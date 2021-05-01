Dr. Karyne Messina: “Take them with a grain of salt or turn them off entirely”

Take a deep breath before hitting “share” on social media and ask yourself whether you would say these things to someone’s face. If the answer is no, reconsider. Also, I believe making an effort to actually get to know the people in your community will help build bridges — even shoveling a neighbor’s driveway helps build trust. Now, take it a step further: why not shovel out a neighbor whose political beliefs differ from yours? It’s awfully hard to demonize someone once you get to know them, and you may come away from the experience with greater knowledge and empathy for others.

As part of our series about 5 Things That Each Of Us Can Do To Help Unite Our Polarized Society, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Karyne Messina.

Dr. Karyne Messina is a licensed psychologist and certified psychoanalyst by the American Board of Psychoanalysis. She is a supervising and training analyst at the Washington Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis. Dr. Messina serves on the medical staff of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland (part of Johns Hopkins Medicine), and maintains a full-time private practice in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

She has served as the director of outpatient mental health at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, as the interim executive director of the Washington School of Psychiatry, and as director of the Eugene Meyer Treatment Center.

Dr. Messina maintains active memberships with the American Psychological Association, the Washington Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis, the American Psychoanalytic Association, the Washington School of Psychiatry, the American Board of Psychoanalysis, and the International Psychoanalytical Association.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up, I loved nothing more than hopping into my little boat and exploring the natural world that surrounded my home in the Florida Keys. Each island was a world unto itself, as were the hidden treasures I explored among the coral reefs. Similarly, I was curious about the people who found their way each winter to my ocean isle. Some seemed to be searching for something they hadn’t found elsewhere, others appeared to be running away from problems. There was something intriguing about learning about their lives that were much different than mine. It was then that I realized that we are each the sum total of what we have experienced in life. I came to understand early that our past is a major part of our present.

My carefree and safe environment, shaded from the tropical sun by palm trees and cooled by ocean breezes, was made into an intellectual haven by my patient parents who answered my questions when I had exhausted my own resources.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

In a way, those Snowbirds I encountered in my youth inspired me to take the path I did. I wanted to know what made them like me and what made them different from me. This curiosity would assist me in my quest to study people, which is something I knew I wanted to do since my days in the Keys. As a psychoanalyst, I believe we are the result of what we have experienced up to this present moment in time. It is an idea I have been studying for many years.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In addition to working with people to help them find meaning and solve their problems in life, I like to write books about my observations of how people function in our world as well as what I believe helps them live an authentic life while finding their own voices.

Currently, I am interested in how we can heal the divide and ensuing mental health crisis that emerged during President Trump’s administration here and spread to other parts of the world.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I think the person who influenced me the most in life, in an indirect way, was my mother. Having a strong attachment with a primary caregiver who is attuned to the needs of her child is a priceless gift that can’t be replaced. This is something I had as a child.

My mother allowed me to explore while setting appropriate limits. She was always available to me when I needed her; when I fell and skinned my knee or had a problem with a friend, she was there to listen. She didn’t force her views on me or try to make me think as she did, but inspired me to develop my own ideas.

My father also contributed to my development by believing in me wholeheartedly. Anything I wanted to pursue was a good idea as far as he was concerned. He was also proud of me — important for the development of any girl’s self-concept.

Above all else, both of my parents loved me unconditionally. This is an essential part of parenting. It helps children develop into confident people who can make valuable contributions to society. I feel quite fortunate to have had that, and part of what I do as a psychologist is to help patients create and repair broken family bonds.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was in my mid-twenties, I attended a party where I met a guy and his best friend’s younger brother — the tagalong of our group. This mysterious guy had recently graduated from West Point and would soon be deployed to his first tour of duty in the Middle East. First impressions are hard to overcome: I thought this person looked pompous and I ignored him when he tried to talk to me. When he asked me to dance, I emphatically said “no.” During the evening, that little teenager tagalong asked me if I wanted to dance, and I accepted. No sparks flew, but the quiet pompous guy just stood to the side.

The night wore on, and eventually, a group of friends decided to go to a local bar for a nightcap. I joined them and ended up sitting by the “pompous” guy. I’m sure my eyes were rolling in my head for several minutes.

After a while, we began to talk, and our conversation lasted until the wee small hours of the morning. We talked about all kinds of things, including my favorite book written by Noam Chomsky (see below). When I was on my way home with my friends, I remember saying “He’s really not that bad.” I’m sure my girlfriend’s eyes were rolling in their heads all the way home.

The bottom line is that the “pompous” guy at the party has been my husband for many years. He actually wasn’t arrogant that night — he was nervous. I was the one who was off-putting, and I think his ego was a little bruised because I danced with his best friend’s little brother. But, the moral of the story here is as old as time: don’t judge a book by its cover!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I think the author who has had the biggest impact on me is Noam Chomsky.

In my college days I was fascinated with his ideas about language acquisition and how we are hard wired to learn language. His take on Donald Trump aligns with my sense of the 45th President of the United States.

Chomsky has called Donald Trump “the worst criminal in human history.” Perhaps the worst crime he committed was his total mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to nearly 500,000 American deaths. I examine Trump’s mental makeup that permitted him to act with such impunity in my book, Aftermath: Healing from the Trump Presidency.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I have long admired Joseph Campbell’s idea of “following your bliss.” If one finds and pursues something in life he or she loves and feels passionate about, whether a career or an avocation, life has more meaning. Campbell’s thinking helped me better consider how I, in turn, could help people connect with something that made them feel satisfied and alive; some type of work or something they did for pleasure they loved.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I think good leaders have an obligation to respect those they oversee and to engage with them on a regular basis about the goals of the organization they are running. It is also important for them to have a vision and to employ people who can implement their ideas by having a team of people who are innovative, motivated, and self-directed.

I also think leaders should strive to be inclusive, collaborative, and fair-minded. They also must be able to mentalize — to listen to people in an atmosphere of respect without being judgmental.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The polarization in our country has become so extreme that families have been torn apart. Erstwhile close friends have not spoken to each other because of strong partisan differences. This is likely a huge topic, but briefly, can you share your view on how this evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

You are right, this is a huge topic, one that I explore in-depth in my most recent book, Aftermath: Healing from the Trump Presidency. Our country has been divided for decades, but I believe that Donald Trump’s tactics and behavior drove that wedge even deeper. We now face a generation of people inclined to hateful identify politics and bigotry. That said, I believe healing is possible. The first step to healing is recognizing the underpinnings of a dysfunctional relationship, oftentimes caused by one person who exerts outsize influence on another — in this case, Donald Trump.

This behavior of shifting blame is known in psychoanalytic circles as projective identification, a phenomenon people employ who unconsciously dislike something about themselves. Instead of taking responsibility, they blame those feelings, thoughts, or actions on others. Trump is an expert at this, and it’s hurting all of us, even with him out of office and banned from Twitter, Trump exerts outsize influence on our collective mental health.

I have no pretensions about bridging the divide between politicians, or between partisan media outlets. But I’d love to discuss the divide that is occurring between families, co workers, and friends. Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your experience about how family or friends have become a bit alienated because of the partisan atmosphere?

Without getting into specifics, I’ve seen this phenomenon play out with my patients. In fact, the distress and anguish my patients expressed over the past four years inspired me to write Aftermath. Anti-Trumpers feel like they can’t be in the same room with MAGA in-laws, and still others have seen their loved ones fall down the disinformation rabbit hole that is social media and become consumed with conspiracy theories like those spouted by QANON. The worlds we’ve constructed in our social media world has jumped off our screens and into our living rooms.

In your opinion, what can be done to bridge the divide that has occurred in families? Can you please share a story or example?

First, let’s accept that there’s no magic bullet that’s going to bridge the divide.

we are all already under tremendous stress due to the myriad struggles posed and exposed by the pandemic. People are more likely to fall for cultish phenomena and conspiracies when they’re feeling overwhelmed with the daily onslaught of troubling news. Extreme ideology provides a sense of safety and security — answers and surety in a time of instability and rapid change. The worst way to address the situation is to tell people point-blank that they are brainwashed and being manipulated — that’s a surefire way to send them straight back to the depths of their alternate realities. Instead, try finding any common interests and start there. This is a marathon, not a race, so be patient while you repair the bonds of trust.

How about the workplace, what can be done to bridge the partisan divide that has fractured relationships there? Can you please share a story or example?

It would be foolish to think politics would never be part of the water cooler (or Slack) conversations, but employers shouldn’t ban political talk, especially since tensions are high right now. Managers should lead by example — model inclusivity and encourage divergent points of view. Listen with respect — you know, treat others the way you want to be treated. Don’t focus on trying to prove someone else wrong but do try to listen and see if there’s any common ground. When you’re sharing your point of view, stick to your facts and don’t let the debate devolve into personal attacks. However, if the conversation does veer off course, it’s time to pull up stakes and suggest picking up the conversation when cooler heads prevail. Also, some people will not want to engage in political discourse at work, and they should not feel forced into such a conversation.

I think one of the causes of our divide comes from the fact that many of us see a political affiliation as the primary way to self identify. But of course there are many other ways to self identify. What do you think can be done to address this?

Identity is used in politics to frame various claims and promote ideologies of all kinds. Politics have always been personal, but as you point out, we seem to be seeing a shift towards enveloping our entire identities within our various political affiliations. A survey by the Public Religion Research Institute and The Atlantic found that 45% of Democrats and 35% of Republicans would be unhappy if their child married someone from the opposite political party. For comparison, only 4% of Democrats and Republicans felt the same way…in 1960. I believe that today’s 24/7 media monster is contributing to these feelings. Social media companies and cable news networks make more money from flaming partisan discord. Creating a strong sense of politically motivated self among viewers fuels that flame. When partisan affiliation is healthy, you have engaged citizens who vote and are engaged in politics. When it’s not, you get this inflamed extremism we see flourishing right now. Politics and personality have become tightly intertwined, and as with most concepts, greater exposure to diversity of political thought can enhance someone’s thought processes, creativity, and ability to empathize.

Much ink has been spilled about how social media companies and partisan media companies continue to make money off creating a split in our society. Sadly the cat is out of the bag and at least in the near term there is no turning back. Social media and partisan media have a vested interest in maintaining the divide, but as individuals none of us benefit by continuing this conflict. What can we do moving forward to not let social media divide us?

There’s plenty to appreciate about social media platforms, but this unbridled free-for-all has significantly damaged our collective mental health, and real change can only happen if social media companies acknowledge that how they ensnare users, encourage hate speech, and propagate false information is all done in exchange for advertising dollars.

It’s time for a detox, and part of that involves understanding the mental manipulation at play and holding social media companies accountable for their role in reshaping how Americans think and trust their peers.

The Capitol riots of January 6, 2021 shocked many of us — this was a physical attack on the values Democrats and Republicans hold dear. Now, after years of building anger led to this explosion of hate, we could be ready for change, but change won’t be easy if we remain tethered to the mechanism that feeds us with lies and caters to our most base instincts.

A major step towards repair and reconciliation was the deplatforming of Donald Trump from Twitter and Facebook. Although he may be officially out of office, Trump remains very much the face of the Republican Party, which presents its own set of problems.

What can we do moving forward to not let partisan media pundits divide us?

Take them with a grain of salt or turn them off entirely — recall that when Tucker Carlson was accused of slander, his lawyer successfully argued that no reasonable viewer would actually believe Carlson was stating facts. A $10 million defamation lawsuit filed against Rachel Maddow was dismissed when a judge also ruled that she had stretched the facts and that “the context of Maddow’s statement shows reasonable viewers would consider the contested statement to be opinion.” In other words, we must remember that media pundits on both sides of the political aisle have agendas that are not always aligned with presenting just the facts. If you insist on watching these programs, remember that there’s always an angle and it’s not always with the intent of presenting objective journalism.

Sadly we have reached a fevered pitch where it seems that the greatest existential catastrophe that can happen to our country is that “the other side” seizes power. We tend to lose sight of the fact that as a society and as a planet we face more immediate dangers. What can we do to lower the ante a bit and not make every small election cycle a battle for the “very existence of our country”?

Among the most powerful mechanisms of mental manipulation currently in use is the proliferation of fake news on social media channels. Fighting lies requires recognizing the truth. This is not impossible but will require great fortitude. While lawmakers should craft — and pass — legislation that will protect social media users, the psychological community and the public must help those who have been effectively brainwashed by years of constant lying and deceit. That will help us stop demonizing “the other side.”

Let’s recognize those who operate in a post-fact world with empathy. Exhibit A: Trump’s mob came to Washington, D.C. on January 6th to march on the Capitol because they believed that the election had been stolen. Interviews with participants revealed many do not understand how the American government functions — a failure of the public education system, perhaps — these Trump supporters believe that he won the presidential election, and they are angry. We need to approach this situation as though we are dealing with cult members — deprogramming them of the lies and conspiracy theories that have supplanted truth and reason.

Conspiracy theory adherents often draw from a deep sense of victimhood and misunderstanding. In this case, some of those feelings predate Trump’s election — Americans living in rural areas felt ignored by the Obama administration, and Trump exploited those feelings. QAnon, for example, has built on that foundation of distrust, deepening the cultural chasm to the point that adherents no longer differentiate fact from fiction. So, how to even open a conversation? As I mentioned above, finding common ground — even something as banal as discussing favorite football teams — is a step in the right direction.

Simply put, is there anything else we can do to ‘just be nicer to each other’?

Take a deep breath before hitting “share” on social media and ask yourself whether you would say these things to someone’s face. If the answer is no, reconsider. Also, I believe making an effort to actually get to know the people in your community will help build bridges — even shoveling a neighbor’s driveway helps build trust. Now, take it a step further: why not shovel out a neighbor whose political beliefs differ from yours? It’s awfully hard to demonize someone once you get to know them, and you may come away from the experience with greater knowledge and empathy for others.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

As I mentioned above, don’t expect miracles overnight. There’s a sizable portion of the American population who believe, among other things, that the election was rigged, that the coronavirus is a hoax, and that the Democrats are part of a global underground pedophilia ring. There is another cohort of Americans who believe that ICE and major police forces should be abolished. Everyone is shouting at each other, no one is listening except to those with similar views, and social media is only making it worse by catering to users’ search history. It will take years of patience and dedication to undo the damage, but it is necessary if we are to save our democracy from the dangerous demagoguery of cults like QAnon and from extremist impulses.

If you could tell young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our society, like you, what would you tell them?

Keep an open mind, be patient, be kind.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to go fly fishing with fellow enthusiast Rachel Maddow or debate over brunch with Noam Chomsky.

