John Magnor of Magnor Marketing Agency: “Find a mentor”

Find a mentor. Mentors can work wonders in the business world. Many mentors have been in the same position as you are and can help you maintain focus and teach you a thing or two. My mentors are always there for me to give me stories of perseverance.

Have many streams of income. To avoid slow days in your business you can have many streams of income. It’s easy to get down when you lose money on the day. If you have a couple of stores over time, if one loses 50 bucks, you may gain 200 bucks on the other. So always have many streams of income.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing John Magnor.

John Magnor is a 19-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Magnor Marketing Agency. After dropping out of college, Magnor faced many battles. He was doubted and questioned by his family and friends. After months of failed businesses, he came across the idea of automated marketing. This led to him creating Magnor Marketing Agency, a full-service agency helping customers get more sales and leads through a variety of marketing tools. His company has helped over 40 different businesses gain success and results in a very short time frame.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Iam a 19-year-old entrepreneur looking to help companies grow and get more sales through a variety of marketing tools.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I starteda couple of businesses and I always struggled with the marketing aspect. After a couple of failed attempts I stumbled on the idea of automated marketing tools. I did my research and wanted other people to avoid the mistakes I made as a young entrepreneur. This all led to the creation of my company.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe I was naturally born with it. My dad is a businessman. I have been around business just by nature and the environment. Nobody truly is a natural on the other hand. Business is tough and it takes trial, error, and mentorship to really get good.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dad owns a manufacturing company and I always worked for him in the office. I learned a lot from him and I always looked up to other successful businessmen.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company has countless results from companies that love our very unique style. Our company is unique in the way that we do automated marketing. All we need is an investment and my team does the hard work of targeting and getting leads.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think that connections, consistency, and working smarter are the three keys to success in business. Nobody truly is self-made. We all have people along the journey that will help us grow our personal lives and business. Consistency, you have to be able to put in the work everyday, even when you do not feel up to it. Success takes time so I usually make a list everyday of little tasks I need to take care of to be at my best. Lastly, you need to be working smarter not harder. A couple of hours of working smart everyday will get you farther than working all day on busy work.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

The best advice I received was probably to go the untraditional route and to not care about other people’s opinions. If you want to be in the top 1% then you have to do what 99% of people are not doing. This really led to me dropping out of school and educating myself. Regarding other people, just focus on your journey. People always have a reason to hate or doubt. They want you to think about their negativity, but you should not succumb. I always listen to my mentors and the people I strive to be and I disregard useless opinions. Trust me you will be happier with your life and more successful.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Work smarter not harder. Simple. Work consistently everyday so you do not have to burn out. Working a few hours on the right tasks is more important than working until you burn out. Working hard all the time will lead to disdain and no love for the game.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Build connections and get referrals. Nobody is self-made, we all need a helping hand at times. Always make connections in your industries because you never know when you might need help or someone else needs your help.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Building connections is one of the most important things in business and in life. You never know who may be useful to you later in your life.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I would say that they get too focused on going from 0–100 quickly. Everything takes time especially to build a reputable brand and build an empire. Do the little things everyday and results will come.,

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

So with a regular job you get paid to show up and get paid hourly and salary. Nothing is guaranteed in the entrepreneur’s life. Some days you will not make money and some days you will make a crazy amount. A lot of people are not cut out for this life. It can be very frustrating and stressful, but with the lows comes the satisfaction of it all. Satisfaction is not just about money it’s about the feeling of knowing you are helping someone out and that your work is being acknowledged. I would begin to start a business and get super excited and then not see a sale for months. I would lose focus or begin to feel down. This happens to everyone, but you should never quit. If you stick to it one day you will make it big. People can be all over the place with many ideas and startups but quit after seeing no progress. Progress in business is not usually linear. There are ups and downs everyday.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I feel it everyday. Getting on calls with clients always gets me this feeling. At this point, it isn’t always about the money. I get excited to see results for my clients. I was in their position once and I want to help as many people out.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

My first businesses were complete flops. I had the ideas and setups but never saw sales after months. I spent so much money on marketing that I was doing myself. I had no idea what I was doing and just flushing money down the drain. This all led me to finding the idea of automated marketing.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Once I got the idea I really implemented and saw sales. Then I got myself a team of marketers and started my own agency to help people like me.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Think of business like a baseball game. You will take many losses. The best hitters in baseball usually batting around 300 or 400, meaning they make an out 7 or 6 times out of 10. Nothing is easy and you have to remind yourself that. Find a mentor. Mentors can work wonders in the business world. Many mentors have been in the same position as you are and can help you maintain focus and teach you a thing or two. My mentors are always there for me to give me stories of perseverance. Get an accountability coach. It’s easy to take your foot off the gas after a big win. An accountability coach will remind you to keep moving forward everyday little by little. Write down daily plans and get them done first. Everyday I make a list and pound them out in the morning. If you do the little things everyday and are consistent, you will get to your final destination. Have many streams of income. To avoid slow days in your business you can have many streams of income. It’s easy to get down when you lose money on the day. If you have a couple of stores over time, if one loses 50 bucks, you may gain 200 bucks on the other. So always have many streams of income.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience means to persevere and work through the struggle. A resilient person is someone who is level-headed. They do not get too far up and too down on themselves. It’s easy to give up when you are down but that’s not what winners do.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My dream growing up was to play baseball in college. Junior year I got injured and was not able to throw again. I was bummed out at first, but that’s when I started focusing on my businesses. In everything I do I try to be the best so I always want to be good at one thing or another in life. I never got down. I just picked up a new hobby and became good at it over time.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Yes, I do. You have to just be focused on the little things. It’s easy to get down on yourself after losses, but at the end of the day it’s focusing on the little tasks. Take it day by day and you will be successful.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Yea well a leader is someone who has a great effect on everyone they are in contact with. A bad leader brings people down. A good leader is humble and works well with others. Those around a good leader usually reflect him. So by doing good deeds and setting a good example the rest will follow.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.” ― Jordan Belfort.

We are in control of our future. We can either sit back and make excuses or get up and go to work. Excuses are cancer and everyone has one. I try to hold myself accountable everyday.

How can our readers further follow you online?

My website is: https://magnoragency.com

My Instagram is: magstackz

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!