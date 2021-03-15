Elizabeth Tripp: “Quiet your mind”

Quiet your mind: Your mind can be a turbulent place, especially if you’ve been triggered to feel angry, anxious, or overwhelmed. When you don’t have the right tools to manage your feelings, emotions can feel like tidal waves and before you know what’s hit you, you can get swept away in a pattern of thinking that’s unhealthy and disempowering.

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Tripp.

Elizabeth Tripp is a Spiritual Teacher and Lifestyle Design Coach. As a featured radio talk show host on Nourish the Soul Talk Radio and Podcast, a Thrive Global contributor, and national public speaker, Elizabeth is recognized as a thought leader in spirituality and well-being.

She is the owner and founder of ElizabethTripp.com, a life coaching practice where she awakens ambitious women and men to the beauty of the soul’s journey by helping them see the true beauty of their body and their life. It is Elizabeth’s calling to empower others to feel amazingly healthy and radiate with pure joy because they love themselves and their life more than they ever have before.

With Elizabeth’s unique capacity for sensing and understanding the feelings of others as well as her ability to feel and communicate with spirit guides and departed loved ones, she serves as a bridge between our day-to-day world and the spirit world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up in a small suburb just outside of the capital of NY, as a kid I loved to play outside, go on family vacations, and spend time with friends. My parents worked hard to give my siblings and me a quality of life they didn’t have, and they always did the best to help us feel supported and loved.

Yet, growing up I felt I was different. I could sense things others couldn’t, feel things others couldn’t and see things others couldn’t. I was sensitive as my parents put it, and when it came to expressing how I was feeling, it was difficult, so I learned at an early age to push down my feelings with food.

By the time I was 13 years old I stood 5’ 6’’ tall and weighed 175 pounds. I was bigger than the other kids and my peers reminded me of that. While walking in the halls of middle school I can remember hearing a group of teenage boys snickering behind me. One boy whispered in my ear, “you’re as big as a bus.” I immediately thought to myself “why am I so ugly,” and withtears streaming down my face that day I accepted I would never be beautiful.

From the age of thirteen to thirty, I spent over three hundred thousand dollars on workout videos, gym memberships, personal trainers, and diet pills only to hop on the scale after a weekend of letting loose and feel angry and ashamed by the number reflected back to me.

Up until five years ago, every mirror I looked into, every job interview I went on, and every relationship I got into, I couldn’t escape from the voice inside my head that told me I was nothing but as big as a bus.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

To be honest the group of teenage boys who bullied me in the 7th grade. They played an integral role in me pursuing my career path because they led me to my career path.

After losing 60 pounds between 7th grade and 10th grade I decided to go to college to become a Registered Dietitian, so I could help other people who struggled with their weight.

In 2008 I graduated with B.S. in Dietetics, and in 2010, I graduated with an M.S in Nutritional Sciences. From 2010–2016, I practiced at two world class hospitals in NYC as a Certified Dietitian Nutritionist.

The wild part is, up until five years ago, I was in the habit of roping myself into strict eating plans and exercise routines only to give up weeks later because I couldn’t sustain the pressure and rigidity. The expectations I would set for myself were so high that I was convinced I was only capable of failing. To deal with the disappointment, I stuffed my feelings in with chips, cookies, and wine.

This cycle lasted up until the spring of 2016 when everything about my health and well-being felt hard. I had been dumped for the second time in eight years and my self-confidence was at an all-time low. I was a chronic people pleaser and was terrified of saying no to others, because what if they don’t like me, so I lived in constant worry about what other people thought about me.

It got to the point where I thought, “what is the point of carrying on if this is the way it was going to be?”

But as fate would have it, the Universe had different plans for me. In the Fall of 2015, a friend introduced me to a spiritual teacher whose gentle but powerful coaching helped me understand the deeper why to all the hopelessness I felt.

The day I met my coach, I began my journey of letting go of the sound of teenage boy’s laughing at me, and the belief that I was as big as a bus. I began the journey of realizing how bright and beautiful of a light I truly am.

Learning to release the past and to love my body transformed my life. I shifted out of feeling like my wellbeing was hard and into easy. My inner bully became quiet, and I stopped stuffing my feelings in.

As my personal power soared, I became a pro at saying no and decided to quit my 9–5 as a nutritionist and opened my own transformational coaching practice.

Today, I have peace knowing those teenage boys where a catalyst for me to learn important lessons about my self-worth. They were instrumental in my ability to help other people who have struggled to feel beautiful learn beauty is not measured by your body, shape and size, but how you feel on the inside.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful so for so many people, but I feel especially grateful for my coach. I wouldn’t be where I am today without his support.

I’ll always remember the gentle way he has helped me understand myself and get in touch with my true power. Through his support I have let go of the pain and shame I felt about my body and opened up the important life lessons my body was here to teach me.

Nearly five years later I’ve helped hundreds of people who have felt broken inside turn this pain into purpose and transform their lives. Without my coach, I don’t think I would be able to serve my community the way I have.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Starting a LIVE radio show in 2017 with zero experience! It was such an amazing learning curve, but oh man, did I stumble, fumble, and fall. There were so many bloopers along the way and equally endless opportunities to embrace learning how to be humble with myself.

For a long time, I thought pushing hard and putting a lot of pressure on myself to do things perfectly was how I was going to be successful. When it came to launching my LIVE radio show I was forced to take a hard look at this paradigm simply because LIVE shows have a life of their own and for things to run smoothly, you have to be comfortable with letting go of control.

Through this experience I learned the more I surrendered to tech issues, guests being nervous, the studio being loud, and let myself play, the more relaxed and authentic I was, and the greater response I got.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Your Word is Your Wand by Florence Scovel Shinn. My brother gave me this book for Christmas in 2019. I had never heard of the author, but after some research I came to realize Shinn was an American artist and book illustrator who lived in NYC during late 19th century and became a New Thought spiritual teacher and metaphysical writer in her middle years.

Turns out, Shinn had a profound influence on Louise Hay and other pioneers of personal transformation many years after her death. What I found remarkable about this book was Shinn’s ability to articulate how the words we speak hold the power to shape our lives, which came at time in my life where I was learning how to take this principal I knew intellectually and apply to my life spiritually.

Using many of Shinn’s methods, to include gratitude, declarations, and visualizations in 2019 I manifested my dream home, dream clients, and a dream business. It was a pretty powerful year and to this day I find myself picking up Your Word is Your Wand while continuing to invite Shinn’s words of wisdom into my life.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The most important relationship in your life is the relationship you have with yourself. Because no matter what happens, you will always be with yourself.”

This quote resonates with me so much because it’s true the relationship you have with yourself is crucial to your own wellbeing and also to creating healthy and happy relationships with others. Treating yourself with respect, kindness and compassion goes a long way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am re-launching my talk radio show and podcast, Nourish the Soul, and I am very excited about it. I love being of service and I feel re-launching my show will connect me to more people who are ready to be a part of a movement where you nurture a deeper relationship with yourself to feel great about your body and your life.

I am also working on a group program called Love Your Body, Love Your life where I bring clients on 40-day transformative journey to turn their self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors with their body into self-love.

My intention with the group program is to help more people feel healthier and radiate more joy because they love their body and their life more than ever before. I hope to turn this group program into a LIVE retreat when Covid calm down and we can all come back together in person.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1.) Quiet your mind: Your mind can be a turbulent place, especially if you’ve been triggered to feel angry, anxious, or overwhelmed. When you don’t have the right tools to manage your feelings, emotions can feel like tidal waves and before you know what’s hit you, you can get swept away in a pattern of thinking that’s unhealthy and disempowering.

To be able to respond to life from a calm and clear headspace rather than a reactive charged one, it’s imperative to embrace activities that help you quiet your mind.

This doesn’t mean you have to sit in Lotus position for hours. In fact, quieting your mind can be as simple as listening to music for 10-minutes while sipping on tea, going for a 20-minute walk outdoors, or listening to a 5-minute guided mediation. It’s any act you do that helps you connect to your true self so you can put a stop to spiraling too far into your thoughts and see the bigger picture.

2.) Feed your mind positive thoughts. Given all the unknown’s we face in today’s new normal your mind could be having a field day creating all kinds of stories about your future.

This is normal reaction to uncertainty, but the wild part is — you haven’t even lived your future yet, so the stories your mind tells you simply cannot be true until they happen. So, how do you stop your mind from making up stories and these stories taking up so much of your mental energy?

First you have to recognize what you give power to mentally has the power to shape your reality. For example, if you think climbing a mountain will be hard, what will be the truth of your experience?

How you think about yourself and your life influences the way you see your life. When you flip your mental script and feed your mind positive thoughts your life will begin to change.

3.) Stand up to your inner bully. Do you have an inner perfectionist, condemning you to failure before you even start something new? Lots of people are incredibly hard on themselves and their inner critic will often derail them before they get a chance to believe it’s possible to have a new outcome in their life.

It’s likely your inner bully has an underlying opinion about your self-worth that doesn’t truly reflect who you are at your core. Overriding your inner bully will take time but one of the easiest ways to stand up to it, is to create your own opinions about yourself.

For example, rather than letting your inner bully define you, take a moment and think if I were a book full of blank pages what kind of story would I like to write about myself?

This is your chance you can create any kind of story you want about who you are, so be intentional and consider using language like, I am smart, I am powerful, I am lovable rather than things your inner bully would say like I am dumb, stupid or lazy.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Over the years I have studied under many teachers and have experienced many kinds of meditation and yoga practices, but what I’ve come to discover is they all have value, and that’s because they all serve a similar purpose, to lead you back home to yourself.

In my perspective, everyone comes into their life journey with a unique set of experiences and a unique set of lessons to learn, with a unique style of learning so when it comes to recommending a specific practice, my approach would be to support people to explore techniques and principals that work for them rather than influence them do something that has worked for me. So, in short, do whatever brings you peace and joy, even if it’s the farthest thing from yoga or a type of popular mediation.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1.) Your body is your ultimate best friend. Your body hears everything you think and say, and it’s been through every single experience you’ve had up until this moment. Who in your life has spent as much time with you as your body? Probably not many people, if anyone at all.

Which makes your body your ultimate best friend and all the more important you treat it that way. Take a moment and think about how you would talk to your best friend after they’ve spent a lifetime supporting you.

Now, take what you have come up with and practice talking to your body the way you would talk to your life-long friend. Make this a daily practice and as your inner bully steps in exercise your power to write yourself a new story about who you are.

2.) Everybody is beautiful. There is nothing you need to fix about yourself. You’re beautiful. Our culture standards of beauty are merely a collection of other people’s opinions of what they think being beautiful is.

By allowing these standards to be your measure of beauty, a lot of pain and shame is created. Its time recognize no one body is designed the same. All bodies are different, which makes your body a unique masterpiece and something to be admired.

3.) Move your body in ways it enjoys. Your body is meant to move. Regular physical activity boosts your mood, helps you strengthen and tone your muscles, and it improves your cardiovascular health.

What’s important to remember is it’s not about how much you do or how hard you push yourself, but how much you enjoy what you’re doing. Whether it is walking, biking, or climbing mountains to reap the long-term benefits of physical activity, you want to do things that bring you joy. Enjoying how you’re moving will help you stay motivated to keep moving over the long term.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I believe our food choices steer us towards the things we’re struggling with the most. For example, have you ever felt like it’s hard to say no to others, so instead you find yourself saying yes even when you don’t want to? Now your day consists of running around like crazy doing all the things you promised to do for everyone else. By the time the evening rolls around you’re tired and stressed so what do you end up eating for dinner?

It’s experiences like this we often find ourselves in an unhealthy relationship with food. But why? Very rarely do we hear the nutrition experts talking about why, but instead talking about how — how it’s all about “balance.” How do you expect a person who struggles with balancing work, their kids, and their relationship to have balance with their eating?

I believe it’s possible to be fit without eliminating any foods or counting any calories. How? Well, it starts with getting fit with your mind.

How we feel about ourselves shapes the beliefs we have about ourselves and beliefs drive our behavior. Limiting beliefs like — I can never commit to eating healthy or healthy eating is hard shape the relationship we have with food. Why? Well, what if like the great Buddha once said, “what we think we create?”

By exploring how your thoughts and feelings drive your behavior with food you can gain powerful insight into the bigger challenges you face in your life. From self-confidence (or lack thereof) to holding boundaries (or lack thereof) your relationship with food is an incredible tool to learn more about who you truly are and dissolve the blockages that prevent you from taking the information you know and integrating into your life.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Slow down: Slowing down and becoming aware of how you are feelings is crucial in cultivating long lasting health and well-being. As feelings of anxiety, anger, or stress build they can create unhealthy stories about who you are. Overtime these stores can become beliefs, and beliefs are the driving force behind behavior. As interesting as it sounds, if you’re not believing something healthy about yourself, it’s more likely you won’t behave very healthy with yourself. You are not your feelings: It is important to recognize you’re not your feelings. You’re not your thoughts. You are human being with a spirit that has thoughts and feelings. You do not have to obey every one of your thoughts. Your thoughts influence how you feel, and when you are aware of them you can take back your power to step outside of emotional upset or a heated situation and observe how you are reacting. Learn to let go: Its ok to let your feelings go. The more you get comfortable with letting your emotions go, the healthier and happier you will feel. Think about it — if you’re holding onto anger, frustration, or anxiety how healthy can that be for your body? When overwhelmed by your emotions, you may have the tendency to reach for sweets or comfort foods because you want to feel better. Yet, this choice can end up impacting your self-esteem when you start to pack on the pounds. Emotions last for ninety seconds and after that you have a choice if you want to hold onto them or let what you’re feeling go.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

A simile has the power to light up a whole room and shift the way people feel about you. It also has a way of helping people feel like they can be themselves with you, and that’s because smiling elevates other people’s mood. They’re contagious and when other people feel joyful around you, they will start smiling too. A genuine smile is one of the easiest ways to experience feelings of wellbeing.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

True wellbeing is an inside job. Everything you need is within, including the answers to the struggles you face right now. You’re not only a beautiful body that has a beautiful mind, but you are a beautiful soul who has an unlimited supply of wisdom, joy and well-being inside. All that’s needed to access this is a willingness to go deeper within. Everything happens for a good reason. The world is a beautiful classroom and each experience, each environment, and each global crisis is designed for every person including myself to learn and grow. Life’s pain or drama are learning tools, a profound opportunity to see something powerful for yourself that you didn’t realize you needed to see until you went through what you did. The power of one word, no. Many people are afraid to say no to others and will often say yes even when they don’t want to. Yet, when you struggle to set strong boundaries you can lose yourself inside other people’s expectations of you, and this can lead you to feel overwhelmed and confused about who you are and what you want out of life. In order to get know yourself on a deeper level, its important you make yourself a priority by knowing the power of no.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Nature has a beautiful way of reminding us everything is a lot smaller than it appears. Whenever life feels bigger than you can handle, go outside on a clear dark night and look up at the stars. While looking up remind yourself you live on a blue planet that circles around a ball of fire next to a moon that moves the sea. It’s times like these you may begin to ponder, how impossible it is that you are not a miracle.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to create a movement where people from all over the globe love their body and their life because they see the value in being themselves, not someone else.

This movement is inspired by four simple yet profound words, Be You, Not Me.

To me these words mean the following:

1. You’re ready to define your own standard of beauty, because you’re tired of measuring yourself against other people’s opinion of what being beautiful is.

2. You’re ready to decide what a healthy lifestyle looks like for you, because you realize there is no such thing as a cookie cutter approach to well-being.

3. Deep down you know you’re worthy of experiencing true long-lasting health right now.

4. You’re ready to pave your own path in life, because you no longer want to walk in the shadows of others, worrying about what other people think.

5. You’re ready to take the glimpses of the joy that well within when you allow yourself to be yourself and step fully into your power to create a life you love!

In today’s world we are so quick to accept other people’s opinions of what beauty is or what being healthy is that we forget we already have what we are looking for within. Nothing is ever outside you, you’re the key to loving who are and the life you lead, and that’s what the be you, not me movement honors and celebrates.

I would love to a private breakfast or lunch with Oprah Winfrey! Oprah is such a powerhouse and her pioneering spirit and service to the world is what makes her so incredible.

I would love to a private breakfast or lunch with Oprah Winfrey! Oprah is such a powerhouse and her pioneering spirit and service to the world is what makes her so incredible.

In my opinion Oprah has taken the power of belief in herself and created a life on purpose with worldwide impact and influence. Her authenticity is magnetic and her natural ability to have conversations most people aren’t willing to have and uplift and enlighten others is inspirational.

