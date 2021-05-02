“Dare to think differently”, Tzvia Bader of TrialJectory and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Dare to think differently, be agile and change your mode of operation. We should challenge every assumption we have on the way we work, operate and serve our patients/clients, and see what we can do differently to be more agile to adapt quickly to a changing environment. To succeed, we need to leverage new technology to work remotely or partner with different organizations and partner with patients/clients. This includes training patients to take some ownership and break our silos to create flexible options.

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Tzvia Bader.

Tzvia Bader, CEO and Co-Founder of TrialJectory is a savvy and experienced entrepreneur, with decades of experience in business development, product marketing and strategy. Prior to co-founding TrialJectory, Tzvia headed the global business unit at Amdocs where she was responsible for building a new product growth strategy, as well as for global sales and marketing. Tzvia was the founder and CEO of KIDDOapp, an iOS and Android-based family scheduling technological solution, and Vocativ, a start-up aiming at identifying fake news in social media using advanced analytics. Tzvia has held different business development and marketing positions in several tech companies, both B2B and B2C. She holds a Msc degree from the University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. All of us know, either directly or indirectly, someone who has been diagnosed with cancer over the years. I am one of them. In December 2013, my entire life changed. As a tech executive, all of a sudden, I joined a growing community of cancer patients, and that was a strange transition. I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, and I learned firsthand how important it is for cancer patients to get the type of care that they need and deserve. I participated in three different clinical trials which saved my life — I have been cancer free for over 3 years now. Through this, I learned firsthand just how hard it is for cancer patients to find all of their treatment options and own their journey. Currently, there is only one source of information for patients — their oncologists. As this innovative field constantly develops new treatments and advancements, the oncologist has unfortunately become a bottleneck by default. When patients are trying to find information, there are several barriers including finding the right information and being able to understand the information on treatments in order to make an active decision about it.

In fact, even though 70 percent of adult cancer patients are willing to participate in clinical trials, less than 5 percent of these patients actually enroll. This lack of patient accessibility to clinical trials is a massive problem, because clinical trials are often proven to result in better outcomes compared with the standard of care. What’s more, even though Dana-Farber and MD Anderson are the big names in cancer care today, they may still not be the best option for every patient and every condition. This is why I developed TrialJectory.When I reached the status of no visible disease in my own cancer journey, I decided to leverage my technology background to co-found TrialJectory so that we could be part of a real, lasting solution for cancer patients who are trying to find the best treatment possible for their unique needs. I wanted to build a tool that leverages AI to overcome the barriers to matching patients with treatments. My inspiration comes from knowing that we are making each day count to change the world for the better when it comes to healthcare. I tell my three daughters that their mom is working hard to build something new that not only gives me purpose but, more importantly, gives patients hope and inspiration for their own future.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

During TrialJectory’s first capital raise, I was meeting with a lot of investors. One of them told me that he did not understand the need for such a platform — he believed that patients could simply go to the hospital, consult their oncologist or get a second opinion about all available treatment options. We parted as friends but, months later, I received an urgent email from him requesting a call with me. He informed me that one of his family members was just diagnosed with cancer, and he wanted to understand what all of the options were and was hoping I could help him. Of course, I immediately said yes and he quickly became one of our biggest advocates to this day. We are still in touch with both him and his relative and, based on using the TrialJectory platform, the patient is now receiving treatment and progressing very well.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

A2s a cancer survivor myself, I understand the need for cancer patients to receive the best treatment possible, even in the middle of a global pandemic and how difficult it is to find the right clinical trial. As a direct result of my personal experiences, I created TrialJectory, and there are two major factors that set TrialJectory apart: For patients, we are the first and only platform that empowers them to own their cancer journey. We put the patient first in everything we do and we make sure they understand all of their treatment options. We give patients the tools they need to decide on treatments by rating each treatment in a way that is patient friendly and is easy to understand to help drive the decision for the specific patient. Additionally, we provide this information without any biases or judgement towards a particular treatment, location, company or doctor, all at no cost to the patient. We also prioritize each patient’s needs, helping them navigate all of the information provided and giving support to them in every step of their journey, essentially curating and streamlining their treatment process.

Fundamentally, we are truly a decision making platform for patients. By arming patients with the right tools, they are then able to digest and understand their options, tailored for them. Through our platform, patients gain access to the best care. And, we also bring the patient first approach to Big Pharma to open the ‘black box’ about how patients make decisions on treatments, pointing out the challenges to patients for each treatment including trial design challenges, operational challenges, geographic challenges, etc., which allows Big Pharma to streamline clinical trials for patients, reduce costs and bring treatments to market faster.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, we recently developed two new services, Treatment Finder and Patient Match Optimizer, which are integrated with our decision assistance platform that leverages AI to support cancer patients in their journey. Imagine that all cancer patients across the U.S. could view real-world treatment data from other patients with the same exact medical profile — the same cancer type, the same stage, the same genetic mutations and biomarkers, etc. — along with the treatment’s outcome / remission rate, whether patients experienced disease progression or toxicity and much, much more. Seems more effective than WebMD and/or Facebook support groups, right? We created the first technology to make this a reality, thanks to the power of AI. We like to think of TrialJectory as the Zillow of cancer treatment because it gives patients the ability to validate the suggestions that their doctors give to them instead of depending on oncologists’ theoretical trends; compare and contrast their treatment to other patients’ therapies; and eliminate the guesswork and uncertainty that patients experience throughout an already difficult cancer journey. We also developed the Patient Match Optimizer to share with pharma and present real-time information from patients, including operational aspects such as a patient who doesn’t enroll because of the location or number of visits required, trial design and more. Through this process, we bring the voice of the patient to pharma which is then able to identify the barriers patients face and can amend clinical trial designs to make them more accessible to the largest possible group of patients — this is the only way that we will get more patients into trials.

What advice would you give to other female leaders to help their team to thrive?

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed healthcare industry leaders around the world under colossal stress. This is a problem that most of us have never had to tackle before. Nearly every sector has directly felt its effects, and executives are scrambling to get creative in upholding their business and navigating the challenges. But among all of the unknowns, there is one thing for certain: COVID-19 won’t be the last crisis to impact the healthcare system.

As leaders, we should always over prepare in advance of any crisis. Our goal should be to help employees and make sure they are comfortable and can easily adapt in advance of a sudden change. Have a discussion with each team or individual to find out what they need to feel better/safer in this situation both professionally and personally. Put systems in place to allow for all to react quickly to these changes. You should be attentive to the needs of your teams — keep communication channels open and have collaborative dialogue. As a female leader, I feel that this communication and collaboration is one of our strengths which we should exploit.

For the COVID crisis, it is not surprising to me that many of the successful CEOs are female. There is one thing that is true to the reality of a startup: every day is a new day and like a rollercoaster and you need to adapt quickly and often. There is never a comfort zone.

What advice would you give to other female leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Dare to think differently, be agile and change your mode of operation. We should challenge every assumption we have on the way we work, operate and serve our patients/clients, and see what we can do differently to be more agile to adapt quickly to a changing environment. To succeed, we need to leverage new technology to work remotely or partner with different organizations and partner with patients/clients. This includes training patients to take some ownership and break our silos to create flexible options.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since TrialJectory was founded in 2018, over 6,500 patients of all genders, ages and backgrounds have been helped by TrialJectory to understand their treatment options with clinical trials and approved drugs; and hundreds of new patients are joining TrialJectory on a weekly basis

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that patients should have the tools to own their journey and make the right decision for them and emancipation and democratization of access for patients to the best treatments is my goal.

The world that we currently live in may feel frighteningly different from the everyday way of life that we are used to experiencing. However, if there is any kind of silver lining, it is that this grave disruption has amplified the need for healthcare leaders all over the world to come together and plan and prepare, at the ground level, for all of the unforeseen events that are yet to come.

For me, the most inspiring movement is having patients be emancipated from being completely dependent on physicians, where they live and their job provided health insurance to gain access to the best treatments for them. Additionally, factors such as age and race can be inhibiting factors on their cancer journey. Every patient should be granted access to all available treatments, and be able to truly understand all available options on their own terms from the comfort of their home. This should work in the same way we manage our own finances today — without going to a bank — all from home, independently. We emancipate ourselves in so many areas today — now we need to do it for our health.

In today’s world, where there are so many financial and economic pressures, we have to make the healthcare and pharma industries transparent for the patient to find what they need, without being confined by insurance that is tied to work, or left out because of age, ethnicity or location. For pharma companies, this will reduce the costs of clinical trials, allow them to enroll more patients and patients can get the best treatments faster.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up the most certain way to success is always to try just one more time ( t. Edison )

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to meet with Melinda Gates. Her efforts to provide access to healthcare on a global scale is truly inspiring. She understands and reminds us all that, particularly in recent times, health is a key issue. The healthcare system is broken, both in the U.S. and worldwide. One of the ways to correct the system is to give power back to the patients. The agenda of such a prominent female advocate as Melinda Gates for healthcare overall and, specifically for the empowerment of women, is inspiring.

One of the biggest challenges in healthcare today, in countries across the globe, is that healthcare systems, doctors and insurance companies are ignoring the individual. We need to give power back to the individual patient. And, the COVID pandemic is adversely impacting women’s equality in the workplace and driving them backwards in time because all of the tools and systems that were in place to empower women to have careers outside the home have collapsed — schools are closed, daycares are closed, jobs have disappeared, we can’t allow anyone into our homes, etc. For example, a lot of women have given up on work during this crisis because they need to be at home to act as their children’s teachers. It is also ever more difficult, almost impossible, to find a work-life balance for those who are trying to work at home while helping children with remote learning.

We, as a society, will pay a big price due to COVID-related health issues and the shadow curve of people who are not being treated/screened for general health issues and for mental health.

I admire the work that Melinda Gates is doing as a lot of her work for women is to offer options and freedom for their own health. My mission is to take those goals to the next step to make it impactful at every point in every cancer patient’s journey.