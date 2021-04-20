Scotty TOOFly and A&R of The New MVMT: “Take Risks”

Take Risks — The risks that I had to take while building, I few occasions lowered my prices to help other artists get assistance in services. But that ultimately led to them knowing that I was true to my word. I believed in them and took the risk not knowing what the outcome would have been.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Scotty Too Fly.

Hailing from Roselle, New Jersey. Dominating Social media, Scotty Too Fly, was introduced to the music industry by his brother and popular fashion stylist, Dupie Fresh. That’s when Scotty got his start working in the fashion industry in 2013. A year later he was introduced to a well-known New Jersey DJ by the name of Drewski and the two have been making noise since. Collaborating on anything from songs to mixtapes and even hosting events. Scotty began his career as a producer, coordinator, and socialite within the underground and mainstream music scene. This is where he earned his alias Scotty Too Fly. Once receiving his first few clients Scotty realized that he wanted to be a full-time entrepreneur. So then he could achieve his new career goal of being a music executive. He then learned how to approach artists in a way that they felt comfortable. Those business relationships lead him to gain access to mainstream events in the entertainment industry.

Respectfully, over the years Scotty has done behind the scenes media with some of the biggest names in the industry such as; Celebrity Producer Lester London, Chad B, Cruch Calhoun, Dougie F, DJ Spinking, Pineapple Citi, Tsu Surf, Coi Leray, HipHopMike, Fatboy SSE, Dex Lauper Son of Cindy Lauper, Albee Al, Bennie Bates, Justin Love DJ Wallah, 2 Milly, The Hoodies, Phresher Dygzz, and HOOD Celebrity, Malibu Mitch, Nipsey Hussle, and J Stone Of All Money IN Record Label, just to name a few. Aside from dominating the music industry, Scotty is also an advisor for a concert series entitled, Drewski & Friends.

Circling back to Hot 97 radio personality, DJ Drewski owner of “The New MVMT”. Scotty also doubles as an A&R for his company and is the manager. Monday nights Scotty works with THENEWMVMT team as a co-host where he alongside @sodrewski, @candysolidcircle, and @bruheff where music live reviews are held via Youtube weekly. The reviews shine a light on the local talent in the community as well as across the country. Scotty is the social media manager for all of The MVMT’s social media accounts.

A jack of all trades, Scotty doubles as a brand representative for Kazi Magazine and Roselle USA. Scotty is someone all up and coming, in recent events he has appeared in multiple music videos including Chad B. “Miss My Dawgs” starring Birdman of Cash Money Records, Fatboy, JoJo Capone, and Squeez — Ceo of Record label Nokkutt Ent. which has been featured on BET JAMS. As well as J. Stone’s “The

Definition of pain Documentary”. Making an impact he is also associated with a few major record labels including Republic Records, where he works closely with the Senior VP and A&R. Also being associated with Cinematic Music Group. Where he is affiliated with Johny Shipes through artist Cruch Calhoun. Saint Harraway through his good friend Lester London. He’s also affiliated with Universal Music Group/ Def Jam where he is connected with Qualhata Williams, who does marketing and promotions.

Scotty Too Fly has said that his daily motivation is God, Family, Girlfriend. He wants his followers to be influenced by his work ethic hoping to inspire and motivate them to thrive. His words of advice to those coming up in the industry or those who are trying to rebrand their company to Scotty has applied everything he has learned thus far and navigated his way through the industry. With his work and having been Co-signed by many heavy hitters in the music world, it’s safe to say Scotty is just getting started.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

It all started when I was on my way to class this was at the beginning of 2013, I was in College. My brother ( Dupie Fresh ) his business partner ( Mikey Strong ) he saw me on my way to school (At this time StrongHold was building a second location in Roselle Park, NJ ) He had asked me “Hey, what kind of shirt is that? Do you want to come work with me?” (The shirt I was wearing was a new OBEY shirt) I was working two jobs (Nike & Puma) I replied “Of course.” I was going back and forth in my head thinking to myself “Should I leave my mall jobs? Or should I stay? Working my two jobs” I was young so I knew about retail and about the fashion industry but he offered me a job I reached back out to my brother and he said he would make me an intern to see my work ethic and skills.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I remember when I brought up the idea of wanting to leave work at my mall jobs (Nike & Puma) to my Dad. He felt that working at the mall would be a more secure job. He wanted me to follow in his footsteps. He didn’t understand the path that I wanted to take in the fashion and entertainment industry. So I ended up moving out and pursued my dreams. Two weeks later I started StrongHold Shop.

Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

In my country of Haiti, I was raised not to give up. I had to teach myself that if I wanted something I got to get it myself. I wasn’t afraid to be on my own.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I’ve made was a client that I was working with. I mistook them for being someone else, a celebrity look alike. It was genuine and we laughed it off.

he lesson that I learned was to pay more attention to who is who. What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Since I have made a name for myself as (ScottyTooFly) I can say that the people who know me know that I get things done. I have longevity in the relationships between the Managers, Artists and my work has spoken for itself.

I remember when I worked with Nipsey Hussle’s Artist

(J. Stone “All Money In Records”) and (Zoe Da Engineer “Lorenzo Cardona”) but they have been more like family to me. I was helping him with his press media. Stone was preparing for his Album release of (Definition of Loyalty Album) The concert was in New York at (The legendary SOB’s) back in January 2020. He needed me to bring out an artist to perform I contacted managers and helped bring out; Cruch Calhoun, Chad B, Dj Drewski. Casanova and Dave East came as well to show support as well.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Best tips that I can give; Stay Consistent, Stay Focused and be able to take constructive criticism, Keep good people around you. Answer your phone, no matter who’s calling because they are contacting you for your services. Most importantly keep your head up and keep pushing it’ll all be worth it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Zoe Da Engineer (Lorenzo Cardona) every time he speaks of me. He speaks highly of me. Always suggesting me to new artists that need work done as far as Digital Marketing or need help with music development etc.

I met Zoe at a studio or an event. He knew me from working at my brother’s store at (StrongHold Shop) when I worked retail. From there we stayed in contact and helped one another with building our brands. Him being an engineer and me being able to help artists with music placements etc.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. “How to take your company from good to great”. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like?

I feel like to bring a company from good to great rating. You have to first start with the intentions of what it is you are wanting to accomplish. There are steps that you need to take. The focus should be setting a goal and studying other major companies that are well established that you could use as a guide.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Know who you’re delating with — I remember when a customer walked into the store where I was working and instantly fell in love with the name-brand shirt I had on. He asked me where I got the shirt from. It was a @Strongholdshop shirt. From there we built a business relationship and remained in contact.

2. Study the business and read books — The books I’ve read to understand GOOD to GREAT have been; The law of attractions, 48 Laws of power, The art of war. To apply what I’ve learned to my day-to-day life.

3. Networking Events — I can recall one time in 2018, It was All-star weekend. I went to LA with Chad B to shoot a video but I did not know who was going to be in it, I was told it was a surprise. About 5 minutes after getting situated BIRDMAN “CEO of CASH MONEY RECORDS” walks into the room. All I could think to myself was “I grew up watching them on tv and now I’m sitting in the room with them.” From there Chad B and got closer and became family.

4. Build Relationships — I met Lester London but first, through social media. He saw how great my promoting skills were on Instagram. A few months had gone by and he reached out to me. I met him at Platinum Sound Recording Studios in New York City. Once we both met up it was history.

5. Take Risks — The risks that I had to take while building, I few occasions lowered my prices to help other artists get assistance in services. But that ultimately led to them knowing that I was true to my word. I believed in them and took the risk not knowing what the outcome would have been.

Why a business should consider becoming a purpose-driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

A business should become purpose-driven for example Apple succeeds where most technology companies fail because of their clarity and consistency. They’re not necessarily the most purpose-driven company on this list — in fact, they sit squarely in between product and purpose. But, they’ve been rapidly growing consistently since they launched in 1976.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill? From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

My advice would be for them to rebrand and go back to the drawing board to attract new customers. Come up with new ideas to expand.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

I was doing pop-up shops during COVID-19, Before the shutdown, I had no idea that it was going to impact my job the way it did.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Taking a loss. Some people take losing profits very personally. I remember when I was working at my retail job. I witnessed we didn’t reach the number of sales that the store needed and it didn’t go so well.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

The best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates are Social media advertising, Word of mouth, Build a street promotion team to advertise outside the social media world as much as you can to expand.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

The best way to build a trusted brand I realized While I was working at Stronghold, you have to keep the customers happy. Without making them feel uncomfortable. Listen to their needs and provide the best experience possible for them.

Also Nike, and Puma helped me as well because while I was working for them I realized that the expectations that they made us follow as employees.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to building a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

The most important thing a business leader should know to create a Wow! Customer Experience. The best example is a Reward Point system, Customers go into the store and sign up for a free membership, once they accumulate enough points then they receive a reward utilizing those points.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm Eisner Amper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was a reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

My thoughts about how companies should be engaged with Social Media they should have different marketing strategies for engagements, study customer behavior as far as what is selling, find ways to introduce new products using ads.

I dont have a concern with using Social Media because It’s part of the reason that my brand has been so successful and has been able to reach many people in just a few years.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistakes I‘ve seen CEOs and founders make when they start a business is lack of communication and service when it comes to their customer’s needs.

I feel like the best way to avoid these errors is to pay attention and listen to complaints that are given to their business so they know what needs improvement.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people it would be My own clothing brand and digital marketing company to help other companies.

How can our readers further follow you online?

My readers can find me online via

● Instagram: scottytoofly

● Twitter: scotty908

● Facebook: Scott Croissy

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!