Pamela Delgado: “You don’t need to know how to do it all!”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pamela Delgado.

Pamela Delgado currently runs a digital marketing and consulting company focused on the advancement of women-owned businesses. With 12 years of sales and marketing experience every role has prepared her for the next. The lack of representation and opportunities in the work force inspired her to take life into her own hands and create those opportunities for herself.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely, I was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. My first job after college was for a woman-owned small business who designed and manufactured cosmetic bags. In that role I was introduced to e-commerce, trade shows, wholesale, production, basically everything I would need to know to start and manage a brand. From a very early age I had always wanted to live in New York and this role allowed me to traveled to New York City multiple times a year. On one particular work trip to New York City I made it a point to network. Shortly after that trip, I got a call from a fashion licensing company asking me to interview so, I bought a one way ticket and headed to New York with one suit case determined to never go back to Los Angeles. My determination was spot on! I was hired 2 days later and I’ve been in NY ever since. It’s been 9 years now and I’m a mom of 2.

I always knew I wanted to work for myself but, it was difficult to determine exactly what I’d do. Years went by and I transitioned into medical sales. While in medical sales I learned I was significantly underpaid compared to some of my colleagues. I decided to have conversations with my higher ups and was essentially told I was not going to be matched. In that conversation I realized I had to do something for myself. So, I went with what I knew and in 2017 I started an empowerment apparel line called Rawly Bold. This brand was inspired by what I had experienced at the time. My goal was to inspire, motivate and empower women through fashion and it was the best stepping stone and one of the best risks I’ve ever taken.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many but, one that I always repeat to myself is, “It’s never too late to become the person you’ve always wanted to be.” Words matter and I believe what you attract into you life is in harmony with your thoughts and for the first time I feel like I am becoming her.

We are constantly comparing ourselves to others and second guessing ourselves but, once I really honed in on my passion and what I am good at things started to align in the best way possible.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I own a service based business and a business that is quite common. There have been many times where I doubted myself, was unsure and insecure. My go to book when the limiting beliefs start setting in is Heart Talk by Cleo Wade. It’s quick and easy yet powerful and effective for me. It really shifts my mindset and reminds me that nobody is me.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Of course! Before the pandemic I was the CEO of graphic apparel line Rawly Bold. I founded it in 2017 after learning I was significantly under paid. My mission with this line was to inspire, motivate and empower women to keep reaching for their goals despite obstacles they may face. It was inspired by recent experience and as much as I wanted to keep it as a hobby my ambition always pushed me to strive for more.

My sister is a graphic designer and designed my website as well as, all the styles we sold. Everything was made in the US and hand printed using non-toxic water based ink.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

While managing my brand Rawly Bold I was also managing the digital marketing for it on various social platforms. The constant accolades always peaked my curiosity about starting a service based business. I was furloughed a month into the pandemic and with the extra time and future plans to move abroad I thought why not get a head start on this new venture? Sales with Rawly Bold plummeted but, the network that came with it was and still is full of amazing women owned brands so, I pitched my new venture to female founders that I knew and the opportunities slowly started to present themselves.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

The plans to move abroad is what really pushed me to start. My goal was to move and already have an established and self-sufficient business. I pitched myself to a wellness brand who I knew was constantly asking for help and it’s been an amazing ride ever since. Time was not a factor! I had plenty of time during lockdown and I took advantage of it.

How are things going with this new initiative?

It has been the best risk I’ve taken in a long time! I am quite shocked at how fast it’s grown and I am so grateful. I’ve met goals that I never met with my apparel brand. My network continues to grow. I get to work and strategize with women-owned brands and tap into a creative side that I didn’t know existed. It will be a year in May and I am excited to see where the growth takes me.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There’s not a particular person because I kept this new venture a little under wraps but, there is a particular network that introduced me to the women who are not only some of my best friends but, some are clients! We Are Women Owned is a community for women entrepreneurs and those who want to discover women-owned brands . This community was very instrumental when I started my apparel brand and 3 years after being part of this community they became a client!

It’s wild how life evolves and opportunities present themselves. Almost all of my clients have a tie with this community so, clearly we’re all doing something right here!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting part of this new venture has been taking on additional tasks and projects that have nothing to do with digital marketing. I have various clients that have asked me to do their PR and others that want my help in editing video clips, some want me to coordinate their events and so on. I take it as a compliment really but, yes I have been taken back and I am so grateful. I’m grateful that they trust my vision and believe that I am capable to deliver. I will not put my name on anything that I wouldn’t present for myself and I’m happy that it reflects in my work.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“You don’t need to know how to do it all!” — If I knew that I would have started a business in my twenties. There have been so many people along my journey who have helped me grow. There are support groups for entrepreneurs which is essentially, like tutoring and I highly recommend finding one if you need help or support. “You will need to put yourself out there.” — When I started my first business I launched my website and sat in front of my computer hoping to see sales start coming in. Sales didn’t come until I started attending networking events. I had to share my business and my story with people in order for conversions to happen. “The details matter.” — You can really see the difference when you pay attention to the little details of your business especially if you’re an online business. You have to convert and get people to proceed through the checkout process so, the colors, fonts, packaging, labels, verbiage all matter and they should propel your customer to proceed though all sequences. I was very minimal in detail when I first started and things improved as I paid more attention to the little details. “Nobody else is you!” — I often second guessed starting this new venture because I would see tons of digital marketers on social media BUT, it’s true. Nobody is you! Once I switched my mindset and started to really revel in my passion I used my knowledge and experience to my advantage. That’s when things started to manifest in my favor. “Not everyone is going to support you.”- Learning this was an eyeopener to say the least. Not everyone you expect will support you and it’s ok. I have friends and family who don’t and it’s ok. I’m doing what I want to do and I’m excelling and to me that’s all the matters.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Exercise and meditation has been my life saver these days. I really enjoy high intensity workouts it allows me to release my stress and any negative energy I may be holding on to. Meditation helps me stay grounded and centered. The load of homeschool and working from home get overwhelming to the point where I sometimes need a guided meditation to pause and really focus on my body and the current moment.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could influence the job market to hire talent and ability over race and ethnicity while providing equal pay and equal benefits for all my job would be done!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Serena Williams. Not only because I love sports but, we’re both from LA, we’re multi passionate mothers and I’d just love to have a conversation about life. Granted she’s a fierce competitor but, I would like to share stories about the current roles we’re in and how they differ in the levels that we’re both in.

How many small business owners and/or athletes aspire to be at Serena’s level? So to get some insight and relate to one another in certain aspects I think would be inspiring and quite fascinating. We may have lots in common and the fact that she’s famous doesn’t deter from the fact that she’s a beautiful human too.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m on Instagram @heypamd or you can message me through my website at pameladelgado.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!