Hallie Hart of House of Hart: “Don’t lose your sunshine”

To be completely authentic, don’t lose your sunshine; the light within you, to always love yourself, to work in a more organized fashion and let people help you, a team is better than a me.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hallie Hart an American born artist from New York City. Hart is a global artist and has shown in over twelve countries. Hart is currently preparing for her national US Flag exhibition titled “Unity.” Hart just closed her show in Aspen, Colorado and is now scheduled to exhibit in Nashville, Charlotte, Dallas, San Francisco and Chicago to name a just a few. Hart calls this her “humanity campaign” to bring a symbol of hope and peace back to this great nation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was blessed with having a very strong, influential group of women in my family. My grandmother Evelyn; a French born, American immigrant and impressionist painter teaching me discipline, expression and love for the ancient craft. Also, my mothers undying support in wanting me to be successful as an artist, feeding me intellectually along the way. I am very fortunate to have had this, many young girls are struggling with their identities in this social media driven world. I didn’t have that growing up, I had capable and compassionate role models that guided me to the right choices in my path to be an artist.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I recently met my partner in my business; Jason Allen. Jason shares the same passion for doing something important in this world. By chance he visited my gallery “House of Hart Aspen” and we spoke for hours on my strong desire to show my US Flag exhibition to the entire country. Jason and I almost immediately synced up and began working on “Unity” national tour of my US Flags. It is a beautiful thing when you can have a partner that has the best interest of the greater good; the cause. Jason is a pivotal part of the mission, which is making art a message to impact a country that very much needs it right now. A message of hope.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Not knowing who my first gallery owner was. I did my first “big” exhibition with a gallery, being a kid I was quite nervous. At my art show I decided to bring a bit of humor into it, it was a way of handling the pressure. I began cracking, what I thought were funny jokes, with a woman that was engaged in me, it turned out she was the largest partner in the gallery. It was quite embarrassing, but humorous in the same breath looking back. She later in life told me that she found me refreshing, like a Peter Pan character in such a hard business. The lesson I learned from that was to never lose my Peter Pan, I carry that with me, keeps me lighthearted and able to take the punches that this business will throw at you.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We are using art to spread a message of peace. I am a painter, so I am starting there, but intend to use other art forms such as, film-making, journalism, literature, etc. to fill out, further elaborate and articulate the message so that it can reach more people.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Yes, our Chief of Police and our Chief of the Fire Department in Aspen. I presented them with my US Service Flags; a police and firefighter flag. I wanted to honor the “good men and women” that hump it out everyday, putting their lives on the line. They were speechless that someone would be so bold to honor them in these times. I was touched, I didn’t realize there was as much animosity as there was towards even the best of human beings. I only stand on the side of fair and just, these two men and what they do are a perfect example of that. I hold them in the highest regard.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes, by acknowledging the US Flag and what it stands for, speak with me on behalf of the US Flag and come together in response for positive and effective change. Make it about unity, not the politics. We need to create a new focal point that transcends the issues that are dividing our country, so that we can begin moving together in a direction that serves the greater good. We are literally and metaphorically raising the flag and using it as our North star to guide us in these turbulent times.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is for me doing something that is hard, being brave and standing by what you know is correct. Leadership is sometimes being unpopular to make a monumental change. An example is touring the country speaking on behalf of my US Flag art exhibition during a pandemic and uncertain times to show support of the USA.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

To be completely authentic, don’t lose your sunshine; the light within you, to always love yourself, to work in a more organized fashion and let people help you, a team is better than a me.

All of these will go hand in hand. I’ve had what I call disbelievers in and around me in my life. I didn’t recognize them as purely unhappy individuals and the consequence it create was self doubt. I now surround myself with brilliant men and women that really want the best for the world and for me as my colleagues and friends. My advice to young people starting out, go and find your tribe, it will save you a lot of years of heartache.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m starting with my US Flag exhibition. I will then move into the education sector of art. My plans are to build art communities in the United States and abroad; I would like children that might not be able to afford an art school to have opportunities. I want to help them to find a spark of what the world could be for them. Art is healing to small minds, it tells them that anything is possible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My ten year old niece shared hers with me and I now embrace the simplicity of it. “Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile.” Metaphorically speaking, we have the power to do some amazing things out there, just try and keep your faith alive, because it can be hard to smile in the face of adversity.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey, she calls herself a “blessed person to whom much is given, and to whom much is expected.” She will be the first to say “you can’t have all of this and not use it for the greater good.” “Your intention rules your life and then determines your outcome.” Oprah truly believes we were not meant to do all of these good things alone, I firmly have the same belief system, that I am only one human being, that I require others that will stand with me, you can’t do it on one’s own, it’s impossible. Oprah is also a spiritual woman and believes in God, spirituality keeps me on my path and holds me when I feel weak. I truly respect and honor this great woman and what she does with her influence. I aspire to be more like this everyday.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Houseofhartart is my social platform and also more importantly through my newsletter. Anyone can go to my website and join me on my newsletter to find out where we will be next in our “Unity” exhibition tour, but also keep updated on our Art programs that will be implemented soon. Also, please feel free to contact me personally with ideas. I’m open to smart solutions, think tanks are everything.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you so much for having me on this journey through a bit of my life and hopes. I am truly honored to have been interviewed by you.