrant in jewelry that is effortless, yet on trend. Meghan’s collection is an accessory to your daily groove and should elevate your mood to make you feel instantly put together.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I began my fascination with beads and jewelry as a young child, making and selling my creations for my family. After giving so much physical and emotional energy to children of my own, I felt like I needed an outlet for myself. I began collecting and creating again and my renewed passion took off from there. Friends and family no longer wanted it as gifts, they wanted to purchase my pieces. Unfortunately, this new opportunity came with some initial self-doubt and internal debate about starting an actual business. Could I actually pull this off? I took the leap of faith and put the fear aside to open an Etsy store selling pieces online. The Etsy success lead to a deeper desire for a greater marketing and social media presence thus creating a full circle business plan that is always growing and expanding.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Within the first few months of starting my jewelry line I was approached by a growing clothing store, Vici Clothing to sell my jewelry wholesale in their stores and online. Turns out we were the perfect partners, because I love their style and brands receiving UPS deliveries weekly. On a recent leisure trip to Nashville, I spotted a van with their logo on the side in a random neighborhood, and re-connected with their main buyer to showcase my pieces in their new location. I was able to drive by the new store and revisit a few weeks later as a preferred vendor. Its been fun to see my business grow out of state to places where I enjoy visiting myself.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m sure I have made a lot of mistakes along the way, but one thing I pride myself on is my positive outlook on life and my ability to cry… then laugh when times get tough. I’ve always tried to be so lighthearted and its helped shape my business brand and designs and allowed me to balance family and work without added pressure.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My entire family has been cheering me on along this path, especially my mom and my husband. They will stop what they are doing to be part of our family supply chain. Literally, packing necklaces into tiny bags, stringing beads until their fingers are swollen, and even involve and manage my kids who count bracelets in piles of 10. It’s a family affair when bulk orders come in. But having my favorite people sitting around my living room workspace is such a cool thing to be part of.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Honestly, I love True Crime and Rom-com novels. Mainly because it takes my mind off the daily stresses of motherhood and they can be fun in my spare time. If I have any! As much as I want what I read and do to be impactful every day, I think it’s important to practice self-care and just do things that feel good or feed that guilty pleasure once in a while.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“If your dreams don’t scare you, they are too small.”-Richard Branson

Investing in myself and my dreams was initially scary. There were so many people and roles I played that required my time and attention. It felt like a huge risk to leave a stable job to start my own business. The first year was full of fear and trials but so much growth. And there was no way I was going to allow myself to ask what could have been. My dreams and passion were no match for the fear of not doing anything at all.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

A few years back, I had a co-worker from Google who had twins the same year my first son was born. Sadly, one of the twins passed from leukemia. I stayed in contact with this friend and every year donate silent auction pieces to Unravel, the “warrior kid” charity that supports mothers in their time of mourning and healing as well as raises awareness for the need for pediatric cancer research. I want my jewelry to be a symbol to mothers of their beauty and strength and for them to know we are all connected through good and bad times.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think the social pressure women face (and embrace) plays a huge role in holding women back from founding companies. We are not only expected to be great Mother’s who make Pinterest snacks all day long but also research, shop and execute a well balanced meal every night for the families we nourish. And we do this while working part or full time jobs. We want to do it all but we may be killing ourselves in the process. Or at least killing off that creative fire inside that would even consider starting and managing a company.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I enjoy coaching female business owners, either friends locally or other women I have met at tradeshows or training opportunities. I have a female client out of Ohio that has been purchasing my jewelry for her home-based retail business and I regularly help/coach her with any questions she has on growing her business, setting up a monthly subscription service, or finding her “why” for branding purposes. I also only employee women to assist with my own home business, showing them that they can make an income for themselves outside of the home. These women all have their own side hustles on Etsy and online and together we share ideas and collaborate.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

It’s super important for women to be in charge of themselves, as bosses and financial planners. Also to be in control of their own path and not on someone else’s timeline. A woman who is motivated by her own success is very powerful, because she can lift up other women along the way.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Create a mentoring alliance program or sisterhood program for college students to pair with business savvy women in their field of choice. Create a founder team and link interested members to guides, mentors and financial co-signers or lenders. I was in a sorority and my life-long connections with women in business has been astounding. When I was in college, Salesforce and Google was just becoming a big recruiter on campus, so now it’s amazing to see so many college friends building their careers in Silicon Valley and beyond. And these women are mothers and wives who not only buy my jewelry, but can promote my business and give advice for the evolving social media world and business tactics that I use daily.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to ignite the idea that women do not need to pressure themselves “to do it all”. We need to share the load and take the added weight off our shoulders. With that much extra time and head space, think of all the creative and innovative ideas we could get off the ground? Spouses wouldn’t have a need to be bread winners, balance might be restored to the family work load, either physically or emotionally, and children would see both parents happy and healthy. Also there would be so much more time to enjoy life!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Whitney Wolfe Herd. I have followed her story the past few years and she is so inspiring. She turned a side hustle into a very successful business.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can visit my website at www.MeghanBoDesigns.com and Instagram @meghanbodesigns

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.