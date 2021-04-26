Tavyn, Auslen and Kaplan of Ready Set Bro: “We really want to inspire kids to learn how to play musical instruments”

We really want to inspire kids to learn how to play musical instruments. There is so much value in taking the time to hone your skills on an instrument. Not only can it strengthen your mental capacity, but it also has a positive impact on mental health. Learning how to play music is something you will appreciate your entire life and you can always share it with others.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ready Set Bro.

Growing up in a musical family, brothers Tavyn, Auslen and Kaplan, have been immersed in the music scene since they were very young. At first, they watched from side stage, attending festivals, concerts and recording sessions with their professional musician dad, who charted songs on Canadian radio and was nominated for the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA) ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Group or Duo of the Year’, with country rock band Jo Hikk. The three brothers began their formal music training learning drums, vocals, piano and guitar. They naturally advanced to the instruments they personally connected with the most. Dedicated to their craft, the boys practice long hours, working to attain mastery on their instruments. When writing original material their focus is on strong melodies, 3-part harmonies, meaningful lyrics, and intricate musical passages on their respective instruments. Always willing to explore different genres, they have an appreciation for rock, pop, country, and jazz, settling into a sound that blends their musical influences. Along with music, all three brothers are enthusiastic flag football players and fans of both the CFL and the NFL, with a nod to this passion in their band name, Ready Set Bro.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

We have grown up in a loving, musical household, as our parents are both musicians, along with many of our extended family members. Many of our younger years were spent backstage and eventually onstage at our dad’s gigs. In elementary and middle school, we attended an arts immersion school.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music has been a part of our lives before we could even speak, so it’s really been a natural progression. First, we learned by observing and emulating our favourite musicians, and then we developed our skills with the help of our parents and aunt. Gradually, we started taking lessons from other professionals and now we are creating and sharing our own music with the world!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2018, we attended Generation Axe in Las Vegas with Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi, Nuno Bettencourt, Zakk Wylde and Yngwie Malmsteen. We surprised Auslen with meet and greet passes and when it was his turn to chat with them, Tosin said to Vai, “Hey it’s that amazing kid guitar player from Instagram!” It was a thrill to know that they were aware of him. They also complemented his guitar skills and Nuno told him to go grab his brothers so they could meet us too! At the end of the show, Vai handed the set list to the security guard and told him to give it to us. It’s now framed and displayed in our music room!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This story might be classified as more horrifying than funny but a week before we were scheduled to play at one of our biggest shows to date, Tavyn, who was the quarterback on his high school football team at the time, broke his finger. It was the colour of his rosewood fretboard, so it blended in perfectly! He managed to make it through the show without using his index finger on his fretboard hand and he learned a valuable lesson not to play football right before a show!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

It’s definitely been working with PCG Artist Development out of Nashville this past year. We have had the opportunity to collaborate with the finest industry professionals who are committed to helping us reach our full potential.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We are keenly aware of the value of diversity having attended the arts school we did and being surrounded by a vibrant community of people in our life from various cultures. Diversity not only further cultivates creativity and innovation in the entertainment industry, but it also establishes much needed acceptance and understanding in our culture as a whole.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

We are relatively young in the industry, so we still have a lot of lessons to learn. However, we are fortunate that our dad has shared much of his knowledge with us, having spent over 40 years in the music industry. Some of the greatest lessons he has taught us are to stay rested and hydrated to maintain your voice, don’t be afraid to push out of your comfort zone, find creative ways to practice, practice and then practice some more, and protect your ears!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Always be willing to explore new genres. This not only expands your own creativity, but it also provides you with an appreciation for the talents and skills of others, that you may not have previously validated.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We really want to inspire kids to learn how to play musical instruments. There is so much value in taking the time to hone your skills on an instrument. Not only can it strengthen your mental capacity, but it also has a positive impact on mental health. Learning how to play music is something you will appreciate your entire life and you can always share it with others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many people we are grateful to for their influence on our musical development, but we definitely have to give props to our guitar teacher, John McLean. Not only has he made a tremendous impact on our knowledge of theory and musicianship, but he has also truly become a life coach and mentor. We have shared many philosophical conversations with him that continues to keep us grounded.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Changes aren’t permanent, but change is.” — Neil Peart

This quote signifies the importance of accepting that change is the one constant in life. This continues to be relevant in our life because it helps us to come to terms with difficult situations, knowing that it will pass. It also reminds us to always be grateful and live in the moment.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Tavyn — Billy Sheehan would be an incredible person to sit down with over lunch. To me he is the ultimate bass legend, and I am certain a conversation with him would be invaluable. I would love to hear how he has traversed the music industry since he has been 18 and ask him all of my technical questions! I would also say that Neil Peart would have been a definite pick for me, as well. I have idolized him since I was a toddler and consider him the greatest lyricist and drummer of all time! RIP Neil.

Auslen — Steve Vai would be my pick. I have such respect for Steve Vai and the musicality he exudes when he performs; he literally emulates through his whole body what he is playing on his guitar. His technique is flawless, and I could spend hours asking him questions. My ultimate goal would be to prove to him I am worthy of joining him onstage one day at Generation Axe.

Kaplan — Adam Lambert is one of my greatest musical influences. He really inspired me to want to sing. I would love to have a private lunch with him to learn more about how he developed his vocal prowess and learn how he has navigated the music industry.

How can our readers follow you?

You can find our website, YouTube channel and all our socials on our Linktree at:

